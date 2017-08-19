Please select your home edition
International OK Dinghy 60th Anniversary Celebration Planned

by Rodney Tidd today at 4:23 pm 19 August 2017
OKs at Burghfield © Jeremy Carey

It is hard to believe that it is sixty years since Axel Damgaard Olsen and Knud Olsen conspired to design the OK dinghy with the idea that it would inspire people to have fun together on the water. In those sixty years it has certainly given more sailors far more fun than surely they could have imagined. The class is well known globally for fun on the water and even more fun off it.

It should therefore come as no surprise that, to celebrate this significant anniversary, the British OK Dinghy Class Association are planning a celebration that promises both current and past sailors, families and friends the chance to enjoy and relive the unique challenge of OK sailing together with the all important socializing that the class is famous for.

The event is to be held at Burghfield Sailing Club on Saturday 19th August with the gates opening at midday. The bar and galley will be open and a special afternoon tea of homemade scones and cakes will be available throughout the afternoon.

The afternoon will offer current and past sailors the opportunity to take to the water and compete for specially commissioned trophies. There will be two races on Saturday afternoon, the first at 15.00 for current members, the second for those who have sailed the OK dinghy in the past, would like to borrow a boat, and relive their past.

Everyone attending will receive a special 60th anniversary memento and everyone is invited to stay over and participate in the scheduled BSC racing the following day.

The association is delighted to announce that our very own Nick Craig has agreed to be our guest speaker for the evening. We are sure that Nick will need very little or no introduction to most but for those of you a little out of touch Nick has just rewritten the OK Dinghy record books as the first sailor to win five OK World Championships. He has also won twelve other world titles, five European titles and a massive 30+ national titles.

Nick is a past winner of the Yachting Journalist Association's Yachtsman of the Year for 2011, and that year won the Endeavour Trophy for the fifth time. Practical Boat Owner Magazine wrote: "Craig's fifth Endeavour Trophy victory drew him level with Mike Holmes and Geoff Carveth as the most successful sailor in the event's 50 year-history and, by extension, the most successful British amateur dinghy sailor of all time."

Nick Craig wins the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds - photo © Alastair Deaves
Nick Craig wins the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds - photo © Alastair Deaves

Key events for the day include:

  • 15.00 60th Anniversary race for current class association members with special anniversary prizes.
  • 16.00 All comers race for past members in order that they may relive the excitement of their past and revisit the unique challenges that the boat still delivers today. Once again special anniversary prizes may be won. Boats will be generously loaned by current members.
  • 18.00 The Evening celebrations start with a Champagne and canapé reception.
  • 19.00 A Hog Roast with accompaniments and various desserts will be served. A choice of fine wines will be provided within the cost of the meal and the bar is scheduled to stay open until midnight.
  • 20.00 Guest Speaker.
  • 20.30 Afternoon races prize giving.
  • Sponsors prize event.
  • Bar open until midnight.

The association is delighted to have received some high value sponsorship as follows:

  • Rain & Sun covers are donating a brand new boom up cover.
  • Sandiline are donating a brand new set of hikers with the 60th logo embroidered in them.
  • Fernhurst books are donating three copies of Nick Craig's book Helming to Win.
  • Mayday chandlers are donating a boat stand.

In order to be in with a chance of winning a prize you just have to purchase a ticket for the event. Ticket price is £25.00 for adults and £12.50 for those under 16 years of age.

These are available from the Class association secretary Mary Reddyhoff who may be contacted by email or , or via post at International OK Dinghy British Class Association Hollyhurst, Wood End Rd, Crow Hill, Ringwood, BH24 3DG.

Additional Information:

  • There is a range of accommodation within easy access to suit all budgets and a link is available on the Burghfield Sailing club website. www.burghfieldsailing.org
  • Dress - smart casual
  • Class website www.okdinghy.co.uk
