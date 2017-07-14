Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay YC - Day 3

by Will Loy today at 6:55 pm

Race Day sponsor is Milanes Foils who have donated a beautiful new centreboard which will be won by one lucky competitor tonight.

This event forms part of the Super Series, sponsored by North Sails.

Last night we handed out some amazing kit from Lennon Racewear which was very well received. Though some of the Solo competitors may not be as agile as the International foiling Moth fleet, the flexibility of the Lennon kit allows easy movement while still keeping the sailor warm. This was most welcome today by those who won an item!

Results after day 3:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1 5705 Charlie Cumbley WSC/TCYC 1 8 2 1 11 1 13 2 5597 Andy Davis Bartley SC 2 5 9 2 1 5 15 3 5722 Michael Sims Carsington 10 2 22 5 4 4 25 4 5398 Martin Honnor Ogston 5 4 5 9 8 91 31 5 5743 Tim Law Salcombe 9 3 21 6 5 10 33 6 5719 Richard Lovering HISC & WYC 6 22 20 7 3 9 45 7 5737 Oliver Davenport Northampton 4 27 10 3 23 8 48 8 617 Peerke Kortekaas wsvr 8 19 16 33 6 3 52 9 5712 Chris Brown Draycote 24 1 11 51 14 6 56 10 5297 Michael Hicks Salcombe Yacht Club 12 10 17 28 7 11 57 11 5764 Oliver Wells Northampton Sailing Club. 18 13 53 12 15 7 65 12 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC 16 6 19 13.7 22 31 76.7 13 5369 Andy Ritchie Hykeham Sailing Club 37 34 3 4 17 22 80 14 5608 Steve Ede Ardleigh 19 9 23 17 16 21 82 15 5281 Jack Hopkins Delph Sailing Club 91 44 1 23 13 2 83 16 5703 John Ball Brightlingsea 7 11 60 13 9 46 86 17 5130 Mark Lee Weymouth 91 16 32 15 2 29 94 18 5651 Lawrence Creaser Hayling Island SC 3 21 47 67 10 13 94 19 5134 Robert Laurie RYA 91 7 7 18 50 26 108 20 5655 John Webster Carsington 32 17 15 65 28 19 111 21 4982 Nick Bonner Hayling Island sailing club 23 29 31 25 12 36 120 22 5507 Nigel Pybus Draycote Water 48 91 14 10 37 15 124 23 5596 Ray Collins Locks SC 40 51 6 11 36 33 126 24 600 Marleen Gaillard WV Braassemermeer 11 23 12 55 42 39 127 25 5730 Vincent Horey KGSC 91 14 33 14 54 14 129 26 5657 Tim Polglase Hayling Island SC 91 37 18 8 25 42 130 27 5383 Patrick Hamilton Burwain 27 91 37 21 19 30 134 28 5393 Simon Derham Littleton SC 25 31 26 48 40 17 139 29 5406 Jarvis Simpson Brightlingsea Sailing Club 35 56 8 27 61 16 142 30 5744 Iain McGregor Salcombe 26 52 13 36 30 43 148 31 5755 Graham CranfordSmith Salcombe Yacht Club 91 15 29 54 24 32 154 32 5524 Kev Hall Northampton SC 91 28 27 26 57 20 158 33 5080 Fraser Hayden Papercourt SC 14 64 48 29 44 24 159 34 5658 Steve Denison Hollingworth Sailing Club 91 54 30 16 33 27 160 35 5689 Rob Cook Northampton Sailing Club 52 20 68 32 46 12 162 36 5462 Simon Jones Teign Corinthian 31 18 45 44 49 25 163 37 594 Norbert Zonneveld WSV Giesbeek 21 65 52 42 26 23 164 38 5683 Andrew Hyland SPinnaker SC 41 26 34 22 43 41 164 39 5666 Andrew Boyce Papercourt S C 13 30 43 70 32 60 178 40 5300 Doug Latta Portchester S C 15 91 55 56 35 18 179 41 5601 Simon Yates Salcombe Yacht Club 34 69 24 30 58 35 181 42 4999 Alexander Butler Hayling Island SC 30 63 56 37 31 28 182 43 5676 Simon Dobson Salcombe Yacht Club 22 58 49 35 21 91 185 44 5455 Mark Maskell Blackwater SC 17 59 36 53 47 37 190 45 5721 Isaik Marsh Northampton 33 46 42 38 34 45 192 46 5513 Brenda Hoult Hayling Island SC 91 67 38 19 20 54 198 47 5408 Tony King Bassenthwaite 91 32 69 31 18 49 199 48 5617 David Greening Salcombe Yacht Club 91 43 40 45 39 38 205 49 5494 John Steels Starcross YC 91 25 59 34 41 48 207 50 5517 Jason Hughes Draycote water 69 39 4 61 51 53 208 51 4975 Andy Bayliss Hykeham SC 20 70 35 60 29 91 214 52 610 Roel den Herder Wsv Giesbeek 53 53 44 39 45 34 215 53 622 Jan Arends WSV Giesbeek 28 47 46 58 59 91 238 54 5535 Tim Jackson Papercourt 46 73 54 20 75 47 240 55 582 Mark Wildenberg Braassemermeer 61 33 50 77 48 50 242 56 4679 Mark Fuller Papercourt 91 49 25 59 68 44 245 57 5747 Roger Lumby Salcombe Yacht Club 58 57 61 41 53 40 249 58 580 Arnold Jippes KWS 57 60 57 47 38 51 250 59 5183 Malcolm Mackley Salcombe YC 38 35 66 74 56 64 259 60 5570 Malcolm Buchanan Lymington Town SC 56 38 65 57 63 56 270 61 5549 Peter Hearne Teign Corinthian Yacht Club 44 36 74 73 55 63 271 62 5306 Andrew Osborne Salcombe Yacht Club 91 42 28 24 91 91 276 63 5104 Bob Taylor Tata Steel S.C. 43 24 51 69 91 91 278 64 5723 Alan Bishop RYA 91 12 39 50 91 91 283 65 5282 Vernon Perkins South Cerney Sailing Club 66 41 75 46 77 57 285 66 5627 David Parkin Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC 42 48 72 64 67 66 287 67 4772 Nick Fisher Salcombe YC 59 84 62 49 72 52 294 68 4803 Will Loy Gurnard 55 40 71 43 91 91 300 69 5713 Morgan Peach Royal Torbay Yacht Club 91 91 41 52 27 91 302 70 5649 Steven Bishop Girton Sailing Club 39 50 82 81 65 68 303 71 5237 Derek Jackman Chichester Yacht Club 45 71 77 66 62 62 306 72 5373 Phil Sturmer Royal Burnham Yacht Club 29 68 79 71 69 70 307 73 5575 Shaun Welsh Weston 60 76 67 63 64 59 313 74 5650 Philip Kilburn Notts County Sailing Club 50 72 80 68 66 61 317 75 5505 Mark Pearce Burwain 47 66 85 75 70 65 323 76 6000 Patrick Burns RYA 36 74 76 91 52 91 329 77 5734 Adrian Griffin Salcombe Yacht Club 70 75 73 76 60 58 336 78 570 Marc Fluttert WV de Braassemermeer 64 82 70 79 78 55 346 79 5560 Charles Stimpson Spinnaker 72 77 58 78 74 71 352 80 5422 David Northcott TCYC 91 55 78 72 79 69 353 81 609 Anja Koldewijn WSV Giesbeek 68 79 83 62 73 91 365 82 4936 Gordon Barclay Dell Quay Sailing Club 54 83 63 91 76 91 367 83 4198 Richard White Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club 71 78 81 91 71 67 368 84 4551 Bill Hutchings Tonbridge 63 80 86 82 81 73 379 85 4964 Andy Colyer TCYC 62 45 91 91 91 91 380 86 5581 Tim Wade Spinnaker Club 49 61 91 91 91 91 383 87 5064 Mike Davenport Redesmere SC 73 86 84 80 82 72 391 88 5003 Paul Bottomley South Staffs sc 67 81 64 91 91 91 394 89 5527 Michael Wilde Spinnaker S.C. 51 85 91 91 80 91 398 90 5745 Andrew Fox Leigh and Lowton Sailing Club 65 62 91 91 91 91 400