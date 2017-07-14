Please select your home edition
Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay YC - Day 4

by Will Loy today at 7:14 am 9-14 July 2017

Today's racing was sponsored by Allen Brothers

22 sailors received a fabulous sun visor, courtesy of Allen and, with sunshine forecast for the rest of the regatta, they will be most welcome.

The day's races are discussed in two video reports from Will Loy.

Race 7

Race 8

Results after day 4:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
15705Charlie CumbleyWSC/TCYC1821111218
25597Andy DavisBartley SC25921513217
35722Michael SimsCarsington102225441521
45737Oliver DavenportNorthampton4271032383331
55398Martin HonnorOgston545989131637
65743Tim LawSalcombe93216510151043
75651Lawrence CreaserHayling Island SC321476710136457
85764Oliver WellsNorthampton Sailing Club.181353121575961
9617Peerke Kortekaaswsvr819163363121863
105719Richard LoveringHISC & WYC62220739192764
115281Jack HopkinsDelph Sailing Club9144123132101766
125297Michael HicksSalcombe Yacht Club12101728711224779
135712Chris BrownDraycote2411151146473086
145703John BallBrightlingsea7116013946182886
155130Mark LeeWeymouth91163215229201698
16600Marleen GaillardWV Braassemermeer112312554239412101
175730Vincent HoreyKGSC911433145414720102
185608Steve EdeArdleigh199231716214529105
195670Nigel ThomasHill Head SC1661913.722313253107.7
205134Robert LaurieRYA91771850261639113
215369Andy RitchieHykeham Sailing Club37343417229191117
225657Tim PolglaseHayling Island SC913718825422611125
235507Nigel PybusDraycote Water489114103715843127
244982Nick BonnerHayling Island sailing club2329312512361425128
255655John WebsterCarsington3217156528196122133
265524Kev HallNorthampton SC9128272657201133145
275596Ray CollinsLocks SC405161136337637163
285393Simon DerhamLittleton SC2531264840172455163
295744Iain McGregorSalcombe2652133630433326164
305455Mark MaskellBlackwater SC1759365347371713167
315383Patrick HamiltonBurwain2791372119304435169
325658Steve DenisonHollingworth Sailing Club9154301633275714174
335513Brenda HoultHayling Island SC916738192055408180
345755Graham CranfordSmithSalcombe Yacht Club9115295424322791181
355666Andrew BoycePapercourt S C1330437032612146185
365689Rob CookNorthampton Sailing Club5220683246122591187
375683Andrew HylandSPinnaker SC4126342243414224188
385080Fraser HaydenPapercourt SC1464482944243091189
395406Jarvis SimpsonBrightlingsea Sailing Club355682761165263194
405676Simon DobsonSalcombe Yacht Club2258493521512940196
415721Isaik MarshNorthampton334642383445942198
425408Tony KingBassenthwaite9132693118494821199
435601Simon YatesSalcombe Yacht Club3469243058353541199
445462Simon JonesTeign Corinthian3118454449254191204
454999Alexander ButlerHayling Island SC3063563731283848212
46594Norbert ZonneveldWSV Giesbeek2165524226234973213
474975Andy BaylissHykeham SC2070356029915815217
485723Alan BishopRYA911239509191237222
495300Doug LattaPortchester S C1591555635185557234
50622Jan ArendsWSV Giesbeek2847465859913719235
515494John SteelsStarcross YC9125593441485632236
52610Roel den HerderWsv Giesbeek5353443945343644242
535617David GreeningSalcombe Yacht Club9143404539386752257
545535Tim JacksonPapercourt4673542075475049266
555713Morgan PeachRoyal Torbay Yacht Club9191415227913423268
565517Jason HughesDraycote water693946151549191278
57582Mark WildenbergBraassemermeer6133507748504661288
585570Malcolm BuchananLymington Town SC5638655763576031299
595747Roger LumbySalcombe Yacht Club5857614153405950299
605649Steven BishopGirton Sailing Club3950828165694334300
616000Patrick BurnsRYA3674769152912838304
624679Mark FullerPapercourt9149255968447860305
635627David ParkinAberdeen & Stonehaven YC4248726467673945305
645183Malcolm MackleySalcombe YC3835667456656251307
65580Arnold JippesKWS5760574738526867311
664772Nick FisherSalcombe YC5984624972537236331
675306Andrew OsborneSalcombe Yacht Club9142282491916691342
685549Peter HearneTeign Corinthian Yacht Club4436747355647970342
695373Phil SturmerRoyal Burnham Yacht Club2968797169715458349
705282Vernon PerkinsSouth Cerney Sailing Club6641754677586971351
715237Derek JackmanChichester Yacht Club4571776662637154361
725650Philip KilburnNotts County Sailing Club5072806866625366365
735104Bob TaylorTata Steel S.C.4324516991919191369
745575Shaun WelshWeston6076676364607064378
754803Will LoyGurnard5540714391919191391
765422David NorthcottTCYC9155787279705165391
775734Adrian GriffinSalcombe Yacht Club7075737660596368393
78570Marc FluttertWV de Braassemermeer6482707978567559402
795505Mark PearceBurwain4766857570669191409
805560Charles StimpsonSpinnaker7277587874726572413
814198Richard WhiteBristol Corinthian Yacht Club7178819171686462414
82609Anja KoldewijnWSV Giesbeek6879836273917469425
834551Bill HutchingsTonbridge6380868281747756431
845003Paul BottomleySouth Staffs sc6781649191917374450
854936Gordon BarclayDell Quay Sailing Club5483639176919191458
865527Michael WildeSpinnaker S.C.5185919180918175463
875064Mike DavenportRedesmere SC7386848082738076464
884964Andy ColyerTCYC6245919191919191471
895581Tim WadeSpinnaker Club4961919191919191474
905745Andrew FoxLeigh and Lowton Sailing Club6562919191919191491
