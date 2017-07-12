Please select your home edition
Back from Bermuda

by Emma Gilmore, Grapefruit Graphics today at 11:30 am 12 July 2017
AC45F branding application in Bermuda applying the Red Bull graphics © Grapefruit Graphics

Grapefruit Graphics reflect on a memorable time at the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda

It's one of the most historic events in the world of sailing, and arguably the most prestigious trophy to be won within the sport, so there's no surprise the America's Cup provided us with one of the most exciting events of the year.

Teams from across the world took to the island of Bermuda to attempt to snatch the title and the world's oldest trophy in international sport from defending champions Oracle Team USA. In the end it was Emirates Team New Zealand who came out on top as the winners of the 35th America's Cup to take the Auld Mug back to New Zealand.

With the drama of this event beginning to simmer and sights set on the future of the event, Grapefruit Graphics reflect on what was an incredible journey to becoming involved in this project.

In late summer 2016 Grapefruit Graphics were successful in winning the bid to supply the branding for the fleet of AC45Fs which would be used for the Red Bull Youth America's Cup. The development of this project along with additional work introduced along the way led to the event requiring a Grapefruit team present for almost 3 months.

The team after completing the branding of eight AC45Fs - photo © Grapefruit Graphics
The team after completing the branding of eight AC45Fs - photo © Grapefruit Graphics

Operations Manager, Mike Webb, describes how the job unfolded: "It was very exciting to be chosen last year to be the branding suppler for the RBYAC. Whilst this was a large project in itself, being on-site also enabled us to assist in other branding requirements for the America's Cup event site, some of the competing teams as well as various other local projects such as a passenger ferry wrap in conjunction with a local graphics company. It was fantastic to be in the thick of the America's Cup action."

With AC35 behind them and an exciting summer of sailing events ahead, the Grapefruit Graphics team are looking forward to the future, and anticipating the release of the protocol for the 36th America’s Cup to see what’s in store for the New Zealand event.

www.grapefruitgraphics.co.uk

AC45F fleet ready to go in Bermuda - photo © Grapefruit Graphics
AC45F fleet ready to go in Bermuda - photo © Grapefruit Graphics

