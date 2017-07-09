GP14 Leinster Championship at the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta

Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 4 © David Branigan / Oceansport Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 4 © David Branigan / Oceansport

by Hugh Gill today at 1:31 pm

The GP14 fleet returned to Dun Laoghaire for a most enjoyable three day Leinster Championship at the 450 boat Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta where 27 GP14s competed, for the various honours over the full complement of eight races. With both World Champion, Shane McCarthy, and Olympian, Ger Owens entered, there was much discussion as to who would win out.

However the bookies would have had a field day as the championship was won in a most emphatic fashion, by visiting UK sailors Fergus Barnham and Andy Hunter from Snettisham Beach and Nantwich sailing clubs. All was not as it appeared however, as Ger Owens took the unusual role of crewing for his good friend and former Olympic crew Ross Killian.

Friday saw the fleet on the South Bull race course with Barnham/Hunter laying down an early marker in Race 1, by pulling away to establish an early lead with Keith Louden and crew Alan Thompson signalling their intent by notching a definite second. Norman Lee showed a good turn of speed to sail into third place. Silver fleet sailor, young Peter Boyle crewed by his dad Stephen sailed a great race to slot into fifth place.

Race 2 threw up a great surprise with the first four rounding the weather mark heading off for the outer loop not realising that the inner loop was the correct course. Not quite believing what was unfolding in from of him, and ready to take full advantage, was Hugh Gi ll and Conor Twohig who promptly led the rest of the fleet back down the run on the inner loop and went on to take the gun, followed home by the up and coming young guns of Sutton Dinghy Club, Alan Blay & David Johnston in second place, with Louden & Thompson taking third.

This left the favourites slightly embarrassed and determined to do better. The final race of the day finally saw Shane McCarthy & Damien Bracken unleash their potential, and left the fleet looking at their transom as they took the bullet with Blay & Johnston showing early consistency by again taking second, and Barham & Hunter not letting go by taking third. Beer, food,sunshine and happy sailors on the deck at the Royal St George YC afterwards, lent a very Mediterranean atmosphere to the entire weekend!

Saturday 's forecast was for very light breezes but a good steady breeze blew all day long, providing great racing for the fleet. The highlight of the day was the three wins recorded by UK pairing of Barnham and Hunter, firmly establishing them in an unassailable position after 6 races. Gi ll and Louden took a second each with Lawrence Baalham and Robbie Richardson surprising all, by rounding the weather mark in fourth place and finishing the race in second place. The lads are still smiling!

Blay & Johnson maintained their pace by notching a fourth and third leaving them in second place with two races to go followed by McCarthy and Bracken in third with Gi ll & Twohig in fourth overnight and all to play for.

In the Silver Fleet, the Boyles held a commanding lead on Saturday evening in front of the Gallagher brothers from Lough Foyle and Doire Shiels and Graham Burns from Skerries.

There was a great battle going on in the Bronze fleet with only four points separating the three contenders: Mathew Street from Blessington, Jack Buttimer from Youghal and Martin & Vicki Dews from Donaghadee in that order.

The fleet moved to the Salthill course on Sunday, and were treated to the close up sight of the Moth dinghies up on their foils and racing at incredible speeds in comparison to the comparably rather sedate speed of the regular classes. Quite spectacular! Well, the boys from the UK decided to do a bit of sightseeing around the bay and cruised to a leisurely fourth & sixth in the two races which they proceeded to discard, becoming worthy Leinster Championship winners.

Keith Louden and Alan Thompson clocked in a very smart first & fifth to jump from fifth overall to second overall – a great performance with Gi ll & Twohig surprising themselves to finish third in the Championship with a sixth and a third.

Consistent performer of the day was surely Curly Morris and Laura McFarlane who racked up a third and second.

In the Silver Fleet, Sunday saw Peter & Stephen score steadily. But in the last race Gareth & Richard Gallagher threw caution to the wind, started at the pin and steadily drew away to a convincing win which lays down a marker for the future. These are boys to watch when they get the consistency sorted.

Martin & Vicki Dews took a closely fought Bronze fleet by taking a 13th in the last race which saw them win by a mere two points from Mathew Street who was on equal points with Jack Buttimer.

Peter Boyle continues to show promise among the youngsters in the fleet and in finishing 7th overall was the leading Youth sailor and so is the new GP14 Leinster Youth Champion for 2017.

A big thank you to the many volunteers from the four Dun Laoghaire Clubs, to Volvo and the Spirit Motor Group and the many other sponsors who contributed to the weekend.

A great Championship sailed in great conditions by a great fleet of sailors and friends. Long may it continue.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Fleet Owner Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1 14132 Gold Barnham Snettisham Beach and Nantwich 1 4 3 1 1 1 4 6 11 2 14214 Gold Louden Irish Sailing Association 2 3 8 8 2 11 1 5 21 3 14130 Kalaco Gold Gill Sutton Dinghy Club 4 1 10 2 10 6 6 3 22 4 14203 Gold MacCarthy Greystones Sailing Club 6 6 1 6 3 5 5 8 26 5 13977 Temerity Gold Blay Sutton Dinghy Club 8 2 2 9 4 3 16 28 28 6 14219 Trouble on the way Gold Morris East Antrim Boat Club 9 5 12 7 5 7 3 2 29 7 14116 Silver Boyle Sutton Dinghy Club 5 7 5 28 13 4 13 11 45 8 14076 True Belle Gold Owens Royal St George Yacht Club 28 13 4 3 11 12 12 4 46 9 14209 Silver Gallagher Lough Foyle Yacht Club 15 10 7 10 6 13 14 1 47 10 13669 YKnot Gold Lee Greystones Sailing Club 3 11 13 5 16 10 9 15 51 11 14143 Gold McGuinness Moville Boat Club 7 14 9 12 15 9 7 7 51 12 14047 Duffi Gold McCladin Lough Erne Yacht Club / Sligo Yacht Club 11 9 6 4 28 2 20 28 52 13 14054 Still Thinking Too! Silver Shiels Skerries Sailing Club 10 12 11 11 7 8 11 28 58 14 14171 Ananda Silver Baalham Donaghadee Sailing Club 13 16 19 14 12 28 2 12 69 15 13981 Cloud Nine Gold Street Blessington Sailing Club 12 18 14 28 9 15 10 9 69 16 14144 No Surprise Gold Grimes Skerries Sailing Club 16 15 18 28 14 14 8 18 85 17 14138 Silver Cully Blessington Sailing Club 17 8 16 18 18 18 24 10 87 18 12403 Silver Pinder Mullingar Sailing Club 20 19 15 13 8 16 18 28 89 19 14074 Silver Sheridan Skerries Sailing Club 14 17 17 15 17 19 15 14 92 20 13180 Alkoran Bronze Dews Donaghadee Sailing Club 18 24 23 22 20 21 21 13 115 21 13466 Joe Batts Arm Bronze Street Blessington Sailing Club 28 20 22 17 19 22 22 17 117 22 14133 Kylie Bronze Buttimer Youghal Sailing Club 28 21 21 19 21 20 17 19 117 23 13353 Southern Wild Bronze MacMahon Cullaun Sailing Club 19 22 20 21 23 23 23 16 121 24 14061 Flyer Silver Lee Greystones Sailing Club 28 28 28 16 28 17 19 28 136 25 14165 Com‑adee Bronze Boyd Donaghadee Sailing Club 28 23 28 20 22 24 28 28 145 26 11111 Hellfire Bronze Mulvey National Yacht Club 28 25 28 28 28 28 25 20 154 27 14207 Brane Wave Silver Jeffery East Down Yacht Club 28 28 28 28 28 28 28 28 168