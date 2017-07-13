Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 A2069 A2169 Quint
Product Feature
Allen Small Cam Cleat - Alanite
Allen Small Cam Cleat - Alanite

Tour de France à la Voile Act 3 in Jullouville - Preview

by Andi Robertson today at 8:35 pm 12-13 July 2017

Act 3 of the 40th Tour de France à La Voile starts with a short coastal race, expected to be in light winds, in Jullouville. After Dunkirk which has hosted the Tour 32 times in 40 editions, Fécamp where the race has been seven times now, there is some excitement to be in the beautiful coastal town which lines the east coast of the Baie du Mont St Michel opposite to Saint Malo.

The 29 Diam 24s are lined up on the long sandy beach, ready for action on the bay which is world renowned for the beautiful Mont St Michel islet and iconic Abbey. The tides are significant, at nearly 14 metres, and so that will be a significant factor. The Race Officer Christophe Gaumont has indicated a coastal course between Chausey, Mont Saint Michel and Jullouville is likely. The light winds will gradually build in the afternoon. A race in light airs and with tidal currents, tough on the crews' nerves.

They fly the Spanish flag and are based in Barcelona but Tour de France á La Voile debutants New Territories are a truly international, cosmopolitan team comprising Portuguese skipper-helm Hugo Rocha, Russians Pavel Savenko and team and boat owner Alexey Semenov, and Spanish duo Ruben Castells and Fran Palacios.

Together they have already won world titles in the J-80 and more recently won a windy SB20 world championship in Rocha's native waters, in Cascais last year. After winning in the SB20 they sat down and considered where they wanted to go next, to find a new target.

"I did the Tour maybe nine years ago on a Mumm 30 with a team from Marseille and I loved it straight away. I have always wanted to come back and do it again." Explains Rocha who won Portugal a bronze medal in the 470 class in 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and went to Sydney in the Tornado in 2000.

"I suggested to the owner this is what we should do, he liked the idea and here we are. This is very much a learning year. We have had not so much time to practice, maybe only 30 days in Barcelona on our own and did a French regatta of three days so we are really here to learn this time."

Most of the crew came from bigger boats, Semenov and Rocha met after the enthusiastic Russian bought a Grand Soleil racer cruiser, Castells and Palacios raced GP42s, IMS classes and Palacios raced the Barcelona World Race on Central Lechera Asturianas.

"Except for the helm the Diam 24 is quite a physical boat to sail so that is hard work, but we have been pleasantly surprised how well we have done so far. We seem to be able to start well most of the time and do well in the stadium races which is the newest thing for us. Our boat handling really is where we can improve most."

"The Tour is exactly what I expected. It is great. All the staff on the organisation are young people. I think the event is really nice. Right now we are a very small team, we have no shore team support and are doing everything ourselves. Next year we come back and work hard." Says Rocha who works for North Sails in Barcelona.

"We'd love to get a sponsor for the future and I think that is a realistic possibility. The set up with the media and TV here is really great."

"We have been happy with the way we have sailed. We get better each day. It is great to be here are Act 3, another town and a coastal race tomorrow. We are loving it."

New Territories lie 13th overall in the fleet but are ballasted by a 19th from yesterday's Stadium Races from which they had to retire with two races to go after another boat hit and damaged their rudder.

Emeric Dary, skipper of Homkia / Les Sables d'Olonne Agglomération, top Amateurs, said: "The crew has some work to do on the boat after hitting something yesterday, so today is going to be useful for carrying out repairs. In the early part of this year's event, we had some good longer races, but in the stadium races, we messed up getting going too early. So we lost out on that. What we need to do in Jullouville is to do well both in the coastal race and in the stadium event."

Damiel Iehl, co-skipper of Fondation FDJ / Des Pieds et Des Mains, second overall, said: "We have planned to do some repair work on the boat to be in perfect condition tomorrow. We also have a briefing scheduled today with the whole team to talk about the timetable. We're quite pleased with the start of the Tour, but we have to remain focused, as we know that things can go either way very quickly. It's good to be able to get some rest today, even if we are well organised and perfectly set up and raring to go."

www.tourvoile.fr/en

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Tour de France à la Voile Act 2 day 2
Beijaflore win Act 2, Team SFS extend lead Back for a second challenge on the Tour de France à la Voile after their debut in 2015, Beijaflore Sailing Team collect maximum points today as winners of the Stage 2's Stade Nautique Final in Fécamp on France's Côte d'Albâtre, just east of Le Havre. Posted on 11 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 2 day 1
Lorina Mojito's youth and speed is perfect coastal cocktail The young guns on Lorina Mojito-Golfe du Morbihan, average age 20, showed the 40th Tour de France à la Voile crews the way around a challenging, breezy coastal race of more than 30 miles, to take their first big win as Act 2 opened. Posted on 10 Jul Team SFS debut with Dunkirk Dream Double
In Tour de France à la Voile Act 1 French 470 Olympian Sofian Bouvet and the Team SFS crew laid down a clear marker to the 28 other Tour de France à la Voile teams that the Mediterranean based outfit can already be considered serious title contenders to win the 40th anniversary edition. Posted on 9 Jul Jason Saunders Kiwi Key Player
On Beijaflore Sailing Team Two times New Zealand Olympian Jason Saunders is enjoying his first experience of the Tour Voile. As part of the Beijaflore crew, alternating between bow and tactics or the mainsheet, Saunders is also keen to inspire his Kiwi compatriots at home. Posted on 8 Jul 40th Tour de France à la Voile
Act 1 starts today in Dunkirk Dunkirk is where the famous Tour de France à la Voile started back on 1st July 1978. Appropriately it is from France's history steeped North Sea port that the historic 40th edition of the annual crewed race starts today. Posted on 7 Jul MOCRA Nationals at Bembridge
Including some Diam 24OD racing This year's MOCRA Regatta at Bembridge was doubled up as the National Championship and as an experiment was programmed to immediately follow the ever popular Round the Island race in the expectation that an increased number of boats would enter. Posted on 4 Jul Alinghi wins the Bol d'Or Mirabaud
While Jean Psarofaghis wins the monohull category The two Bertarelli family sailboats, handled by expert crews, dominated this 79th edition of the Bol d'Or Mirabaud head and shoulders. Sailing side by side during most of the regatta, they created an impressive margin with their direct competition. Posted on 17 Jun Ladycat leading Bol d'Or Mirabaud
7 second lead over Alinghi on Lake Geneva The Bol d'Or Mirabaud 2017 is running in simply exceptional conditions, with 15-18 knots of "bise" under a radiant sun. Posted on 17 Jun Bol d'Or Mirabaud confirms 550 entries
A great international classic The pre-eminent international lake regatta will welcome more than 550 competitors on Lake Léman this weekend, among which a number of first ever participants coming from the four corners of Europe. Posted on 15 Jun To the wire at the Vice Admiral's Cup
Tight racing concludes in the central Solent The Vice Admiral's Cup concluded today in lighter 10-13 knot winds, but this time blowing from the east. The leaderboard was so tight across the seven classes of one designs and level rating boats that in many, discards decided the outcome. Posted on 21 May

Upcoming Events

Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Lymington Town SC RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Harlow (Blackwater) SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 15 Jul West Hoe SC Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen Southern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Clacton-on-Sea SC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Clacton-on-Sea SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen 70th Anniversary Race for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 17 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy