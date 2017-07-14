Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Product Feature
Harken Cam-Matic Cleat - 150
Harken Cam-Matic Cleat - 150
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - Day 4

by Louay Habib on 13 Jul 8-14 July 2017

Eric Brezellec (FRA) had an outstanding fourth day at the J/80 World Championship, scoring a scintillating 1-7-1-2, and is now within striking distance of Rayco Tabares (ESP). The defending world champion, from Lanzarote, is still in pole position, but a 4-1-16-18, has cut his championship lead to just seven points, with two races remaining. Tomorrow is the 14th July, French National Day, and Brezellec will be coming out with all guns blazing.

"Today was a very tricky day, with plenty of shifts in the wind and changes in the tide, and we did not get the best results, especially in the last two races, but tomorrow we will be strong and sail better." promised Rayco Tabares.

Past J/80 world champion, and reigning Spanish champion, Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP) scored 8-4-11-1 today, to move ahead of Luke Patience (GBR), in the fight for the podium. Simon Moriceau (FRA) slipped up in Race 10, but came back with a third in Race 12, to have a chance of making third for the regatta.

With high pressure and a light southerly gradient wind forecast, there was the possibility that the gradient breeze would be fizzled out by a sea breeze in the afternoon. PRO Stuart Childerley, moved the scheduled start an hour earlier, and made a late call to change the starting area to East Knoll. The two decisions proved to be spot on, providing great races and enough time to get four races sailed on a top class racecourse.

Rétho Rémi's 'Yacht Concept - CNP' at the Wight Vodka Prize Giving during the J/80 World Championship - photo © Graham Nixon / RSrnYC
Rétho Rémi's 'Yacht Concept - CNP' at the Wight Vodka Prize Giving during the J/80 World Championship - photo © Graham Nixon / RSrnYC

Jon Powell (GBR) had his best day, scoring a 6-2-3-4, to move up three places. Rétho Rémi scored an impressive 11-3-4-5, to move up five places. Chris Body (GBR) came within inches of winning his first J/80 World Championship race, but was just beaten to the line by Brezellec.

"We know we had speed coming into the regatta but that is not enough in this fleet, you have to get off the line well, stay in pressure, and play the shifts. Today we had four races that were both physically and mentally exhausting, so to post the second best results of the day is very satisfying." commented Jon Powell.

Royal Southern YC Rear Commodore Sailing, Robert Vose, welcomed competitors to the Prince Philip Yacht Haven. With complimentary food and drink, provided by the Royal Southern Yacht Club, the daily prize giving was held, which was sponsored by Wight Vodka.

There was also a special prize for two of the youngest competitors at the regatta Luiz Miro. who is 12, and Andres Segura, who is just nine years old. Both of the boys attended a sell out J/80 Class Dinner, held at the Royal Southern Yacht Club. With over 200 sailors enjoying a superb dinner at the club's main dining room.

A special prize for two of the youngest competitors at the J/80 World Championship - photo © Graham Nixon / RSrnYC
A special prize for two of the youngest competitors at the J/80 World Championship - photo © Graham Nixon / RSrnYC

Racing at the 16th edition of the J/80 World Championship will conclude tomorrow, Friday 14 July, with two final races scheduled from 10:30 BST (11:30 UTC).

For live updates including video and pictures from the race course: www.facebook.com/J80Worlds2017 For more information visit: www.royal-southern.co.uk

Results after day 4:

PosSail NoBoat NameOwner/SkipperR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12Pts
1  ESP 783Hotel Princesa YaizaRayco Tabares2111212841161839
2  FRA 1420Courrier JuniorBrezellec Eric1077OCS4331171246
3  ESP 1513VSA ComunicacionJose Maria Van Der Ploeg342525101028411161
4  GBR 948Ryoko MekaLuke Patience53251551910187668
5  FRA 1302ArMen HabitatMoriceau Simon11683171347229372
6  ESP 1116HM Hotels (Corinthian)Javier Chacártegui Cirerol8231210281321020979
7  GBR 1363BettyJonathan Powell4201781115257623497
8  ESP 1158Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team (Corinthian)Pepequin Orbaneja71769742616511138103
9  FRA 691Gan'Ja (Corinthian)Luc Nadal1781043131533141817107
10  FRA 956APCC Equipe Jeune (Corinthian)Bertheau Simon155466147525253415127
11  GBR 1530MockingJayChris Body1292916298912135219134
12  FRA 1289Dunkerque Voile ‑ White Sails (Corinthian)Rémy Hurdiel162411131717561513527142
13  IRL 1551MojoPatrick O Neill14151910122461818152110158
14  FRA 1082Yacht Concept ‑ CNP (Corinthian)Rétho Rémi34OCS21262111171411345167
15  GBR 1410MegStarJames Harrison2313361818214212091214173
16  GBR 1360J.A.T.Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor1418241319241922173013174
17  GBR 1411No Regrets (Corinthian)Chris & Hannah Neve4310DSQ14196121112121923181
18  GBR 1414Slightly SteamyNick Haigh1311251592032232116821182
19  FRA 639Ecole Navale (Corinthian)Patrick Bot616137143416261927633183
20  FRA 1497Vitel Sailing Team ‑ CDV 22Capucine VITEL18DSQ940DNC121115921317222
21  FRA 420J'aime voile baie de Morlaix (Corinthian)Bonafous Elodie30212742411614222481416233
22  NED 838Led 2 Lease (Corinthian)Peter Paul de Vries2236122282722341762838234
23  GBR 725Purple HazeShane Armitage / Oliver Dunford91423292430202916202426234
24  GBR 1305Jester (Corinthian)Mike Lewis191832112228183228242943261
25  FRA 1455J‑TrafficLaunay Thomas20122021329UFD3335341730263
26  GBR 743SwallowGordon Craigen332715193525193714232628264
27  GBR 1262Boysterous (Corinthian)Angus Gray‑Stephens322514413123332031191522265
28  FRA 693NUMERO JHerve Delaroux24OCS26271622291026312234267
29  GBR 1532CheckmateRay Mitchell213830232029371729262724283
30  FRA 793E.Leclerc Tourlaville (Corinthian)Pierrick Letouzé261933202632233027284325289
31  GBR 511Emoji (Corinthian)David Hollingsworth252928172335213823333229295
32  GBR 553Seafire (Corinthian)Anabelle Body292331252726354036324411315
33  FRA 651StartijennClaire Montécot282224DNFDNC38362440351036342
34  NED 841BabyJ (Corinthian)Paul Kersten272622302831DNC2844393739351
35  GBR 165Aqua JTerence O'Neill353338283433314230293635362
36  GBR 1055UKSA 3 (Corinthian)Felix Trattner413116313337273533374242363
37  GBR 891Harley Quinn (Corinthian)Nigel Skudder393734353743302541444120382
38  NED 112Acutronic / J‑StringEdwin SpaansDNSDNC35372518UFD3137403532388
39  GBR 479Joie de VivreAdam James45354538DNF41282738382331389
40  GBR 901Wildcat IIIAndy Ash‑Vie312839323942394132363340390
41  GBR 694NOW4Rory Cheetham364037333836383645464012391
42  GBR 433The J TeamRichard White373941343644343934303937400
43  AUS 1927Will o' the Wisp VI (Corinthian)Keith Cockburn423044394239424546432545436
44  GBR 751J‑WifeSimon Watson443442364040414739423841437
45  GBR 1339Joyeuse (Corinthian)Chris Eccles383240443045434343414646445
46  GBR 605Jambiya (Corinthian)Vincent Lattimore404143434346444642474544477
47  GBR 565NinjaNicholas AllenDNCDNC4645DNC4740444745DNCDNC510
48  GBR 1529EmojiJim WhiteDNFDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC539

Day 4 of the J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern - photo © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Day 4 of the J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern - photo © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

J/80 Worlds at Hamble day 3
Low down and shifty Rayco Tabares (ESP) has retained his lead in the J/80 World Championship, but a crack has appeared in the Spanish team's seemingly invincible armour, scoring eighth in the last race of a tricky day in the Solent. Posted on 12 Jul J/80 Worlds at Hamble day 2
Snakes and Ladders in the rain Reigning J/80 World Champion, Rayco Tabares (ESP), stamped his authority on the 2017 J/80 World Championship, with two bullets and a second to open up a commanding lead for the regatta, but it was a game of snakes and ladders for the rest of the fleet. Posted on 11 Jul J/80 Worlds at Hamble day 1
The 16th edition gets off to a flying start The 16th edition of the J/80 World Championship got off to a flying start with two spectacular championship races for the 48 boat fleet. A southwesterly wind of 12 knots built during the afternoon, piping up to over 20 knots in the gusts. Posted on 10 Jul J/80 Worlds at Hamble preview
47 teams set for racing starting on Monday The 16th edition of the J/80 World Championship, is proudly hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club. 47 teams from Australia, France, Great Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Spain will be competing. Posted on 6 Jul Musto launches Pimp my Ride competition
For young sailors at Lendy Cowes Week One of the longest running events in the UK, Lendy Cowes Week has earned international acclaim as the world's best-known sailing regatta. Musto are proud to be sponsoring the 'Under 25 Trophy' at Lendy Cowes Week, once again. Posted on 20 Jun J/80 Nationals at Hamble overall
Magnificent Seven for J.A.T. Kevin Sproul's name has been etched on the J/80 Open National Championship Trophy for the seventh time. Racing J.A.T., the Scottish helmsman scored no lower than a fourth in nine races, to win the UK National title in a fleet of 21 boats. Posted on 18 Jun J/80 Nationals at Hamble day 1
Superb conditions in the Central Solent 21 teams enjoyed two races on the first day. An average wind speed of 14 knots, and subtle wind shifts, produced conditions with the potential for big gains, from reading the breeze and getting the boat on the plane. Posted on 16 Jun J/80 Nationals at Hamble preview
19 teams from three different countries set Hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club, in conjunction with the UK J/80 Class Association, 19 teams from three different countries will be competing in the Solent. Three days of intense competition will decide the national champion. Posted on 14 Jun RSrnYC Harken June Regatta overall
Spectacular finale in the Central Solent The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series Harken June Regatta was blessed with spectacular conditions for the final day of action. The southwesterly wind piped up from 15 to 20 knots by the end of the day. Posted on 11 Jun RSrnYC Harken June Regatta day 1
Sunshine start The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series continues with the Harken June Regatta. A variety of boats, including XOD, Sportsboats, classics, cruisers, and IRC racing yachts enjoyed champagne conditions on the first day. Posted on 10 Jun

Upcoming Events

Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Lymington Town SC RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Harlow (Blackwater) SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 15 Jul West Hoe SC Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen Southern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Clacton-on-Sea SC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Clacton-on-Sea SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen 70th Anniversary Race for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 17 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy