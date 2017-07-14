Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay YC - Day 3
by Will Loy today at 6:55 pm
9-14 July 2017
Race Day sponsor is Milanes Foils who have donated a beautiful new centreboard which will be won by one lucky competitor tonight.
This event forms part of the Super Series, sponsored by North Sails.
Last night we handed out some amazing kit from Lennon Racewear which was very well received. Though some of the Solo competitors may not be as agile as the International foiling Moth fleet, the flexibility of the Lennon kit allows easy movement while still keeping the sailor warm. This was most welcome today by those who won an item!
Results after day 3:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1
|5705
|Charlie Cumbley
|WSC/TCYC
|1
|8
|2
|1
|11
|1
|13
|2
|5597
|Andy Davis
|Bartley SC
|2
|5
|9
|2
|1
|5
|15
|3
|5722
|Michael Sims
|Carsington
|10
|2
|22
|5
|4
|4
|25
|4
|5398
|Martin Honnor
|Ogston
|5
|4
|5
|9
|8
|91
|31
|5
|5743
|Tim Law
|Salcombe
|9
|3
|21
|6
|5
|10
|33
|6
|5719
|Richard Lovering
|HISC & WYC
|6
|22
|20
|7
|3
|9
|45
|7
|5737
|Oliver Davenport
|Northampton
|4
|27
|10
|3
|23
|8
|48
|8
|617
|Peerke Kortekaas
|wsvr
|8
|19
|16
|33
|6
|3
|52
|9
|5712
|Chris Brown
|Draycote
|24
|1
|11
|51
|14
|6
|56
|10
|5297
|Michael Hicks
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|12
|10
|17
|28
|7
|11
|57
|11
|5764
|Oliver Wells
|Northampton Sailing Club.
|18
|13
|53
|12
|15
|7
|65
|12
|5670
|Nigel Thomas
|Hill Head SC
|16
|6
|19
|13.7
|22
|31
|76.7
|13
|5369
|Andy Ritchie
|Hykeham Sailing Club
|37
|34
|3
|4
|17
|22
|80
|14
|5608
|Steve Ede
|Ardleigh
|19
|9
|23
|17
|16
|21
|82
|15
|5281
|Jack Hopkins
|Delph Sailing Club
|91
|44
|1
|23
|13
|2
|83
|16
|5703
|John Ball
|Brightlingsea
|7
|11
|60
|13
|9
|46
|86
|17
|5130
|Mark Lee
|Weymouth
|91
|16
|32
|15
|2
|29
|94
|18
|5651
|Lawrence Creaser
|Hayling Island SC
|3
|21
|47
|67
|10
|13
|94
|19
|5134
|Robert Laurie
|RYA
|91
|7
|7
|18
|50
|26
|108
|20
|5655
|John Webster
|Carsington
|32
|17
|15
|65
|28
|19
|111
|21
|4982
|Nick Bonner
|Hayling Island sailing club
|23
|29
|31
|25
|12
|36
|120
|22
|5507
|Nigel Pybus
|Draycote Water
|48
|91
|14
|10
|37
|15
|124
|23
|5596
|Ray Collins
|Locks SC
|40
|51
|6
|11
|36
|33
|126
|24
|600
|Marleen Gaillard
|WV Braassemermeer
|11
|23
|12
|55
|42
|39
|127
|25
|5730
|Vincent Horey
|KGSC
|91
|14
|33
|14
|54
|14
|129
|26
|5657
|Tim Polglase
|Hayling Island SC
|91
|37
|18
|8
|25
|42
|130
|27
|5383
|Patrick Hamilton
|Burwain
|27
|91
|37
|21
|19
|30
|134
|28
|5393
|Simon Derham
|Littleton SC
|25
|31
|26
|48
|40
|17
|139
|29
|5406
|Jarvis Simpson
|Brightlingsea Sailing Club
|35
|56
|8
|27
|61
|16
|142
|30
|5744
|Iain McGregor
|Salcombe
|26
|52
|13
|36
|30
|43
|148
|31
|5755
|Graham CranfordSmith
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|91
|15
|29
|54
|24
|32
|154
|32
|5524
|Kev Hall
|Northampton SC
|91
|28
|27
|26
|57
|20
|158
|33
|5080
|Fraser Hayden
|Papercourt SC
|14
|64
|48
|29
|44
|24
|159
|34
|5658
|Steve Denison
|Hollingworth Sailing Club
|91
|54
|30
|16
|33
|27
|160
|35
|5689
|Rob Cook
|Northampton Sailing Club
|52
|20
|68
|32
|46
|12
|162
|36
|5462
|Simon Jones
|Teign Corinthian
|31
|18
|45
|44
|49
|25
|163
|37
|594
|Norbert Zonneveld
|WSV Giesbeek
|21
|65
|52
|42
|26
|23
|164
|38
|5683
|Andrew Hyland
|SPinnaker SC
|41
|26
|34
|22
|43
|41
|164
|39
|5666
|Andrew Boyce
|Papercourt S C
|13
|30
|43
|70
|32
|60
|178
|40
|5300
|Doug Latta
|Portchester S C
|15
|91
|55
|56
|35
|18
|179
|41
|5601
|Simon Yates
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|34
|69
|24
|30
|58
|35
|181
|42
|4999
|Alexander Butler
|Hayling Island SC
|30
|63
|56
|37
|31
|28
|182
|43
|5676
|Simon Dobson
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|22
|58
|49
|35
|21
|91
|185
|44
|5455
|Mark Maskell
|Blackwater SC
|17
|59
|36
|53
|47
|37
|190
|45
|5721
|Isaik Marsh
|Northampton
|33
|46
|42
|38
|34
|45
|192
|46
|5513
|Brenda Hoult
|Hayling Island SC
|91
|67
|38
|19
|20
|54
|198
|47
|5408
|Tony King
|Bassenthwaite
|91
|32
|69
|31
|18
|49
|199
|48
|5617
|David Greening
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|91
|43
|40
|45
|39
|38
|205
|49
|5494
|John Steels
|Starcross YC
|91
|25
|59
|34
|41
|48
|207
|50
|5517
|Jason Hughes
|Draycote water
|69
|39
|4
|61
|51
|53
|208
|51
|4975
|Andy Bayliss
|Hykeham SC
|20
|70
|35
|60
|29
|91
|214
|52
|610
|Roel den Herder
|Wsv Giesbeek
|53
|53
|44
|39
|45
|34
|215
|53
|622
|Jan Arends
|WSV Giesbeek
|28
|47
|46
|58
|59
|91
|238
|54
|5535
|Tim Jackson
|Papercourt
|46
|73
|54
|20
|75
|47
|240
|55
|582
|Mark Wildenberg
|Braassemermeer
|61
|33
|50
|77
|48
|50
|242
|56
|4679
|Mark Fuller
|Papercourt
|91
|49
|25
|59
|68
|44
|245
|57
|5747
|Roger Lumby
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|58
|57
|61
|41
|53
|40
|249
|58
|580
|Arnold Jippes
|KWS
|57
|60
|57
|47
|38
|51
|250
|59
|5183
|Malcolm Mackley
|Salcombe YC
|38
|35
|66
|74
|56
|64
|259
|60
|5570
|Malcolm Buchanan
|Lymington Town SC
|56
|38
|65
|57
|63
|56
|270
|61
|5549
|Peter Hearne
|Teign Corinthian Yacht Club
|44
|36
|74
|73
|55
|63
|271
|62
|5306
|Andrew Osborne
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|91
|42
|28
|24
|91
|91
|276
|63
|5104
|Bob Taylor
|Tata Steel S.C.
|43
|24
|51
|69
|91
|91
|278
|64
|5723
|Alan Bishop
|RYA
|91
|12
|39
|50
|91
|91
|283
|65
|5282
|Vernon Perkins
|South Cerney Sailing Club
|66
|41
|75
|46
|77
|57
|285
|66
|5627
|David Parkin
|Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC
|42
|48
|72
|64
|67
|66
|287
|67
|4772
|Nick Fisher
|Salcombe YC
|59
|84
|62
|49
|72
|52
|294
|68
|4803
|Will Loy
|Gurnard
|55
|40
|71
|43
|91
|91
|300
|69
|5713
|Morgan Peach
|Royal Torbay Yacht Club
|91
|91
|41
|52
|27
|91
|302
|70
|5649
|Steven Bishop
|Girton Sailing Club
|39
|50
|82
|81
|65
|68
|303
|71
|5237
|Derek Jackman
|Chichester Yacht Club
|45
|71
|77
|66
|62
|62
|306
|72
|5373
|Phil Sturmer
|Royal Burnham Yacht Club
|29
|68
|79
|71
|69
|70
|307
|73
|5575
|Shaun Welsh
|Weston
|60
|76
|67
|63
|64
|59
|313
|74
|5650
|Philip Kilburn
|Notts County Sailing Club
|50
|72
|80
|68
|66
|61
|317
|75
|5505
|Mark Pearce
|Burwain
|47
|66
|85
|75
|70
|65
|323
|76
|6000
|Patrick Burns
|RYA
|36
|74
|76
|91
|52
|91
|329
|77
|5734
|Adrian Griffin
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|70
|75
|73
|76
|60
|58
|336
|78
|570
|Marc Fluttert
|WV de Braassemermeer
|64
|82
|70
|79
|78
|55
|346
|79
|5560
|Charles Stimpson
|Spinnaker
|72
|77
|58
|78
|74
|71
|352
|80
|5422
|David Northcott
|TCYC
|91
|55
|78
|72
|79
|69
|353
|81
|609
|Anja Koldewijn
|WSV Giesbeek
|68
|79
|83
|62
|73
|91
|365
|82
|4936
|Gordon Barclay
|Dell Quay Sailing Club
|54
|83
|63
|91
|76
|91
|367
|83
|4198
|Richard White
|Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club
|71
|78
|81
|91
|71
|67
|368
|84
|4551
|Bill Hutchings
|Tonbridge
|63
|80
|86
|82
|81
|73
|379
|85
|4964
|Andy Colyer
|TCYC
|62
|45
|91
|91
|91
|91
|380
|86
|5581
|Tim Wade
|Spinnaker Club
|49
|61
|91
|91
|91
|91
|383
|87
|5064
|Mike Davenport
|Redesmere SC
|73
|86
|84
|80
|82
|72
|391
|88
|5003
|Paul Bottomley
|South Staffs sc
|67
|81
|64
|91
|91
|91
|394
|89
|5527
|Michael Wilde
|Spinnaker S.C.
|51
|85
|91
|91
|80
|91
|398
|90
|5745
|Andrew Fox
|Leigh and Lowton Sailing Club
|65
|62
|91
|91
|91
|91
|400
