2017 April
Raymarine T075 Racemaster System and Triducer
J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - Day 2

by Louay Habib today at 9:03 pm 8-14 July 2017

Reigning J/80 World Champion, Rayco Tabares (ESP), stamped his authority on the 2017 J/80 World Championship, with two bullets and a second to open up a commanding lead for the regatta, but it was a game of snakes and ladders for the rest of the fleet.

Simon Moriceau (FRA) has climbed to second place after an 8-3-1 today, and Luke Patience (GBR) put into two great races, but slipped up in the last race to remain in third place. J/80 UK National Champion, Kevin Sproul (GBR), had a shocker dropping eight places after a 19-24-13. 2012 J/80 World Champion, Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP) had a good day, scoring a 5-2-5 to move up to fourth. Whilst last year's runner up, Eric Brezellec (FRA), was called OCS in Race Four, and slips down to fourteenth.

PRO Stuart Childerley and his team, set three good races, resulting in a highly competitive starts and mark roundings. It was a tough day on the Solent for the 48 competitors in the J/80 World Championship, a low pressure system brought poor visibility and rain for much of the day. With the wind oscillating in speed and direction, making the correct tactical decisions was difficult.

"We had good speed today, especially downwind, and we made the right tactical choices." commented Simon Moriceau. "Today we worked well as a team, and there was good communication. When we were down in the fleet we remained calm, and just concentrated on passing one boat at a time. Coming from Brittany, we are used to this kind of weather; it is not a problem for us."

Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP) had a great day on the water scoring a 5-2-5 to finish the day in eighth place, which is likely to improve once the discard kicks in tomorrow. Among their crew is the youngest competitor in the championship, Luis Miro, just 12 years old. "Jose Maria is a good friend of my family, I sail Optimist normally, so this is very exciting for me!" smiled Luis. The current French National Champion, Simon Bertheau, scored an impressive 4-6-6 to place fifth.

Day 2 of the J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern - photo © Louay Habib / Key Yachting
Royal Southern YC Rear Commodore Sailing, Robert Vose, welcomed competitors to the Royal Southern Pier for complimentary food and refreshments, and officiated at the daily prize giving, sponsored by Ocean Rope.

For live updates from the 2017 J/80 World Championship, including video and pictures from the race course: www.facebook.com/J80Worlds2017 For more information visit: www.royal-southern.co.uk

Day 2 of the J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern - photo © Louay Habib / Key Yachting
Results after day 2:

PosSail NoBoat Nameowner/SkipperR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1  ESP 783Hotel Princesa YaizaRayco Tabares211127
2  FRA 1302ArMen HabitatMoriceau Simon11683129
3  GBR 948Ryoko MekaLuke Patience53251530
4  ESP 1116HM Hotels (Corinthian)Javier Chacártegui Cirerol823121035
5  FRA 956APCC Equipe Jeune (Corinthian)Bertheau Simon15546636
6  FRA 691Gan'Ja (Corinthian)Luc Nadal178104342
7  ESP 1158Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team (Corinthian)Pepequin Orbaneja71769746
8  FRA 639Ecole Navale (Corinthian)Patrick Bot6161371456
9  ESP 1513VSA ComunicacionJose Maria Van Der Ploeg34252557
10  GBR 1360J.A.T.Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor1418241360
11  GBR 1363BettyJonathan Powell4201781160
12  IRL 1551MojoPatrick O Neill141519101270
13  GBR 1414Slightly SteamyNick Haigh13112515973
14  FRA 1420Courrier JuniorBrezellec Eric1077OCS477
15  FRA 1289Dunkerque Voile ‑ White Sails (Corinthian)Rémy Hurdiel162411131781
16  GBR 1530MockingJayChris Body12929162995
17  GBR 725Purple HazeShane Armitage / Oliver Dunford91423292499
18  NED 838Led 2 Lease (Corinthian)Peter Paul de Vries223612228100
19  GBR 1305Jester (Corinthian)Mike Lewis1918321122102
20  FRA 1455J‑TrafficLaunay Thomas2012202132105
21  GBR 1410MegStarJames Harrison2313361818108
22  GBR 511Emoji (Corinthian)David Hollingsworth2529281723122
23  FRA 793E.Leclerc Tourlaville (Corinthian)Pierrick Letouzé2619332026124
24  GBR 743SwallowGordon Craigen3327151935129
25  GBR 1532Checkmate (Corinthian)Ray Mitchell2138302320132
26  NED 841BabyJ (Corinthian)Paul Kersten2726223028133
27  GBR 1411No Regrets (Corinthian)Chris & Hannah Neve4310DSQ1419135
28  GBR 553Seafire (Corinthian)Anabelle Body2923312527135
29  FRA 693NUMERO J (Corinthian)Ludovic GILET24OCS262716142
30  GBR 1262Boysterous (Corinthian)Angus Gray‑Stephens3225144131143
31  FRA 1082Yacht Concept ‑ CNP (Corinthian)Rétho Rémi34OCS212621151
32  GBR 1055UKSA 3 (Corinthian)Felix Trattner4131163133152
33  FRA 420J'aime voile baie de Morlaix (Corinthian)Bonafous Elodie3021274241161
34  FRA 1497Vitel Sailing Team ‑ CDV 22 (Corinthian)Capucine VITEL18DSQ940DNC165
35  GBR 165Aqua JTerence O'Neill3533382834168
36  GBR 901Wildcat IIIAndy Ash‑Vie3128393239169
37  FRA 651StartijennClaire Montécot282224DNFDNC172
38  GBR 891Harley Quinn (Corinthian)Nigel Skudder3937343537182
39  GBR 1339Joyeuse (Corinthian)Chris Eccles3832404430184
40  GBR 694NOW4 (Corinthian)Rory Cheetham3640373338184
41  GBR 433The J TeamRichard White3739413436187
42  NED 112Acutronic / J‑StringEdwin SpaansDNSDNC353725195
43  GBR 751J‑Wife (Corinthian)Simon Watson4434423640196
44  AUS 1927Will o' the Wisp VI (Corinthian)Keith Cockburn4230443942197
45  GBR 605Jambiya (Corinthian)Vincent Lattimore4041434343210
46  GBR 479Joie de Vivre (Corinthian)Adam James45354538DNF212
47  GBR 565Ninja (Corinthian)Nicholas AllenDNCDNC4645DNC238
48  GBR 1529EmojiJim WhiteDNFDNCDNCDNCDNC245

Day 2 of the J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern - photo © Louay Habib / Key Yachting
J/80 Worlds at Hamble day 1
The 16th edition gets off to a flying start The 16th edition of the J/80 World Championship got off to a flying start with two spectacular championship races for the 48 boat fleet. A southwesterly wind of 12 knots built during the afternoon, piping up to over 20 knots in the gusts.
47 teams set for racing starting on Monday The 16th edition of the J/80 World Championship, is proudly hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club. 47 teams from Australia, France, Great Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Spain will be competing.
For young sailors at Lendy Cowes Week One of the longest running events in the UK, Lendy Cowes Week has earned international acclaim as the world's best-known sailing regatta. Musto are proud to be sponsoring the 'Under 25 Trophy' at Lendy Cowes Week, once again.
Magnificent Seven for J.A.T. Kevin Sproul's name has been etched on the J/80 Open National Championship Trophy for the seventh time. Racing J.A.T., the Scottish helmsman scored no lower than a fourth in nine races, to win the UK National title in a fleet of 21 boats.
Superb conditions in the Central Solent 21 teams enjoyed two races on the first day. An average wind speed of 14 knots, and subtle wind shifts, produced conditions with the potential for big gains, from reading the breeze and getting the boat on the plane.
19 teams from three different countries set Hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club, in conjunction with the UK J/80 Class Association, 19 teams from three different countries will be competing in the Solent. Three days of intense competition will decide the national champion.
Spectacular finale in the Central Solent The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series Harken June Regatta was blessed with spectacular conditions for the final day of action. The southwesterly wind piped up from 15 to 20 knots by the end of the day.
Sunshine start The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series continues with the Harken June Regatta. A variety of boats, including XOD, Sportsboats, classics, cruisers, and IRC racing yachts enjoyed champagne conditions on the first day.
New title sponsor announced Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year's regatta which starts on 29th July 2017.
A record 20 boats sail from Hamble The ninth Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championship was hosted by HRSC over the weekend of 3rd and 4th June 2017, and sailed in the central Solent.

Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul
Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul
Squib and Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul
RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul
Open Day for Open to everyone
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 15 Jul
Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul
Flying Fifteen Southern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul
29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul
Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Clacton-on-Sea SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul
Flying Fifteen 70th Anniversary Race for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 17 Jul
Cowes Corinthian YC- 17 Jul
