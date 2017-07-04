29er Northern race training at Largs Sailing Club

29er Northern race training at Largs © Kirsty Wilson 29er Northern race training at Largs © Kirsty Wilson

by Gregor & Rory Angus today at 3:33 pm

Over 1-4th July seven 29ers travelled to Largs for the first coaching event in the 2017/18 Northern 29er programme.

With a wide range of skill and experience, each team was looking for personal improvement, and some fun. The weekend started off with a day's training from Craig Hepplewhite, and ended with racing on a course with the Largs Handicap Fleet. Sailing in a wind strength of 15 - 18 knots, the boats were kept on their toes, but nothing was too challenging for the newer pairs.

Sunday consisted of three races on a windward leeward course, which resulted in Gregor and I coming 3rd, Lucy and Ben coming 2nd and Pierce and Alfie taking the win. Overall it was a very productive weekend and a good start to the Northern Series!

A huge thanks to Craig Hepplewhite and Rory Hunter for the amazing coaching over the four days. Thank you to David Ibbotson for the excellent organisation of the event and thanks to Largs Sailing Club for hosting it.

See you all at Derwent Reservoir SC over the bank holiday weekend, 25-28th August. Coaching on Friday, with the first of the Northern Series over the weekend alongside a Musto Skiff Eurocup. Should be entertaining! There's also the DSC 50th Anniversary party on Saturday night.

There's also two coaching weekends still to come this summer organised by RYA Scotland. They're at Loch Lomond Sailing Club on the 5/6th August and 16/17th September. Any 29er sailors from out with Scotland are more than welcome to join in. Further details will be posted on the Northern 29er Facebook page: www.facebook.com/groups/29er.Scotland

The first Northern travellers will take place at Derwent Reservoir SC over the bank holiday weekend with a coaching day on the Friday. The second event of the Series will be at Loch Lomond on the 23/24th September as part of the RYA Scotland zones championships.

(Sorry for missing out lots of sailors from the team photo.)