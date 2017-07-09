Waples Wines Northern Traveller Series - Update after 4 events

by Dave McKee today at 6:01 pm

The Waples Wines sponsored series for Flying Fifteens has now reached the 2/3rd stage after completion of round 4 of this 6 round series over the weekend of the 8th and 9th July.

Bassenthwaite SC in the northern lakes hosted the latest event and provided a true champagne weekend with hot, sunny light wind conditions further enhanced by a "fizz reception" courtesy of Steve Goacher and Tim Harper to help celebrate their World Championship success.

There was a good fleet of 19 boats of which 10 were visitors. The sailing was close and taxing and it was good to "rub shoulders" with Steve and Tim who showed their class by winning three of the five races and the overall event.

If you are interested in statistics the series so far has seen 48 entrants with 9 boats so far qualified. The two teams of Graham and Alastair Lamond and Craig Robinson and Hannah Davies have shown great support for the series having sailed in three of the 4 events held so far.

The series this year has attracted an increased number of competitors at this stage from a wide number of clubs. The first nine teams in the standings all hail from different clubs.

The next event will be at Burton SC near Derby over the weekend of the 2nd and 3rd September, and the Final event and prize giving will be at Notts County on the 7th and 8th October.

Series Results after 4 events:

Pos Fleet Sail No Helm Crew Club RWYC DSC RSC BSC Pts 1st Open 3465 Andy Farmer Rebecca Ogden Notts Cty 2 1 3 2nd Open 3805 Graham Massey Lucy Clough Dovestone 3 6 9 3rd Open 3886 Bruce Bonar Andrew Bonar Rutland 7 5 12 4th Classic 617 Graham Lamond Alistair Lamond Ripon SC 5 ‑8 7 12 5th Classic 202 Bobby Salmond David Hill RYA 9 4 13 6th Open 3517 Craig Robinson Hannah Davies Ullswater ‑11 7 10 17 7th Open 3623 Angus Corry Shaun Billany / Sally Roberts Bass SC 10 8 18 8th Open 3903 Keith Jamieson Patrick Conely RWYC 14 5 19 9th Silver 3379 Gary Butler Paul McCarthy Burton 15 10 25 10th Open 3520 Neil Currie Rory Yardley Bass SC 1 50 11th Open 4022 Andy McKee Sally McKee Dovestone 1 50 12th Open 4031 Nigel Tullett Richard Rigg RWYC 1 50 13th Open 4022 Andy Goddard Tom Goddard Dovestone 2 51 14th Open 4013 Chris Bowen Marion Bowen Northampton SC 2 51 15th Open 3641 Mike Preston David Manifold B&FYC 2 51 16th Open 3815 Ian Campbell Lezli‑Ann Pearson Bass SC 3 52 17th Open 3631 Chris Wright Nicky Hooper Rutland 3 52 18th Open 4024 Dave Lucas Phil Evans Grafham Water SC 3 52 19th Silver 3281 Graham Kirkpatrick Alan Smith Bass SC 4 53 20th Open 3865 Nick Clarke Pete Ashworth Rutland 4 53 21st Open 4017 Phil Snewin Ros Coleman RWYC 4 53 22nd Silver 3391 Colin Pierce Mandy Thackray Dovestone 5 54 23rd Open 3535 A Spencer A George Burton 6 55 24th Classic 496 Rod Rowlands Dave Naylor Dovestone 6 55 25th Open 3751 Julian Newman Amanda Wilson RWYC 6 55 26th Open 3573 John Atkinson Elizabeth Moreton RWYC 7 56 27th Classic 2584 Christopher Brook Harriot Pulman Dovestone 8 57 28th Open 3539 Dave Heron Chris Ducker RWYC 8 57 29th Silver 3293 Ian Preston Jonathan Bullen Bass SC 9 58 30th Open 3795 Bob Cartwright Julian Smith Newport SC 9 58 31st Classic 419 John Clark Mick Scholes Dovestone 9 58 32nd Open 3959 Richard Triffitt Pat Triffitt Rutland 10 59 33rd Open 3535 Matt Pallett Andy Spencer Burton 11 60 34th Open 3426 Alistair Jonstone Adam Kirkby ASC 11 60 35th Silver 3380 John Halliwell Anne Webb Dovestone 11 60 36th Silver 3265 Keith Thomas Duncan Greenhalgh / Andrew Thomas Bass SC 12 61 37th Open 3944 Alistair Scammell Laura Joynes Rutland 12 61 38th Open 3439 Isaac Marsh Alice Walton Dovestone 12 61 39th Silver 3130 Jordan Aspin Jason Benn SWSC 12 61 40th Classic 2504 Alan Jones Steve Marshall Bass SC 13 62 41st Classic 2681 Jim Carrigan John Hughes Dovestone 13 62 42nd Open 3210 Adam Cowley Lawrence Clabburn RWYC 13 62 43rd Silver 3390 Ian Macpherson Tim Chittenden Bass SC 14 63 44th Open 3792 Paul Burnell Colin Fisher Invergordon Boat Club 15 64 45th Open 3685 Steve Lee Matt Lee Loch Lomond SC 16 65 46th Open 3602 Peter Mountain R Mountain B&FYC 16 65 47th Open 3627 Rob Goodison Jonathan Mallory Scarborough 17 66 48th Open 3791 Richard Bartholomew Sarah Bartholomew RWYC 18 67