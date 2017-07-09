Please select your home edition
Harken 29er Grand Prix Round 7 at Royal Torbay Yacht Club

by Charlotte Ormerod & Suzie Hammett today at 6:24 pm 8-9 July 2017
Harken 29er GP number 7 at Torbay © Paul Hammett

The Harken 29er Grand Prix (7th in the series) was at the Royal Torbay Yacht Club in Torquay on the 8th/9th July and we had a fantastic weekend with 33 boats and 66 sailors.

We had some great courses set by the race committee who had to manage some very challenging conditions. The weekend got off to a tricky start on the Saturday with shifty light sailing conditions. In one race, the wind shifted a full 180 degrees, as the sea breeze fought the gradient wind. Later in the afternoon the wind picked up for some great sailing conditions. On the Sunday, the racing was postponed in the morning until the sea breeze came in. The wind was light again on the Sunday and the sailing was highly tactical. We got four good races in throughout both days.

While shifty winds like these always create volatile scoring the solution is to run as many races as possible to even out the good and bad luck. Race Officer Bill Butcher did an excellent job to get a full series in and the discard was there to allow any mishaps. The overall winners, despite not winning a race and racking up a 20th in the first race, then rattled off seven top 7 results to take the win by one point – proving that consistency counts!

The first race was won by Charlotte/Dan from Bella/Anna, Dan/Fin took race 2 from Charlotte/Dan and then Hannah/Nat took races 3 and 4 from Nick/Billy and Bella/Ella respectively. At the end of day 1 Bella/Ella led by a decent margin as most of the other contenders carried a bad one – not least Nick/Billy with a 20th in race 1 and Youth Champions JJ/James a 16th.

Dan/Fin started Sunday with a 1,1 in races 5 and 6 putting themselves in contention with Jessie/Jess and Nick/Billy taking the 2nd places. A few of the front runners founds snakes with Bella/Ella a 12th in race 6, Charlotte/Dan a BFD in race 5. Race 7 saw new faces at the front with Morgan /Hakan taking the bullet from Charlotte/Dan then Nick/Billy – who were steadily accumulating an impressive series - 3rd - with again some snakes for the some of the pace setters. In Race 8 JJ/James took the bullet from Charlotte/Dan who finished strongly from the BFD with a 3,2,2.

However, the Grand Prix was won by Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (27 points) after a solid 7,2,3,4 on Sunday followed by Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock who were top ladies (28 points) with third place going to Daniel Lewis and Charlotte Ormerod (29 points) top mixed pair. Top Juniors were Morgan Archer and Hakan Digby in 8th overall.

It was a fabulous weekend's sailing in the sun and it was great to see so many new competitors joining the fleet.

A special mention and huge thank you should go to Barry Jobson who has been head of safety for the past few years and is now stepping down from his role, to Nia MacCallum for organising the launching and the sailors and Sailing Secretary Andre Venis-Ozanne who has delivered such a good series in 2016/2017.

Next up is the final the GP8 at Hayling Island Sailing Club 15/16th July.

Thank you to our sponsors Harken for your continued support!

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelm CrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1st2661NICK ROBINSBILLY VENNIS‑OZANNE ‑20425723427
2nd2343BELLA FELLOWSANNA STURROCKLOCH TUMMEL SC/ROYAL TAY YC23325‑128528
3rd2236CHARLOTTE ORMERODDANIEL LEWISOXFORD SC / DRAYCOTE WATER SC12613(BFD)32229
4th2337DAN ARMSTRONGFIN ARMSTRONGRTYC715811‑131033
5th2379HANNAH BRISTOWNATHANIEL GORDONPARKSTONE YC81111474‑1536
6th2344JAMES HAMMETTJAMES EALESHISC / RLYC45164810‑24148
7th1781LUKE GRIBBINEWAN GRIBBINPAIGNTON SC6‑204710145955
8th2494MORGAN ARCHERHAKAN DIGBYBLUE CIRCLE SC / QUEEN MARY SC59719(BFD)511157
9th2507ROSGO BANHAMEMILY COVELLBEWL VALLEY SAILING ASSOCIATION/DATCHET1210143‑181810370
10th1504ELLIE WALTONEVE TOWNENDDRAYCOTE WATER SC/HISC / DRAYCOTE WATER(UFD)6131434122173
11th2123JESSIE MAINJESS JARMANWARSASH SC18139112616‑2475
12th138SAM JONESJOSEPH BRADLEYHILL HEAD SC13‑2621229117689
13th2477ALICE HANDLEYZOE JAMESHISC‑258181812919892
14th2040RYAN BUSHLOUIS GIBBSBRISTOL CORINTHIAN YC / CHEW VALLEY LAKE17128911‑25182398
15th1153EMMA JAMESMORGAN PEACHPARKSTONE YC / ROYAL TORBAY YC1116‑3127152267104
16th2118JAMES HOLLISPADDY KEACHRTYC / HISC(UFD)19121521131514109
17th2327CHARLOTTE GORDONDANI MIDDLETONPARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC‑2915292568922114
18th2432CAITLIN WEBSTERLUCY FERGUSONRTYC / WINDERMERE SCHOOL‑287152020192113115
19th1908PAUL ABLONEOLLIE DIXONCHICHESTER YC/MKSC / ROYAL HARWICH YC21‑29102319161116116
20th2216WILL CUNLIFFEJAMES CUNLIFFEROYAL TORBAY YC1918‑241214211420118
21st2493EWAN LUKEHARRY PULFORDLLANDUDNO SC9‑3028613202525126
22nd2222CHARLES ELLIOTJACK MILLERHAYLING ISLAND / FELPHAM SC10171917252317‑27128
23rd1322SAM KNEALECIAN ASHBYCARDIFF BAY YC / ROYAL LYMINGTON YC3‑272621222422.512130.5
24th2336MILLIE ALDRIDGEJESS JOBSONPARKSTONE YC / ROYAL TORBAY YC14212216‑301722.519131.5
25th2545CHRIS JAMESJAMES HALLHISC/ROYAL SOUTHERN YC / HISC26‑31271016152018132
26th1972VICKY COWANPHILLY ALAPORTCHESTER SC / HISC/MENGEHAM RYTHE SC162425‑2817282726163
27th2229HANNAH ROBERTS‑STRAWANNA ROWECARDIFF BAY YC / ISLAND BARN RESERVOIR S151420(DNF)23323232168
28th2172ANA PATERSONMADDIE WYLIEYORKSHIRE DALES SC(UFD)221131BFD263017171
29th2329FERGUS FOXHARRY FOXBURGHFIELD SC2325172628‑302629174
30th2305BEN BATCHELORMAT PERRYISLE OF MAN YC2223302429‑332933190
31st1328TADDY HORACEKFINN PRITCHARDBCYC24‑33232926313128192
32nd2028ALICE SENIORCAITIE ATKINMOUNTBATTEN WATERSPORTS CENTRE / WHITSTA27‑32323027272830201
33rd14SOPHIE JUDDMOLLY BURNSRTYC / ROYAL TORBAY YC3028‑333224293331207
