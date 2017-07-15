Aspire Merlin Rocket Nationals - Ranelagh Race Champagne Sponsor

Please select your home edition
by Ian Mackenzie today at 7:16 pm 15 July 2017
David Winder crossing the finish line at the Pwllheli open meeting © Ian Mackenzie

The Merlin Rocket class are delighted to announce that Winder Boats will be sponsoring the Champagne prizes for the helm and crew of the first 21 boats in the traditional Thursday Race – The Ranelagh Trophy - at the Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championships.

David Winder and son, Oliver, will be joining us for the Champs in his new boat, shown above at the Pwllheli Silver Tiller open meeting in May this year.

Entry for the Champs is still open – see www.merlinrocketchamps.com – and budget camping spaces (£62.50 for the week) are still available (just).

