Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

Watch episode three of the 2017 #extremesailing TV Series for a full recap of the Act 3, Madeira Islands, action.

Related Articles

Extreme Sailing Series Act 3, Madeira overall

Second act win for SAP Extreme Sailing Team It all came down to the final nail-biting double-points race of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3, Madeira Islands, which went the way of Danish-flagged SAP Extreme Sailing Team.

Extreme Sailing Series Act 3, Madeira day 3

Red Bull Sailing Team in dramatic capsize Alinghi won the only race on day three of the third Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ in Madeira Islands. However, the leaderboard remains unchanged, as shifty conditions and winds blowing from opposite directions prevented further racing.

GC32 Villasimius Cup overall

Argo runs away with the title Jason Carroll and Team Argo were unstoppable at the GC32 Villasimius Cup after the American crew foiled to victory on a beautiful final day in Sardinia.

Extreme Sailing Series Act 3, Madeira day 2

SAP Extreme Sailing Team stays ahead but the battle heats up SAP Extreme Sailing Team continued its impressive podium-finishing form on the second day of Stadium Racing in Madeira, further extending its lead in the third Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™.

GC32 Villasimius Cup day 3

Argo extends as Realteam and Mamma Aiuto! lock horns Realteam rose to second overall behind the hard-to-catch Team Argo on day three of the GC32 Villasimius Cup. However, it's the Owner Drivers that continue to make the running in Sardinia.

Extreme Sailing Series Act 3, Madeira day 1

SAP Extreme Sailing Team sneak ahead SAP Extreme Sailing Team took an early lead on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3, as the international fleet of seven GC32s raced against the stunning backdrop of the Madeira Islands capital, Funchal, in front of a packed Race Village.

GC32 Villasimius Cup day 2

Jason and the Argonauts seize the early advantage Jason Carroll expertly steered his Argonauts to an early lead at the GC32 Villasimius Cup in Southern Sardinia today. The second stage of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour got underway with four races in breeze ranging from 10 to 20 knots on flat water.

GC32 Villasimius Cup day 1

Big Wednesday stops play Big wind and big waves put paid to any hope of holding racing on day one at the GC32 Villasimius Cup in Southern Sardinia today. The second stage of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour is a very different venue to the flat-water of Lake Garda.

GC32 Villasimius Cup starts tomorrow

Ready for full throttle Seven teams are about to be unleashed at the GC32 Villasimius Cup, the second stage of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour, with high-speed foiling competition due to kick off on Wednesday in Sardinia.