Mixed crew announced for Volvo Ocean Race

Training onboard Vestas 11th hour Racing from Lisbon to Newport © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race Training onboard Vestas 11th hour Racing from Lisbon to Newport © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 10:06 am

Vestas 11th Hour Racing unveil mixed crew with Race-winning pedigree for 2017-18

With just under 100 days to go before the Volvo Ocean Race fleet departs Alicante to tackle 45,000 nautical miles around the world, Vestas 11th Hour Racing have unveiled their crew for the 2017-18 edition – and have built a mixed, ten-strong team featuring six nationalities and six previous Race wins.

The line-up features a wealth of experience, including Simon Fisher (GBR), who returns for his fifth Volvo Ocean Race appearance after lifting the trophy as the winning navigator with Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing last time out.

He is joined by two-time winner Phil Harmer (AUS), who is hunting a Volvo Ocean Race hat-trick following successive victories in the last two editions, five-time sailor Damian Foxall (IRL), who scored a win in 2008-09 onboard Ericsson 4, and Race veteran Tony Mutter (NZL), who returns for a sixth lap of the planet, having gotten his hands on the trophy twice in the past.

"It's amazing to be back in the Volvo Ocean Race with some old acquaintances as well as inspiring new talent," revealed Fisher. "This time we're focusing on performance, as well as a sponsorship with an important message, backed by two partners, Vestas and 11th Hour Racing, fully committed to making a positive change.

"It's a privilege to be given the chance and the platform to share the message of sustainability and ocean health. I've dodged everything from telegraph poles to old fridge-freezers while at sea. We've got to act now, and as a group, this is what we aspire this campaign to be about".

Tom Johnson (AUS), fresh from the America's Cup as part of Team ORACLE USA, steps back onto a Volvo Ocean 65 after racing last edition onboard Team Vestas Wind – and Nick Dana (USA), who competed alongside Enright and Towill, returns to the Race for a second consecutive outing as a sailor.

For others, this will be their first round-the-world race. Denmark's Olympic medallist Jena Mai Hansen joins Britain's Hannah Diamond as one of two female sailors on board following successful trials during recent transatlantic trips from Lisbon, Portugal to Newport, USA.

"It was actually my first-ever full night at sea – an intimidating but amazing experience," explained Hansen. "Helming a Volvo Ocean 65 boat in the middle of the Atlantic in pitch dark, in 40 knots, is without a doubt one of the craziest things I've ever done. I'm hungry for more and excited to be part of a skilled, international team. Bring it on!"

Between them, the crew have competed in the Volvo Ocean Race over 20 times – and skipper Charlie Enright says that he's delighted with the preparations with just a few months remaining until the start line.

"We've taken our time to get this right, and we couldn't ask for a better group of sailors," he explained.

"There are 100 days left until the race kicks off, with some important team time along the way. I'm definitely satisfied that we're in a good place and setting the team up with a solid chance of taking the crown."

The team are currently preparing to travel to Gosport, UK, for pre-race activation and Leg Zero commitments, lining up against the other teams for the first time in the Round-the-Island race during Cowes week, followed by the Rolex Fastnet Race, and finishing up in Lisbon after sailing via St. Malo in mid-August.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing will be joined on the start line by Dongfeng Race Team (skippered by Charles Caudrelier), team AkzoNobel (Simeon Tienpont), MAPFRE (Xabi Fernández), Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag (David Witt), Turn the Tide on Plastic (Dee Caffari) and Team Brunel (Bouwe Bekking). The race departs from Alicante on 22 October 2017.

The race takes in a total of twelve host cities around the world, finishing in The Hague at the end of June 2018.

Full Vestas 11th Hour Racing crew line up:

Nick Dana; USA; Boat Captain

Hannah Diamond; UK; Crew

Charlie Enright; USA; Skipper

Simon Fisher; UK; Navigator

Jena Mai Hansen; DK; Crew

Phil Harmer; AUS; Crew

Tom Johnson; AUS; Crew

Damian Foxall; IRE; Crew

Tony Mutter; NZL; Crew

Mark Towill; USA; Team Director

Olympic champion Blair Tuke joins MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race

New Zealand's Blair Tuke is joining MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18, and could become the first sailor in history to win the 'Triple Crown' of an Olympic gold medal, the America's Cup and the Volvo Ocean Race.

At the age of just 27, the Kiwi is already one of the most decorated sailors in the world – and joins the Spanish campaign fresh from New Zealand's victory in the America's Cup last month and an Olympic gold medal in 2016.

Tuke, who has also won four consecutive 49er World Championships and was named ISAF Sailor of the Year in 2015, links up with MAPFRE skipper Xabi Fernández to take on the ultimate test of a team in professional sport – a 45,000 nautical mile race around the planet.

"The idea of doing the Volvo Ocean Race is something I've been very excited about ever since I was a little kid. Everyone closest to me has known I've wanted to do this race for so long, even before I did the America's Cup and the Olympics. I'm so happy to finally have the opportunity – and to do it with MAPFRE is something I'm really looking forward to," said Tuke.

"I've raced with Xabi a lot in the 49ers and when the race came to Auckland in the 2014-15 edition, I went onboard MAPFRE for the In-Port Race and the start, so I've seen them in action close up. The team has a lot of really good guys on the boat and I think it's a great opportunity for me. I'm really happy to be teaming up with MAPFRE."

The race will be Tuke's first competitive foray offshore, and with the One Design Volvo Ocean 65 boats set to race three times more Southern Ocean miles than in recent editions, it promises to be a steep learning curve.

"I'm under no illusions as to the learning curve I've got in front of me – I know what it's like to be out there and offshore, but to do it at this high level of a race is going to be new to me," continued Tuke.

"The thought of racing into Auckland, and then leaving again for the Southern Ocean, is pretty exciting, but before I get there I have to do a lot of learning, and gain more experience in how to make these boats go fast.

"I'm excited for the challenge – I've loved being challenged in the past, and having to learn fast, and I'm really looking forward to this one."

Securing his spot in the Volvo Ocean Race caps an unforgettable 12 months for Tuke, who scooped an Olympic gold in the 49er class at Rio 2016 alongside his long-term sailing partner Peter Burling.

The pair took first place with two races to spare, boasting a 43-point margin over their nearest challengers – the biggest gap in any sailing class since modern scoring began – to add to a silver medal achieved at London 2012.

Burling and Tuke then played an integral part in Emirates Team New Zealand successful America's Cup campaign, winning them a second major trophy in less than a year.

"It's awesome to see how the whole country gets behind the Volvo Ocean Race. It's got the Kiwis' hearts just because of the incredible history in the race. It's a great time to be heading to there – the reception that we've just received with Emirates Team New Zealand shows just what top-level sailing means to people across the country.

"Seeing all the boats out there in the harbour as we took the Cup out and did a little tour was really cool, and it's the kind of thing you only usually see when the Volvo Ocean Race comes into town, or when the Cup was in New Zealand last time. Sailing is very much on the map and it's going to be an incredible Volvo Ocean Race stopover in 2018."

Since 1973, winning the Volvo Ocean Race has been an obsession for the world's best sailors, desperate to prove that they have what it takes to claim glory in the pinnacle of offshore sailing.

MAPFRE skipper Xabi, who also boasts an Olympic gold and silver medal, has spent the last decade chasing victory in the Volvo Ocean Race – and has packed his squad with highly-experienced and decorated sailors ahead of the 2017-18 edition.

"Blair is a really exciting sailor for the team," explained Fernández. "Nobody can doubt his talent, and I am absolutely convinced that he will be a really strong addition to the team as trimmer and helmsman."

"We first met Blair in 2010, when we raced against Peter Burling and Blair in the last World Championships we participated in. Then, in 2012, when we were in Auckland with the Volvo Ocean Race, we trained with them in a 49er on our rest days preparing for the London Olympic Games," explained Fernández.

"In 2014-15, he joined us on MAPFRE sailing in a ProAm, and on the start day he was our 'jumper' for the leg start – and he told us then that he wanted to one day take part in the Volvo Ocean Race."

Pedro Campos, CEO of the team, said: "It's excellent news that Blair has joined us – there is no doubt that he is one of the great names of our sport at the moment. The fact that he has accepted our invitation to join the team make us proud and demonstrates the international prestige that MAPFRE holds across the world. If we could win this edition of the Volvo Ocean Race, Blair would become the first sailor in history to achieve the 'Triple Crown': Olympic gold, the America's Cup and the Volvo Ocean Race, which will generate strong international media coverage of our team."