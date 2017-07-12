Please select your home edition
Selden

Seldén Mast at the Southampton Boat Show

by Susannah Hart today at 4:50 pm 12 July 2017
Distant Shores TV visit Seldén © Selden

Seldén Masts Ltd will be hosting a LIVE Q&A session with Distant Shores TV stars Paul and Sheryl Shard on their stand (J213) at the Southampton Boat Show 2017. The Q&A will take place and be steamed live on Wednesday 20th September 2017 at 14.00hrs on Seldén Masts' Facebook page. Questions can be posted in advance on the Facebook page or asked in person on the stand during the session.

Additionally, visitors to Seldén's stand will get the opportunity to 'Ask the Expert' questions on carbon spars on Tuesday 19th September at 14.00hrs and sail handling with different furling systems on Thursday 21st September at 11.30hrs during the on-stand specialist topic talks.

To ensure that you have the best boat show experience possible Seldén would like to give you the opportunity to purchase discounted boat show tickets. All you need to do is click here and enter Seldén’s exclusive Ticket Offer Code EPTOM9BXNB to receive your discount. Adult tickets at £20 will drop to just £12 with this code.

£500 of deck hardware is also up for grabs in Seldén's on-stand FREE prize draw. To enter, just visit the stand at any time throughout the show.

This year's boat show offers include a massive 15% off Seldén furling systems, including the world renowned Furlex.

Further to these specific activities, a selection of Seldén product specialists will be available on the stand for the duration of the Southampton Boat Show to answer any queries or to give advice. Whether you would like a GX furling demonstration or would like to know how Seldén's unique single line reefing system works, someone will be on hand to assist you.

Selden deck hardware - photo © Selden
Selden deck hardware - photo © Selden

