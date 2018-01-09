Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Leisure 729x90
Product Feature
Crewsaver ErgoFit 290N OC
Crewsaver ErgoFit 290N OC
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta - Crew stories

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 5:42 am 2-9 January 2018
A mix of young and old onboard Le Billet as they cross the finish line in the Pittwater to Southport race © SYC

Mark Tinworth and Mark Waterhouse, owners of the Pittwater based yacht Le Billet, intend to repeat their successful crew program and give youth sailors the run of their boat for a six- part offshore series that includes the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise ocean race in early January 2018.

From a pool of 10 current and recent Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club Youth Development graduates, the two Marks and YD coordinator Rachel Bower will pull together enough young sailors for a third crack at the club's East Coast Bluewater Pointscore Series which runs annually between July and April.

YD sailor Clare Costanzo has raced the Beneteau 44.7 Le Billet to Southport three times, twice in the winter and once in January this year in what was a trial race from Pittwater to Southport in south-east Queensland.

"The fact the two Marks put together a crew that is half young and half experienced makes us all want to be part of it; we know we are going with friends but we have people to learn from at the same time," Costanzo said.

"Skills are being passed on and you never stop learning when you are at sea. Last year in the Southport, YD sailor and rigger Rachel Bower was able to put her knowledge into practice and set up a jury rig. We all learned from this, and how to think on the spot."

Le Billet at the start of the Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race - photo © Andrea Francolini
Le Billet at the start of the Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race - photo © Andrea Francolini

Costanzo's offshore highlight came in the same race, "Two days of sending the boat down the waves with the kite up the whole way."

Bower chimes in: "It's a pretty amazing opportunity for us; there aren't many owners who say 'here's a boat, bring six of your mates and go sailing'. Everyone on board is hard-working, we've proven we are serious and have competed with credible results.

"The two Marks are instrumental in teaching us, plus we have Steve McConaghy and whether it's a lesson on sea-state or trim, he coaches us from the start line to the finish line. Once Clare and I were on watch with Steve in the middle of the night and asked him questions for three hours – and he was happy to answer all of them. Steve is a huge part of the magic on the boat," Bower added.

The RPAYC announced back in May their traditional New Year ocean race and Southport Yacht Club's Bartercard Sail Paradise, January 6-7, 2018 would be combined into a single regatta.

The Club Marine sponsored 370 nautical mile offshore race starting January 2 off Palm Beach headland is classed a Category 2 event which gives the YD sailors the necessary experience should they want to step into a Rolex Sydney Hobart crew spot, something Costanzo is keen to do.

"I definitely want to do a Sydney to Hobart; it's a matter of finding a boat and the time to commit to it", she says 10 days out from leaving Sydney for the USA with an all-women RPAYC YD crew to compete at the youth worlds and Governor's Cup.

Le Billet's co-owner Mark Waterhouse says, "The youth program is working out fantastically. It's vital to give the YD crew key positions on helm, main, pit and trim and not just send them up front. In fact we have oldies doing bow and mast. The YD kids are super keen to learn stuff like tactics and navigation, and of course Safety at Sea, particularly on overnight races. As one of the YD said, "we need a few oldies on board for when it all goes pear shaped".

www.sailparadise.com.au

Southport Yacht Club, Queensland, Australia - photo © Alex Ormerod
Southport Yacht Club, Queensland, Australia - photo © Alex Ormerod
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta
Entry now open for January 2018 event Announced back in April, the Pittwater to Paradise Regatta comprises two stages. The opening event is the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club's 370 nautical mile ocean race starting from Pittwater to the north of Sydney on January 2, 2018. Posted on 18 Jun Australian Sailing establishes Training Centre
With Southport Yacht Club Australian Sailing has opened their Gold Coast Training Centre, in partnership with Southport Yacht Club at Hollywell. This is the first time the Australian Sailing Team has established a facility outside the National Training Centre in Sydney. Posted on 27 May Southport to host 2018 OK Australian Nationals
A rapidly growing local fleet Registered in December 2016, Queensland's Gold Coast are host to the World's newest OK Dinghy association, a rapidly growing force here in Australia. Posted on 25 Feb First Nacra 15 training camp at Southport YC
Conducted by Olympic Silver Medallist Darren Bundock On Tuesday 17th January, Southport Yacht Club's (SYC) Hollywell Sailing Squadron held the first session of a four day Nacra 15 Training Camp. Posted on 18 Jan Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta overall
Auric's Quest crowned champion Fred Bestall and crew on Auric's Quest battled out on day four, Thursday 12th January to be crowned the 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta Champions. Posted on 13 Jan Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta day 3
Close call between the leading crews Day four will see for an interesting race between the Performance 1 division with a close point score between leaders Cyclone, skippered by David Chadkirk and Glenn Burrell's Wildflower II. Posted on 11 Jan Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta day 2
Tonoa leads the Trailer fleet After finishing day one in third (3rd) place, David Keep and his crew on Tonoa, secured the top spot after day two of the 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta. Posted on 9 Jan Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta day 1
Exceptional start at Southport YC With a 13 knot easterly breeze and rolling swell to begin with, the Gold Coast shoreline has proven perfect for sailing conditions at Southport Yacht Club's 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta. Posted on 8 Jan Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race overall
Summer Southerlies set an almost unbeatable record Consistent strong southerly breezes for the first ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race hosted by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club brought in the last boat, Ian Edward's Firefly, from 18 starters. Posted on 6 Jan Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race finish
Shakti first boat to finish Doug Coulter's Shakti from the Lake Macquarie Yacht Club have steamed their way up the New South Wales coast to set the record for the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club's first ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race. Posted on 4 Jan

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Lymington Town SC RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul West Hoe SC Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Clacton-on-Sea SC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Clacton-on-Sea SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen Southern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen 70th Anniversary Race for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 17 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy