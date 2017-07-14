J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - Day 2
by Louay Habib today at 9:03 pm
8-14 July 2017
Reigning J/80 World Champion, Rayco Tabares (ESP), stamped his authority on the 2017 J/80 World Championship, with two bullets and a second to open up a commanding lead for the regatta, but it was a game of snakes and ladders for the rest of the fleet.
Simon Moriceau (FRA) has climbed to second place after an 8-3-1 today, and Luke Patience (GBR) put into two great races, but slipped up in the last race to remain in third place. J/80 UK National Champion, Kevin Sproul (GBR), had a shocker dropping eight places after a 19-24-13. 2012 J/80 World Champion, Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP) had a good day, scoring a 5-2-5 to move up to fourth. Whilst last year's runner up, Eric Brezellec (FRA), was called OCS in Race Four, and slips down to fourteenth.
PRO Stuart Childerley and his team, set three good races, resulting in a highly competitive starts and mark roundings. It was a tough day on the Solent for the 48 competitors in the J/80 World Championship, a low pressure system brought poor visibility and rain for much of the day. With the wind oscillating in speed and direction, making the correct tactical decisions was difficult.
"We had good speed today, especially downwind, and we made the right tactical choices." commented Simon Moriceau. "Today we worked well as a team, and there was good communication. When we were down in the fleet we remained calm, and just concentrated on passing one boat at a time. Coming from Brittany, we are used to this kind of weather; it is not a problem for us."
Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP) had a great day on the water scoring a 5-2-5 to finish the day in eighth place, which is likely to improve once the discard kicks in tomorrow. Among their crew is the youngest competitor in the championship, Luis Miro, just 12 years old. "Jose Maria is a good friend of my family, I sail Optimist normally, so this is very exciting for me!" smiled Luis. The current French National Champion, Simon Bertheau, scored an impressive 4-6-6 to place fifth.
Royal Southern YC Rear Commodore Sailing, Robert Vose, welcomed competitors to the Royal Southern Pier for complimentary food and refreshments, and officiated at the daily prize giving, sponsored by Ocean Rope.
For live updates from the 2017 J/80 World Championship, including video and pictures from the race course: www.facebook.com/J80Worlds2017 For more information visit: www.royal-southern.co.uk
Results after day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|owner/Skipper
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1
| ESP 783
|Hotel Princesa Yaiza
|Rayco Tabares
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7
|2
| FRA 1302
|ArMen Habitat
|Moriceau Simon
|11
|6
|8
|3
|1
|29
|3
| GBR 948
|Ryoko Meka
|Luke Patience
|5
|3
|2
|5
|15
|30
|4
| ESP 1116
|HM Hotels (Corinthian)
|Javier Chacártegui Cirerol
|8
|2
|3
|12
|10
|35
|5
| FRA 956
|APCC Equipe Jeune (Corinthian)
|Bertheau Simon
|15
|5
|4
|6
|6
|36
|6
| FRA 691
|Gan'Ja (Corinthian)
|Luc Nadal
|17
|8
|10
|4
|3
|42
|7
| ESP 1158
|Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team (Corinthian)
|Pepequin Orbaneja
|7
|17
|6
|9
|7
|46
|8
| FRA 639
|Ecole Navale (Corinthian)
|Patrick Bot
|6
|16
|13
|7
|14
|56
|9
| ESP 1513
|VSA Comunicacion
|Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg
|3
|42
|5
|2
|5
|57
|10
| GBR 1360
|J.A.T.
|Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor
|1
|4
|18
|24
|13
|60
|11
| GBR 1363
|Betty
|Jonathan Powell
|4
|20
|17
|8
|11
|60
|12
| IRL 1551
|Mojo
|Patrick O Neill
|14
|15
|19
|10
|12
|70
|13
| GBR 1414
|Slightly Steamy
|Nick Haigh
|13
|11
|25
|15
|9
|73
|14
| FRA 1420
|Courrier Junior
|Brezellec Eric
|10
|7
|7
|OCS
|4
|77
|15
| FRA 1289
|Dunkerque Voile ‑ White Sails (Corinthian)
|Rémy Hurdiel
|16
|24
|11
|13
|17
|81
|16
| GBR 1530
|MockingJay
|Chris Body
|12
|9
|29
|16
|29
|95
|17
| GBR 725
|Purple Haze
|Shane Armitage / Oliver Dunford
|9
|14
|23
|29
|24
|99
|18
| NED 838
|Led 2 Lease (Corinthian)
|Peter Paul de Vries
|22
|36
|12
|22
|8
|100
|19
| GBR 1305
|Jester (Corinthian)
|Mike Lewis
|19
|18
|32
|11
|22
|102
|20
| FRA 1455
|J‑Traffic
|Launay Thomas
|20
|12
|20
|21
|32
|105
|21
| GBR 1410
|MegStar
|James Harrison
|23
|13
|36
|18
|18
|108
|22
| GBR 511
|Emoji (Corinthian)
|David Hollingsworth
|25
|29
|28
|17
|23
|122
|23
| FRA 793
|E.Leclerc Tourlaville (Corinthian)
|Pierrick Letouzé
|26
|19
|33
|20
|26
|124
|24
| GBR 743
|Swallow
|Gordon Craigen
|33
|27
|15
|19
|35
|129
|25
| GBR 1532
|Checkmate (Corinthian)
|Ray Mitchell
|21
|38
|30
|23
|20
|132
|26
| NED 841
|BabyJ (Corinthian)
|Paul Kersten
|27
|26
|22
|30
|28
|133
|27
| GBR 1411
|No Regrets (Corinthian)
|Chris & Hannah Neve
|43
|10
|DSQ
|14
|19
|135
|28
| GBR 553
|Seafire (Corinthian)
|Anabelle Body
|29
|23
|31
|25
|27
|135
|29
| FRA 693
|NUMERO J (Corinthian)
|Ludovic GILET
|24
|OCS
|26
|27
|16
|142
|30
| GBR 1262
|Boysterous (Corinthian)
|Angus Gray‑Stephens
|32
|25
|14
|41
|31
|143
|31
| FRA 1082
|Yacht Concept ‑ CNP (Corinthian)
|Rétho Rémi
|34
|OCS
|21
|26
|21
|151
|32
| GBR 1055
|UKSA 3 (Corinthian)
|Felix Trattner
|41
|31
|16
|31
|33
|152
|33
| FRA 420
|J'aime voile baie de Morlaix (Corinthian)
|Bonafous Elodie
|30
|21
|27
|42
|41
|161
|34
| FRA 1497
|Vitel Sailing Team ‑ CDV 22 (Corinthian)
|Capucine VITEL
|18
|DSQ
|9
|40
|DNC
|165
|35
| GBR 165
|Aqua J
|Terence O'Neill
|35
|33
|38
|28
|34
|168
|36
| GBR 901
|Wildcat III
|Andy Ash‑Vie
|31
|28
|39
|32
|39
|169
|37
| FRA 651
|Startijenn
|Claire Montécot
|28
|22
|24
|DNF
|DNC
|172
|38
| GBR 891
|Harley Quinn (Corinthian)
|Nigel Skudder
|39
|37
|34
|35
|37
|182
|39
| GBR 1339
|Joyeuse (Corinthian)
|Chris Eccles
|38
|32
|40
|44
|30
|184
|40
| GBR 694
|NOW4 (Corinthian)
|Rory Cheetham
|36
|40
|37
|33
|38
|184
|41
| GBR 433
|The J Team
|Richard White
|37
|39
|41
|34
|36
|187
|42
| NED 112
|Acutronic / J‑String
|Edwin Spaans
|DNS
|DNC
|35
|37
|25
|195
|43
| GBR 751
|J‑Wife (Corinthian)
|Simon Watson
|44
|34
|42
|36
|40
|196
|44
| AUS 1927
|Will o' the Wisp VI (Corinthian)
|Keith Cockburn
|42
|30
|44
|39
|42
|197
|45
| GBR 605
|Jambiya (Corinthian)
|Vincent Lattimore
|40
|41
|43
|43
|43
|210
|46
| GBR 479
|Joie de Vivre (Corinthian)
|Adam James
|45
|35
|45
|38
|DNF
|212
|47
| GBR 565
|Ninja (Corinthian)
|Nicholas Allen
|DNC
|DNC
|46
|45
|DNC
|238
|48
| GBR 1529
|Emoji
|Jim White
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|245
