Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Product Feature
Zhik Zmerino Top
Zhik Zmerino Top

Dragon Edinburgh Cup at Island Sailing Club - Day 2

by Fiona Brown, British Dragon Association today at 7:08 am 11-15 July 2017

What a difference a day makes! After the opening day's torrential rain and strong winds, day two of the Dragon Edinburgh Cup 2017, sponsored by Oliver Morgan Architects and Stoneham Construction Ltd and hosted by the Island Sailing Club, Cowes, produced light airs, brightening skies and a complete reversal of fortune for a number of the competitors.

By the time Race Officer Gill Smith had the fleet under starters order for the third race of the series, the wind was predominantly circa 10 knots but with gusts up to around 17, lulls down to 6 and big shifts around a mean of nor-nor-east. The wind continued to fluctuate throughout the day and there was the added bonus of an exceptionally big spring tide turning between races, so the committee did particularly well to achieve two excellent courses.

Dmitry Bondarenko's regatta had got off to a lousy start when he hit is head so badly on the boom that he had to withdraw from both of yesterday's races and return ashore for treatment. With a neat line of stitches in his forehead and a smart new Slam crash helmet, Dmitry and his crew of Vadim Statsenko and Alexander Shalagin, perhaps better known as the European World Championship winning crew of Anatoly Loginov, sailing GBR422 Hauschrecke, proved that you don't need local knowledge to sail well in the Solent by winning both races. Sadly, their double DNS from day one means that they only make 20th in the overall standings.

Going into the day Andy Beadsworth, Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen and Martin Payne were in a three way tie for the lead on six points apiece. All three are world class sailors, but on paper Beadsworth, as recently crowned Dragon World Champion, should have had the upper hand. But even the best in the world can have an off day and that was certainly the case for Beadsworth today.

Dragon Edinburgh Cup day 2 - photo © Fiona Brown / www.fionabrown.com
Dragon Edinburgh Cup day 2 - photo © Fiona Brown / www.fionabrown.com

In race three, Solent racing legend Eric Williams, aboard GBR683 Ecstatic with Katie Cole and Rory Patton, led the fleet at the weather mark, with Bondarenko, Graham Bailey sailing GBR782 Aimee with Julia Bailey, Will Heritage and Will Bedford, and Igor Goikhberg sailing RUS98 Murka with Dmitry Berezkin and Roman Sadchikov, hard on his heels. This group fought it out for the remainder of the race with Bondarenko eventually gaining the upper hand from Bailey, Goikhberg and then Williams who all crossed the line within thirty seconds. Beadsworth, and his worlds winning crew of Simon Fry and Ali Tezdiker in TUR1212 Provezza Dragon, followed the leaders in on the front of edge the chasing pack for fifth.

As the boats hardened up to cross the start line for race four, Beadsworth looked terrific at the committee boat end, almost a boat length ahead of his nearest rival. Sadly, a big right-hander, which only seemed to affect the left side of the line in the closing minute of the sequence, meant that those who'd started at the pin made huge gains immediately and there was absolutely nothing those on the right could do about it.

Gaining most at the pin end was Gavia Wilkinson-Cox, sailing GBR761 Jerboa with Mark Hart and Andrew Nordon, closely followed by Rob Gray, Kay Tavinor and John Greenwood in GBR448 Tarka II and Williams. All three flipped rapidly onto port, crossed the fleet and rounded the weather mark first, second and third respectively. Behind them Beadsworth turned onto the first run around 12th and gybed off in an attempt to get back in the game. Sadly, that attempt did not work and by the leeward mark he was well down the fleet and struggling to gain any traction. Bondarenko won the race with Hoj-Jensen second, Wilkinson-Cox third, Martin Payne, sailing GBR585 Full Speed with Gillian Hamilton and Chris Britton, fourth and Jono Brown in GBR770 Storm crewed by David and Lynette Brown and Frances Wood fifth. Back down the pack Beadsworth was trying it all, but evrything just seemed to end in disaster and he finished the race in 20th place.

Dragon Edinburgh Cup day 2 - photo © Fiona Brown / www.fionabrown.com
Dragon Edinburgh Cup day 2 - photo © Fiona Brown / www.fionabrown.com

In the overall standings, the single discard will not come into play until after tomorrow's fifth race has been completed. As a result, Payne now leads the fleet by five points from Hoj-Jensen with Goikhberg third and Beadsworth fifth. But Payne is realistic and knows that had the discard come into play today Hoj-Jensen would actually be leading the regatta with Beadworth second and himself third. Payne summed up the complexity of today's sailing perfectly saying, "It's like a chess game, you have to think three or four moves ahead, and even then it could still be wrong. It's going to be a tough regatta."

Mike Budd was runner up at the 2016 Edinburgh Cup and with his crew of Mark Greaves and Irish Olympian Mark Mansfield came into the regatta with high hopes. With four of the six scheduled races now complete he lies in a somewhat disappointing ninth place. Asked what he feels is different about this year's event he commented, "We're not doing as well as we'd hoped, to be honest, because the standard is so good. It's a really hot fleet, we're really enjoying the racing."

Apres sail, the teams repaired to the Island Sailing Club terrace to enjoy the Edinburgh Cup Drink of the Day, a delicious Hendricks Gin & Fever Tree Tonic served with a slice of cucumber, and the company of good friends in the sunshine. Once again the daily prize giving was followed by a special draw with yet more happy Dragon sailors going home with fabulous goodies.

Tomorrow's forecast is for a west-nor-westerly breeze that will clock round to the north-west during the morning at 14 gusting 22 knots. Championship race five is due to start at 11.00 and will be followed by the traditional Edinburgh Cup crews race. A total of six championship races are scheduled and the regatta continues until Friday 15 July.

Full results are available via the event website www.edinburghcup.org at edinburghcup.files.wordpress.com/2016/02/dragonedinburghcup2017provresultsafter2races.pdf

Dragon Edinburgh Cup day 2 - photo © Fiona Brown / www.fionabrown.com
Dragon Edinburgh Cup day 2 - photo © Fiona Brown / www.fionabrown.com
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Dragon Edinburgh Cup day 1
Results show a three-way tie at the top The International Dragon fleet is famed for the exceptionally close nature of its racing, but even in the Dragons a three-way tie for the overall lead of a regatta is truly extraordinary. Posted on 12 Jul Dragon South Coast Championship
Martin Byrne wins at Island SC The International Dragon fleet has gathered at the Island Sailing Club in Cowes for the 2017 Dragon UK South Coast Championship and Edinburgh Cup sponsored by Oliver Morgan Architects and Stoneham Construction Ltd. Posted on 11 Jul Régates Royales - Trophée Panerai preview
The place to be for classic yachts The 39th edition of the Régates Royales – Trophée Panerai will enliven once again the Bay of Cannes, from the 23rd to the 30th September. Classics, Spirit of Tradition, Metre class boats, Dragons and Tofinou one-designs will gather. Posted on 9 Jul International fleet and outstanding support
For Dragon Edinburgh Cup 2017 With 38 teams from as far afield as Russia and Turkey and across the UK and Europe already entered, and some 40 boats expected on the start line, the 2017 edition of the Dragon Edinburgh Cup is lining up to be a bumper edition. Posted on 30 Jun Musto launches Pimp my Ride competition
For young sailors at Lendy Cowes Week One of the longest running events in the UK, Lendy Cowes Week has earned international acclaim as the world's best-known sailing regatta. Musto are proud to be sponsoring the 'Under 25 Trophy' at Lendy Cowes Week, once again. Posted on 20 Jun Dragon Worlds at Cascais overall
Andy Beadsworth and Provezza team win Andy Beadsworth, Ali Tezdiker and Simon Fry win the 2017 Dragon World Championship in the final and only race of the day, sailed on the waters of Cascais in Portugal. Posted on 17 Jun Dragon Worlds at Cascais day 5
Superb conditions challenge the very best The Dragon World Championship had superb sailing conditions on Friday that challenged some of the very best keelboat sailors in seas and winds worthy of a world championship. Posted on 17 Jun Dragon Worlds at Cascais day 3
Superb racing and packed mark roundings Two more races were held in glorious sailing conditions on the Guia race course off the coast of Cascais in warm and hazy sunshine. The fleet headed out to the race course in steamy hot summer weather and a sea mist offshore. Posted on 15 Jun Dragon Worlds at Cascais day 2
Loginov closes the gap on Beadsworth Anatoly Loginov sailing Annapurna with his Russian crew of Vadim Statsenko and Alexander Shalagin closed the gap on regatta leaders Andy Beadsworth's (Provezza) with a 6th & 3rd on day two of the Dragon Worlds in Cascais. Posted on 14 Jun Dragon Worlds at Cascais day 1
Beadsworth opens with a bullet Andy Beadsworth sailing Provezza, the Turkish flagged entry with his team of Ali Tezdiker and Simon Fry won the first race of the 2017 Dragon World Championship in Cascais in superb sailing conditions and warm sunshine. Posted on 12 Jun

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy