Zhik RS Elite UK National Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club - Preview

RS Elites racing in Hayling Bay © Peter Hickson

by Paul Fisk today at 5:36 pm

Some 100 competitors in the 32 boat RS Elite fleet are looking forward to enjoying themselves at the Zhik 2017 RS Elite National Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club over three days next week, from Thursday 20 to Saturday 22 July.

With a glittering array of Olympic, World, National and Regional Champions from Hayling Island, Belfast, Cowes and Burnham sailing throughout the fleet, it would be foolish to try and predict a winner; there will doubtless be many ups and downs over the nine race series to be sailed in Hayling Bay under the stewardship of an Olympic-class race team with Tim Hancock as Principal Race Officer.

We can say for sure that all participants will enjoy a cracking regatta with daily prize-givings and a busy social programme comprising pitch and putt golf on the beach, an evening of curry and comedy, all topped off with a magnificent championship prize-giving dinner-dance.

Needless to say, Hayling Island Sailing Club and the RS Elite Class Association are extremely grateful to the generous event sponsors Zhik for some extra-special prizes, MDL Marinas for craning and berthing, Sparkes Chandlery for sailing bags up-cycled from old RS Elite sails, and Performance Sailboat Repairs for bar refreshments.

Hayling Island Sailing Club Commodore, Nick Peters, is looking forward to welcoming all competitors; "The RS Elite National Championship is a real stand-out event for HISC. Not only was HISC the first Elite fleet, of course, but we like to think we are now one of the most active and naturally the most sociable! It is exciting to host the fleet back at the "spiritual home" of the class."

For daily results visit HISC Open Events and for information on the RS Elite visit YouTube.