World Sailing invites bids for 2019 Annual Conference

World Sailing Annual Conference 2016 © Laura Carrau / World Sailing World Sailing Annual Conference 2016 © Laura Carrau / World Sailing

by Daniel Smith, World Sailing today at 9:05 am

World Sailing, the International Federation of the sport, is inviting Host Cities to bid for the 2019 Annual Conference.

Click here to view information for bidders [PDF]

World Sailing's Annual Conference is the central meeting point where the strategy of sailing is reviewed, discussed and celebrated.

Over 1,000 delegates attended the 2016 Annual Conference in Barcelona, Spain, planning for the future and making the important decisions that shape the sport moving forward. A copy of the 2016 Annual Conference Economic Impact Report is available to Host Cities upon request.

Andy Hunt, World Sailing CEO commented, "The Annual Conference is the most important meeting of World Sailing's stakeholders and partners. The decisions made at the conference influence the future of the sport and it is crucial that we work with strong and committed partners who mirror our ambitions.

"The Annual Conference creates local and tourist spend through hotel nights, local transport use, spend at restaurants and much more, ensuring it is attractive for Host Cities.

"Furthermore, it is an exciting opportunity to promote a Host City and Member National Authority through traditional, digital and social media as well as bringing in sponsorship opportunities."

The deadline for Host Cities to submit an initial bid is 17:00 BST on 14 August 2017. World Sailing's Executive Office will review and compile bids for presentation to the Board of Directors at their September 2017 meeting.

The Board of Directors will shortlist their recommendations and shortlisted bidders will be invited to present for ten minutes at the November 2017 Annual General Meeting in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Sunday 12 November 2017.

Delegates attending the AGM will then vote to decide on the venue of the 2019 Annual Conference.

For further information, contact World Sailing Business Operations Director via .