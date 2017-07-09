Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Product Feature
Zhik Laser ZhikGrip II Hiking Strap
Zhik Laser ZhikGrip II Hiking Strap
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Waples Wines Northern Traveller Series - Update after 4 events

by Dave McKee today at 6:01 pm 9 July 2017

The Waples Wines sponsored series for Flying Fifteens has now reached the 2/3rd stage after completion of round 4 of this 6 round series over the weekend of the 8th and 9th July.

Bassenthwaite SC in the northern lakes hosted the latest event and provided a true champagne weekend with hot, sunny light wind conditions further enhanced by a "fizz reception" courtesy of Steve Goacher and Tim Harper to help celebrate their World Championship success.

There was a good fleet of 19 boats of which 10 were visitors. The sailing was close and taxing and it was good to "rub shoulders" with Steve and Tim who showed their class by winning three of the five races and the overall event.

If you are interested in statistics the series so far has seen 48 entrants with 9 boats so far qualified. The two teams of Graham and Alastair Lamond and Craig Robinson and Hannah Davies have shown great support for the series having sailed in three of the 4 events held so far.

The series this year has attracted an increased number of competitors at this stage from a wide number of clubs. The first nine teams in the standings all hail from different clubs.

The next event will be at Burton SC near Derby over the weekend of the 2nd and 3rd September, and the Final event and prize giving will be at Notts County on the 7th and 8th October.

Series Results after 4 events:

PosFleetSail NoHelmCrewClubRWYCDSCRSCBSCPts
1stOpen3465Andy FarmerRebecca OgdenNotts Cty 21 3
2ndOpen3805Graham MasseyLucy CloughDovestone 3 69
3rdOpen3886Bruce BonarAndrew BonarRutland  7512
4thClassic617Graham LamondAlistair LamondRipon SC5 ‑8712
5thClassic202Bobby SalmondDavid HillRYA94  13
6thOpen3517Craig RobinsonHannah DaviesUllswater‑117 1017
7thOpen3623Angus CorryShaun Billany / Sally RobertsBass SC10  818
8thOpen3903Keith JamiesonPatrick ConelyRWYC14 5 19
9thSilver3379Gary ButlerPaul McCarthyBurton1510  25
10thOpen3520Neil CurrieRory YardleyBass SC   150
11thOpen4022Andy McKeeSally McKeeDovestone 1  50
12thOpen4031Nigel TullettRichard RiggRWYC1   50
13thOpen4022Andy GoddardTom GoddardDovestone   251
14thOpen4013Chris BowenMarion BowenNorthampton SC  2 51
15thOpen3641Mike PrestonDavid ManifoldB&FYC2   51
16thOpen3815Ian CampbellLezli‑Ann PearsonBass SC   352
17thOpen3631Chris WrightNicky HooperRutland  3 52
18thOpen4024Dave LucasPhil EvansGrafham Water SC3   52
19thSilver3281Graham KirkpatrickAlan SmithBass SC   453
20thOpen3865Nick ClarkePete AshworthRutland  4 53
21stOpen4017Phil SnewinRos ColemanRWYC4   53
22ndSilver3391Colin PierceMandy ThackrayDovestone 5  54
23rdOpen3535A SpencerA GeorgeBurton  6 55
24thClassic496Rod RowlandsDave NaylorDovestone 6  55
25thOpen3751Julian NewmanAmanda WilsonRWYC6   55
26thOpen3573John AtkinsonElizabeth MoretonRWYC7   56
27thClassic2584Christopher BrookHarriot PulmanDovestone 8  57
28thOpen3539Dave HeronChris DuckerRWYC8   57
29thSilver3293Ian PrestonJonathan BullenBass SC   958
30thOpen3795Bob CartwrightJulian SmithNewport SC  9 58
31stClassic419John ClarkMick ScholesDovestone 9  58
32ndOpen3959Richard TriffittPat TriffittRutland  10 59
33rdOpen3535Matt PallettAndy SpencerBurton   1160
34thOpen3426Alistair JonstoneAdam KirkbyASC  11 60
35thSilver3380John HalliwellAnne WebbDovestone 11  60
36thSilver3265Keith ThomasDuncan Greenhalgh / Andrew ThomasBass SC   1261
37thOpen3944Alistair ScammellLaura JoynesRutland  12 61
38thOpen3439Isaac MarshAlice WaltonDovestone 12  61
39thSilver3130Jordan AspinJason BennSWSC12   61
40thClassic2504Alan JonesSteve MarshallBass SC   1362
41stClassic2681Jim CarriganJohn HughesDovestone 13  62
42ndOpen3210Adam CowleyLawrence ClabburnRWYC13   62
43rdSilver3390Ian MacphersonTim ChittendenBass SC   1463
44thOpen3792Paul BurnellColin FisherInvergordon Boat Club   1564
45thOpen3685Steve LeeMatt LeeLoch Lomond SC   1665
46thOpen3602Peter MountainR MountainB&FYC16   65
47thOpen3627Rob GoodisonJonathan MalloryScarborough17   66
48thOpen3791Richard BartholomewSarah BartholomewRWYC18   67
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Flying Fifteens and Lasers at Bassenthwaite
An adequate supply of shifty wind on both days Due to National Park restrictions, Open Meetings on Bassenthwaite Lake often need to be combined - albeit with separate fleet starts and with individual Notices of Race to suit a specific class. Posted on 9 Jul Flying Fifteen Northerns at Ullswater
Clean sweep for Draycote duo Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett of Draycote Water Sailing Club won the Flying Fifteen Northern Championship at Ullswater Yacht Club on June 24 and 25 with a clean sweep of five firsts. Posted on 26 Jun Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 10
Caribbean weather for the 55 boats This Tuesday Evening the Isle of Wight provided Caribbean sailing weather for 55 boats with a 10kn ESE breeze and an almost slack neap tide. Posted on 21 Jun Musto launches Pimp my Ride competition
For young sailors at Lendy Cowes Week One of the longest running events in the UK, Lendy Cowes Week has earned international acclaim as the world's best-known sailing regatta. Musto are proud to be sponsoring the 'Under 25 Trophy' at Lendy Cowes Week, once again. Posted on 20 Jun Flying Fifteen Northerns preview
Double dose of the Ullswater 'experience' Ullswater Yacht Club is delighted to be hosting the Flying Fifteen Northern Championship over the weekend of June 24 and 25 and F15 sailors can have a double dose of the Ullswater 'experience' by taking part in the Lord Birkett Posted on 15 Jun Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week preview
Defending champions and new faces prepare With little more than a month to go before the start of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week entries are rolling in fast. The numbers in the classic keelboat fleets and cruiser classes are already looking to equal last year's total. Posted on 15 Jun Lendy Cowes Week
New title sponsor announced Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year's regatta which starts on 29th July 2017. Posted on 7 Jun Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 8
Racing cancelled due to 30 knot winds With a Met Office gale warning in force and actual gusts of 30 knots seen, all classes were cancelled. Posted on 6 Jun Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 7
Excellent sailing conditions for the 57 yachts After three Tuesdays with light winds, the 57 competitors who turned out for race 7 were able to enjoy excellent sailing conditions with a good west south west force 4 which held for the evening allowing most competitors to be home by 8pm. Posted on 31 May Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 6
Low cloud fails to dampen the spirits on 54 yachts A light westerly breeze, low cloud and a strong east going tide failed to dampen the spirits of the crews of the 54 yachts that turned out to race. Posted on 24 May

Upcoming Events

Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen Southern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen 70th Anniversary Race for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 17 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy