Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay YC - Day 4
by Will Loy today at 7:14 am
9-14 July 2017
Today's racing was sponsored by Allen Brothers
22 sailors received a fabulous sun visor, courtesy of Allen and, with sunshine forecast for the rest of the regatta, they will be most welcome.
The day's races are discussed in two video reports from Will Loy.
Race 7
Race 8
Results after day 4:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1
|5705
|Charlie Cumbley
|WSC/TCYC
|1
|8
|2
|1
|11
|1
|2
|1
|8
|2
|5597
|Andy Davis
|Bartley SC
|2
|5
|9
|2
|1
|5
|13
|2
|17
|3
|5722
|Michael Sims
|Carsington
|10
|2
|22
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|21
|4
|5737
|Oliver Davenport
|Northampton
|4
|27
|10
|3
|23
|8
|3
|3
|31
|5
|5398
|Martin Honnor
|Ogston
|5
|4
|5
|9
|8
|91
|31
|6
|37
|6
|5743
|Tim Law
|Salcombe
|9
|3
|21
|6
|5
|10
|15
|10
|43
|7
|5651
|Lawrence Creaser
|Hayling Island SC
|3
|21
|47
|67
|10
|13
|6
|4
|57
|8
|5764
|Oliver Wells
|Northampton Sailing Club.
|18
|13
|53
|12
|15
|7
|5
|9
|61
|9
|617
|Peerke Kortekaas
|wsvr
|8
|19
|16
|33
|6
|3
|12
|18
|63
|10
|5719
|Richard Lovering
|HISC & WYC
|6
|22
|20
|7
|3
|9
|19
|27
|64
|11
|5281
|Jack Hopkins
|Delph Sailing Club
|91
|44
|1
|23
|13
|2
|10
|17
|66
|12
|5297
|Michael Hicks
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|12
|10
|17
|28
|7
|11
|22
|47
|79
|13
|5712
|Chris Brown
|Draycote
|24
|1
|11
|51
|14
|6
|47
|30
|86
|14
|5703
|John Ball
|Brightlingsea
|7
|11
|60
|13
|9
|46
|18
|28
|86
|15
|5130
|Mark Lee
|Weymouth
|91
|16
|32
|15
|2
|29
|20
|16
|98
|16
|600
|Marleen Gaillard
|WV Braassemermeer
|11
|23
|12
|55
|42
|39
|4
|12
|101
|17
|5730
|Vincent Horey
|KGSC
|91
|14
|33
|14
|54
|14
|7
|20
|102
|18
|5608
|Steve Ede
|Ardleigh
|19
|9
|23
|17
|16
|21
|45
|29
|105
|19
|5670
|Nigel Thomas
|Hill Head SC
|16
|6
|19
|13.7
|22
|31
|32
|53
|107.7
|20
|5134
|Robert Laurie
|RYA
|91
|7
|7
|18
|50
|26
|16
|39
|113
|21
|5369
|Andy Ritchie
|Hykeham Sailing Club
|37
|34
|3
|4
|17
|22
|91
|91
|117
|22
|5657
|Tim Polglase
|Hayling Island SC
|91
|37
|18
|8
|25
|42
|26
|11
|125
|23
|5507
|Nigel Pybus
|Draycote Water
|48
|91
|14
|10
|37
|15
|8
|43
|127
|24
|4982
|Nick Bonner
|Hayling Island sailing club
|23
|29
|31
|25
|12
|36
|14
|25
|128
|25
|5655
|John Webster
|Carsington
|32
|17
|15
|65
|28
|19
|61
|22
|133
|26
|5524
|Kev Hall
|Northampton SC
|91
|28
|27
|26
|57
|20
|11
|33
|145
|27
|5596
|Ray Collins
|Locks SC
|40
|51
|6
|11
|36
|33
|76
|37
|163
|28
|5393
|Simon Derham
|Littleton SC
|25
|31
|26
|48
|40
|17
|24
|55
|163
|29
|5744
|Iain McGregor
|Salcombe
|26
|52
|13
|36
|30
|43
|33
|26
|164
|30
|5455
|Mark Maskell
|Blackwater SC
|17
|59
|36
|53
|47
|37
|17
|13
|167
|31
|5383
|Patrick Hamilton
|Burwain
|27
|91
|37
|21
|19
|30
|44
|35
|169
|32
|5658
|Steve Denison
|Hollingworth Sailing Club
|91
|54
|30
|16
|33
|27
|57
|14
|174
|33
|5513
|Brenda Hoult
|Hayling Island SC
|91
|67
|38
|19
|20
|55
|40
|8
|180
|34
|5755
|Graham CranfordSmith
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|91
|15
|29
|54
|24
|32
|27
|91
|181
|35
|5666
|Andrew Boyce
|Papercourt S C
|13
|30
|43
|70
|32
|61
|21
|46
|185
|36
|5689
|Rob Cook
|Northampton Sailing Club
|52
|20
|68
|32
|46
|12
|25
|91
|187
|37
|5683
|Andrew Hyland
|SPinnaker SC
|41
|26
|34
|22
|43
|41
|42
|24
|188
|38
|5080
|Fraser Hayden
|Papercourt SC
|14
|64
|48
|29
|44
|24
|30
|91
|189
|39
|5406
|Jarvis Simpson
|Brightlingsea Sailing Club
|35
|56
|8
|27
|61
|16
|52
|63
|194
|40
|5676
|Simon Dobson
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|22
|58
|49
|35
|21
|51
|29
|40
|196
|41
|5721
|Isaik Marsh
|Northampton
|33
|46
|42
|38
|34
|45
|9
|42
|198
|42
|5408
|Tony King
|Bassenthwaite
|91
|32
|69
|31
|18
|49
|48
|21
|199
|43
|5601
|Simon Yates
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|34
|69
|24
|30
|58
|35
|35
|41
|199
|44
|5462
|Simon Jones
|Teign Corinthian
|31
|18
|45
|44
|49
|25
|41
|91
|204
|45
|4999
|Alexander Butler
|Hayling Island SC
|30
|63
|56
|37
|31
|28
|38
|48
|212
|46
|594
|Norbert Zonneveld
|WSV Giesbeek
|21
|65
|52
|42
|26
|23
|49
|73
|213
|47
|4975
|Andy Bayliss
|Hykeham SC
|20
|70
|35
|60
|29
|91
|58
|15
|217
|48
|5723
|Alan Bishop
|RYA
|91
|12
|39
|50
|91
|91
|23
|7
|222
|49
|5300
|Doug Latta
|Portchester S C
|15
|91
|55
|56
|35
|18
|55
|57
|234
|50
|622
|Jan Arends
|WSV Giesbeek
|28
|47
|46
|58
|59
|91
|37
|19
|235
|51
|5494
|John Steels
|Starcross YC
|91
|25
|59
|34
|41
|48
|56
|32
|236
|52
|610
|Roel den Herder
|Wsv Giesbeek
|53
|53
|44
|39
|45
|34
|36
|44
|242
|53
|5617
|David Greening
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|91
|43
|40
|45
|39
|38
|67
|52
|257
|54
|5535
|Tim Jackson
|Papercourt
|46
|73
|54
|20
|75
|47
|50
|49
|266
|55
|5713
|Morgan Peach
|Royal Torbay Yacht Club
|91
|91
|41
|52
|27
|91
|34
|23
|268
|56
|5517
|Jason Hughes
|Draycote water
|69
|39
|4
|61
|51
|54
|91
|91
|278
|57
|582
|Mark Wildenberg
|Braassemermeer
|61
|33
|50
|77
|48
|50
|46
|61
|288
|58
|5570
|Malcolm Buchanan
|Lymington Town SC
|56
|38
|65
|57
|63
|57
|60
|31
|299
|59
|5747
|Roger Lumby
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|58
|57
|61
|41
|53
|40
|59
|50
|299
|60
|5649
|Steven Bishop
|Girton Sailing Club
|39
|50
|82
|81
|65
|69
|43
|34
|300
|61
|6000
|Patrick Burns
|RYA
|36
|74
|76
|91
|52
|91
|28
|38
|304
|62
|4679
|Mark Fuller
|Papercourt
|91
|49
|25
|59
|68
|44
|78
|60
|305
|63
|5627
|David Parkin
|Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC
|42
|48
|72
|64
|67
|67
|39
|45
|305
|64
|5183
|Malcolm Mackley
|Salcombe YC
|38
|35
|66
|74
|56
|65
|62
|51
|307
|65
|580
|Arnold Jippes
|KWS
|57
|60
|57
|47
|38
|52
|68
|67
|311
|66
|4772
|Nick Fisher
|Salcombe YC
|59
|84
|62
|49
|72
|53
|72
|36
|331
|67
|5306
|Andrew Osborne
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|91
|42
|28
|24
|91
|91
|66
|91
|342
|68
|5549
|Peter Hearne
|Teign Corinthian Yacht Club
|44
|36
|74
|73
|55
|64
|79
|70
|342
|69
|5373
|Phil Sturmer
|Royal Burnham Yacht Club
|29
|68
|79
|71
|69
|71
|54
|58
|349
|70
|5282
|Vernon Perkins
|South Cerney Sailing Club
|66
|41
|75
|46
|77
|58
|69
|71
|351
|71
|5237
|Derek Jackman
|Chichester Yacht Club
|45
|71
|77
|66
|62
|63
|71
|54
|361
|72
|5650
|Philip Kilburn
|Notts County Sailing Club
|50
|72
|80
|68
|66
|62
|53
|66
|365
|73
|5104
|Bob Taylor
|Tata Steel S.C.
|43
|24
|51
|69
|91
|91
|91
|91
|369
|74
|5575
|Shaun Welsh
|Weston
|60
|76
|67
|63
|64
|60
|70
|64
|378
|75
|4803
|Will Loy
|Gurnard
|55
|40
|71
|43
|91
|91
|91
|91
|391
|76
|5422
|David Northcott
|TCYC
|91
|55
|78
|72
|79
|70
|51
|65
|391
|77
|5734
|Adrian Griffin
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|70
|75
|73
|76
|60
|59
|63
|68
|393
|78
|570
|Marc Fluttert
|WV de Braassemermeer
|64
|82
|70
|79
|78
|56
|75
|59
|402
|79
|5505
|Mark Pearce
|Burwain
|47
|66
|85
|75
|70
|66
|91
|91
|409
|80
|5560
|Charles Stimpson
|Spinnaker
|72
|77
|58
|78
|74
|72
|65
|72
|413
|81
|4198
|Richard White
|Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club
|71
|78
|81
|91
|71
|68
|64
|62
|414
|82
|609
|Anja Koldewijn
|WSV Giesbeek
|68
|79
|83
|62
|73
|91
|74
|69
|425
|83
|4551
|Bill Hutchings
|Tonbridge
|63
|80
|86
|82
|81
|74
|77
|56
|431
|84
|5003
|Paul Bottomley
|South Staffs sc
|67
|81
|64
|91
|91
|91
|73
|74
|450
|85
|4936
|Gordon Barclay
|Dell Quay Sailing Club
|54
|83
|63
|91
|76
|91
|91
|91
|458
|86
|5527
|Michael Wilde
|Spinnaker S.C.
|51
|85
|91
|91
|80
|91
|81
|75
|463
|87
|5064
|Mike Davenport
|Redesmere SC
|73
|86
|84
|80
|82
|73
|80
|76
|464
|88
|4964
|Andy Colyer
|TCYC
|62
|45
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|471
|89
|5581
|Tim Wade
|Spinnaker Club
|49
|61
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|474
|90
|5745
|Andrew Fox
|Leigh and Lowton Sailing Club
|65
|62
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|91
|491
