Please select your home edition
Edition
BodyHoliday Saint Lucia 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Enterprise Cover
Rain and Sun Enterprise Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Melges 20 European Championship at Sibenik, Croatia - Day 2

by International Audi Melges 20 Class Association today at 12:17 pm 12-14 July 2017
Melges 20 European Championship at Sibenik day 2 © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication

Day two in Sibenik, Croatia at the 2017 Melges 20 European Championship delivered three races and as predicted, two of the fleets toughest teams are seated at the top of the scoreboard each sharing in equal points with two more days of racing left to complete. Igor Rytov's RUSSIAN BOGATYRS and Alessandro Rombelli's STIG/OPENJOBMETIS are currently seated first, and second overall, while Monaco's Orel Kalomeni on ARCORA is third.

The first of three races today provided perfect conditions - 18 knots of breeze out of the west made it the most exciting day yet of the Melges 20 World League season, in which Rytov delivered one of his strongest racing performances ever. A heated battle with Rombelli at the finish line ended with Rytov getting across first, Rombelli came second, followed by Alexandr Ezhkov on PIROGOVO SAILING finishing in third.

Race Two witnessed assertion from the the Italian team of Manfredi Vianini Tolomei on MAOLCA with a bullet. Oleg Evdokimenko aboard KOTYARA came second followed by Rombelli. Matteo Marenghi Vaselli's RAYA and Achille Onorato's MASCALZONE LATINO JR. finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Melges 20 European Championship at Sibenik day 2 - photo © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication
Melges 20 European Championship at Sibenik day 2 - photo © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication

The final race of the day saw a big comeback from Krzysztof Krempec's MAG TINY. His first place win was a massive recovery in light of a black flag penalty received in yesterday's one and only race. Evdokimenko came on strong again to finish in second, followed by Marenghi Vaselli in third.

With a fifth place finish in Race Two, Marina Kaverzina's MARUSSIA has advanced into the lead of the all-amateur Corinthian division.

The Melges 20 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza, and Barracuda Communication. Additional 2017 Melges 20 European Championship media communications supported by North Sails.

melges20.com

Melges 20 European Championship at Sibenik day 2 - photo © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication
Melges 20 European Championship at Sibenik day 2 - photo © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Melges 20 Europeans day 1
Boiling temperatures, light winds and great aggression Boiling temperatures, light winds and great aggression - these were the key elements of opening day at the 2017 Melges 20 European Championship taking place in Sibenik, Croatia. Posted on 13 Jul Melges 20s at the Sail Newport Regatta overall
A legendary sailing venue The final day of the 2017 Melges 20 Sail Newport Regatta started under blue skies and a light northwest breeze. Melges 20 teams anticipated a tricky day of sailing and with a tight leaderboard prevailing, the stage was set for an epic day. Posted on 10 Jul Melges 20s at the Sail Newport Regatta day 2
Thielman takes control Class stalwart Thielman jumps to a commanding scoreline with all top finishes, priming his 'Kuai' team for a long overdue regatta win headed into the final day. Posted on 9 Jul Melges 20s at the Sail Newport Regatta day 1
A day for perfect foul weather gear 2017 Sail Newport Regatta kicks off two races under rainy and wet conditions, Michas' Midnight Blue leads the fleet, tied on points with Thielman. Posted on 8 Jul Melges 20 World League Zadar overall
All Russian Podium The third event of the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division came to a close today with a full and complete, top-to-bottom Russian podium. The last day of racing commenced under very shifty conditions. Posted on 12 Jun Melges 20 World League Zadar day 2
Russian fleet keeps control The second day of racing at the third 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division event is done, bringing the total number of completed races to six, putting one discard into play for each competing team. Posted on 10 Jun Melges 20 World League Zadar day 1
Russia's Ezhkov turns up the speed The International Melges 20 Class Association (IM20CA) has officially made its racing debut in Zadar, Croatia at the third European Melges 20 World League event, hosted at D-Marin Dalmacija. Posted on 9 Jun New York YC One-Design Regatta
New boat, same old result for Benjamin Everybody loves a new race boat. But until it proves itself on the racecourse, there's always a tiny kernel of worry it won't live up to expectations, or even equal the performance of the boat being replaced. Posted on 5 Jun Inaugural One-Design Regatta preview
Kick starting Summer of Big Dreams A typical world championship regatta takes the better part of a week to complete. But for those aiming at the top step on the podium, the full journey can take months, if not years. Posted on 28 May Melges 20 World League in Scarlino overall
First win of the 2017 season for Achille Onorato Congratulations to Achille Onorato and crew members Cameron Appleton on tactics and Stefano Ciampalini aboard Mascalzone Latino, Jr. - they are 2017 Melges 20 Scarlino Champions! Posted on 14 May

Upcoming Events

Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Lymington Town SC RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Harlow (Blackwater) SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 15 Jul West Hoe SC Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen Southern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Clacton-on-Sea SC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Clacton-on-Sea SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen 70th Anniversary Race for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 17 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy