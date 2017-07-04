Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
P&B Race Team Package!
P&B Race Team Package!
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

29er XX complete rig
located in Oxford
29er 2014 EX ISAF - 2339
located in Weymouth

29er Northern race training at Largs Sailing Club

by Gregor & Rory Angus today at 3:33 pm 1-4 July 2017
29er Northern race training at Largs © Kirsty Wilson

Over 1-4th July seven 29ers travelled to Largs for the first coaching event in the 2017/18 Northern 29er programme.

With a wide range of skill and experience, each team was looking for personal improvement, and some fun. The weekend started off with a day's training from Craig Hepplewhite, and ended with racing on a course with the Largs Handicap Fleet. Sailing in a wind strength of 15 - 18 knots, the boats were kept on their toes, but nothing was too challenging for the newer pairs.

Sunday consisted of three races on a windward leeward course, which resulted in Gregor and I coming 3rd, Lucy and Ben coming 2nd and Pierce and Alfie taking the win. Overall it was a very productive weekend and a good start to the Northern Series!

A huge thanks to Craig Hepplewhite and Rory Hunter for the amazing coaching over the four days. Thank you to David Ibbotson for the excellent organisation of the event and thanks to Largs Sailing Club for hosting it.

See you all at Derwent Reservoir SC over the bank holiday weekend, 25-28th August. Coaching on Friday, with the first of the Northern Series over the weekend alongside a Musto Skiff Eurocup. Should be entertaining! There's also the DSC 50th Anniversary party on Saturday night.

There's also two coaching weekends still to come this summer organised by RYA Scotland. They're at Loch Lomond Sailing Club on the 5/6th August and 16/17th September. Any 29er sailors from out with Scotland are more than welcome to join in. Further details will be posted on the Northern 29er Facebook page: www.facebook.com/groups/29er.Scotland

The first Northern travellers will take place at Derwent Reservoir SC over the bank holiday weekend with a coaching day on the Friday. The second event of the Series will be at Loch Lomond on the 23/24th September as part of the RYA Scotland zones championships.

(Sorry for missing out lots of sailors from the team photo.)

29er Northern race training at Largs - photo © Kirsty Wilson
29er Northern race training at Largs - photo © Kirsty Wilson
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Harken 29er GP at Torbay
Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne win The Harken 29er Grand Prix (7th in the series) was at the Royal Torbay Yacht Club in Torquay on the 8th/9th July and we had a fantastic weekend with 33 boats and 66 sailors. Posted on 12 Jul Zhik 29er Worlds at Long Beach preview
Event attract racers from 14 countries Nearly 250 competitors from 14 countries will descend on Alamitos Bay Yacht Club July 27 to August 5, 2017, for the Zhik 29er World Championship Regatta. Posted on 2 Jul U.S. Youth Sailing Championship
177 of America's top youth sailors in Texas The sun cascaded upon Corpus Christi Bay this morning for the fourth and final day of competition at the 2017 U.S. Youth Championships, hosted by Corpus Christi Yacht Club. Posted on 29 Jun Kieler Woche day 4
Seven nations celebrating victories The first 14 Kiel Week titles on the triangular courses in Kiel-Schilksee have been decided. After the decisions in the international classes, the Germans can celebrate four victories in their home country. Posted on 20 Jun Kieler Woche day 3
Weather expert on top form The coordination between the Kiel Week race organizers and the weather expert Dr. Meeno Schrader is working well. The meteorologist with a diploma had already recommended on Sunday evening to postpone the starts on Monday. Posted on 19 Jun Kieler Woche day 2
Balancing act through the weather systems Sun in Kiel-Schilksee! What was the visitors' pleasure, was causing concerns for weather experts and the race committee. Because the predicted West wind was endangered to collapse by the thermal influence of the solar radiation. Posted on 18 Jun Kieler Woche day 1
Dream start for the international classes A full program for the first day of the international classes at the Kiel Week. Head of Organisation Dirk Ramhorst could look back at an opening day after five hours, which was really random. Posted on 17 Jun Experience the best sailing Hong Kong has to offer
At the Zhik 2018 29er World Championship Come and experience the best sailing Hong Kong has to offer with its breezy and warm winter conditions on our world-class race tracks. The official welcome video and Notice of Race are now available online for the 2018 Hong Kong Zhik 29er Worlds. Posted on 17 Jun International winners crowned
At Dutch Youth Regatta The Dutch Youth Regatta concluded after four days of racing. On the final day it was still all to play for in most of the 9 youth classes. Posted on 29 May Racing moving into finals stage
At the Dutch Youth Regatta The first two qualifying days are done and dusted at the 16th edition of the Dutch Youth Regatta. The qualifying races have been sailed and the event will continue into the finals on Saturday. Posted on 27 May

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy