J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - Overall

by Louay Habib today at 8:28 pm

Rayco Tabares (ESP) is the 2017 J/80 World Champion, retaining the title for the third consecutive year, Racing Hotel Princesa Yaiza, with a crew of: Alejandro Bethencourt Fuentes, Afredo Gonzalez, Hector Gonzalez, and Laiyin Francisca Ley Torres Jorge.

Rayco Tabares has now won the J/80 World Championship four times! The Spanish team from Lanzarote, Canary Islands, led the regatta from the first day to the last, but did survive a jitter on the penultimate day. On the last day of racing, the team scored two second place finishes to clinch the world title. A northerly breeze ranging from 10-18 knots, with shifts both to the west and the east, provided yet another testing race course in the Central Solent. All fourteen scheduled races were completed, much to the satisfaction of the competitors, which roundly showed their approval for a World Championship that was extremely well run.

"It has been amazing." commented Rayco. "This is the fourth J/80 World Title for us, and we are really, really happy. I want to emphasis the incredible work done by the organization of this J/80 Worlds. On the water it has been perfect with a great team running the races, and ashore the Royal Southern has been looking after all of us in a great way - Perfect organization".

"I am really proud of my team. We are colleagues, we are friends, and we are a family. The team had worked brilliantly, leading to winning the Worlds. Except for yesterday, when we raced in a conservative mode, we have raced as normal, and the results have been great. The race area is quite complex due to the currents, but I have felt really comfortable with the medium to strong winds; it´s quite similar to the average wind speed we sail in Lanzarote."

Eric Brezellec (FRA) was runner up for the second year in a row. The team from Northern Brittany, racing Courrier Junior, scored seven podium finishes, but it was not enough to win a highly competitive regatta. Simon Moriceau (FRA), racing ArMen Habitat, won both of today's races to finish the championship in third position. The team from Nantes had scored five podium finishes, including three race wins, to take third by just two points, from Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP), racing VSA Comunicacion.

Javier Chacártegui Cirerol (ESP), racing HM Hotels, was the top Corinthian Boat. Runner up for the Corinthian Class was Pepequin Orbaneja (ESP), racing Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team, and third was Luc Nadal (FRA) racing Gan'Ja.

Top Lady helm was Elodie Bonafous (FRA), racing J'aime voile baie de Morlaix, with an all girls team. Luke Patience, racing Ryoko Meka, was the top British boat. Patrick O Neill, racing Mojo was the top Irish entry and Peter Paul de Vries, racing Led 2 Lease, was the top boat from the Netherlands.

Royal Southern Yacht Club Commodore, Karen Henderson-Williams, and Regatta Director Jane Windsor, officiated at the J/80 Worlds Prize Giving Ceremony, sponsored by Raymarine, who provided a wealth of top marine electronics for the winners. Harken and Baltic Lifejackets provided even more prizes.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/J80Worlds2017 or www.royal-southern.co.uk

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Owner/Skipper R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 R13 R14 Pts 1 ESP 783 Hotel Princesa Yaiza Rayco Tabares 2 1 1 1 2 1 2 8 4 1 16 18 2 2 43 2 FRA 1420 Courrier Junior Brezellec Eric 10 7 7 OCS 4 3 3 1 1 7 1 2 3 12 61 3 FRA 1302 ArMen Habitat Moriceau Simon 11 6 8 3 1 7 13 4 7 22 9 3 1 1 74 4 ESP 1513 VSA Comunicacion Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg 3 42 5 2 5 10 10 2 8 4 11 1 12 3 76 5 ESP 1116 HM Hotels (Corinthian) Javier Chacártegui Cirerol 8 2 3 12 10 2 8 13 2 10 20 9 4 4 87 6 GBR 948 Ryoko Meka Luke Patience 5 3 2 5 15 5 1 9 DSQ 18 7 6 7 29 112 7 ESP 1158 Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team (Corinthian) Pepequin Orbaneja 7 17 6 9 7 4 26 16 5 11 13 8 5 7 115 8 GBR 1363 Betty Jonathan Powell 4 20 17 8 11 15 25 7 6 2 3 4 14 22 133 9 FRA 691 Gan'Ja (Corinthian) Luc Nadal 17 8 10 4 3 13 15 3 3 14 18 17 13 DSQ 138 10 GBR 1530 MockingJay Chris Body 12 9 29 16 29 8 9 12 13 5 2 19 18 8 160 11 FRA 1289 Dunkerque Voile ‑ White Sails (Corinthian) Rémy Hurdiel 16 24 11 13 17 17 5 6 14 13 5 27 19 6 166 12 FRA 956 APCC Equipe Jeune (Corinthian) Bertheau Simon 15 5 4 6 6 14 7 5 24 25 34 15 20 31 177 13 IRL 1551 Mojo Patrick O Neill 14 15 19 10 12 24 6 18 17 15 21 10 16 9 182 14 GBR 1411 No Regrets (Corinthian) Chris & Hannah Neve 43 10 DSQ 14 19 6 12 11 12 12 19 23 8 5 194 15 GBR 1360 J.A.T. Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor 1 4 18 24 13 19 24 19 21 17 30 13 6 17 196 16 FRA 1082 Yacht Concept ‑ CNP (Corinthian) Rétho Rémi 34 OCS 21 26 21 11 17 14 11 3 4 5 9 23 199 17 GBR 1410 MegStar James Harrison 23 13 36 18 18 21 4 21 19 9 12 14 29 13 214 18 FRA 639 Ecole Navale (Corinthian) Patrick Bot 6 16 13 7 14 34 16 26 18 27 6 33 17 15 214 19 GBR 1414 Slightly Steamy Nick Haigh 13 11 25 15 9 20 32 23 20 16 8 21 15 20 216 20 FRA 1497 Vitel Sailing Team ‑ CDV 22 Capucine VITEL 18 DSQ 9 40 DNC 12 11 15 9 21 31 7 10 18 250 21 GBR 725 Purple Haze Shane Armitage / Oliver Dunford 9 14 23 29 24 30 20 29 15 20 24 26 11 10 254 22 FRA 420 J'aime voile baie de Morlaix (Corinthian) Bonafous Elodie 30 21 27 42 41 16 14 22 23 8 14 16 22 11 265 23 NED 838 Led 2 Lease (Corinthian) Peter Paul de Vries 22 36 12 22 8 27 22 34 16 6 28 37 23 27 283 24 FRA 1455 J‑Traffic Launay Thomas 20 12 20 21 32 9 UFD 33 34 34 17 30 41 14 317 25 GBR 1305 Jester (Corinthian) Mike Lewis 19 18 32 11 22 28 18 32 27 24 29 41 36 21 317 26 FRA 693 NUMERO J Herve Delaroux 24 OCS 26 27 16 22 29 10 25 31 22 34 31 24 321 27 GBR 743 Swallow Gordon Craigen 33 27 15 19 35 25 19 37 14 23 26 28 32 25 321 28 GBR 1262 Boysterous (Corinthian) Angus Gray‑Stephens 32 25 14 41 31 23 33 20 30 19 15 22 27 35 326 29 GBR 1532 Checkmate Ray Mitchell 21 38 30 23 20 29 37 17 28 26 27 24 21 33 336 30 FRA 793 E.Leclerc Tourlaville (Corinthian) Pierrick Letouzé 26 19 33 20 26 32 23 30 26 28 43 25 24 37 349 31 GBR 511 Emoji (Corinthian) David Hollingsworth 25 29 28 17 23 35 21 38 22 33 32 29 33 30 357 32 GBR 553 Seafire (Corinthian) Anabelle Body 29 23 31 25 27 26 35 40 35 32 44 11 28 19 361 33 FRA 651 Startijenn Claire Montécot 28 22 24 DNF DNC 38 36 24 39 35 10 DSQ 26 16 396 34 GBR 1055 UKSA 3 (Corinthian) Felix Trattner 41 31 16 31 33 37 27 35 32 37 42 DSQ 30 36 428 35 NED 841 BabyJ (Corinthian) Paul Kersten 27 26 22 30 28 31 DNC 28 43 39 37 38 40 39 428 36 GBR 165 Aqua J Terence O'Neill 35 33 38 28 34 33 31 42 29 29 36 35 44 34 437 37 GBR 901 Wildcat III Andy Ash‑Vie 31 28 39 32 39 42 39 41 31 36 33 39 25 32 445 38 NED 112 Acutronic / J‑String Edwin Spaans DNS DNC 35 37 25 18 UFD 31 36 40 35 32 37 26 450 39 GBR 479 Joie de Vivre Adam James 45 35 45 38 DNF 41 28 27 37 38 23 31 35 28 451 40 GBR 891 Harley Quinn (Corinthian) Nigel Skudder 39 37 34 35 37 43 30 25 40 44 41 20 34 40 455 41 GBR 694 NOW4 Rory Cheetham 36 40 37 33 38 36 38 36 44 46 40 12 38 38 466 42 GBR 433 The J Team Richard White 37 39 41 34 36 44 34 39 33 30 39 36 43 45 485 43 AUS 1927 Will o' the Wisp VI (Corinthian) Keith Cockburn 42 30 44 39 42 39 42 45 45 43 25 43 39 44 517 44 GBR 751 J‑Wife Simon Watson 44 34 42 36 40 40 41 47 38 42 38 40 45 46 526 45 GBR 1339 Joyeuse (Corinthian) Chris Eccles 38 32 40 44 30 45 43 43 42 41 46 44 46 43 531 46 GBR 605 Jambiya (Corinthian) Vincent Lattimore 40 41 43 43 43 46 44 46 41 47 45 42 42 42 558 47 GBR 565 Ninja Nicholas Allen DNC DNC 46 45 DNC 47 40 44 46 45 DNC DNC 47 41 597 48 GBR 1529 Emoji Jim White DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 637