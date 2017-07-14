Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay YC - Day 5

by Will Loy today at 7:06 am 9-14 July 2017

Today's race day sponsor was Pinnell & Bax who generously provided kit bags, rash vests, water bottles and 40% off a brand new P&B mainsail.

The day's races are discussed in two video reports from Will Loy.

Day 5

Olly Wells interview

Results after day 5:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
15705Charlie CumbleyWSC/TCYC1821111212111
25597Andy DavisBartley SC2592151323323
35722Michael SimsCarsington10222544155834
45737Oliver DavenportNorthampton427103238336239
55743Tim LawSalcombe93216510151091462
65398Martin HonnorOgston5459891316291076
7617Peerke Kortekaaswsvr81916336312187979
85764Oliver WellsNorthampton Sailing Club.181353121575911980
95719Richard LoveringHISC & WYC62220739192716686
105281Jack HopkinsDelph Sailing Club9144123132101781387
115651Lawrence CreaserHayling Island SC32147671013643428119
125130Mark LeeWeymouth911632152292016195122
135297Michael HicksSalcombe Yacht Club1210172871122479123130
145712Chris BrownDraycote241115114647303614136
155134Robert LaurieRYA91771850261639425142
164982Nick BonnerHayling Island sailing club2329312512361425107145
175608Steve EdeArdleigh1992317162145292120146
185703John BallBrightlingsea711601394618284517148
195670Nigel ThomasHill Head SC1661913.7223132531331151.7
205730Vincent HoreyKGSC9114331454147204012154
21600Marleen GaillardWV Braassemermeer1123125542394122749170
225657Tim PolglaseHayling Island SC9137188254226113515175
235507Nigel PybusDraycote Water4891141037158432533185
245455Mark MaskellBlackwater SC17593653473717131111189
255655John WebsterCarsington32171565281961221445192
265393Simon DerhamLittleton SC25312648401724554334240
275383Patrick HamiltonBurwain27913721193044352851241
285658Steve DenisonHollingworth Sailing Club91543016332757144229245
295601Simon YatesSalcombe Yacht Club34692430583535413216247
305683Andrew HylandSPinnaker SC41263422434142245522252
315689Rob CookNorthampton Sailing Club52206832461225912343253
325666Andrew BoycePapercourt S C13304370326121465618259
335744Iain McGregorSalcombe26521336304333269191259
34594Norbert ZonneveldWSV Giesbeek21655242262349731730260
355676Simon DobsonSalcombe Yacht Club22584935215129402642264
365080Fraser HaydenPapercourt SC14644829442430911562266
375406Jarvis SimpsonBrightlingsea Sailing Club3556827611652635024268
385596Ray CollinsLocks SC4051611363376375964273
395513Brenda HoultHayling Island SC9167381920554083065275
405721Isaik MarshNorthampton3346423834459423350276
415524Kev HallNorthampton SC91282726572011339141277
425723Alan BishopRYA9112395091912372435281
434975Andy BaylissHykeham SC20703560299158153140288
445462Simon JonesTeign Corinthian31184544492541913747288
454999Alexander ButlerHayling Island SC30635637312838484438294
465369Andy RitchieHykeham Sailing Club373434172291919191299
475713Morgan PeachRoyal Torbay Yacht Club91914152279134231227307
485408Tony KingBassenthwaite91326931184948214761307
495300Doug LattaPortchester S C15915556351855572256312
50610Roel den HerderWsv Giesbeek53534439453436441868313
515755Graham CranfordSmithSalcombe Yacht Club91152954243227919148320
52622Jan ArendsWSV Giesbeek28474658599137196144338
535494John SteelsStarcross YC91255934414856322058347
545617David GreeningSalcombe Yacht Club91434045393867524657360
555627David ParkinAberdeen & Stonehaven YC4248726467673945963377
56580Arnold JippesKWS57605747385268674821380
575535Tim JacksonPapercourt46735420754750497046382
586000Patrick BurnsRYA36747691529128384936389
595570Malcolm BuchananLymington Town SC56386557635760313952390
605649Steven BishopGirton Sailing Club39508281656943344155396
61582Mark WildenbergBraassemermeer61335077485046619153402
625747Roger LumbySalcombe Yacht Club58576141534059505467412
634772Nick FisherSalcombe YC59846249725372365137419
645183Malcolm MackleySalcombe YC38356674566562516359429
655237Derek JackmanChichester Yacht Club45717766626371545226439
665373Phil SturmerRoyal Burnham Yacht Club29687971697154585839446
674679Mark FullerPapercourt91492559684478606960456
685517Jason HughesDraycote water6939461515491919191460
695650Philip KilburnNotts County Sailing Club50728068666253665354472
705549Peter HearneTeign Corinthian Yacht Club44367473556479706666474
715505Mark PearceBurwain47668575706691913832479
725282Vernon PerkinsSouth Cerney Sailing Club66417546775869716273486
735575Shaun WelshWeston60766763646070646576513
745306Andrew OsborneSalcombe Yacht Club91422824919166919191524
755734Adrian GriffinSalcombe Yacht Club70757376605963686469526
764198Richard WhiteBristol Corinthian Yacht Club71788191716864625772543
77570Marc FluttertWV de Braassemermeer64827079785675597171544
785422David NorthcottTCYC91557872797051657270546
795104Bob TaylorTata Steel S.C.43245169919191919191551
805560Charles StimpsonSpinnaker72775878747265727478564
81609Anja KoldewijnWSV Giesbeek68798362739174696874567
824803Will LoyGurnard55407143919191919191573
834551Bill HutchingsTonbridge63808682817477567577583
845003Paul BottomleySouth Staffs sc67816491919173747375598
855527Michael WildeSpinnaker S.C.51859191809181756780610
865064Mike DavenportRedesmere SC73868480827380767679619
874964Andy ColyerTCYC62459191919191916091622
884936Gordon BarclayDell Quay Sailing Club54836391769191919191640
895581Tim WadeSpinnaker Club49619191919191919191656
905745Andrew FoxLeigh and Lowton Sailing Club65629191919191919191673
