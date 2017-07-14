J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - Day 4
by Louay Habib on 13 Jul
8-14 July 2017
Eric Brezellec (FRA) had an outstanding fourth day at the J/80 World Championship, scoring a scintillating 1-7-1-2, and is now within striking distance of Rayco Tabares (ESP). The defending world champion, from Lanzarote, is still in pole position, but a 4-1-16-18, has cut his championship lead to just seven points, with two races remaining. Tomorrow is the 14th July, French National Day, and Brezellec will be coming out with all guns blazing.
"Today was a very tricky day, with plenty of shifts in the wind and changes in the tide, and we did not get the best results, especially in the last two races, but tomorrow we will be strong and sail better." promised Rayco Tabares.
Past J/80 world champion, and reigning Spanish champion, Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP) scored 8-4-11-1 today, to move ahead of Luke Patience (GBR), in the fight for the podium. Simon Moriceau (FRA) slipped up in Race 10, but came back with a third in Race 12, to have a chance of making third for the regatta.
With high pressure and a light southerly gradient wind forecast, there was the possibility that the gradient breeze would be fizzled out by a sea breeze in the afternoon. PRO Stuart Childerley, moved the scheduled start an hour earlier, and made a late call to change the starting area to East Knoll. The two decisions proved to be spot on, providing great races and enough time to get four races sailed on a top class racecourse.
Jon Powell (GBR) had his best day, scoring a 6-2-3-4, to move up three places. Rétho Rémi scored an impressive 11-3-4-5, to move up five places. Chris Body (GBR) came within inches of winning his first J/80 World Championship race, but was just beaten to the line by Brezellec.
"We know we had speed coming into the regatta but that is not enough in this fleet, you have to get off the line well, stay in pressure, and play the shifts. Today we had four races that were both physically and mentally exhausting, so to post the second best results of the day is very satisfying." commented Jon Powell.
Royal Southern YC Rear Commodore Sailing, Robert Vose, welcomed competitors to the Prince Philip Yacht Haven. With complimentary food and drink, provided by the Royal Southern Yacht Club, the daily prize giving was held, which was sponsored by Wight Vodka.
There was also a special prize for two of the youngest competitors at the regatta Luiz Miro. who is 12, and Andres Segura, who is just nine years old. Both of the boys attended a sell out J/80 Class Dinner, held at the Royal Southern Yacht Club. With over 200 sailors enjoying a superb dinner at the club's main dining room.
Racing at the 16th edition of the J/80 World Championship will conclude tomorrow, Friday 14 July, with two final races scheduled from 10:30 BST (11:30 UTC).
Results after day 4:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Owner/Skipper
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|Pts
|1
| ESP 783
|Hotel Princesa Yaiza
|Rayco Tabares
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|8
|4
|1
|16
|18
|39
|2
| FRA 1420
|Courrier Junior
|Brezellec Eric
|10
|7
|7
|OCS
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1
|2
|46
|3
| ESP 1513
|VSA Comunicacion
|Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg
|3
|42
|5
|2
|5
|10
|10
|2
|8
|4
|11
|1
|61
|4
| GBR 948
|Ryoko Meka
|Luke Patience
|5
|3
|2
|5
|15
|5
|1
|9
|10
|18
|7
|6
|68
|5
| FRA 1302
|ArMen Habitat
|Moriceau Simon
|11
|6
|8
|3
|1
|7
|13
|4
|7
|22
|9
|3
|72
|6
| ESP 1116
|HM Hotels (Corinthian)
|Javier Chacártegui Cirerol
|8
|2
|3
|12
|10
|2
|8
|13
|2
|10
|20
|9
|79
|7
| GBR 1363
|Betty
|Jonathan Powell
|4
|20
|17
|8
|11
|15
|25
|7
|6
|2
|3
|4
|97
|8
| ESP 1158
|Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team (Corinthian)
|Pepequin Orbaneja
|7
|17
|6
|9
|7
|4
|26
|16
|5
|11
|13
|8
|103
|9
| FRA 691
|Gan'Ja (Corinthian)
|Luc Nadal
|17
|8
|10
|4
|3
|13
|15
|3
|3
|14
|18
|17
|107
|10
| FRA 956
|APCC Equipe Jeune (Corinthian)
|Bertheau Simon
|15
|5
|4
|6
|6
|14
|7
|5
|25
|25
|34
|15
|127
|11
| GBR 1530
|MockingJay
|Chris Body
|12
|9
|29
|16
|29
|8
|9
|12
|13
|5
|2
|19
|134
|12
| FRA 1289
|Dunkerque Voile ‑ White Sails (Corinthian)
|Rémy Hurdiel
|16
|24
|11
|13
|17
|17
|5
|6
|15
|13
|5
|27
|142
|13
| IRL 1551
|Mojo
|Patrick O Neill
|14
|15
|19
|10
|12
|24
|6
|18
|18
|15
|21
|10
|158
|14
| FRA 1082
|Yacht Concept ‑ CNP (Corinthian)
|Rétho Rémi
|34
|OCS
|21
|26
|21
|11
|17
|14
|11
|3
|4
|5
|167
|15
| GBR 1410
|MegStar
|James Harrison
|23
|13
|36
|18
|18
|21
|4
|21
|20
|9
|12
|14
|173
|16
| GBR 1360
|J.A.T.
|Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor
|1
|4
|18
|24
|13
|19
|24
|19
|22
|17
|30
|13
|174
|17
| GBR 1411
|No Regrets (Corinthian)
|Chris & Hannah Neve
|43
|10
|DSQ
|14
|19
|6
|12
|11
|12
|12
|19
|23
|181
|18
| GBR 1414
|Slightly Steamy
|Nick Haigh
|13
|11
|25
|15
|9
|20
|32
|23
|21
|16
|8
|21
|182
|19
| FRA 639
|Ecole Navale (Corinthian)
|Patrick Bot
|6
|16
|13
|7
|14
|34
|16
|26
|19
|27
|6
|33
|183
|20
| FRA 1497
|Vitel Sailing Team ‑ CDV 22
|Capucine VITEL
|18
|DSQ
|9
|40
|DNC
|12
|11
|15
|9
|21
|31
|7
|222
|21
| FRA 420
|J'aime voile baie de Morlaix (Corinthian)
|Bonafous Elodie
|30
|21
|27
|42
|41
|16
|14
|22
|24
|8
|14
|16
|233
|22
| NED 838
|Led 2 Lease (Corinthian)
|Peter Paul de Vries
|22
|36
|12
|22
|8
|27
|22
|34
|17
|6
|28
|38
|234
|23
| GBR 725
|Purple Haze
|Shane Armitage / Oliver Dunford
|9
|14
|23
|29
|24
|30
|20
|29
|16
|20
|24
|26
|234
|24
| GBR 1305
|Jester (Corinthian)
|Mike Lewis
|19
|18
|32
|11
|22
|28
|18
|32
|28
|24
|29
|43
|261
|25
| FRA 1455
|J‑Traffic
|Launay Thomas
|20
|12
|20
|21
|32
|9
|UFD
|33
|35
|34
|17
|30
|263
|26
| GBR 743
|Swallow
|Gordon Craigen
|33
|27
|15
|19
|35
|25
|19
|37
|14
|23
|26
|28
|264
|27
| GBR 1262
|Boysterous (Corinthian)
|Angus Gray‑Stephens
|32
|25
|14
|41
|31
|23
|33
|20
|31
|19
|15
|22
|265
|28
| FRA 693
|NUMERO J
|Herve Delaroux
|24
|OCS
|26
|27
|16
|22
|29
|10
|26
|31
|22
|34
|267
|29
| GBR 1532
|Checkmate
|Ray Mitchell
|21
|38
|30
|23
|20
|29
|37
|17
|29
|26
|27
|24
|283
|30
| FRA 793
|E.Leclerc Tourlaville (Corinthian)
|Pierrick Letouzé
|26
|19
|33
|20
|26
|32
|23
|30
|27
|28
|43
|25
|289
|31
| GBR 511
|Emoji (Corinthian)
|David Hollingsworth
|25
|29
|28
|17
|23
|35
|21
|38
|23
|33
|32
|29
|295
|32
| GBR 553
|Seafire (Corinthian)
|Anabelle Body
|29
|23
|31
|25
|27
|26
|35
|40
|36
|32
|44
|11
|315
|33
| FRA 651
|Startijenn
|Claire Montécot
|28
|22
|24
|DNF
|DNC
|38
|36
|24
|40
|35
|10
|36
|342
|34
| NED 841
|BabyJ (Corinthian)
|Paul Kersten
|27
|26
|22
|30
|28
|31
|DNC
|28
|44
|39
|37
|39
|351
|35
| GBR 165
|Aqua J
|Terence O'Neill
|35
|33
|38
|28
|34
|33
|31
|42
|30
|29
|36
|35
|362
|36
| GBR 1055
|UKSA 3 (Corinthian)
|Felix Trattner
|41
|31
|16
|31
|33
|37
|27
|35
|33
|37
|42
|42
|363
|37
| GBR 891
|Harley Quinn (Corinthian)
|Nigel Skudder
|39
|37
|34
|35
|37
|43
|30
|25
|41
|44
|41
|20
|382
|38
| NED 112
|Acutronic / J‑String
|Edwin Spaans
|DNS
|DNC
|35
|37
|25
|18
|UFD
|31
|37
|40
|35
|32
|388
|39
| GBR 479
|Joie de Vivre
|Adam James
|45
|35
|45
|38
|DNF
|41
|28
|27
|38
|38
|23
|31
|389
|40
| GBR 901
|Wildcat III
|Andy Ash‑Vie
|31
|28
|39
|32
|39
|42
|39
|41
|32
|36
|33
|40
|390
|41
| GBR 694
|NOW4
|Rory Cheetham
|36
|40
|37
|33
|38
|36
|38
|36
|45
|46
|40
|12
|391
|42
| GBR 433
|The J Team
|Richard White
|37
|39
|41
|34
|36
|44
|34
|39
|34
|30
|39
|37
|400
|43
| AUS 1927
|Will o' the Wisp VI (Corinthian)
|Keith Cockburn
|42
|30
|44
|39
|42
|39
|42
|45
|46
|43
|25
|45
|436
|44
| GBR 751
|J‑Wife
|Simon Watson
|44
|34
|42
|36
|40
|40
|41
|47
|39
|42
|38
|41
|437
|45
| GBR 1339
|Joyeuse (Corinthian)
|Chris Eccles
|38
|32
|40
|44
|30
|45
|43
|43
|43
|41
|46
|46
|445
|46
| GBR 605
|Jambiya (Corinthian)
|Vincent Lattimore
|40
|41
|43
|43
|43
|46
|44
|46
|42
|47
|45
|44
|477
|47
| GBR 565
|Ninja
|Nicholas Allen
|DNC
|DNC
|46
|45
|DNC
|47
|40
|44
|47
|45
|DNC
|DNC
|510
|48
| GBR 1529
|Emoji
|Jim White
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|539
