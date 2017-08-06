Please select your home edition
Yachtshop Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race 2017 - Preview

by Steve Norris today at 3:17 pm 6 August 2017
Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race 2016 © Peter Carpenter

It's now almost three weeks to go to the Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race, on Sunday August 6th, organised by Red Wharf Bay Sailing and Watersports Club, and sponsored by Yachtshop of Holyhead.

The race starts in Beaumaris and passes around 15 miles of Anglesey coastline, finishing at Red Wharf Bay's Clubhouse at Traeth Bychan.

The race has been taking place for over 50 years and provides a fantastic mix of fabulous scenery and challenging coastal sailing conditions.

Signing on is at Beaumaris Green, with a briefing in the Royal Anglesey Clubhouse at 0915hrs, and the start at 1030hrs. Entry in advance preferred, but some late entries will be accepted on the day.

Meals for competitors are included at Traeth Bychan.

To enter or find out more information please go to our web site: www.redwharfbaysc.co.uk/aodr.html

