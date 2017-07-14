Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay YC - Day 5
by Will Loy today at 7:06 am
9-14 July 2017
Today's race day sponsor was Pinnell & Bax who generously provided kit bags, rash vests, water bottles and 40% off a brand new P&B mainsail.
The day's races are discussed in two video reports from Will Loy.
Day 5
Olly Wells interview
Results after day 5:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|Pts
|1
|5705
|Charlie Cumbley
|WSC/TCYC
|1
|8
|2
|1
|11
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|11
|2
|5597
|Andy Davis
|Bartley SC
|2
|5
|9
|2
|1
|5
|13
|2
|3
|3
|23
|3
|5722
|Michael Sims
|Carsington
|10
|2
|22
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|5
|8
|34
|4
|5737
|Oliver Davenport
|Northampton
|4
|27
|10
|3
|23
|8
|3
|3
|6
|2
|39
|5
|5743
|Tim Law
|Salcombe
|9
|3
|21
|6
|5
|10
|15
|10
|91
|4
|62
|6
|5398
|Martin Honnor
|Ogston
|5
|4
|5
|9
|8
|91
|31
|6
|29
|10
|76
|7
|617
|Peerke Kortekaas
|wsvr
|8
|19
|16
|33
|6
|3
|12
|18
|7
|9
|79
|8
|5764
|Oliver Wells
|Northampton Sailing Club.
|18
|13
|53
|12
|15
|7
|5
|9
|1
|19
|80
|9
|5719
|Richard Lovering
|HISC & WYC
|6
|22
|20
|7
|3
|9
|19
|27
|16
|6
|86
|10
|5281
|Jack Hopkins
|Delph Sailing Club
|91
|44
|1
|23
|13
|2
|10
|17
|8
|13
|87
|11
|5651
|Lawrence Creaser
|Hayling Island SC
|3
|21
|47
|67
|10
|13
|6
|4
|34
|28
|119
|12
|5130
|Mark Lee
|Weymouth
|91
|16
|32
|15
|2
|29
|20
|16
|19
|5
|122
|13
|5297
|Michael Hicks
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|12
|10
|17
|28
|7
|11
|22
|47
|91
|23
|130
|14
|5712
|Chris Brown
|Draycote
|24
|1
|11
|51
|14
|6
|47
|30
|36
|14
|136
|15
|5134
|Robert Laurie
|RYA
|91
|7
|7
|18
|50
|26
|16
|39
|4
|25
|142
|16
|4982
|Nick Bonner
|Hayling Island sailing club
|23
|29
|31
|25
|12
|36
|14
|25
|10
|7
|145
|17
|5608
|Steve Ede
|Ardleigh
|19
|9
|23
|17
|16
|21
|45
|29
|21
|20
|146
|18
|5703
|John Ball
|Brightlingsea
|7
|11
|60
|13
|9
|46
|18
|28
|45
|17
|148
|19
|5670
|Nigel Thomas
|Hill Head SC
|16
|6
|19
|13.7
|22
|31
|32
|53
|13
|31
|151.7
|20
|5730
|Vincent Horey
|KGSC
|91
|14
|33
|14
|54
|14
|7
|20
|40
|12
|154
|21
|600
|Marleen Gaillard
|WV Braassemermeer
|11
|23
|12
|55
|42
|39
|4
|12
|27
|49
|170
|22
|5657
|Tim Polglase
|Hayling Island SC
|91
|37
|18
|8
|25
|42
|26
|11
|35
|15
|175
|23
|5507
|Nigel Pybus
|Draycote Water
|48
|91
|14
|10
|37
|15
|8
|43
|25
|33
|185
|24
|5455
|Mark Maskell
|Blackwater SC
|17
|59
|36
|53
|47
|37
|17
|13
|11
|11
|189
|25
|5655
|John Webster
|Carsington
|32
|17
|15
|65
|28
|19
|61
|22
|14
|45
|192
|26
|5393
|Simon Derham
|Littleton SC
|25
|31
|26
|48
|40
|17
|24
|55
|43
|34
|240
|27
|5383
|Patrick Hamilton
|Burwain
|27
|91
|37
|21
|19
|30
|44
|35
|28
|51
|241
|28
|5658
|Steve Denison
|Hollingworth Sailing Club
|91
|54
|30
|16
|33
|27
|57
|14
|42
|29
|245
|29
|5601
|Simon Yates
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|34
|69
|24
|30
|58
|35
|35
|41
|32
|16
|247
|30
|5683
|Andrew Hyland
|SPinnaker SC
|41
|26
|34
|22
|43
|41
|42
|24
|55
|22
|252
|31
|5689
|Rob Cook
|Northampton Sailing Club
|52
|20
|68
|32
|46
|12
|25
|91
|23
|43
|253
|32
|5666
|Andrew Boyce
|Papercourt S C
|13
|30
|43
|70
|32
|61
|21
|46
|56
|18
|259
|33
|5744
|Iain McGregor
|Salcombe
|26
|52
|13
|36
|30
|43
|33
|26
|91
|91
|259
|34
|594
|Norbert Zonneveld
|WSV Giesbeek
|21
|65
|52
|42
|26
|23
|49
|73
|17
|30
|260
|35
|5676
|Simon Dobson
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|22
|58
|49
|35
|21
|51
|29
|40
|26
|42
|264
|36
|5080
|Fraser Hayden
|Papercourt SC
|14
|64
|48
|29
|44
|24
|30
|91
|15
|62
|266
|37
|5406
|Jarvis Simpson
|Brightlingsea Sailing Club
|35
|56
|8
|27
|61
|16
|52
|63
|50
|24
|268
|38
|5596
|Ray Collins
|Locks SC
|40
|51
|6
|11
|36
|33
|76
|37
|59
|64
|273
|39
|5513
|Brenda Hoult
|Hayling Island SC
|91
|67
|38
|19
|20
|55
|40
|8
|30
|65
|275
|40
|5721
|Isaik Marsh
|Northampton
|33
|46
|42
|38
|34
|45
|9
|42
|33
|50
|276
|41
|5524
|Kev Hall
|Northampton SC
|91
|28
|27
|26
|57
|20
|11
|33
|91
|41
|277
|42
|5723
|Alan Bishop
|RYA
|91
|12
|39
|50
|91
|91
|23
|7
|24
|35
|281
|43
|4975
|Andy Bayliss
|Hykeham SC
|20
|70
|35
|60
|29
|91
|58
|15
|31
|40
|288
|44
|5462
|Simon Jones
|Teign Corinthian
|31
|18
|45
|44
|49
|25
|41
|91
|37
|47
|288
|45
|4999
|Alexander Butler
|Hayling Island SC
|30
|63
|56
|37
|31
|28
|38
|48
|44
|38
|294
|46
|5369
|Andy Ritchie
|Hykeham Sailing Club
|37
|34
|3
|4
|17
|22
|91
|91
|91
|91
|299
|47
|5713
|Morgan Peach
|Royal Torbay Yacht Club
|91
|91
|41
|52
|27
|91
|34
|23
|12
|27
|307
|48
|5408
|Tony King
|Bassenthwaite
|91
|32
|69
|31
|18
|49
|48
|21
|47
|61
|307
|49
|5300
|Doug Latta
|Portchester S C
|15
|91
|55
|56
|35
|18
|55
|57
|22
|56
|312
|50
|610
|Roel den Herder
|Wsv Giesbeek
|53
|53
|44
|39
|45
|34
|36
|44
|18
|68
|313
|51
|5755
|Graham CranfordSmith
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|91
|15
|29
|54
|24
|32
|27
|91
|91
|48
|320
|52
|622
|Jan Arends
|WSV Giesbeek
|28
|47
|46
|58
|59
|91
|37
|19
|61
|44
|338
|53
|5494
|John Steels
|Starcross YC
|91
|25
|59
|34
|41
|48
|56
|32
|20
|58
|347
|54
|5617
|David Greening
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|91
|43
|40
|45
|39
|38
|67
|52
|46
|57
|360
|55
|5627
|David Parkin
|Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC
|42
|48
|72
|64
|67
|67
|39
|45
|9
|63
|377
|56
|580
|Arnold Jippes
|KWS
|57
|60
|57
|47
|38
|52
|68
|67
|48
|21
|380
|57
|5535
|Tim Jackson
|Papercourt
|46
|73
|54
|20
|75
|47
|50
|49
|70
|46
|382
|58
|6000
|Patrick Burns
|RYA
|36
|74
|76
|91
|52
|91
|28
|38
|49
|36
|389
|59
|5570
|Malcolm Buchanan
|Lymington Town SC
|56
|38
|65
|57
|63
|57
|60
|31
|39
|52
|390
|60
|5649
|Steven Bishop
|Girton Sailing Club
|39
|50
|82
|81
|65
|69
|43
|34
|41
|55
|396
|61
|582
|Mark Wildenberg
|Braassemermeer
|61
|33
|50
|77
|48
|50
|46
|61
|91
|53
|402
|62
|5747
|Roger Lumby
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|58
|57
|61
|41
|53
|40
|59
|50
|54
|67
|412
|63
|4772
|Nick Fisher
|Salcombe YC
|59
|84
|62
|49
|72
|53
|72
|36
|51
|37
|419
|64
|5183
|Malcolm Mackley
|Salcombe YC
|38
|35
|66
|74
|56
|65
|62
|51
|63
|59
|429
|65
|5237
|Derek Jackman
|Chichester Yacht Club
|45
|71
|77
|66
|62
|63
|71
|54
|52
|26
|439
|66
|5373
|Phil Sturmer
|Royal Burnham Yacht Club
|29
|68
|79
|71
|69
|71
|54
|58
|58
|39
|446
|67
|4679
|Mark Fuller
|Papercourt
|91
|49
|25
|59
|68
|44
|78
|60
|69
|60
|456
|68
|5517
|Jason Hughes
|Draycote water
|69
|39
|4
|61
|51
|54
|91
|91
|91
|91
|460
|69
|5650
|Philip Kilburn
|Notts County Sailing Club
|50
|72
|80
|68
|66
|62
|53
|66
|53
|54
|472
|70
|5549
|Peter Hearne
|Teign Corinthian Yacht Club
|44
|36
|74
|73
|55
|64
|79
|70
|66
|66
|474
|71
|5505
|Mark Pearce
|Burwain
|47
|66
|85
|75
|70
|66
|91
|91
|38
|32
|479
|72
|5282
|Vernon Perkins
|South Cerney Sailing Club
|66
|41
|75
|46
|77
|58
|69
|71
|62
|73
|486
|73
|5575
|Shaun Welsh
|Weston
|60
|76
|67
|63
|64
|60
|70
|64
|65
|76
|513
|74
|5306
|Andrew Osborne
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|91
|42
|28
|24
|91
|91
|66
|91
|91
|91
|524
|75
|5734
|Adrian Griffin
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|70
|75
|73
|76
|60
|59
|63
|68
|64
|69
|526
|76
|4198
|Richard White
|Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club
|71
|78
|81
|91
|71
|68
|64
|62
|57
|72
|543
|77
|570
|Marc Fluttert
|WV de Braassemermeer
|64
|82
|70
|79
|78
|56
|75
|59
|71
|71
|544
|78
|5422
|David Northcott
|TCYC
|91
|55
|78
|72
|79
|70
|51
|65
|72
|70
|546
|79
|5104
|Bob Taylor
|Tata Steel S.C.
|43
|24
|51
|69
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|551
|80
|5560
|Charles Stimpson
|Spinnaker
|72
|77
|58
|78
|74
|72
|65
|72
|74
|78
|564
|81
|609
|Anja Koldewijn
|WSV Giesbeek
|68
|79
|83
|62
|73
|91
|74
|69
|68
|74
|567
|82
|4803
|Will Loy
|Gurnard
|55
|40
|71
|43
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|573
|83
|4551
|Bill Hutchings
|Tonbridge
|63
|80
|86
|82
|81
|74
|77
|56
|75
|77
|583
|84
|5003
|Paul Bottomley
|South Staffs sc
|67
|81
|64
|91
|91
|91
|73
|74
|73
|75
|598
|85
|5527
|Michael Wilde
|Spinnaker S.C.
|51
|85
|91
|91
|80
|91
|81
|75
|67
|80
|610
|86
|5064
|Mike Davenport
|Redesmere SC
|73
|86
|84
|80
|82
|73
|80
|76
|76
|79
|619
|87
|4964
|Andy Colyer
|TCYC
|62
|45
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|60
|91
|622
|88
|4936
|Gordon Barclay
|Dell Quay Sailing Club
|54
|83
|63
|91
|76
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|640
|89
|5581
|Tim Wade
|Spinnaker Club
|49
|61
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|656
|90
|5745
|Andrew Fox
|Leigh and Lowton Sailing Club
|65
|62
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|673
