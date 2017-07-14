Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
Seldén BBB20 20 CHEEK BLOCK
Seldén BBB20 20 CHEEK BLOCK
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Melges 20 European Championship at Sibenik, Croatia - Day 1

by International Audi Melges 20 Class Association today at 12:42 pm 12-14 July 2017
Melges 20 European Championship at Sibenik day 1 © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication

Boiling temperatures, light winds and great aggression - these were the key elements of opening day at the 2017 Melges 20 European Championship taking place in Sibenik, Croatia.

One single race commenced under the black flag, after two general recalls. It was obvious that the fleet was nervous for the start, and with the prestigious European Championship trophy at stake, every team was feeling the heavy pressure to do well on opening day. The highly-favoured, Polish-based Melges 20 team of MAG TINY with Krzysztof Krempec at the helm, and Marco Giannini on EVINRUDE were the unfortunate recipients of black flag penalties.

With great speed, taking over the fleet almost immediately was current Melges 20 World League leader Igor Rytov on RUSSIAN BOGATYRS. But it wasn't long before fellow countryman Alexander Novoselov's VICTOR (Stefano Cherin, tactician) demonstrated that he knew how to race in the light air conditions best. From mid-race onward, Novoselov made not one mistake, not one faulted move, ultimately overtaking the lead at the gate then holding off Rytov for the win. Rytov made it a fight to the finish against Orel Kalomeni on ARCORA from Monaco (Sebastian Col, tactician). Kalomeni edged it out to take second place, Rytov came third.

Rounding out the top five positions is yet another Russian team, 2017 Zadar Champion Alexander Ezhkov aboard PIROGOVO SAILING in fourth, followed by Italy's Alessandro Rombelli sailing STIG/OPENJOBMETIS (Francesco Bruni, tactician) in fifth.

The heat is on high in the all-amateur division of the 2017 European Championship. Atop the field of four is Wilma Homann sailing FANTASTICHINA, followed by 2017 Zadar Corinthian Champion Marina Kaverzina on MARUSSIA in second.

Thursday will mark the second day of scheduled racing where different wind conditions are expected, with a warning at 13:00.

The Melges 20 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza, and Barracuda Communication. Additional 2017 Melges 20 European Championship media communications supported by North Sails.

melges20.com

Melges 20 European Championship at Sibenik day 1 - photo © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication
Melges 20 European Championship at Sibenik day 1 - photo © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Melges 20s at the Sail Newport Regatta overall
A legendary sailing venue The final day of the 2017 Melges 20 Sail Newport Regatta started under blue skies and a light northwest breeze. Melges 20 teams anticipated a tricky day of sailing and with a tight leaderboard prevailing, the stage was set for an epic day. Posted on 10 Jul Melges 20s at the Sail Newport Regatta day 2
Thielman takes control Class stalwart Thielman jumps to a commanding scoreline with all top finishes, priming his 'Kuai' team for a long overdue regatta win headed into the final day. Posted on 9 Jul Melges 20s at the Sail Newport Regatta day 1
A day for perfect foul weather gear 2017 Sail Newport Regatta kicks off two races under rainy and wet conditions, Michas' Midnight Blue leads the fleet, tied on points with Thielman. Posted on 8 Jul Melges 20 World League Zadar overall
All Russian Podium The third event of the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division came to a close today with a full and complete, top-to-bottom Russian podium. The last day of racing commenced under very shifty conditions. Posted on 12 Jun Melges 20 World League Zadar day 2
Russian fleet keeps control The second day of racing at the third 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division event is done, bringing the total number of completed races to six, putting one discard into play for each competing team. Posted on 10 Jun Melges 20 World League Zadar day 1
Russia's Ezhkov turns up the speed The International Melges 20 Class Association (IM20CA) has officially made its racing debut in Zadar, Croatia at the third European Melges 20 World League event, hosted at D-Marin Dalmacija. Posted on 9 Jun New York YC One-Design Regatta
New boat, same old result for Benjamin Everybody loves a new race boat. But until it proves itself on the racecourse, there's always a tiny kernel of worry it won't live up to expectations, or even equal the performance of the boat being replaced. Posted on 5 Jun Inaugural One-Design Regatta preview
Kick starting Summer of Big Dreams A typical world championship regatta takes the better part of a week to complete. But for those aiming at the top step on the podium, the full journey can take months, if not years. Posted on 28 May Melges 20 World League in Scarlino overall
First win of the 2017 season for Achille Onorato Congratulations to Achille Onorato and crew members Cameron Appleton on tactics and Stefano Ciampalini aboard Mascalzone Latino, Jr. - they are 2017 Melges 20 Scarlino Champions! Posted on 14 May Melges 20 World League in Scarlino day 2
Three races put Onorato in charge The fifth event of the 2017 Melges 20 World League hosted by Marina di Scarlino/Club Nautico Scarlino officially kicked off racing today completing three races and producing three different winners. Posted on 13 May

Upcoming Events

Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Lymington Town SC RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Harlow (Blackwater) SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 15 Jul West Hoe SC Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen Southern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Clacton-on-Sea SC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Clacton-on-Sea SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen 70th Anniversary Race for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 17 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy