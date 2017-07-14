J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - Day 2

by Louay Habib today at 9:03 pm

Reigning J/80 World Champion, Rayco Tabares (ESP), stamped his authority on the 2017 J/80 World Championship, with two bullets and a second to open up a commanding lead for the regatta, but it was a game of snakes and ladders for the rest of the fleet.

Simon Moriceau (FRA) has climbed to second place after an 8-3-1 today, and Luke Patience (GBR) put into two great races, but slipped up in the last race to remain in third place. J/80 UK National Champion, Kevin Sproul (GBR), had a shocker dropping eight places after a 19-24-13. 2012 J/80 World Champion, Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP) had a good day, scoring a 5-2-5 to move up to fourth. Whilst last year's runner up, Eric Brezellec (FRA), was called OCS in Race Four, and slips down to fourteenth.

PRO Stuart Childerley and his team, set three good races, resulting in a highly competitive starts and mark roundings. It was a tough day on the Solent for the 48 competitors in the J/80 World Championship, a low pressure system brought poor visibility and rain for much of the day. With the wind oscillating in speed and direction, making the correct tactical decisions was difficult.

"We had good speed today, especially downwind, and we made the right tactical choices." commented Simon Moriceau. "Today we worked well as a team, and there was good communication. When we were down in the fleet we remained calm, and just concentrated on passing one boat at a time. Coming from Brittany, we are used to this kind of weather; it is not a problem for us."

Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP) had a great day on the water scoring a 5-2-5 to finish the day in eighth place, which is likely to improve once the discard kicks in tomorrow. Among their crew is the youngest competitor in the championship, Luis Miro, just 12 years old. "Jose Maria is a good friend of my family, I sail Optimist normally, so this is very exciting for me!" smiled Luis. The current French National Champion, Simon Bertheau, scored an impressive 4-6-6 to place fifth.

Royal Southern YC Rear Commodore Sailing, Robert Vose, welcomed competitors to the Royal Southern Pier for complimentary food and refreshments, and officiated at the daily prize giving, sponsored by Ocean Rope.

Results after day 2:

Pos Sail No Boat Name owner/Skipper R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 ESP 783 Hotel Princesa Yaiza Rayco Tabares 2 1 1 1 2 7 2 FRA 1302 ArMen Habitat Moriceau Simon 11 6 8 3 1 29 3 GBR 948 Ryoko Meka Luke Patience 5 3 2 5 15 30 4 ESP 1116 HM Hotels (Corinthian) Javier Chacártegui Cirerol 8 2 3 12 10 35 5 FRA 956 APCC Equipe Jeune (Corinthian) Bertheau Simon 15 5 4 6 6 36 6 FRA 691 Gan'Ja (Corinthian) Luc Nadal 17 8 10 4 3 42 7 ESP 1158 Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team (Corinthian) Pepequin Orbaneja 7 17 6 9 7 46 8 FRA 639 Ecole Navale (Corinthian) Patrick Bot 6 16 13 7 14 56 9 ESP 1513 VSA Comunicacion Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg 3 42 5 2 5 57 10 GBR 1360 J.A.T. Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor 1 4 18 24 13 60 11 GBR 1363 Betty Jonathan Powell 4 20 17 8 11 60 12 IRL 1551 Mojo Patrick O Neill 14 15 19 10 12 70 13 GBR 1414 Slightly Steamy Nick Haigh 13 11 25 15 9 73 14 FRA 1420 Courrier Junior Brezellec Eric 10 7 7 OCS 4 77 15 FRA 1289 Dunkerque Voile ‑ White Sails (Corinthian) Rémy Hurdiel 16 24 11 13 17 81 16 GBR 1530 MockingJay Chris Body 12 9 29 16 29 95 17 GBR 725 Purple Haze Shane Armitage / Oliver Dunford 9 14 23 29 24 99 18 NED 838 Led 2 Lease (Corinthian) Peter Paul de Vries 22 36 12 22 8 100 19 GBR 1305 Jester (Corinthian) Mike Lewis 19 18 32 11 22 102 20 FRA 1455 J‑Traffic Launay Thomas 20 12 20 21 32 105 21 GBR 1410 MegStar James Harrison 23 13 36 18 18 108 22 GBR 511 Emoji (Corinthian) David Hollingsworth 25 29 28 17 23 122 23 FRA 793 E.Leclerc Tourlaville (Corinthian) Pierrick Letouzé 26 19 33 20 26 124 24 GBR 743 Swallow Gordon Craigen 33 27 15 19 35 129 25 GBR 1532 Checkmate (Corinthian) Ray Mitchell 21 38 30 23 20 132 26 NED 841 BabyJ (Corinthian) Paul Kersten 27 26 22 30 28 133 27 GBR 1411 No Regrets (Corinthian) Chris & Hannah Neve 43 10 DSQ 14 19 135 28 GBR 553 Seafire (Corinthian) Anabelle Body 29 23 31 25 27 135 29 FRA 693 NUMERO J (Corinthian) Ludovic GILET 24 OCS 26 27 16 142 30 GBR 1262 Boysterous (Corinthian) Angus Gray‑Stephens 32 25 14 41 31 143 31 FRA 1082 Yacht Concept ‑ CNP (Corinthian) Rétho Rémi 34 OCS 21 26 21 151 32 GBR 1055 UKSA 3 (Corinthian) Felix Trattner 41 31 16 31 33 152 33 FRA 420 J'aime voile baie de Morlaix (Corinthian) Bonafous Elodie 30 21 27 42 41 161 34 FRA 1497 Vitel Sailing Team ‑ CDV 22 (Corinthian) Capucine VITEL 18 DSQ 9 40 DNC 165 35 GBR 165 Aqua J Terence O'Neill 35 33 38 28 34 168 36 GBR 901 Wildcat III Andy Ash‑Vie 31 28 39 32 39 169 37 FRA 651 Startijenn Claire Montécot 28 22 24 DNF DNC 172 38 GBR 891 Harley Quinn (Corinthian) Nigel Skudder 39 37 34 35 37 182 39 GBR 1339 Joyeuse (Corinthian) Chris Eccles 38 32 40 44 30 184 40 GBR 694 NOW4 (Corinthian) Rory Cheetham 36 40 37 33 38 184 41 GBR 433 The J Team Richard White 37 39 41 34 36 187 42 NED 112 Acutronic / J‑String Edwin Spaans DNS DNC 35 37 25 195 43 GBR 751 J‑Wife (Corinthian) Simon Watson 44 34 42 36 40 196 44 AUS 1927 Will o' the Wisp VI (Corinthian) Keith Cockburn 42 30 44 39 42 197 45 GBR 605 Jambiya (Corinthian) Vincent Lattimore 40 41 43 43 43 210 46 GBR 479 Joie de Vivre (Corinthian) Adam James 45 35 45 38 DNF 212 47 GBR 565 Ninja (Corinthian) Nicholas Allen DNC DNC 46 45 DNC 238 48 GBR 1529 Emoji Jim White DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC 245