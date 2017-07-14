Please select your home edition
J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - Day 3

by Louay Habib on 12 Jul 8-14 July 2017

Rayco Tabares (ESP) has retained his lead in the J/80 World Championship, but a crack has appeared in the Spanish team's seemingly invincible armour, scoring eighth in the last race of a tricky day in the Solent. Luke Patience (GBR) took his first race win, to move up to second place, and Eric Brezellec (FRA) had the best day of all, scoring a 3-3-1 to move up to third for the championship. Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP) scored 10-10-2 to move up to fourth.

PRO Stuart Childerley moved the scheduled start an hour earlier for racing, and it proved to be an excellent decision. "The low pressure system that came through last night had gone through and we were expecting the weather to become unstable in the afternoon, which is exactly what happened. The wind oscillated through an axis of about 45 degrees today, causing plenty of potential traps for the competitors, and the Race Committee had to adjust the course on many occasions to compensate for the bigger shifts, the mark layers and race management team did a fantastic job today."

Today's top team was skippered by Breton Eric Brezellec, the last time Eric competed in the UK at the J/80 World Championship was in Falmouth, 2005. His team sailed the boat over 200 miles, from St Malo, with tents on board for regatta accommodation. "Time on the boat is very important, we train a lot." commented Eric. "Today it was important to take the shifts as they arrived, it was much more open than yesterday. Rayco (Tabares) looks very strong, it looks very hard to beat him, but this regatta has not finished, it is still possible."

"It would have been very easy to have a shocker today." commented 470 Olympic Silver Medallist, Luke Patience. "Chris (Grube) did a great job reading the shifts, especially in the penultimate race, but that was a far from an easy race course today. When the wind is coming off the land like that, it can shift both ways. Personally, I tried to concentrate more on driving the boat and that has also paid off."

Royal Southern YC Rear Commodore Sailing, Robert Vose, welcomed competitors to the Prince Philip Yacht Haven. With complimentary beer and burgers, provided by Synergy Grill, the daily prize giving, sponsored by North Sails, was extremely well attended. There was a special prize for Claire Montécot's team racing Startijenn, which broke their rig yesterday. Startijenn was back out racing today, after working through the night, with assistance from Key Yachting.

Claire Montecot receiving a special award from North Sails' Molly Brown on day 3 of the J/80 World Championships - photo © Graham Nixon / RSrnYC

Tech-Talk with Nigel Young – North Sails

Nigel is racing with Pat O'Neill's Mojo from Howth YC, Ireland. Pat has enjoyed success in many forms of sailing but is new to the J/80 Class. For a new team, Mojo is having a great championship and looking to break into the top ten, which would be an outstanding achievement.

Our main aim is to try to get the boat up to speed." commented Nigel. "The best place to is the rig tune. The initial set up had too much mast bend, and we could not generate enough power. Before the championship, we calibrated all of the rig settings using the North Sails tuning guide, which has been created through many hours of work by experts. The importance of setting up a rig in a one design boat is massive, our first aim is to get the boat up to what we call fleet speed and therefore competitive. After that you start to learn how you sail the boat, and you find things that suit your own style, which you modify to your own particular preference. Our boat speed was better today and after a great start were in third place at the top mark, eventually finishing the race in sixth. Getting the boat going and improving performance is really rewarding for all of us."

Day 3 of the J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern - photo © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC

For live updates from the 2017 J/80 World Championship, including video and pictures from the race course: www.facebook.com/J80Worlds2017 For more information visit: www.royal-southern.co.uk

Results after day 3:

PosSail NOBoat NameOwner/SkipperR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1  ESP 783Hotel Princesa YaizaRayco Tabares2111212810
2  GBR 948Ryoko MekaLuke Patience53251551930
3  FRA 1420Courrier JuniorBrezellec Eric1077OCS433135
4  ESP 1513VSA ComunicacionJose Maria Van Der Ploeg3425251010237
5  FRA 1302ArMen HabitatMoriceau Simon116831713440
6  ESP 1116HM Hotels (Corinthian)Javier Chacártegui Cirerol8231210281345
7  FRA 956APCC Equipe Jeune (Corinthian)Bertheau Simon155466147547
8  FRA 691Gan'Ja (Corinthian)Luc Nadal17810431315356
9  ESP 1158Cenyt Hospital Marbella TeamPepequin Orbaneja7176974261666
10  GBR 1363BettyJonathan Powell420178111525782
11  FRA 1289Dunkerque Voile ‑ White SailsRémy Hurdiel1624111317175685
12  IRL 1551MojoPatrick O Neill14151910122461894
13  GBR 1530MockingJayChris Body129291629891295
14  GBR 1360J.A.T.Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor1418241319241998
15  FRA 639Ecole Navale (Corinthian)Patrick Bot6161371434162698
16  GBR 1411No Regrets (Corinthian)Chris & Hannah Neve4310DSQ141961211115
17  GBR 1414Slightly SteamyNick Haigh131125159203223116
18  GBR 1410MegStarJames Harrison231336181821421118
19  FRA 1082Yacht Concept ‑ CNP (Corinthian)Rétho Rémi34OCS212621111714144
20  NED 838Led 2 LeasePeter Paul de Vries223612228272234147
21  FRA 1455J‑TrafficLaunay Thomas20122021329UFD33147
22  GBR 725Purple HazeShane Armitage / Oliver Dunford914232924302029148
23  GBR 1305Jester (Corinthian)Mike Lewis1918321122281832148
24  FRA 1497Vitel Sailing Team ‑ CDV 22Capucine VITEL18DSQ940DNC121115154
25  FRA 693NUMERO JHerve Delaroux24OCS262716222910154
26  FRA 420J'aime voile baie de Morlaix (Corinthian)Bonafous Elodie3021274241161422171
27  GBR 743SwallowGordon Craigen3327151935251937173
28  FRA 793E.Leclerc Tourlaville (Corinthian)Pierrick Letouzé2619332026322330176
29  GBR 1532CheckmateRay Mitchell2138302320293717177
30  GBR 1262Boysterous (Corinthian)Angus Gray‑Stephens3225144131233320178
31  GBR 511Emoji (Corinthian)David Hollingsworth2529281723352138178
32  NED 841BabyJPaul Kersten272622302831DNC28192
33  GBR 553SeafireAnabelle Body2923312527263540196
34  GBR 1055UKSA 3 (Corinthian)Felix Trattner4131163133372735210
35  FRA 651StartijennClaire Montécot282224DNFDNC383624221
36  GBR 165Aqua JTerence O'Neill3533382834333142232
37  GBR 891Harley Quinn (Corinthian)Nigel Skudder3937343537433025237
38  NED 112Acutronic / J‑StringEdwin SpaansDNSDNC35372518UFD31244
39  GBR 901Wildcat IIIAndy Ash‑Vie3128393239423941249
40  GBR 694NOW4Rory Cheetham3640373338363836254
41  GBR 479Joie de VivreAdam James45354538DNF412827259
42  GBR 433The J TeamRichard White3739413436443439260
43  GBR 1339Joyeuse (Corinthian)Chris Eccles3832404430454343270
44  GBR 751J‑WifeSimon Watson4434423640404147277
45  AUS 1927Will o' the Wisp VI (Corinthian)Keith Cockburn4230443942394245278
46  GBR 605Jambiya (Corinthian)Vincent Lattimore4041434343464446300
47  GBR 565NinjaNicholas AllenDNCDNC4645DNC474044320
48  GBR 1529EmojiJim WhiteDNFDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC343

Eric Brezellec and his crew on Courrier Junior win 'Best results of the day' award from North Sails on day 3 of the J/80 World Championships - photo © Graham Nixon / RSrnYC
