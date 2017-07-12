Fireballs in the Dublin Bay Sailing Club Tuesday Series 2 - Day 5

by Frank Miller on 13 Jul

Tuesday evening's DBSC racing was notable for its "Volvo" effect when tiredness after the Dun Laoghaire regatta affected both the race management team and at least one pair of sailors. The day had been very lively wind wise but by the time Fireballers headed out to the harbour area it was dropping off noticeably.

Frank Miller and Ed Butler headed out a little early to the race area in Scotsman's Bay to be greeted by very pleasant conditions with a good chop left behind by the easterly but with an easing breeze. They noticed however that they were completely alone and sailed back into the harbour to find that a conservative W-L course had been set inside along the West Pier wall. It was later explained that the volunteer race team were all a bit exhausted after four days on the trot during the regatta.

The course itself presented issues, the left layline was almost a "no-go" zone because of disturbed wind off the pier wall so after the start most boats headed right/middle up the beat. The four boats were led to the windward mark by Noel Butler/Stephen Oram, followed closely by team Clancy, then Miller/Butler and then Cariosa Power/Marie Barry. Butler/Oram held their lead for the three rounds without positions changing in the now gentle breeze.

Race two was similar, again Butler/Oram and the Clancys powered off the boat end of the line while Miller/Butler failed to find any traction in their port start off what they felt was a favoured pin end, probably due to less pressure on that end. Places never changed after that, the main strategic decision on such a limited course was when to gybe downwind, with most teams staying towards the middle/right to pick up what there was of the still dropping breeze entering the harbour mouth.

The one significant change in position came on the third downwind leg when Miller/Butler sailed through the finish line and back to the DMYC. The pair only learned later in the bar that they had not completed the course as the number of rounds had been upped in the minute before their 2 minute gun. The irony was not lost on the pair who won the DL regatta Fireball prize despite throwing away at least one race win by not paying enough attention to the courses posted.

DBSC Tuesday Night Series 2: (after 10 races, 2 discards)

Pos Helm & Crew Sail No Club Pts 1 Noel Butler & Stephen Oram 15061 National Yacht Club 11 2 Frank Miller & Ed Butler 14713 Dun Laoghaire Motor 17 3 Conor & James Clancy 14807 Royal St. George 25 4 Cariosa Power & Marie Barry 14854 National Yacht Club 26 5 Louise McKenna & Hermine O’Keefe/Cormac Bradley 14691 Royal St. George 37