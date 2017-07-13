Marine Resources job updates

Technical Sales Representative, Dependent on Experience, UK wide
A technical sales representative is required to join our existing team in supporting our range of coatings and composite materials, which include brands such as Gurit, International and Awlgrip
Marine Technician - Majorca, Dependent on Experience, Europe
Fantastic oprtunity for experienced Marine Technician to join the aftermarket team at Princess Motor Yacht Sales in sunny Majorca.
Boat Yard Manager, Dependent on Experience, South East
A small but busy Marina on the south coast are looking to recruit a highly motivated Boatyard Manager to join their team.
This role reports to the Marina Manager and is primarily responsible for the pro-active day to day management of a
Sales & Marketing Executive, Dependent on Experience, South East
Are you fun to work to with? Do you have a positive can-do attitude?
If you have a passion for sales and providing excellent Customer Service we would love to hear from you!
Senior Yacht Designer, £35k, South
A leading manufacturer of luxury yachts, based in one of the UKs marine hubs, is seeking to add to its team with the hiring of a Senior Designer.
Responsible for the manufacture of a range of craft appealing to the international yachting
Business Development Manager - Up to £50,000 OTE, £50k, South
An exciting role for a Business Development Manager to grow the client base of this established marine coatings business servicing the Superyacht market. If you have excellent interpersonal skills and can network with the best of them this is the perfect role for you.
Technical Customer Support - Electrical Systems, Dependent on Experience, South
We have a great opportunity for someone to join us in a Technical Customer Support role based out of our Hamble Depot in Southampton.
Click here for more information or to apply
Yacht Broker - Chichester, Dependent on Experience, South East
Ancasta International Boat Sales is one of the largest and most globally-recognised yacht sales companies in today's market is looking for an enthusiastic Yacht Broker to join their expanding Chichester office.
Chief Instructor, Dependent on Experience, South
Are you a strong leader with previous experience in managing the day to day running of a busy sailing centre? Can you manage a team of seasonal sailing instructors and on-the-water sessions to ensure the delivery of top-class tuition? If so Andrew Simpson Sailing centre is looking for you!
Dockmaster, Dependent on Experience, South
Exciting opportunity for a dynamic individual to join our energetic team as Dockmaster here at Universal Marina!
Click here for more information or to apply
Trainee Yacht Broker - Plymouth, Dependent on Experience, South West
Ancasta International Boat Sales is one of Europe\'s largest and most globally recognised yacht sales companies in todayâ€™s market. An opportunity has now arisen for a Trainee Yacht Broker to join their Plymouth office.
Design Engineer, £40k, South
A major brand within the world of marine OEM supply is currently seeking to expand its workforce with the addition of a skilled Design Engineer.
With one of the largest ranges of products aimed at catering to the wide leisure and light
Junior Sales Broker - Superyachts - Asia, Dependent on Experience,
Junior Sales Broker required to join a global powerhouse in the Superyacht Sales industry expanding their reach on the Asia continent.
Based out of the stunning Hong Kong office you will use work under the senior brokers wing to develop your yacht sales career in Asia.
Business and Technical Manager - Boat Safety Scheme, £35k, South East
We have a unique and utterly rewarding career opportunity to join the Boat Safety Scheme (BSS) as a Business and Technical Manager on a permanent, full time basis. The BSS is administered through the Canal and River Trust.
Quality Assurance Manager, Dependent on Experience, South
Sunseeker International lead the market for producing luxury motoryachts, with a worldwide presence covering in excess of 150 countries supplying a truly international customer base. With a product range of up to 155ft, all manufactured in
Quality Assurance Project Manager, Dependent on Experience, South
Sunseeker International lead the market for producing luxury motoryachts, with a worldwide presence covering in excess of 150 countries supplying a truly international customer base. With a product range of up to 155ft, all manufactured in
Senior Sales Broker - Superyachts - Asia, €60k,
Senior Sales Broker required to join a global powerhouse in the Superyacht Sales industry expanding their reach on the Asia continent.
Based out of the stunning Hong Kong office you will use your extensive experience to develop the business in Asia.
Junior Yacht Broker - New and Used, £35k,
Junior Yacht Broker required to join a well established New Sales and Brokerage firm.
Buyer, Dependent on Experience, South
Berthon has a great opportunity for an experienced buyer to join the team in Lymington. The role will be responsible for stock, kits of parts and subcontractors
Internal Sales Support, Dependent on Experience, South
A Customer Service role working with an established and highly-regarded Marine brand - ideal for someone with a passion for sailing.
Project Manager, £35k, South
Are you a meticulous planner, always ensuring that that your work runs on time and to the highest of standards?#
Due to continued growth, a diverse marine industry brand is currently looking at expanding its project management team. With
Bosun, Dependent on Experience, East Anglia
An immediate opportunity has arisen for an energetic race orientated sailor to become an integral part of the owner's sailing programme.
Business Unit Manager, Dependent on Experience, South
Are you keen to join one of the market leaders in the leisure marine sector, managing a key business unit within the companies' manufacturing operations?
Sunseeker International are one of the fastest growing brands in the luxury marine
Designer/Project Manager - Middle East, Dependent on Experience, International
A hugely exciting position has arisen for a skilled Designer and Project Manager with one of the most prominent boatbuilders in the Middle East.
Following exceptional growth over the past couple of years, this exciting brand is looking to
Sales Co-ordinator, £20k, South
Sales co-ordinator required to join a busy marina in the heart of the UK's Yachting Capital - Hamble. If you have a flair for sales and relish the challenge of earning commission through meeting targets this could be just the role for you.
The
Technical Sales Support - £30k - Dorset, £30k, South
Technical Sales Support role for an ambitious individual with a passion for the marine industry. Halyard are an established global marine brand experiencing an extensive period of growth. Supplying the marine leisure, superyacht and commercial
Sales & Operations Assistant, Dependent on Experience, South
Sales & Operations Assistant required to join a busy global transport logistics business.
Technical Sales Coordinator, Dependent on Experience, South
The worlds biggest dinghy manufacturer has an exciting opening for a technical sales coordinator to offer the highest possible service and supply of spare parts to its key export accounts within the international dealer network.
Composites Engineer, £25k, South West
A leading manufacturing of high value/high performance craft, based in the South West requires a Skilled Composites Engineer/Naval Architect.
Following continued brand expansion that has seen this boatbuilder reach new levels in terms of
Sales & Team Co-Ordinator, €30k, Europe
We're seeking a highly skilled individual with a background in luxury yacht hydraulics, keen to move to the warmer climbs of Palma de Mallorca and join one of the areas market leaders.
With a reach that spans the Mediterranean, the business
Senior Superyacht Designer, £40k, South
Calling all experienced Superyacht Designers!!!!
A longstanding member of the British Superyacht Design industry is looking to expand their team, recruiting a Senior Designer to join them, covering both interior and exterior design. Covering
Electrical and Control Systems Engineer, £60k, South
Are you currently working in the motorsport or aerospace markets as a Controls Engineer, but keen to branch out and use your skillset within a new market? Do you thrive on designing, specifying and building some of the best systems available
Project Engineer -High Performance, £40k, South
Are you in the prime of your career, with a degree in Yacht Engineering, Naval Architecture or Mechanical Engineering, with a huge passion for performance marine engineering? Obsessed with foils, Carbon spars and canting keels?
Worldwide
Graduate Project Engineer, £25k, South
Are you about to graduate with a degree in Yacht Engineering, Naval Architecture or Mechanical Engineering, with a huge passion for performance marine engineering?
Worldwide there are only a couple of handfuls of brands capable of really
Cantonese & Mandarin - Trainee Yacht Broker - HK, Dependent on Experience,
Cantonese and Mandarin speaking Junior Yacht Broker required to join an expanding yacht brokerage in Hong Kong.
International OEM Account Manager, Dependent on Experience, South
OEM Account Manager required to grow International Customer Base of this respected Marine brand.
Mechanical Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South West
Are you a Mechanical Engineer interested in joing an iconic Boatbuilder in Poole? Call Zoe Callard for more details on 02380633399
Carpet Fitter, Dependent on Experience, South West
We are looking for Immediately available Carpet Fitters to join an establised team with an iconic Boatbuilder in Poole. Please call Zoe on 02380633399 for further details.
Quality Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South
In a hugely competitve luxury yacht industry, Sunseeker International are at the forefront of the boatbuilding market, offering some of the greatest yachts money can buy. With the entire industry currently experiencing huge sales numbers that
Product Engineer, £25k, South West
Are you experienced in the world of Product design and engineering, with a keen flair when it comes to new products?
Our client, based in one of the hubs of marine manufacturing, is seeking a skilled Product Designer/Engineer to join their
Project Lead Engineer, €42k, South
Due to the recent securing of a number of new projects, one of our major clients within the world of Superaycht new build is seeking a skilled and experienced Lead Electrical Engineer to join their team.
With a host of large scale projects
Electrical Assembler, £25k,
Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at
Database Manager / Sales Administrator - Marina - Spain, Dependent on Experience,
Sales Administration professional required to join a world class marina in sunny Spain to manage their database and CRM systems Sugar and Galatea. You must have extensive experience in CRM and database management, within the marina, luxury
Superyacht Project Manager, £50k, South West
An experienced and driven Project Manager is required by one of our major clients, based on the UKs South Coast.
With a longstanding history in building high performance and luxury craft, this exciting brand has experienced a fantastic
Workshop Manager, €45k, Europe
Are you a highly experienced Lead Boatbuilder or Production Manager, with experience working on either high performance or Superyacht applications?
We're working with a fantastic brand based in Southern Europe that is currently seeking a
Scaffolder, £25k,
Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length.
As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at
Upholsterer, £33k,
Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at
Composite Design Engineer, €21.00ph, Europe
An exciting new brand now exists in Palma de Mallorca. Following successfully operating as a composites manufacturer, the brand have no opted to bring their design work in house too, offering a full set of Composite Design Services.
Offering
Composite Structural Design Engineer, £40k, South
A leading brand within the wolrd of Composite design and manufacture is currently recruiting a number of Composite Structural Design Engineers.
With the affordability and versatility of composites manufacturing becoming infinitely more
Business Development Manager - Marine and Watersports, £35k, South
Business Development Manager required to join the UK's leading distributor of marine electronics. South Coast/Home-based.
Finisher, £33k,
Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated
Senior Project Engineer, £60k, South
Do you consider yourself to be one of the leaders of high performance marine engineering? Are you well versed with foils, composite engineering, control systems or mechanical design engineering of super lightweight system?
Worldwide there
Russian Yacht Broker - Luxury Motor Yachts - French Riviera, Dependent on Experience,
Yacht Broker, Russian Speaking Relationship Manager required to join one of the global elite in the Boat Sales industry.
NB. You MUST have 1+ years experience in Luxury BOAT Sales.
You MUST be fluent in Russian and English.
Relationship
Senior Sales Broker - Motor Yacht - Hong Kong, Dependent on Experience,
Senior Yacht Broker - The leading dealership with offices across Asia are recruiting for an experienced SENIOR Yacht Broker to take their skills and expertise to Asia and join their high-performing office in Hong Kong.
This is a fantastic
Managing Director - Superyachts - UK, Dependent on Experience,
International Brokerage Manager required to join this Superyacht Sales and Charter specialist with multiple offices around the world.
This Superyacht Sales and Charter Broker Manager will manage a team of 10-12 Charter Brokers in offices
Area Sales Representative - £26k OTE + Car, £26k, Midlands
Do you have a passion for sailing? Do you have some sales experience? If so this exciting role could be your opportunity to embark on a sales career in the marine industry. Meeting up to 5 clients a day you will be extending your network of contacts and distributors throughout the industry which will prove an invaluable asset to your future career progression.
Head of Design and Naval Architecture - Small Craft, £60k, Europe
An international boatbuilder is seeking a Head of Design and Naval Architecture to join their in-house team.
Operating within the small craft sector, supplying a range of custom and production craft to both the HNW leisure and also
CAD Designer - Surface Modelling, £25k, South West
Have you recently graduated with a degree in Yacht Design or similar and seeking your first professional opportunity? Do you have a strong portfolio of work in either the sailing yacht or motor yacht industries and experience on component development
Senior CAD Designer, £70k, South
We're seeking highly skilled Interior CAD Designers with experience working with either luxury or superyacht projects, to join an esteemed brand within the world of interior design.
With the world of luxury properties growing at what seems
Developer, £28k, South East
Technical IT Support Consultant with prestigious Marine Client based in the South East.
Reviewing profiles now for immediate start - client has strong pipeline of interesting IT projects for 2017 and seeks dynamic IT Developer / Support consultant to join a lean team who are hands on, enthusiastic, commited to quality and providing a high level of support to the business.
apply now for immediate reviewClick here for more information or to apply
Senior Marina Manager, Dependent on Experience, South East
MDL Marinas are partnering with Marine Resources to recruit an Senior Marina Manager to oversee business operations in the Thames region.
You will be responsible for leading the growth and strategic development of three locations, Penton
Assistant Marina Manager, Dependent on Experience, South
MDL Marinas are partnering with Marine Resources to recruit an Assistant Marina Manager to join an exciting and growing team on the Thames.
With prior experience in marinas, you will have a passion for the industry and have a pride in your
Retail Charter Broker, £55k,
Retail Charter Broker urgently required to join an incredibly successful and expanding Superyacht brokerage house.
*With offices around the world there is little restriction on where you could be based.
The ideal candidate has had overClick here for more information or to apply
Furniture Production Design Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South
Based on the South Coast of the UK, Sunseeker International produce some of the most breathtaking yachts on the luxury market.
With a range that spans 48-155ft in length, the brand produces all of its craft from its main manufacturing facilities
Exterior CAD Designer, £25k, South West
The British boatbuilding market is booming!!! In a highly competitive market, there's a constant need for each brand to evolve their products to stay at the front of their relevant markets.
Based in Devon, one of the original boatbuilders
Senior Purchaser/FF&E Specialist, £40k, South
The international superyacht new build and refit market is flying at present, careering towards the heady heights of 2008. As a result, the market for design of both interior and exterior of large yachts is incredibly busy.
This brand is
Plug Maker, £33k, South West
One of our clients - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement,
Junior/Trainee Project Manager, £32k, Europe
Are you educated as a boatbuilder, with a keen passion to further your career and grow within the Superyacht world?
We're once again working with a brand known across the large yacht industry for being the best in their field of Superyacht
Lifting Engineers (Mechanical/Electrical), £30k,
One of our clients based in Plymouth, a market leading provider of survival and lifesaving technologies and products, well known within the marine industry, is seeking experienced Lifting Engineers/ Crane Engineers (Mechanical/Electrical) who
OEM Account Manager - French Speaking, £40k, South
Exciting opportunity for a french speaking Sales Manager to join a leading deck hardwear manufacturer