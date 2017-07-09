RS200 Open Meeting at Itchenor Sailing Club

RS200 Open Meeting at Itchenor © Mary Pudney RS200 Open Meeting at Itchenor © Mary Pudney

by Rebecca Oldfield today at 1:04 pm

The 45 RS200s that descended on Itchenor Sailing Club on 8-9 July couldn't have asked for a more beautiful weekend, or a more stunning setting, for a weekend's racing. Race 1 started in a nice 10-knot building sea breeze with the tide already ebbing and pushing boats over the line, which rather inevitably led to a general recall.

True to his word the PRO Chris Darling brought out the black flag for the next race putting pressure back on the fleet to behave. Merlin cross-code sailor Olly Turner, and Rheanna Pavey, led the way with Alan Roberts and Emma Best in hot pursuit. Matt Mee and Emma Norris worked their way up through the fleet to finish third on the water and after 7 black flags were handed out, they took the first bullet of the event, with George Yeoman and Sophie Ormsby in second after finishing sixth on the water and Dicken Maclean and Hannah Young third.

The fleet were much better behaved for the start of Race 2 even though the tide was starting to run stronger. The wind had also picked up which led to a tough choice downwind between going high and trying to plane, or pushing low. It was Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson who took the initiative on the first lap taking the lead down the first run and not looking back. George and Sophie, and Dicken and Hannah made the most of the new breeze coming down and jumped the rest of the chasing pack to take second and third again.

Race 3 was Itchenor in full swing. 15 knots with wind against tide made the beats hard work but worth it for the blast downwind. George and Sophie got a jump on the fleet from a mid-line start to allow them to tack for the tide and lead at the top mark. Arthur and Mary Henderson rounded next closely followed by Dicken and Hannah and a crew of Ben Palmer and Claire Walsh. These three boats battled it out for two laps until Dicken and Hannah finally broke free and screamed down the last run hunting down George and Sophie but not quite having enough runway. Ben and Claire came through to take third place.

The final race of the day saw a couple of fresh faces lead the charge. Andy Shaw and Pippa Horne and Stewart and Jack Bowen got the best starts and along with Dicken and Hannah led the fleet around the top mark. Dicken and Hannah took off in a ball of spray and were not seen again whilst Andy and Pippa took a solid grip of second place. On the last lap George and Sophie managed to get a jump down the run to finish behind Andy and Pippa.

Unfortunately for Dicken and Hannah their start had been a bit too good as they crossed the line to silence, meaning Andy and Pippa took their first race win of the weekend with George and Sophie in second, followed by Maria and Rob in third. This left George and Sophie leading from Dicken and Hannah and, with big scores already on the board, anything could happen going in to day two.

The beautiful weather continued on Sunday, which started for many with a full cooked breakfast as teams prepared for another big day of sea breeze hiking. But this time the sea breeze failed to supplement a south westerly gradient of about 6-7 knots that swung round to the south-east through the day.

In the first race of the day, a shifty first beat allowed five boats to separate themselves from the pack, with Rob Struckett and Kate Robinson leading at the first mark. Left was the only way out of the flooding tide on the beats but it was a tough call whether to take the shifts or get further out of the tide. In the end, a mixture of the two paid off as Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson took the race on the line from Owain Mathews and Rosie Sibthorp.

The committee boat and windward mark moved further out into the channel in Race 6, which led to a split fleet up the first beat. Those that escaped from the pile-up at the committee boat end were rewarded, though, as the right hand side paid more and more with each leg of the course. Arthur and Mary took the win from both Andy and Pippa, and Jack Holden and Alex Warren.

Race 7 was completely different as the tide started to flow up the course. Suddenly, boats were struggling to stay down-tide of the line and the leaders could come from all sides of the beat. George and Sophie regained the form that had won them day one to take the bullet, with Maria and Rob as well as Matt and Emma in hot pursuit.

The last race brought further challenges as the breeze dropped and tracked round to the left. Owain and Rosie took advantage of the light conditions to finish off with a win. It was all to play for at the top of the leaderboard, with three boats still in with a chance of victory. Matt and Emma and George and Sophie fought back from tough first beats, but it wasn't enough as Maria and Rob held their nerve to take second, and the win overall.

A very proud home fleet took first, second and fourth on the leaderboard but particular congratulations to winners Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson for taking home the Itchenor Burgee trophy.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Net 1 1642 Lady La La Maria Stanley Rob Henderson 10 1 13 3 1 8 2 2 17 2 1643 Nelly George Yeoman Sophie Ormsby 2 2 1 2 11 17 1 14 19 3 1615 Nala Matt Mee Emma Norris 1 6 7 4 4 9 3 8 25 4 854 ‑ Andy Shaw Pippa Horne 12 9 18 1 3 2 13 4 31 5 1543 ‑ Alan Roberts Emma Best BFD 4 5 6 9 4 6 6 31 6 1628 ‑ Ben Palmer Claire Walsh 8 7 3 DNF 19 12 7 3 40 7 1237 ‑ Dicken Maclean Hannah Young 3 3 2 BFD 18 10 10 17 45 8 1520 Farsicle Owain Matthews Rosie Sibthorp 15 16 20 20 2 7 5 1 46 9 1639 ‑ Jack Holden Alex Warren 7 14 8 17 8 3 9 28 49 10 1536 ‑ Andrew Brown Alex Sutcliffe 11 5 19 16 6 21 4 7 49 11 629 Rosa Arthur Henderson Mary Henderson BFD 15 4 7 10 1 19 15 52 12 1391 ‑ Tommy Darling Ben Todd 14 8 12 18 7 5 21 16 62 13 801 Bonza Nick Martindale Ruth Kenyon 4 12 24 15 14 6 14 26 65 14 1229 ‑ Rob Struckett Kate Robinson 13 25 27 13 5 20 12 5 68 15 1029 ‑ Nick Robins Billy Vennis‑Ozanne 5 10 25 9 22 11 17 22 74 16 1023 Tilly Anthony Parke Claudia Wilson BFD 11 10 10 16 22 22 31 91 17 1228 ‑ Joe Adams Emma Lucas 20 34 21 19 21 15 8 11 94 18 1331 ‑ Tom Ballantine Maddy Anderson RET 17 9 14 12 23 BFD 19 94 19 1554 ‑ Thomas Wright Chris Coulcher 17 31 14 8 20 24 31 12 95 20 626 Rico Will Taylor Caitlin Jones 18 32 11 23 15 13 15 25 95 21 1634 ‑ Cam Stewart Tom Harrison 9 29 6 21 31 30 33 23 118 22 1600 ‑ Olly Turner Rheanna Pavey BFD 19 DNC 24 17 27 18 20 125 23 1378 ‑ Andrew Kilburn Fiona Mulcahy 16 23 30 27 28 38 25 9 128 24 1511 ‑ Mike Green Lynne Ratcliffe 24 27 29 28 30 14 26 10 129 25 1546 Sevendable John McKelvie Sarah McKelvie 23 24 15 26 34 16 30 DNC 134 26 1614 ‑ Charlie Pyner Kathy Marsden RET 21 17 12 RET 28 29 32 139 27 1178 Bôte d'Azur Julian Bradley Helen Cafferata 21 33 BFD 31 23 19 16 29 139 28 1299 ‑ Kelvin Matthews Kirsty Matthews 27 18 DNC 25 27 33 20 27 144 29 849 ‑ Preston Taylor Claire Whitehall 26 20 26 32 33 25 28 24 149 30 1652 Carry on Regardless Stewart Bowen Jack Bowen 6 13 37 5 DNC DNC DNC DNC 153 31 1347 ‑ David Jessop Sophie Mear BFD 26 16 11 26 29 DNC DNC 154 32 1348 Mick Elliott Wells Tom Mckeen 22 30 31 DNF 13 35 23 DNC 154 33 584 Little Boo Tim Freeman Hannah Liptrot RET 22 DNC 35 29 39 24 18 167 34 1235 bRainStorm Milly Pugh Joanna Kalderon BFD 36 DNC 33 25 31 37 13 175 35 864 Tallulah Andy Shorrock Katie Shorrock 19 28 22 22 DNC DNC DNC DNC 183 36 1253 ‑ Ed Gibbons Liam Gardner BFD 41 28 BFD 32 34 27 21 183 37 993 ‑ Jamie Webb Rachel Tilley 29 35 33 30 RET 32 32 30 186 38 1308 Folie Douce Nick Blevins Tots Boadle 25 38 23 29 36 37 DNC DNC 188 39 880 Morag James Hammett Suzie Hammett DNC DNC DNC DNC 24 18 11 DNC 191 40 627 Captain Bligh Jez Fowke Jo Fowke 30 40 DNC DNC 35 26 36 34 201 41 909 ‑ Jack Vincent Lizzie Fuller 28 37 35 36 38 40 34 33 203 42 964 ‑ Lewis Bowen Alice Powell 32 42 34 34 37 36 35 DNC 208 43 1433 Relatively Supple Charles Peacock Sarah Peacock 31 39 32 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 240 44 1355 Jika Jamie Holmes Katherine Harris 34 43 36 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 251 45 1246 Gambo Amelia Gammell Archie Gammell 33 44 38 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 253