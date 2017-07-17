Please select your home edition
Selden

Seldén Mast sponsors British Keelboat League

by Susannah Hart today at 10:55 am 17 July 2017
Seldén Mast sponsors British Keelboat League © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

Seldén Mast Ltd is delighted to announce their continued sponsorship in 2017 of the British Keelboat League. This nationwide inter-club competition consists of a series of short course fleet races designed for teams of 4-5 to sail in One Design matched keelboats.

Seldén Managing Director Steve Norbury commented: "Seldén has been at the forefront of keelboat sailing since the 1950s, having built famous race classes such as the Cork 1720, the Etchells and SB20. Seldén continue to produce a range of masts in both aluminium and carbon for different keelboat classes, including the more modern J70 and J88".

"Being involved with the British Keelboat League's exciting, high octane series enables us to carry on our support of keelboat racing", continued Steve.

After a series of qualifiers run by clubs throughout the country, the best teams will go to Cowes in September for the Grand Final to determine the British Keelboat League Champion. The second place team at each event will receive a Crewsaver Kite 50N Seldén branded buoyancy aid.

The overall league champions will then be entitled to compete in the 2018 Sailing Champions League in Europe.

www.seldenmast.co.uk

Seldén Mast sponsors British Keelboat League - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv
Seldén Mast sponsors British Keelboat League - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

