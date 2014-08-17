Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Zhik Superwarm Steamer
Zhik Superwarm Steamer

Volvo Noble Marine RS300 Nationals at Prestwick - Runners and Riders

by Steve Bolland today at 7:56 pm 14-17 August 2014
RS300 National Championships 2014 at Prestwick © Vicky Bayliss

The RS300 fleet loves an election before heading up to Scotland for its Nationals. Last time we were up there was 2014 (Indyref anyone?) while this year we're in the aftermath of the General Election. So who are the likely vote winners at this year's Nationals hosted by Prestwick SC? (See what I did there?)

The club trophy will be going to Prestwick without a doubt unless either Hykeham, Emsworth or some late runner can muster another entry. Youth trophy? Well done, Ben Green, I think you're the youngest in the fleet this year even if you are in your mid 20s. I'm not sure if there's a furthest travelled award, but if there is it will go to Alastair 'Woody' Wood – that's a long old poke from Kent to the Scottish West coast, but unlikely to make the first race if he isn't on the road already.

No first-timers have entered this year to my knowledge so if we have a keeper trophy then it will be a straight fight between those on their second attempt – Rich Hargreaves, Paul Watson, Paul Rigg, and Eamonn Rankin. I think I've got that right. My money's on either of the Pauls but Rich showed bursts of speed last year and I have it on good authority that Eamonn's been putting in some tidy races at the host club. Should be a good one this.

On an individual basis, is anyone going to do a Macron and sweep all before them or will there be someone who May just limp over the line? Here's the odds. I've done no more than simply pick out of a hat. If you're not included it's because you haven't done anything dumb enough to get noticed. Don't worry. This is a good thing. Or you might not have entered yet.

Evens, and bookie's favourite – Dave Acres. After winning the Nationals in 2015 he sold his boat and bought a brand new one. What do we make of this – foolhardy, confident or some elaborate tax dodge? Unfortunately unable to make his tax planning work in his favour last year, he will be there or thereabouts at the end of the regatta this time.

2/1 – Steve Bolland. Has taken an interesting interpretation of Elvstrom's quote that "You haven't won the race, if in winning you have lost the respect of your competitors" to mean that winning doesn't count unless you outdrink the rest of the fleet. Got lucky last time at Prestwick when he returned to the club after a 12 hour bender to find racing abandoned. This is the reason he's not joint favourite with Acres. Plus he hasn't been in his boat since April.

3/1 – Ian Baillie. Past National Champion who has returned to the fleet after a sojourn in a Musto Skiff. A bit of an unknown quantity this time as, despite his pedigree, he's been training quietly on the Scottish East coast. New boat, new attitude? One to watch.

RS300 National Championships 2014 at Prestwick - photo © Vicky Bayliss
RS300 National Championships 2014 at Prestwick - photo © Vicky Bayliss

3/1 – Steve Sallis. Second at last year's champs and current Inland Champion. May need less of a breeze than last year so may be disappointed as this is Scotland where it's never known to blow less than 20 knots. In 2014 we had over 30 knots on two days.

5/1 - Alistair 'Storky' McLaughlin. Only 5/1 if the wind doesn't get above force 3. Won one race at the champs last year by an embarrassingly large margin in a force 2. But then 'Two Pint' Pete Ellis also won a race.

6/1 – Matt 'DC' Sargent. Third last time we were up Prestwick in 2014. Still denies sleeping in the clubhouse shower one night. Also some dodgy goings on with a pig's head. Will go well if it blows and no-one turns the shower on.

6/1 – Neil 'Mr Bevs' Beveridge. Only 6/1 if the wind is +15 knots. Received absolute dog's abuse last time when his much vaunted team training regime failed to meet objectives – the only time the wooden spoon has been won by an entire club. Sailing on home water again so expected to bounce back.

8/1 – Tim 'Timbo' Keen. I wasn't sure where to put Tim in the betting odds. Has won the Grand Prix circuit for about the last 10 years in a row but hasn't sailed this year due to recent fatherhood. Family is accompanying him to Prestwick so likely to get even less sleep than usual. Best result was 4th in 2014.

10/1 – Richard le Mare. Class chairman and likely to go well if it blows. Will be hoping for repeats of race 4 in 2014 when the last three in the bar the previous night picked up all the podium spots the next day. Unfortunately that doesn't happen very often but stranger things have happened (see Pete Ellis comment above).

Racing commences at 2pm on Thursday 24 August, through to Sunday 27 August. Many thanks to all of our sponsors – Volvo, Noble Marine, SpeedSix, Boatyard at Beer and Forward WIP.

Entry is still open to the RS300 Nationals. Find all the event information on the website here: www.rs300.org/championships/cindex.asp?clselect=Home&eid=1451

RS300 National Championships 2014 at Prestwick - photo © Vicky Bayliss
RS300 National Championships 2014 at Prestwick - photo © Vicky Bayliss

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RS300s at Hayling Island
During the massive RS Sailing Summer Championship The RS Sailing RS300 Summer Championship, and Magic Marine Grand Prix Circuit Round 4, was held at Hayling Island SC. It was great racing on Saturday with just enough wind to hike in blazing sunshine. Posted on 20 Jun RS300 Sprints at Rutland
Fried goods and coffee while waiting for the wind With a forecast suggesting the bar might need opening early 13 eager RS300 sailors arrived at Rutland to realise their fears of a patchy and sometimes windless lake. Posted on 26 Apr RS300 Magic Marine Winter Championship
At the wonderfully welcoming South Cerney Sailing Club What a wonderfully welcoming club South Cerney is. Nestled within the Cotswold Water Park it is based on one of 150 lakes in the vicinity. Posted on 14 Mar An RS300 Christmas Poem
The 2016 season in verse Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the lake
Not a kicker was creaking, no sail did shake
After a busy season the fleet now look back
On which of the sailors was top of the pack Posted on 21 Dec 2016 RS300 End of Season Championship
Small turnout on a bitingly cold weekend This year, the RS End of Seasons moved from their usual home at Datchet, to Rutland Water. The RS300 fleet got a typically small turnout of just 4; Tim Keen, Rob Jones, Paul Watson, and Harry McVicar. Posted on 10 Nov 2016 RS300 Inlands at Hykeham
Final Magic Marine GP Series event The RS300 Inland Championship and Magic Marine Grand Prix final event were held at Hykeham SC over the weekend of 22-23 October. 18 visitors joined 6 home boats for the event. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 RS300 Nationals Runners & Riders - The Verdict
Was our crystal ball-gazing up to the mark? The RS300 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals is done and dusted for another year and we enjoyed a fantastic welcome from Exe SC. The forecast before the event wasn't wrong and the event was predominantly a breezy affair. Posted on 29 Sep 2016 Do you sail a RS Boat?
Join your Class Association to get the most from your boat Your Class Association works for ALL RS sailors, setting the rules on the one-design class, arranging fantastic racing, coaching and social events, managing communication, liaising with the builder, and thereby maintaining the value of your boat. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 RS300 Nationals at Exe overall
Steve Bolland wraps up the championship As expected, Exe SC lived up to its reputation for friendliness and efficiency – many thanks to the enormous effort put in by the large number of volunteers. Major thanks to sponsors Volvo and Noble Marine, plus the Boatyard at Beer and Geeta's Foods. Posted on 12 Sep 2016 RS300 Nationals at Exe day 1
A challenging way to start the event! The forecast for the four days of the event has been changing on a daily basis over the last week so it really should have come as no surprise when the weather, itself, couldn't make its mind up what it wanted to do on day one. Posted on 9 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS300 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy