Harken 29er Grand Prix Round 7 at Royal Torbay Yacht Club

Harken 29er GP number 7 at Torbay © Paul Hammett Harken 29er GP number 7 at Torbay © Paul Hammett

by Charlotte Ormerod & Suzie Hammett today at 6:24 pm

The Harken 29er Grand Prix (7th in the series) was at the Royal Torbay Yacht Club in Torquay on the 8th/9th July and we had a fantastic weekend with 33 boats and 66 sailors.

We had some great courses set by the race committee who had to manage some very challenging conditions. The weekend got off to a tricky start on the Saturday with shifty light sailing conditions. In one race, the wind shifted a full 180 degrees, as the sea breeze fought the gradient wind. Later in the afternoon the wind picked up for some great sailing conditions. On the Sunday, the racing was postponed in the morning until the sea breeze came in. The wind was light again on the Sunday and the sailing was highly tactical. We got four good races in throughout both days.

While shifty winds like these always create volatile scoring the solution is to run as many races as possible to even out the good and bad luck. Race Officer Bill Butcher did an excellent job to get a full series in and the discard was there to allow any mishaps. The overall winners, despite not winning a race and racking up a 20th in the first race, then rattled off seven top 7 results to take the win by one point – proving that consistency counts!

The first race was won by Charlotte/Dan from Bella/Anna, Dan/Fin took race 2 from Charlotte/Dan and then Hannah/Nat took races 3 and 4 from Nick/Billy and Bella/Ella respectively. At the end of day 1 Bella/Ella led by a decent margin as most of the other contenders carried a bad one – not least Nick/Billy with a 20th in race 1 and Youth Champions JJ/James a 16th.

Dan/Fin started Sunday with a 1,1 in races 5 and 6 putting themselves in contention with Jessie/Jess and Nick/Billy taking the 2nd places. A few of the front runners founds snakes with Bella/Ella a 12th in race 6, Charlotte/Dan a BFD in race 5. Race 7 saw new faces at the front with Morgan /Hakan taking the bullet from Charlotte/Dan then Nick/Billy – who were steadily accumulating an impressive series - 3rd - with again some snakes for the some of the pace setters. In Race 8 JJ/James took the bullet from Charlotte/Dan who finished strongly from the BFD with a 3,2,2.

However, the Grand Prix was won by Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (27 points) after a solid 7,2,3,4 on Sunday followed by Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock who were top ladies (28 points) with third place going to Daniel Lewis and Charlotte Ormerod (29 points) top mixed pair. Top Juniors were Morgan Archer and Hakan Digby in 8th overall.

It was a fabulous weekend's sailing in the sun and it was great to see so many new competitors joining the fleet.

A special mention and huge thank you should go to Barry Jobson who has been head of safety for the past few years and is now stepping down from his role, to Nia MacCallum for organising the launching and the sailors and Sailing Secretary Andre Venis-Ozanne who has delivered such a good series in 2016/2017.

Next up is the final the GP8 at Hayling Island Sailing Club 15/16th July.

Thank you to our sponsors Harken for your continued support!

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st 2661 NICK ROBINS BILLY VENNIS‑OZANNE ‑20 4 2 5 7 2 3 4 27 2nd 2343 BELLA FELLOWS ANNA STURROCK LOCH TUMMEL SC/ROYAL TAY YC 2 3 3 2 5 ‑12 8 5 28 3rd 2236 CHARLOTTE ORMEROD DANIEL LEWIS OXFORD SC / DRAYCOTE WATER SC 1 2 6 13 (BFD) 3 2 2 29 4th 2337 DAN ARMSTRONG FIN ARMSTRONG RTYC 7 1 5 8 1 1 ‑13 10 33 5th 2379 HANNAH BRISTOW NATHANIEL GORDON PARKSTONE YC 8 11 1 1 4 7 4 ‑15 36 6th 2344 JAMES HAMMETT JAMES EALES HISC / RLYC 4 5 16 4 8 10 ‑24 1 48 7th 1781 LUKE GRIBBIN EWAN GRIBBIN PAIGNTON SC 6 ‑20 4 7 10 14 5 9 55 8th 2494 MORGAN ARCHER HAKAN DIGBY BLUE CIRCLE SC / QUEEN MARY SC 5 9 7 19 (BFD) 5 1 11 57 9th 2507 ROSGO BANHAM EMILY COVELL BEWL VALLEY SAILING ASSOCIATION/DATCHET 12 10 14 3 ‑18 18 10 3 70 10th 1504 ELLIE WALTON EVE TOWNEND DRAYCOTE WATER SC/HISC / DRAYCOTE WATER (UFD) 6 13 14 3 4 12 21 73 11th 2123 JESSIE MAIN JESS JARMAN WARSASH SC 18 13 9 11 2 6 16 ‑24 75 12th 138 SAM JONES JOSEPH BRADLEY HILL HEAD SC 13 ‑26 21 22 9 11 7 6 89 13th 2477 ALICE HANDLEY ZOE JAMES HISC ‑25 8 18 18 12 9 19 8 92 14th 2040 RYAN BUSH LOUIS GIBBS BRISTOL CORINTHIAN YC / CHEW VALLEY LAKE 17 12 8 9 11 ‑25 18 23 98 15th 1153 EMMA JAMES MORGAN PEACH PARKSTONE YC / ROYAL TORBAY YC 11 16 ‑31 27 15 22 6 7 104 16th 2118 JAMES HOLLIS PADDY KEACH RTYC / HISC (UFD) 19 12 15 21 13 15 14 109 17th 2327 CHARLOTTE GORDON DANI MIDDLETON PARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC ‑29 15 29 25 6 8 9 22 114 18th 2432 CAITLIN WEBSTER LUCY FERGUSON RTYC / WINDERMERE SCHOOL ‑28 7 15 20 20 19 21 13 115 19th 1908 PAUL ABLONE OLLIE DIXON CHICHESTER YC/MKSC / ROYAL HARWICH YC 21 ‑29 10 23 19 16 11 16 116 20th 2216 WILL CUNLIFFE JAMES CUNLIFFE ROYAL TORBAY YC 19 18 ‑24 12 14 21 14 20 118 21st 2493 EWAN LUKE HARRY PULFORD LLANDUDNO SC 9 ‑30 28 6 13 20 25 25 126 22nd 2222 CHARLES ELLIOT JACK MILLER HAYLING ISLAND / FELPHAM SC 10 17 19 17 25 23 17 ‑27 128 23rd 1322 SAM KNEALE CIAN ASHBY CARDIFF BAY YC / ROYAL LYMINGTON YC 3 ‑27 26 21 22 24 22.5 12 130.5 24th 2336 MILLIE ALDRIDGE JESS JOBSON PARKSTONE YC / ROYAL TORBAY YC 14 21 22 16 ‑30 17 22.5 19 131.5 25th 2545 CHRIS JAMES JAMES HALL HISC/ROYAL SOUTHERN YC / HISC 26 ‑31 27 10 16 15 20 18 132 26th 1972 VICKY COWAN PHILLY ALA PORTCHESTER SC / HISC/MENGEHAM RYTHE SC 16 24 25 ‑28 17 28 27 26 163 27th 2229 HANNAH ROBERTS‑STRAW ANNA ROWE CARDIFF BAY YC / ISLAND BARN RESERVOIR S 15 14 20 (DNF) 23 32 32 32 168 28th 2172 ANA PATERSON MADDIE WYLIE YORKSHIRE DALES SC (UFD) 22 11 31 BFD 26 30 17 171 29th 2329 FERGUS FOX HARRY FOX BURGHFIELD SC 23 25 17 26 28 ‑30 26 29 174 30th 2305 BEN BATCHELOR MAT PERRY ISLE OF MAN YC 22 23 30 24 29 ‑33 29 33 190 31st 1328 TADDY HORACEK FINN PRITCHARD BCYC 24 ‑33 23 29 26 31 31 28 192 32nd 2028 ALICE SENIOR CAITIE ATKIN MOUNTBATTEN WATERSPORTS CENTRE / WHITSTA 27 ‑32 32 30 27 27 28 30 201 33rd 14 SOPHIE JUDD MOLLY BURNS RTYC / ROYAL TORBAY YC 30 28 ‑33 32 24 29 33 31 207