RS500 World, RS100 European and RS200/RS400 Eurocup - Preview

by Heather Chipperfield today at 1:33 pm

RS500 World Championships, RS100 European Championships, RS200/RS400 Eurocup 2017

250 sailors and their supporters are busily getting ready to travel to Lake Como, Italy, for their Championships which start on 24 July.

The event is hosted by AVAL-CDV Gravedona and this is a very popular return venue for the RS fleets. The event will consist of plenty of racing and plenty of parties, including the now-infamous Dutch Party.

Volvo are kindly supporting the event with the use of 2 of their excellent cars.

RS Sailing are sending three staff to compete and support the event. We're looking forward to seeing you all there.