Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 BAR Academy 728x90
Product Feature
Sail Jacket Women's
Sail Jacket Women's
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Tour de France à la Voile Act 3 in Jullouville - Day 2

by Andi Robertson today at 7:23 pm 12-13 July 2017

As the 2016 champions, Quentin Delapierre and Matthieu Salomon's Lorina Limonade-Golfe de Morbihan bolstered their title defence with a hallmark double win off the beaches of Jullouville on the Baie de Mont Saint Michel, taking victory in Thursday's 40 miles coastal raid and reinforcing that perfectly with 50pts for today's win in an adrenalin pumping Nautical Stadium Super Final.

After winning Thursday's long race Delapierre seemed to acknowledge that their chance of retaining the Tour title was over after their nightmare start in Dunkirk when they were holed on the start line during qualifying. But two wins, maximum 100 points, at this beautiful, chic NW Normandy beachfront holiday destination, sees the 2016 champions up to seventh overall.

Co-skipper Salomon highlighted Figaro racer Corentin Horeau's tactics as a key contributing factor to Lorina Limonade's win today, "It was a physically challenging day. We sailed well. Corentin's tactics were masterful. We had a great day. We pressed hard all the time, all the way through the final. From the start of the Tour it is obvious the whole level has shot up. We are happy to emerge well from this Act in Jullouville, it does us good after our poor start at the beginning of Tour. We have always been comfortable in the stronger wind. We do enjoy and profit from these conditions. We like it's fast. Really we do not look too much at the general rankings because we know we are behind. We want to continue doing what we have done since Fécamp and we want to keep pressing and keep having fun and let's see!"

At the same time, just one third into the nine Act tour, there were telling mistakes evident today which may just be coincidental, but may also be the first signs of road warrior weariness. The first small weakness appeared in the Tour Voile leaders armoury. Sofian Bouvet's debuting crew of Olympians and Tour aces had not finished worse than third in either discipline until they botched their start in the Final today and had to fight back to a fifth, their worst score yet. But their overall margin at the top of the leaderboard is 18pts after three Acts ahead of Fondation FDJ-Des Pieds et Des Mains with Tresors Tahiti on third, one point behind.

Team Beijaflore, Stadium Super Final winners in Act 2, Fécamp, failed to qualify for the eight boat final. Valentin Bellet's team misfired with a ninth and tenth during their five group qualifiers today, missing out on the final by one single point to the CEM's Sophie de Turckheim and Alexia Barrier skippered Pays de l'Or-Pink Lady Hérault who made their first final of this Tour.

And after a very consistent qualifying series when they seemed, at times, to have electric pace and consistent Damien Seguin and Damien Iehl's Fondation FDJ-Des Pieds et Des Mains had a gennaker furling failure at the last downwind gate which did not really cost them, but again was a visible sign of pressure and unforced mistakes.

In contrast it was the best day yet for co-skippers Thierry Douillard and Stevie Morrison's Team Oman Sail which finished runners up to Lorina Limonade-Golfe de Morbihan. Even so Douillard admitted that they had gone afloat with a technical problem which could have been avoided, again perhaps an error attributable to tiredness. But Team Oman Sail delivered brilliantly when they needed to. After two back to back seventh places in qualifying they nailed two excellent wins, crucially denying Cheminées Poujoulat a finals place. Then with second in the final the Oman crew move up to fourth overall, effectively climbing two places in Jullouville. They are only four points off the podium.

"We are travelling a lot, even if it is only the third act, already people are starting to get tired and that can mean small mistakes, like even in your preparation." Douillard volunteered today, "To be honest when we went on the water we had a stupid issue with the gennaker, a mistake in the preparation and that put us in trouble for half the day. Finally it has been a good day, but that is the kind of thing that happens."

"I have done 12 Tours and won it four times. The end is Nice. In 2015 (when he won with Spindrift) we won on tie break on the last race. I know you must never give up. And you need to always do your maximum to avoid all the mistakes."

Douillard added, "We had a hard beginning to the day, we did not have a very good feeling with the boat. We had some issues we sorted. We had to win those two races to make the final. Before we were taking time to sort our technical issues and we were too far from the line. But we said 'right, now we need to put the hammer down' Stevie got two good starts and we won both. For sure the level is so high now. Every small mistake is expensive."

Jullouville's was the closest and most exciting Super Final of the 40th Tour de France à la Voile so far in front of a sizeable crowd on the sands and in the race village, but it was the 2016 champions which prevailed.

The breeze had eased slightly from the early afternoon peak of 20kts. Starting best were Limonade Blue and Fondation FDJ – Des Pieds et Des Mains the two raced neck and neck until Lorina Limonade – Golfe de Morbihan broke away. Under pressure at the penultimate leeward turn Fondation FDJ had a problems with their gennaker which would not furl completely.

Team Oman Sail started well, slightly to leeward of Fondation FDJ and Lorina Limonade, but were up to third at the end of the first downwind. They pulled away from Tresors Tahiti to earn a useful buffer. On the final beat Team Oman Sail went offshore, tacking out after the last mark and were able to cross Fondation FDJ half way up the leg, going on to cross second not far behind the Lorina Limonade-Golfe de Morbihan.

The 40th Tour de France à la Voile moves overnight to Arzon Port du Crouesty for a Coastal Race tomorrow Saturday and Nautical Stadium Sunday.

www.tourvoile.fr/en

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Tour de France à la Voile Act 3 day 1
Lorina Limonade find their fizz Team Lorina Limonade-Golfe du Morbihan, the defending champions, got their fizz back today at the fashionable beachside summer resort of Jullouville on the beautiful Baie du Mont Saint-Michel on the 40th edition of the Tour de France à la Voile. Posted on 13 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 3 preview
Jullouville tides are significant, at nearly 14 metres After Dunkirk which has hosted the Tour 32 times in 40 editions, Fécamp where the race has been seven times now, there is some excitement to be in the beautiful coastal town which lines the east coast of the Baie du Mont St Michel. Posted on 12 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 2 day 2
Beijaflore win Act 2, Team SFS extend lead Back for a second challenge on the Tour de France à la Voile after their debut in 2015, Beijaflore Sailing Team collect maximum points today as winners of the Stage 2's Stade Nautique Final in Fécamp on France's Côte d'Albâtre, just east of Le Havre. Posted on 11 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 2 day 1
Lorina Mojito's youth and speed is perfect coastal cocktail The young guns on Lorina Mojito-Golfe du Morbihan, average age 20, showed the 40th Tour de France à la Voile crews the way around a challenging, breezy coastal race of more than 30 miles, to take their first big win as Act 2 opened. Posted on 10 Jul Team SFS debut with Dunkirk Dream Double
In Tour de France à la Voile Act 1 French 470 Olympian Sofian Bouvet and the Team SFS crew laid down a clear marker to the 28 other Tour de France à la Voile teams that the Mediterranean based outfit can already be considered serious title contenders to win the 40th anniversary edition. Posted on 9 Jul Jason Saunders Kiwi Key Player
On Beijaflore Sailing Team Two times New Zealand Olympian Jason Saunders is enjoying his first experience of the Tour Voile. As part of the Beijaflore crew, alternating between bow and tactics or the mainsheet, Saunders is also keen to inspire his Kiwi compatriots at home. Posted on 8 Jul 40th Tour de France à la Voile
Act 1 starts today in Dunkirk Dunkirk is where the famous Tour de France à la Voile started back on 1st July 1978. Appropriately it is from France's history steeped North Sea port that the historic 40th edition of the annual crewed race starts today. Posted on 7 Jul MOCRA Nationals at Bembridge
Including some Diam 24OD racing This year's MOCRA Regatta at Bembridge was doubled up as the National Championship and as an experiment was programmed to immediately follow the ever popular Round the Island race in the expectation that an increased number of boats would enter. Posted on 4 Jul Alinghi wins the Bol d'Or Mirabaud
While Jean Psarofaghis wins the monohull category The two Bertarelli family sailboats, handled by expert crews, dominated this 79th edition of the Bol d'Or Mirabaud head and shoulders. Sailing side by side during most of the regatta, they created an impressive margin with their direct competition. Posted on 17 Jun Ladycat leading Bol d'Or Mirabaud
7 second lead over Alinghi on Lake Geneva The Bol d'Or Mirabaud 2017 is running in simply exceptional conditions, with 15-18 knots of "bise" under a radiant sun. Posted on 17 Jun

Upcoming Events

Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Lymington Town SC RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Harlow (Blackwater) SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 15 Jul West Hoe SC Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen Southern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Clacton-on-Sea SC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Clacton-on-Sea SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen 70th Anniversary Race for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 17 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy