Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Product Feature
Os22 Gill OS2 Graphite package Deal
Os22 Gill OS2 Graphite package Deal

Xth Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona - Day 1

by Alicia Minguez today at 11:23 am 13-15 July 2017
Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona day 1 © Nico Martinez / www.MartinezStudio.es

This morning has been the first day of the X Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona. A day where, thanks to the ideal conditions of the wind, the competition has offered unforgettable images and manoeuvres to all the fans of sailing and nautical history.

Having these boats in Barcelona is as receiving in the city a race of the Grand Slam of classic sailing. The international elite of this sport is gathered in the Real Club Náutico of Barcelona together with followers coming from all over the world, who pay all their attention to Barcelona during these days of pure marine spirit and tradition. Among the almost one thousand participating sailors, Julia Casanueva, President of the Spanish Sailing Federation, was on board of the Guia, and German Fers Junior, a prestigious naval architect, was among the crew of the Fjord III.

The four fleets of Classics, Marconi and Cangreja Époque, and the impressive Big Boats, have been able to enjoy the 17.2 miles of a very technical coastal route, with varied courses that led to changes of sails and very demanding manoeuvres.

Leaving promptly at 13 o'clock, the participants have started sailing in front of the Port Olímpic to face a stretch where boats have struggled to distance ones from others, before sailing to El Masnou. From there, they have gone up to Barcelona, ​​passing a buoy in Besòs. The last phase before the finish line included a long stretch of coastline in front of the beaches to the W Hotel and it finished with a short stretch until the arrival in front of Port Olímpic.

The south-west wind (Garbí, 200 degrees) has blown with an intensity of 16-18 knots, raising a tide that has grown a little throughout the regatta, but which has not meant a brake to the performance of the boats, especially to those with large lengths. The Moonbeam IV has prevailed over the Big Boats fleet, with a great ability to control the differences with the Cambria, which was ahead, and the Moonbeam III that made it by its stern, after confirming the compensation of times. The Moonbeam III has won the second position, followed by the Cambria. The Xarifa 1927 has completed the classification in fourth place.

The Italian Il Moro di Venezia has given no option its his rivals of the Classics 1 category, squeezing the possibilities of the boat and making its tactical decisions. Clear winner in real time, as a result of its larger size, it has also been able to impose itself after the time of compensation. The French Sagittarius and the local Guia, who is defending the title, have maintained a close duel throughout the regatta that has led both of them to complete the podium of the category.

In the Classics 2 category, the Alba has firmly initiated the defence of the trophy achieved last year, by clearly dominating after the time of compensation. Again the outcome for the second and third positions has been very close between the Margaritaestalindalamar and the Kanavel, classified in this order.

The Marconi Époque, the most numerous with its 17 registrations, has seen the triumph of the Argentinean Cippino, which has sailed for the first time in Europe. This sailboat has also been the first to cut the finish line after a good strategy and successful manoeuvres, and has also imposed itself in time of compensation. The Uruguayan Fjord III has ranked second after clearly outpacing the English Argyl, while the Sonata finished in fourth place.

The Cangreja Époque fleet has obtained the best result. The Marigold and the Kelpie of Falmouth have settled their differences for only 18 seconds! After three hours and a half of competition. Without yielding much, the Malabar X has been the third classified after imposing itself to the Marigan without any startle. The performance of the Gipsy has been praiseworthy, and its reduced length has allowed it to complete the race in 4 hours and 42 seconds.

Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona day 1 - photo © Nico Martinez / www.MartinezStudio.es
Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona day 1 - photo © Nico Martinez / www.MartinezStudio.es

This tenth edition means an important milestone for the Gypsy of "Petete" Rubio, who celebrates the 90th anniversary of the boat. It was the only civilian vessel built in the Echevarrieta and Larrinaga (Cadiz) shipyard, which was of eminently military use. During the Civil War it worked like a spy boat for the national side between the capes of Creus and La Nao. Grapeshot marks are still on the sticks as memory of the two times he was shot.

"The boat was bought by my family in 1951. They were very fond of sailing and were looking for a stylish sailing boat that would sail well. They saw the Gipsy, they liked it and they decided to buy it", assures Petete Rubio and adds "it is a singular schooner, with many stories in its deck. We restored it in 1969 and in 2006, preserving in both reforms the two bullets we found embedded in the hull".

The Gipsy has participated in the ten editions of the Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona regatta. "Our idea is to take advantage of this regatta to celebrate the Gipsy's anniversary and, of course, we would like to win this year, it would be the icing on the cake. As a detail of the current event, the organization has awarded the Gypsy the number 90 to join the celebration" says Petete.

Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona day 1 - photo © Nico Martinez / www.MartinezStudio.es
Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona day 1 - photo © Nico Martinez / www.MartinezStudio.es
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Panerai British Classic Week day 5
Sun, fun and fiendishly tricky racing It was sun and fun all the way on day five of Panerai British Classic Week 2017 in Cowes, where not only did the participants enjoy some fiendishly tricky racing, but they also finally came together for the traditional Open Yachts Pontoon Party. Posted today at 10:03 am Panerai British Classic Week day 4
Including the traditional Ladies Race The sun returned on day four of Panerai British Classic Week where the fleets completed race five of the series, followed by the traditional Ladies Race. Not only had the sun reappeared, but the wind had moderated too. Posted on 13 Jul Panerai British Classic Week day 3
Rain fails to dampen spirits Heavy rain and strong winds were the order of day three at Panerai British Classic Week in Cowes, but nothing can keep a good classic yacht crew down and spirits were high despite the lousy weather. Posted on 11 Jul Panerai British Classic Week NAB Tower Race
Seat of the pants sailing for these classic yachts Day two of Panerai British Classic Week 2017 was to have featured the Around the Isle of Wight Race sponsored by EFG, but the weather forecast promised a combination of strong south westerly winds and a big ebb tide. Posted on 11 Jul Panerai British Classic Week day 1
A scorching start for 51 beautiful yachts The opening race day of Panerai British Classic Week 2017 was an absolute scorcher with barely a cloud in the sky and glorious sunshine showing the fifty-one participating classic yachts off to absolute perfection. Posted on 10 Jul Régates Royales - Trophée Panerai preview
The place to be for classic yachts The 39th edition of the Régates Royales – Trophée Panerai will enliven once again the Bay of Cannes, from the 23rd to the 30th September. Classics, Spirit of Tradition, Metre class boats, Dragons and Tofinou one-designs will gather. Posted on 9 Jul Panerai British Classic Week preview
Dozens of yachts gather in Cowes As every year in July, the old port of Cowes on the Isle of Wight, and the legendary waters of the Solent play host to Panerai British Classic Week, taking place between the 8th and 15th July 2017. Posted on 7 Jul Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez 2017 preview
On course for an exceptional vintage An unmissable gathering at the end of September in the legendary port, the Voiles de Saint-Tropez approaches its 19th edition with continued enthusiasm. Posted on 25 Jun Argentario Sailing Week overall
Tricky conditions for the tacticians on the final day The fourth and final day of racing at Argentario Sailing Week saw tricky wind conditions for the tacticians on board the 46 classic yachts at Porto Santo Stefano, Tuscany. Posted on 18 Jun Argentario Sailing Week day 3
Fun-filled playground for photographers and classic yachts A steady north westerly breeze gusting up to 20 knots and flat seas transformed the crystal blue water a fun-filled playground for competitors and photographers alike. Posted on 17 Jun

Upcoming Events

Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Lymington Town SC RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Harlow (Blackwater) SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 15 Jul West Hoe SC Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen Southern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Clacton-on-Sea SC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Clacton-on-Sea SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen 70th Anniversary Race for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 17 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy