Waples Wines Northern Traveller Series - Update after 4 events
by Dave McKee today at 6:01 pm
9 July 2017
The Waples Wines sponsored series for Flying Fifteens has now reached the 2/3rd stage after completion of round 4 of this 6 round series over the weekend of the 8th and 9th July.
Bassenthwaite SC in the northern lakes hosted the latest event and provided a true champagne weekend with hot, sunny light wind conditions further enhanced by a "fizz reception" courtesy of Steve Goacher and Tim Harper to help celebrate their World Championship success.
There was a good fleet of 19 boats of which 10 were visitors. The sailing was close and taxing and it was good to "rub shoulders" with Steve and Tim who showed their class by winning three of the five races and the overall event.
If you are interested in statistics the series so far has seen 48 entrants with 9 boats so far qualified. The two teams of Graham and Alastair Lamond and Craig Robinson and Hannah Davies have shown great support for the series having sailed in three of the 4 events held so far.
The series this year has attracted an increased number of competitors at this stage from a wide number of clubs. The first nine teams in the standings all hail from different clubs.
The next event will be at Burton SC near Derby over the weekend of the 2nd and 3rd September, and the Final event and prize giving will be at Notts County on the 7th and 8th October.
Series Results after 4 events:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|RWYC
|DSC
|RSC
|BSC
|Pts
|1st
|Open
|3465
|Andy Farmer
|Rebecca Ogden
|Notts Cty
|
|2
|1
|
|3
|2nd
|Open
|3805
|Graham Massey
|Lucy Clough
|Dovestone
|
|3
|
|6
|9
|3rd
|Open
|3886
|Bruce Bonar
|Andrew Bonar
|Rutland
|
|
|7
|5
|12
|4th
|Classic
|617
|Graham Lamond
|Alistair Lamond
|Ripon SC
|5
|
|‑8
|7
|12
|5th
|Classic
|202
|Bobby Salmond
|David Hill
|RYA
|9
|4
|
|
|13
|6th
|Open
|3517
|Craig Robinson
|Hannah Davies
|Ullswater
|‑11
|7
|
|10
|17
|7th
|Open
|3623
|Angus Corry
|Shaun Billany / Sally Roberts
|Bass SC
|10
|
|
|8
|18
|8th
|Open
|3903
|Keith Jamieson
|Patrick Conely
|RWYC
|14
|
|5
|
|19
|9th
|Silver
|3379
|Gary Butler
|Paul McCarthy
|Burton
|15
|10
|
|
|25
|10th
|Open
|3520
|Neil Currie
|Rory Yardley
|Bass SC
|
|
|
|1
|50
|11th
|Open
|4022
|Andy McKee
|Sally McKee
|Dovestone
|
|1
|
|
|50
|12th
|Open
|4031
|Nigel Tullett
|Richard Rigg
|RWYC
|1
|
|
|
|50
|13th
|Open
|4022
|Andy Goddard
|Tom Goddard
|Dovestone
|
|
|
|2
|51
|14th
|Open
|4013
|Chris Bowen
|Marion Bowen
|Northampton SC
|
|
|2
|
|51
|15th
|Open
|3641
|Mike Preston
|David Manifold
|B&FYC
|2
|
|
|
|51
|16th
|Open
|3815
|Ian Campbell
|Lezli‑Ann Pearson
|Bass SC
|
|
|
|3
|52
|17th
|Open
|3631
|Chris Wright
|Nicky Hooper
|Rutland
|
|
|3
|
|52
|18th
|Open
|4024
|Dave Lucas
|Phil Evans
|Grafham Water SC
|3
|
|
|
|52
|19th
|Silver
|3281
|Graham Kirkpatrick
|Alan Smith
|Bass SC
|
|
|
|4
|53
|20th
|Open
|3865
|Nick Clarke
|Pete Ashworth
|Rutland
|
|
|4
|
|53
|21st
|Open
|4017
|Phil Snewin
|Ros Coleman
|RWYC
|4
|
|
|
|53
|22nd
|Silver
|3391
|Colin Pierce
|Mandy Thackray
|Dovestone
|
|5
|
|
|54
|23rd
|Open
|3535
|A Spencer
|A George
|Burton
|
|
|6
|
|55
|24th
|Classic
|496
|Rod Rowlands
|Dave Naylor
|Dovestone
|
|6
|
|
|55
|25th
|Open
|3751
|Julian Newman
|Amanda Wilson
|RWYC
|6
|
|
|
|55
|26th
|Open
|3573
|John Atkinson
|Elizabeth Moreton
|RWYC
|7
|
|
|
|56
|27th
|Classic
|2584
|Christopher Brook
|Harriot Pulman
|Dovestone
|
|8
|
|
|57
|28th
|Open
|3539
|Dave Heron
|Chris Ducker
|RWYC
|8
|
|
|
|57
|29th
|Silver
|3293
|Ian Preston
|Jonathan Bullen
|Bass SC
|
|
|
|9
|58
|30th
|Open
|3795
|Bob Cartwright
|Julian Smith
|Newport SC
|
|
|9
|
|58
|31st
|Classic
|419
|John Clark
|Mick Scholes
|Dovestone
|
|9
|
|
|58
|32nd
|Open
|3959
|Richard Triffitt
|Pat Triffitt
|Rutland
|
|
|10
|
|59
|33rd
|Open
|3535
|Matt Pallett
|Andy Spencer
|Burton
|
|
|
|11
|60
|34th
|Open
|3426
|Alistair Jonstone
|Adam Kirkby
|ASC
|
|
|11
|
|60
|35th
|Silver
|3380
|John Halliwell
|Anne Webb
|Dovestone
|
|11
|
|
|60
|36th
|Silver
|3265
|Keith Thomas
|Duncan Greenhalgh / Andrew Thomas
|Bass SC
|
|
|
|12
|61
|37th
|Open
|3944
|Alistair Scammell
|Laura Joynes
|Rutland
|
|
|12
|
|61
|38th
|Open
|3439
|Isaac Marsh
|Alice Walton
|Dovestone
|
|12
|
|
|61
|39th
|Silver
|3130
|Jordan Aspin
|Jason Benn
|SWSC
|12
|
|
|
|61
|40th
|Classic
|2504
|Alan Jones
|Steve Marshall
|Bass SC
|
|
|
|13
|62
|41st
|Classic
|2681
|Jim Carrigan
|John Hughes
|Dovestone
|
|13
|
|
|62
|42nd
|Open
|3210
|Adam Cowley
|Lawrence Clabburn
|RWYC
|13
|
|
|
|62
|43rd
|Silver
|3390
|Ian Macpherson
|Tim Chittenden
|Bass SC
|
|
|
|14
|63
|44th
|Open
|3792
|Paul Burnell
|Colin Fisher
|Invergordon Boat Club
|
|
|
|15
|64
|45th
|Open
|3685
|Steve Lee
|Matt Lee
|Loch Lomond SC
|
|
|
|16
|65
|46th
|Open
|3602
|Peter Mountain
|R Mountain
|B&FYC
|16
|
|
|
|65
|47th
|Open
|3627
|Rob Goodison
|Jonathan Mallory
|Scarborough
|17
|
|
|
|66
|48th
|Open
|3791
|Richard Bartholomew
|Sarah Bartholomew
|RWYC
|18
|
|
|
|67
