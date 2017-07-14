Melges 20 European Championship at Sibenik, Croatia - Day 2

by International Audi Melges 20 Class Association today at 12:17 pm

Day two in Sibenik, Croatia at the 2017 Melges 20 European Championship delivered three races and as predicted, two of the fleets toughest teams are seated at the top of the scoreboard each sharing in equal points with two more days of racing left to complete. Igor Rytov's RUSSIAN BOGATYRS and Alessandro Rombelli's STIG/OPENJOBMETIS are currently seated first, and second overall, while Monaco's Orel Kalomeni on ARCORA is third.

The first of three races today provided perfect conditions - 18 knots of breeze out of the west made it the most exciting day yet of the Melges 20 World League season, in which Rytov delivered one of his strongest racing performances ever. A heated battle with Rombelli at the finish line ended with Rytov getting across first, Rombelli came second, followed by Alexandr Ezhkov on PIROGOVO SAILING finishing in third.

Race Two witnessed assertion from the the Italian team of Manfredi Vianini Tolomei on MAOLCA with a bullet. Oleg Evdokimenko aboard KOTYARA came second followed by Rombelli. Matteo Marenghi Vaselli's RAYA and Achille Onorato's MASCALZONE LATINO JR. finished fourth and fifth respectively.

The final race of the day saw a big comeback from Krzysztof Krempec's MAG TINY. His first place win was a massive recovery in light of a black flag penalty received in yesterday's one and only race. Evdokimenko came on strong again to finish in second, followed by Marenghi Vaselli in third.

With a fifth place finish in Race Two, Marina Kaverzina's MARUSSIA has advanced into the lead of the all-amateur Corinthian division.

