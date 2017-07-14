Please select your home edition
Clipper Ventures
Raymarine T075 Racemaster System and Triducer
J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - Overall

by Louay Habib today at 8:28 pm 8-14 July 2017

Rayco Tabares (ESP) is the 2017 J/80 World Champion, retaining the title for the third consecutive year, Racing Hotel Princesa Yaiza, with a crew of: Alejandro Bethencourt Fuentes, Afredo Gonzalez, Hector Gonzalez, and Laiyin Francisca Ley Torres Jorge.

Rayco Tabares has now won the J/80 World Championship four times! The Spanish team from Lanzarote, Canary Islands, led the regatta from the first day to the last, but did survive a jitter on the penultimate day. On the last day of racing, the team scored two second place finishes to clinch the world title. A northerly breeze ranging from 10-18 knots, with shifts both to the west and the east, provided yet another testing race course in the Central Solent. All fourteen scheduled races were completed, much to the satisfaction of the competitors, which roundly showed their approval for a World Championship that was extremely well run.

"It has been amazing." commented Rayco. "This is the fourth J/80 World Title for us, and we are really, really happy. I want to emphasis the incredible work done by the organization of this J/80 Worlds. On the water it has been perfect with a great team running the races, and ashore the Royal Southern has been looking after all of us in a great way - Perfect organization".

"I am really proud of my team. We are colleagues, we are friends, and we are a family. The team had worked brilliantly, leading to winning the Worlds. Except for yesterday, when we raced in a conservative mode, we have raced as normal, and the results have been great. The race area is quite complex due to the currents, but I have felt really comfortable with the medium to strong winds; it´s quite similar to the average wind speed we sail in Lanzarote."

The crew of 'Hotel Princesa Yaiza' win the J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern - photo © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Eric Brezellec (FRA) was runner up for the second year in a row. The team from Northern Brittany, racing Courrier Junior, scored seven podium finishes, but it was not enough to win a highly competitive regatta. Simon Moriceau (FRA), racing ArMen Habitat, won both of today's races to finish the championship in third position. The team from Nantes had scored five podium finishes, including three race wins, to take third by just two points, from Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP), racing VSA Comunicacion.

Javier Chacártegui Cirerol (ESP), racing HM Hotels, was the top Corinthian Boat. Runner up for the Corinthian Class was Pepequin Orbaneja (ESP), racing Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team, and third was Luc Nadal (FRA) racing Gan'Ja.

Top Lady helm was Elodie Bonafous (FRA), racing J'aime voile baie de Morlaix, with an all girls team. Luke Patience, racing Ryoko Meka, was the top British boat. Patrick O Neill, racing Mojo was the top Irish entry and Peter Paul de Vries, racing Led 2 Lease, was the top boat from the Netherlands.

Royal Southern Yacht Club Commodore, Karen Henderson-Williams, and Regatta Director Jane Windsor, officiated at the J/80 Worlds Prize Giving Ceremony, sponsored by Raymarine, who provided a wealth of top marine electronics for the winners. Harken and Baltic Lifejackets provided even more prizes.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/J80Worlds2017 or www.royal-southern.co.uk

Day 5 of the J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern - photo © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Overall Results:

PosSail No Boat NameOwner/SkipperR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12R13R14Pts
1  ESP 783Hotel Princesa YaizaRayco Tabares211121284116182243
2  FRA 1420Courrier JuniorBrezellec Eric1077OCS4331171231261
3  FRA 1302ArMen HabitatMoriceau Simon1168317134722931174
4  ESP 1513VSA ComunicacionJose Maria Van Der Ploeg342525101028411112376
5  ESP 1116HM Hotels (Corinthian)Javier Chacártegui Cirerol823121028132102094487
6  GBR 948Ryoko MekaLuke Patience532515519DSQ1876729112
7  ESP 1158Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team (Corinthian)Pepequin Orbaneja7176974261651113857115
8  GBR 1363BettyJonathan Powell420178111525762341422133
9  FRA 691Gan'Ja (Corinthian)Luc Nadal178104313153314181713DSQ138
10  GBR 1530MockingJayChris Body1292916298912135219188160
11  FRA 1289Dunkerque Voile ‑ White Sails (Corinthian)Rémy Hurdiel162411131717561413527196166
12  FRA 956APCC Equipe Jeune (Corinthian)Bertheau Simon1554661475242534152031177
13  IRL 1551MojoPatrick O Neill14151910122461817152110169182
14  GBR 1411No Regrets (Corinthian)Chris & Hannah Neve4310DSQ1419612111212192385194
15  GBR 1360J.A.T.Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor1418241319241921173013617196
16  FRA 1082Yacht Concept ‑ CNP (Corinthian)Rétho Rémi34OCS21262111171411345923199
17  GBR 1410MegStarJames Harrison23133618182142119912142913214
18  FRA 639Ecole Navale (Corinthian)Patrick Bot6161371434162618276331715214
19  GBR 1414Slightly SteamyNick Haigh13112515920322320168211520216
20  FRA 1497Vitel Sailing Team ‑ CDV 22Capucine VITEL18DSQ940DNC1211159213171018250
21  GBR 725Purple HazeShane Armitage / Oliver Dunford914232924302029152024261110254
22  FRA 420J'aime voile baie de Morlaix (Corinthian)Bonafous Elodie302127424116142223814162211265
23  NED 838Led 2 Lease (Corinthian)Peter Paul de Vries22361222827223416628372327283
24  FRA 1455J‑TrafficLaunay Thomas20122021329UFD33343417304114317
25  GBR 1305Jester (Corinthian)Mike Lewis1918321122281832272429413621317
26  FRA 693NUMERO JHerve Delaroux24OCS262716222910253122343124321
27  GBR 743SwallowGordon Craigen3327151935251937142326283225321
28  GBR 1262Boysterous (Corinthian)Angus Gray‑Stephens3225144131233320301915222735326
29  GBR 1532CheckmateRay Mitchell2138302320293717282627242133336
30  FRA 793E.Leclerc Tourlaville (Corinthian)Pierrick Letouzé2619332026322330262843252437349
31  GBR 511Emoji (Corinthian)David Hollingsworth2529281723352138223332293330357
32  GBR 553Seafire (Corinthian)Anabelle Body2923312527263540353244112819361
33  FRA 651StartijennClaire Montécot282224DNFDNC383624393510DSQ2616396
34  GBR 1055UKSA 3 (Corinthian)Felix Trattner4131163133372735323742DSQ3036428
35  NED 841BabyJ (Corinthian)Paul Kersten272622302831DNC28433937384039428
36  GBR 165Aqua JTerence O'Neill3533382834333142292936354434437
37  GBR 901Wildcat IIIAndy Ash‑Vie3128393239423941313633392532445
38  NED 112Acutronic / J‑StringEdwin SpaansDNSDNC35372518UFD31364035323726450
39  GBR 479Joie de VivreAdam James45354538DNF412827373823313528451
40  GBR 891Harley Quinn (Corinthian)Nigel Skudder3937343537433025404441203440455
41  GBR 694NOW4Rory Cheetham3640373338363836444640123838466
42  GBR 433The J TeamRichard White3739413436443439333039364345485
43  AUS 1927Will o' the Wisp VI (Corinthian)Keith Cockburn4230443942394245454325433944517
44  GBR 751J‑WifeSimon Watson4434423640404147384238404546526
45  GBR 1339Joyeuse (Corinthian)Chris Eccles3832404430454343424146444643531
46  GBR 605Jambiya (Corinthian)Vincent Lattimore4041434343464446414745424242558
47  GBR 565NinjaNicholas AllenDNCDNC4645DNC4740444645DNCDNC4741597
48  GBR 1529EmojiJim WhiteDNFDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC637

Day 5 of the J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern - photo © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
