Please select your home edition
Edition
BodyHoliday Saint Lucia 728x90
Product Feature
Gul Code Zero Womens U Zip Drysuit (GM0373)
Gul Code Zero Womens U Zip Drysuit (GM0373)
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

GP14 Sail No. 11297
located in Lechlade, nr Swindon

GP14 Leinster Championship at the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta

by Hugh Gill today at 1:31 pm 7-9 July 2017
Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 4 © David Branigan / Oceansport

The GP14 fleet returned to Dun Laoghaire for a most enjoyable three day Leinster Championship at the 450 boat Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta where 27 GP14s competed, for the various honours over the full complement of eight races. With both World Champion, Shane McCarthy, and Olympian, Ger Owens entered, there was much discussion as to who would win out.

However the bookies would have had a field day as the championship was won in a most emphatic fashion, by visiting UK sailors Fergus Barnham and Andy Hunter from Snettisham Beach and Nantwich sailing clubs. All was not as it appeared however, as Ger Owens took the unusual role of crewing for his good friend and former Olympic crew Ross Killian.

Friday saw the fleet on the South Bull race course with Barnham/Hunter laying down an early marker in Race 1, by pulling away to establish an early lead with Keith Louden and crew Alan Thompson signalling their intent by notching a definite second. Norman Lee showed a good turn of speed to sail into third place. Silver fleet sailor, young Peter Boyle crewed by his dad Stephen sailed a great race to slot into fifth place.

Race 2 threw up a great surprise with the first four rounding the weather mark heading off for the outer loop not realising that the inner loop was the correct course. Not quite believing what was unfolding in from of him, and ready to take full advantage, was Hugh Gill and Conor Twohig who promptly led the rest of the fleet back down the run on the inner loop and went on to take the gun, followed home by the up and coming young guns of Sutton Dinghy Club, Alan Blay & David Johnston in second place, with Louden & Thompson taking third.

This left the favourites slightly embarrassed and determined to do better. The final race of the day finally saw Shane McCarthy & Damien Bracken unleash their potential, and left the fleet looking at their transom as they took the bullet with Blay & Johnston showing early consistency by again taking second, and Barham & Hunter not letting go by taking third. Beer, food,sunshine and happy sailors on the deck at the Royal St George YC afterwards, lent a very Mediterranean atmosphere to the entire weekend!

Saturday 's forecast was for very light breezes but a good steady breeze blew all day long, providing great racing for the fleet. The highlight of the day was the three wins recorded by UK pairing of Barnham and Hunter, firmly establishing them in an unassailable position after 6 races. Gill and Louden took a second each with Lawrence Baalham and Robbie Richardson surprising all, by rounding the weather mark in fourth place and finishing the race in second place. The lads are still smiling!

Blay & Johnson maintained their pace by notching a fourth and third leaving them in second place with two races to go followed by McCarthy and Bracken in third with Gill & Twohig in fourth overnight and all to play for.

In the Silver Fleet, the Boyles held a commanding lead on Saturday evening in front of the Gallagher brothers from Lough Foyle and Doire Shiels and Graham Burns from Skerries.

There was a great battle going on in the Bronze fleet with only four points separating the three contenders: Mathew Street from Blessington, Jack Buttimer from Youghal and Martin & Vicki Dews from Donaghadee in that order.

The fleet moved to the Salthill course on Sunday, and were treated to the close up sight of the Moth dinghies up on their foils and racing at incredible speeds in comparison to the comparably rather sedate speed of the regular classes. Quite spectacular! Well, the boys from the UK decided to do a bit of sightseeing around the bay and cruised to a leisurely fourth & sixth in the two races which they proceeded to discard, becoming worthy Leinster Championship winners.

Keith Louden and Alan Thompson clocked in a very smart first & fifth to jump from fifth overall to second overall – a great performance with Gill & Twohig surprising themselves to finish third in the Championship with a sixth and a third.

Consistent performer of the day was surely Curly Morris and Laura McFarlane who racked up a third and second.

In the Silver Fleet, Sunday saw Peter & Stephen score steadily. But in the last race Gareth & Richard Gallagher threw caution to the wind, started at the pin and steadily drew away to a convincing win which lays down a marker for the future. These are boys to watch when they get the consistency sorted.

Martin & Vicki Dews took a closely fought Bronze fleet by taking a 13th in the last race which saw them win by a mere two points from Mathew Street who was on equal points with Jack Buttimer.

Peter Boyle continues to show promise among the youngsters in the fleet and in finishing 7th overall was the leading Youth sailor and so is the new GP14 Leinster Youth Champion for 2017.

A big thank you to the many volunteers from the four Dun Laoghaire Clubs, to Volvo and the Spirit Motor Group and the many other sponsors who contributed to the weekend.

A great Championship sailed in great conditions by a great fleet of sailors and friends. Long may it continue.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoatFleetOwnerClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
114132 GoldBarnhamSnettisham Beach and Nantwich1431114611
214214 GoldLoudenIrish Sailing Association23882111521
314130KalacoGoldGillSutton Dinghy Club411021066322
414203 GoldMacCarthyGreystones Sailing Club6616355826
513977TemerityGoldBlaySutton Dinghy Club822943162828
614219Trouble on the wayGoldMorrisEast Antrim Boat Club95127573229
714116 SilverBoyleSutton Dinghy Club57528134131145
814076True BelleGoldOwensRoyal St George Yacht Club281343111212446
914209 SilverGallagherLough Foyle Yacht Club151071061314147
1013669YKnotGoldLeeGreystones Sailing Club311135161091551
1114143 GoldMcGuinnessMoville Boat Club7149121597751
1214047DuffiGoldMcCladinLough Erne Yacht Club / Sligo Yacht Club11964282202852
1314054Still Thinking Too!SilverShielsSkerries Sailing Club1012111178112858
1414171AnandaSilverBaalhamDonaghadee Sailing Club13161914122821269
1513981Cloud NineGoldStreetBlessington Sailing Club1218142891510969
1614144No SurpriseGoldGrimesSkerries Sailing Club16151828141481885
1714138 SilverCullyBlessington Sailing Club17816181818241087
1812403 SilverPinderMullingar Sailing Club20191513816182889
1914074 SilverSheridanSkerries Sailing Club141717151719151492
2013180AlkoranBronzeDewsDonaghadee Sailing Club1824232220212113115
2113466Joe Batts ArmBronzeStreetBlessington Sailing Club2820221719222217117
2214133KylieBronzeButtimerYoughal Sailing Club2821211921201719117
2313353Southern WildBronzeMacMahonCullaun Sailing Club1922202123232316121
2414061FlyerSilverLeeGreystones Sailing Club2828281628171928136
2514165Com‑adeeBronzeBoydDonaghadee Sailing Club2823282022242828145
2611111HellfireBronzeMulveyNational Yacht Club2825282828282520154
2714207Brane WaveSilverJefferyEast Down Yacht Club2828282828282828168
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta overall
Titles decided at Ireland's biggest sailing event Ireland's biggest sailing event, the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta, came to a gentle close this afternoon after an exciting four days of racing in Dublin Bay with over 475 boats and almost 2,500 sailors competing. Posted on 12 Jul Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 3
Sea breeze brings changes to the leader board A sea breeze brought changes to the leader board in several classes in the penultimate day of Ireland's biggest sailing regatta, the Volvo Dun Laoghaire regatta on Dublin Bay today. Posted on 8 Jul Alan and Nicholas claim next two spots
On the 2018 ilovesailing calendar Alan Jenkins from West Kirby, Wirral and Nick Wake from Hartley Wintney, Hampshire, have secured the next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar, leaving just four more places up for grabs. Posted on 8 Jul GP14 Welsh Area Championship
A nice holiday vibe at Dovey This year's Welsh Area Championship ended up being a Nationals warm up with 10 out of the 19 boats entered in the Gold Fleet. Held over two days with a sea training event the day before there was a nice holiday vibe. Posted on 7 Jul Southport Junior 12 hour race
Team Budworth's view of the event On 24th June, a team of seven Budworth sailors ranging in age from 13 to 18 took part in Southport Sailing Club's annual Junior 12 hour race. This was Budworth's first entry in the race since 2008. Posted on 30 Jun GP14 Ulsters at Newtownards
More like Barbados than the Ards peninsula The GP14 Ulster Championship took place over the weekend. The fleet were welcomed back to Newtownards Sailing Club by Michael Cox who organised an outstanding event. Posted on 23 Jun GP14 Welsh Area Championship preview
Next event in the Craftinsure Super 8 Series The next event in the GP14 Craftinsure Super 8 Series is the Welsh Area Championship at Aberdovey on 1st and 2nd July. Entry is capped at 25 boats and there are only 10 places left with huge interest given the Class' long history with Dovey YC. Posted on 14 Jun West Lancashire Yacht Club Regatta
Enterprise, GP14, Streaker and Handicap open The WLYC Regatta is an Enterprise, GP14, Streaker and Handicap open meeting all rolled into one. The event is usually held on the sea but this year's event was held on the Marine Lake. Posted on 13 Jun GP14s at Trimpley
Tricky winds for Midland Bell Series Open A breezy, gusty day greeted the sailors at the GP14 Midland Bell Open at Trimpley SC on 11th June 2017. With the wind coming from all directions, the Race Officer did his best to set a course with a beat from the start but alas, it was not to be. Posted on 11 Jun GP14 Southern Area Championship
The only way was Essex The only way was Essex on 3-4 June for the GP14s with 18 making the trip to the east coast for the Southern Area Championships. The weekend was shared with the Fireball and Merlin classes which created a real big event buzz. Posted on 9 Jun

Upcoming Events

Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy