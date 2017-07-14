J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - Overall
by Louay Habib today at 8:28 pm
8-14 July 2017
Rayco Tabares (ESP) is the 2017 J/80 World Champion, retaining the title for the third consecutive year, Racing Hotel Princesa Yaiza, with a crew of: Alejandro Bethencourt Fuentes, Afredo Gonzalez, Hector Gonzalez, and Laiyin Francisca Ley Torres Jorge.
Rayco Tabares has now won the J/80 World Championship four times! The Spanish team from Lanzarote, Canary Islands, led the regatta from the first day to the last, but did survive a jitter on the penultimate day. On the last day of racing, the team scored two second place finishes to clinch the world title. A northerly breeze ranging from 10-18 knots, with shifts both to the west and the east, provided yet another testing race course in the Central Solent. All fourteen scheduled races were completed, much to the satisfaction of the competitors, which roundly showed their approval for a World Championship that was extremely well run.
"It has been amazing." commented Rayco. "This is the fourth J/80 World Title for us, and we are really, really happy. I want to emphasis the incredible work done by the organization of this J/80 Worlds. On the water it has been perfect with a great team running the races, and ashore the Royal Southern has been looking after all of us in a great way - Perfect organization".
"I am really proud of my team. We are colleagues, we are friends, and we are a family. The team had worked brilliantly, leading to winning the Worlds. Except for yesterday, when we raced in a conservative mode, we have raced as normal, and the results have been great. The race area is quite complex due to the currents, but I have felt really comfortable with the medium to strong winds; it´s quite similar to the average wind speed we sail in Lanzarote."
Eric Brezellec (FRA) was runner up for the second year in a row. The team from Northern Brittany, racing Courrier Junior, scored seven podium finishes, but it was not enough to win a highly competitive regatta. Simon Moriceau (FRA), racing ArMen Habitat, won both of today's races to finish the championship in third position. The team from Nantes had scored five podium finishes, including three race wins, to take third by just two points, from Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP), racing VSA Comunicacion.
Javier Chacártegui Cirerol (ESP), racing HM Hotels, was the top Corinthian Boat. Runner up for the Corinthian Class was Pepequin Orbaneja (ESP), racing Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team, and third was Luc Nadal (FRA) racing Gan'Ja.
Top Lady helm was Elodie Bonafous (FRA), racing J'aime voile baie de Morlaix, with an all girls team. Luke Patience, racing Ryoko Meka, was the top British boat. Patrick O Neill, racing Mojo was the top Irish entry and Peter Paul de Vries, racing Led 2 Lease, was the top boat from the Netherlands.
Royal Southern Yacht Club Commodore, Karen Henderson-Williams, and Regatta Director Jane Windsor, officiated at the J/80 Worlds Prize Giving Ceremony, sponsored by Raymarine, who provided a wealth of top marine electronics for the winners. Harken and Baltic Lifejackets provided even more prizes.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/J80Worlds2017 or www.royal-southern.co.uk
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
| Boat Name
|Owner/Skipper
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|R13
|R14
|Pts
|1
| ESP 783
|Hotel Princesa Yaiza
|Rayco Tabares
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|8
|4
|1
|16
|18
|2
|2
|43
|2
| FRA 1420
|Courrier Junior
|Brezellec Eric
|10
|7
|7
|OCS
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1
|2
|3
|12
|61
|3
| FRA 1302
|ArMen Habitat
|Moriceau Simon
|11
|6
|8
|3
|1
|7
|13
|4
|7
|22
|9
|3
|1
|1
|74
|4
| ESP 1513
|VSA Comunicacion
|Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg
|3
|42
|5
|2
|5
|10
|10
|2
|8
|4
|11
|1
|12
|3
|76
|5
| ESP 1116
|HM Hotels (Corinthian)
|Javier Chacártegui Cirerol
|8
|2
|3
|12
|10
|2
|8
|13
|2
|10
|20
|9
|4
|4
|87
|6
| GBR 948
|Ryoko Meka
|Luke Patience
|5
|3
|2
|5
|15
|5
|1
|9
|DSQ
|18
|7
|6
|7
|29
|112
|7
| ESP 1158
|Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team (Corinthian)
|Pepequin Orbaneja
|7
|17
|6
|9
|7
|4
|26
|16
|5
|11
|13
|8
|5
|7
|115
|8
| GBR 1363
|Betty
|Jonathan Powell
|4
|20
|17
|8
|11
|15
|25
|7
|6
|2
|3
|4
|14
|22
|133
|9
| FRA 691
|Gan'Ja (Corinthian)
|Luc Nadal
|17
|8
|10
|4
|3
|13
|15
|3
|3
|14
|18
|17
|13
|DSQ
|138
|10
| GBR 1530
|MockingJay
|Chris Body
|12
|9
|29
|16
|29
|8
|9
|12
|13
|5
|2
|19
|18
|8
|160
|11
| FRA 1289
|Dunkerque Voile ‑ White Sails (Corinthian)
|Rémy Hurdiel
|16
|24
|11
|13
|17
|17
|5
|6
|14
|13
|5
|27
|19
|6
|166
|12
| FRA 956
|APCC Equipe Jeune (Corinthian)
|Bertheau Simon
|15
|5
|4
|6
|6
|14
|7
|5
|24
|25
|34
|15
|20
|31
|177
|13
| IRL 1551
|Mojo
|Patrick O Neill
|14
|15
|19
|10
|12
|24
|6
|18
|17
|15
|21
|10
|16
|9
|182
|14
| GBR 1411
|No Regrets (Corinthian)
|Chris & Hannah Neve
|43
|10
|DSQ
|14
|19
|6
|12
|11
|12
|12
|19
|23
|8
|5
|194
|15
| GBR 1360
|J.A.T.
|Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor
|1
|4
|18
|24
|13
|19
|24
|19
|21
|17
|30
|13
|6
|17
|196
|16
| FRA 1082
|Yacht Concept ‑ CNP (Corinthian)
|Rétho Rémi
|34
|OCS
|21
|26
|21
|11
|17
|14
|11
|3
|4
|5
|9
|23
|199
|17
| GBR 1410
|MegStar
|James Harrison
|23
|13
|36
|18
|18
|21
|4
|21
|19
|9
|12
|14
|29
|13
|214
|18
| FRA 639
|Ecole Navale (Corinthian)
|Patrick Bot
|6
|16
|13
|7
|14
|34
|16
|26
|18
|27
|6
|33
|17
|15
|214
|19
| GBR 1414
|Slightly Steamy
|Nick Haigh
|13
|11
|25
|15
|9
|20
|32
|23
|20
|16
|8
|21
|15
|20
|216
|20
| FRA 1497
|Vitel Sailing Team ‑ CDV 22
|Capucine VITEL
|18
|DSQ
|9
|40
|DNC
|12
|11
|15
|9
|21
|31
|7
|10
|18
|250
|21
| GBR 725
|Purple Haze
|Shane Armitage / Oliver Dunford
|9
|14
|23
|29
|24
|30
|20
|29
|15
|20
|24
|26
|11
|10
|254
|22
| FRA 420
|J'aime voile baie de Morlaix (Corinthian)
|Bonafous Elodie
|30
|21
|27
|42
|41
|16
|14
|22
|23
|8
|14
|16
|22
|11
|265
|23
| NED 838
|Led 2 Lease (Corinthian)
|Peter Paul de Vries
|22
|36
|12
|22
|8
|27
|22
|34
|16
|6
|28
|37
|23
|27
|283
|24
| FRA 1455
|J‑Traffic
|Launay Thomas
|20
|12
|20
|21
|32
|9
|UFD
|33
|34
|34
|17
|30
|41
|14
|317
|25
| GBR 1305
|Jester (Corinthian)
|Mike Lewis
|19
|18
|32
|11
|22
|28
|18
|32
|27
|24
|29
|41
|36
|21
|317
|26
| FRA 693
|NUMERO J
|Herve Delaroux
|24
|OCS
|26
|27
|16
|22
|29
|10
|25
|31
|22
|34
|31
|24
|321
|27
| GBR 743
|Swallow
|Gordon Craigen
|33
|27
|15
|19
|35
|25
|19
|37
|14
|23
|26
|28
|32
|25
|321
|28
| GBR 1262
|Boysterous (Corinthian)
|Angus Gray‑Stephens
|32
|25
|14
|41
|31
|23
|33
|20
|30
|19
|15
|22
|27
|35
|326
|29
| GBR 1532
|Checkmate
|Ray Mitchell
|21
|38
|30
|23
|20
|29
|37
|17
|28
|26
|27
|24
|21
|33
|336
|30
| FRA 793
|E.Leclerc Tourlaville (Corinthian)
|Pierrick Letouzé
|26
|19
|33
|20
|26
|32
|23
|30
|26
|28
|43
|25
|24
|37
|349
|31
| GBR 511
|Emoji (Corinthian)
|David Hollingsworth
|25
|29
|28
|17
|23
|35
|21
|38
|22
|33
|32
|29
|33
|30
|357
|32
| GBR 553
|Seafire (Corinthian)
|Anabelle Body
|29
|23
|31
|25
|27
|26
|35
|40
|35
|32
|44
|11
|28
|19
|361
|33
| FRA 651
|Startijenn
|Claire Montécot
|28
|22
|24
|DNF
|DNC
|38
|36
|24
|39
|35
|10
|DSQ
|26
|16
|396
|34
| GBR 1055
|UKSA 3 (Corinthian)
|Felix Trattner
|41
|31
|16
|31
|33
|37
|27
|35
|32
|37
|42
|DSQ
|30
|36
|428
|35
| NED 841
|BabyJ (Corinthian)
|Paul Kersten
|27
|26
|22
|30
|28
|31
|DNC
|28
|43
|39
|37
|38
|40
|39
|428
|36
| GBR 165
|Aqua J
|Terence O'Neill
|35
|33
|38
|28
|34
|33
|31
|42
|29
|29
|36
|35
|44
|34
|437
|37
| GBR 901
|Wildcat III
|Andy Ash‑Vie
|31
|28
|39
|32
|39
|42
|39
|41
|31
|36
|33
|39
|25
|32
|445
|38
| NED 112
|Acutronic / J‑String
|Edwin Spaans
|DNS
|DNC
|35
|37
|25
|18
|UFD
|31
|36
|40
|35
|32
|37
|26
|450
|39
| GBR 479
|Joie de Vivre
|Adam James
|45
|35
|45
|38
|DNF
|41
|28
|27
|37
|38
|23
|31
|35
|28
|451
|40
| GBR 891
|Harley Quinn (Corinthian)
|Nigel Skudder
|39
|37
|34
|35
|37
|43
|30
|25
|40
|44
|41
|20
|34
|40
|455
|41
| GBR 694
|NOW4
|Rory Cheetham
|36
|40
|37
|33
|38
|36
|38
|36
|44
|46
|40
|12
|38
|38
|466
|42
| GBR 433
|The J Team
|Richard White
|37
|39
|41
|34
|36
|44
|34
|39
|33
|30
|39
|36
|43
|45
|485
|43
| AUS 1927
|Will o' the Wisp VI (Corinthian)
|Keith Cockburn
|42
|30
|44
|39
|42
|39
|42
|45
|45
|43
|25
|43
|39
|44
|517
|44
| GBR 751
|J‑Wife
|Simon Watson
|44
|34
|42
|36
|40
|40
|41
|47
|38
|42
|38
|40
|45
|46
|526
|45
| GBR 1339
|Joyeuse (Corinthian)
|Chris Eccles
|38
|32
|40
|44
|30
|45
|43
|43
|42
|41
|46
|44
|46
|43
|531
|46
| GBR 605
|Jambiya (Corinthian)
|Vincent Lattimore
|40
|41
|43
|43
|43
|46
|44
|46
|41
|47
|45
|42
|42
|42
|558
|47
| GBR 565
|Ninja
|Nicholas Allen
|DNC
|DNC
|46
|45
|DNC
|47
|40
|44
|46
|45
|DNC
|DNC
|47
|41
|597
|48
| GBR 1529
|Emoji
|Jim White
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|637
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!