Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Deckvest - 728x90
Product Feature
Zhik Hydrobase Super Thermals
Zhik Hydrobase Super Thermals
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

RS200 1415
located in Woking

RS200 Open Meeting at Itchenor Sailing Club

by Rebecca Oldfield today at 1:04 pm 8-9 July 2017
RS200 Open Meeting at Itchenor © Mary Pudney

The 45 RS200s that descended on Itchenor Sailing Club on 8-9 July couldn't have asked for a more beautiful weekend, or a more stunning setting, for a weekend's racing. Race 1 started in a nice 10-knot building sea breeze with the tide already ebbing and pushing boats over the line, which rather inevitably led to a general recall.

True to his word the PRO Chris Darling brought out the black flag for the next race putting pressure back on the fleet to behave. Merlin cross-code sailor Olly Turner, and Rheanna Pavey, led the way with Alan Roberts and Emma Best in hot pursuit. Matt Mee and Emma Norris worked their way up through the fleet to finish third on the water and after 7 black flags were handed out, they took the first bullet of the event, with George Yeoman and Sophie Ormsby in second after finishing sixth on the water and Dicken Maclean and Hannah Young third.

The fleet were much better behaved for the start of Race 2 even though the tide was starting to run stronger. The wind had also picked up which led to a tough choice downwind between going high and trying to plane, or pushing low. It was Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson who took the initiative on the first lap taking the lead down the first run and not looking back. George and Sophie, and Dicken and Hannah made the most of the new breeze coming down and jumped the rest of the chasing pack to take second and third again.

Race 3 was Itchenor in full swing. 15 knots with wind against tide made the beats hard work but worth it for the blast downwind. George and Sophie got a jump on the fleet from a mid-line start to allow them to tack for the tide and lead at the top mark. Arthur and Mary Henderson rounded next closely followed by Dicken and Hannah and a crew of Ben Palmer and Claire Walsh. These three boats battled it out for two laps until Dicken and Hannah finally broke free and screamed down the last run hunting down George and Sophie but not quite having enough runway. Ben and Claire came through to take third place.

The final race of the day saw a couple of fresh faces lead the charge. Andy Shaw and Pippa Horne and Stewart and Jack Bowen got the best starts and along with Dicken and Hannah led the fleet around the top mark. Dicken and Hannah took off in a ball of spray and were not seen again whilst Andy and Pippa took a solid grip of second place. On the last lap George and Sophie managed to get a jump down the run to finish behind Andy and Pippa.

Unfortunately for Dicken and Hannah their start had been a bit too good as they crossed the line to silence, meaning Andy and Pippa took their first race win of the weekend with George and Sophie in second, followed by Maria and Rob in third. This left George and Sophie leading from Dicken and Hannah and, with big scores already on the board, anything could happen going in to day two.

The beautiful weather continued on Sunday, which started for many with a full cooked breakfast as teams prepared for another big day of sea breeze hiking. But this time the sea breeze failed to supplement a south westerly gradient of about 6-7 knots that swung round to the south-east through the day.

In the first race of the day, a shifty first beat allowed five boats to separate themselves from the pack, with Rob Struckett and Kate Robinson leading at the first mark. Left was the only way out of the flooding tide on the beats but it was a tough call whether to take the shifts or get further out of the tide. In the end, a mixture of the two paid off as Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson took the race on the line from Owain Mathews and Rosie Sibthorp.

The committee boat and windward mark moved further out into the channel in Race 6, which led to a split fleet up the first beat. Those that escaped from the pile-up at the committee boat end were rewarded, though, as the right hand side paid more and more with each leg of the course. Arthur and Mary took the win from both Andy and Pippa, and Jack Holden and Alex Warren.

Race 7 was completely different as the tide started to flow up the course. Suddenly, boats were struggling to stay down-tide of the line and the leaders could come from all sides of the beat. George and Sophie regained the form that had won them day one to take the bullet, with Maria and Rob as well as Matt and Emma in hot pursuit.

The last race brought further challenges as the breeze dropped and tracked round to the left. Owain and Rosie took advantage of the light conditions to finish off with a win. It was all to play for at the top of the leaderboard, with three boats still in with a chance of victory. Matt and Emma and George and Sophie fought back from tough first beats, but it wasn't enough as Maria and Rob held their nerve to take second, and the win overall.

A very proud home fleet took first, second and fourth on the leaderboard but particular congratulations to winners Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson for taking home the Itchenor Burgee trophy.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoatHelm CrewR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Net
11642Lady La LaMaria Stanley Rob Henderson101133182217
21643NellyGeorge Yeoman Sophie Ormsby2212111711419
31615NalaMatt Mee Emma Norris1674493825
4854Andy Shaw Pippa Horne1291813213431
51543Alan Roberts Emma BestBFD456946631
61628Ben Palmer Claire Walsh873DNF19127340
71237Dicken Maclean Hannah Young332BFD1810101745
81520FarsicleOwain Matthews Rosie Sibthorp15162020275146
91639Jack Holden Alex Warren7148178392849
101536Andrew Brown Alex Sutcliffe11519166214749
11629RosaArthur Henderson Mary HendersonBFD1547101191552
121391Tommy Darling Ben Todd148121875211662
13801BonzaNick Martindale Ruth Kenyon4122415146142665
141229Rob Struckett Kate Robinson1325271352012568
151029Nick Robins Billy Vennis‑Ozanne5102592211172274
161023TillyAnthony Parke Claudia WilsonBFD1110101622223191
171228Joe Adams Emma Lucas20342119211581194
181331Tom Ballantine Maddy AndersonRET179141223BFD1994
191554Thomas Wright Chris Coulcher17311482024311295
20626RicoWill Taylor Caitlin Jones183211231513152595
211634Cam Stewart Tom Harrison92962131303323118
221600Olly Turner Rheanna PaveyBFD19DNC2417271820125
231378Andrew Kilburn Fiona Mulcahy162330272838259128
241511Mike Green Lynne Ratcliffe2427292830142610129
251546SevendableJohn McKelvie Sarah McKelvie23241526341630DNC134
261614Charlie Pyner Kathy MarsdenRET211712RET282932139
271178Bôte d'AzurJulian Bradley Helen Cafferata2133BFD3123191629139
281299Kelvin Matthews Kirsty Matthews2718DNC2527332027144
29849Preston Taylor Claire Whitehall2620263233252824149
301652Carry on RegardlessStewart Bowen Jack Bowen613375DNCDNCDNCDNC153
311347David Jessop Sophie MearBFD2616112629DNCDNC154
321348MickElliott Wells Tom Mckeen223031DNF133523DNC154
33584Little BooTim Freeman Hannah LiptrotRET22DNC3529392418167
341235bRainStormMilly Pugh Joanna KalderonBFD36DNC3325313713175
35864TallulahAndy Shorrock Katie Shorrock19282222DNCDNCDNCDNC183
361253Ed Gibbons Liam GardnerBFD4128BFD32342721183
37993Jamie Webb Rachel Tilley29353330RET323230186
381308Folie DouceNick Blevins Tots Boadle253823293637DNCDNC188
39880MoragJames Hammett Suzie HammettDNCDNCDNCDNC241811DNC191
40627Captain BlighJez Fowke Jo Fowke3040DNCDNC35263634201
41909Jack Vincent Lizzie Fuller2837353638403433203
42964Lewis Bowen Alice Powell32423434373635DNC208
431433Relatively SuppleCharles Peacock Sarah Peacock313932DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC240
441355JikaJamie Holmes Katherine Harris344336DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC251
451246GamboAmelia Gammell Archie Gammell334438DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC253
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork
Held during Cork Dinghy Fest 2017 The 2017 RS200 Irish Nationals were part of Cork Dinghyfest. Racing took place over 3 days from 30th June to 2nd July. A fleet of 22 boats gathered to fight it out for the national title. Posted on 6 Jul Paralympic Medal Winner to sail and coach
At Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals With the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships early entry deadline just days away, the RS Class Association are delighted to announce that double Paralympian medal winner Niki Birrell will be sailing in the championship. Posted on 28 Jun RS200s at Hayling Island
During the massive RS Sailing Summer Championship And so to Hayling Island Sailing Club for the 2017 RS Summer games. The island is a funny old place, with its rusty funfairs, chippies, estate agents' boards offering a free pizza with purchase, cars with second hand value of a corn plaster. Posted on 21 Jun RS200s at Yorkshire Dales
RS Sailing Northern Tour Round 4 The fourth event of Rope4Boats and RS Sailing sponsored tour was hosted by Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club over the weekend of 3rd/4th June. This event also acted as the Northern event in the RS200 National Series. Posted on 17 Jun RS200 Scottish Championship
Impromptu rounders at East Lothian Sunny skies on Saturday morning welcomed eight RS200s to East Lothian YC for the RS200 Scottish Championship and JPWatersports Scottish Tour event. Posted on 17 Jun East Lothian YC Annual Regatta
72 dinghies take part in North Berwick East Lothian Yacht Club, based in North Berwick, held their annual open regatta on the weekend 3rd & 4th June 2017. A total of 72 sailing dinghies took part, with 54 visiting boats and 18 from the home club. Posted on 5 Jun Sailing into June at RS Sailing
Get on the water in time for summer If you're interested in getting out on the water in time for summer, but worried delivery times might delay you, don't worry! We are stocked and ready to go. All you need to do is go here, fill out the form, and we'll get back to you asap. Posted on 4 Jun RS200s at Largs
Big winds, boats and bumpy water Thirteen RS200 arrived at Largs Marina for the third event of the JP Watersports Scottish Tour on Saturday 20th of May, where they were met by grey skies, a steady stream of drizzle and a shifty force 2 which promised some tactical racing. Posted on 29 May RS200s at Thornbury
2ndhandinghies.com SW Ugly Tour event Making its second appearance on the RS200 SW Ugly Tour sponsored by 2ndhanddinghies.com was Thornbury Sailing Club on 20th May. Known for its big tides, friendly welcome and mud banks, the club welcomed a most excellent turnout of 23 boats. Posted on 22 May RS200s at Wembley
Character-building wind shifts in glorious sunshine Sunday 7th May was the ever-popular Wembley RS200 open meeting; usually very well attended in part due to the always excellent hospitality, and also the strong local fleet, captained by our charmingly deviant SEAS representative Julian Bradley. Posted on 19 May

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC RS200 Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC RS200 Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Brightlingsea SC RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Queen Mary SC RS200 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy