Noble Marine 2012 #2
Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay YC - Day 3

by Will Loy today at 6:55 pm 9-14 July 2017

Race Day sponsor is Milanes Foils who have donated a beautiful new centreboard which will be won by one lucky competitor tonight.

This event forms part of the Super Series, sponsored by North Sails.

Last night we handed out some amazing kit from Lennon Racewear which was very well received. Though some of the Solo competitors may not be as agile as the International foiling Moth fleet, the flexibility of the Lennon kit allows easy movement while still keeping the sailor warm. This was most welcome today by those who won an item!

Results after day 3:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
15705Charlie CumbleyWSC/TCYC182111113
25597Andy DavisBartley SC25921515
35722Michael SimsCarsington1022254425
45398Martin HonnorOgston545989131
55743Tim LawSalcombe9321651033
65719Richard LoveringHISC & WYC6222073945
75737Oliver DavenportNorthampton42710323848
8617Peerke Kortekaaswsvr81916336352
95712Chris BrownDraycote241115114656
105297Michael HicksSalcombe Yacht Club1210172871157
115764Oliver WellsNorthampton Sailing Club.1813531215765
125670Nigel ThomasHill Head SC1661913.7223176.7
135369Andy RitchieHykeham Sailing Club373434172280
145608Steve EdeArdleigh1992317162182
155281Jack HopkinsDelph Sailing Club914412313283
165703John BallBrightlingsea711601394686
175130Mark LeeWeymouth9116321522994
185651Lawrence CreaserHayling Island SC3214767101394
195134Robert LaurieRYA9177185026108
205655John WebsterCarsington321715652819111
214982Nick BonnerHayling Island sailing club232931251236120
225507Nigel PybusDraycote Water489114103715124
235596Ray CollinsLocks SC40516113633126
24600Marleen GaillardWV Braassemermeer112312554239127
255730Vincent HoreyKGSC911433145414129
265657Tim PolglaseHayling Island SC91371882542130
275383Patrick HamiltonBurwain279137211930134
285393Simon DerhamLittleton SC253126484017139
295406Jarvis SimpsonBrightlingsea Sailing Club35568276116142
305744Iain McGregorSalcombe265213363043148
315755Graham CranfordSmithSalcombe Yacht Club911529542432154
325524Kev HallNorthampton SC912827265720158
335080Fraser HaydenPapercourt SC146448294424159
345658Steve DenisonHollingworth Sailing Club915430163327160
355689Rob CookNorthampton Sailing Club522068324612162
365462Simon JonesTeign Corinthian311845444925163
37594Norbert ZonneveldWSV Giesbeek216552422623164
385683Andrew HylandSPinnaker SC412634224341164
395666Andrew BoycePapercourt S C133043703260178
405300Doug LattaPortchester S C159155563518179
415601Simon YatesSalcombe Yacht Club346924305835181
424999Alexander ButlerHayling Island SC306356373128182
435676Simon DobsonSalcombe Yacht Club225849352191185
445455Mark MaskellBlackwater SC175936534737190
455721Isaik MarshNorthampton334642383445192
465513Brenda HoultHayling Island SC916738192054198
475408Tony KingBassenthwaite913269311849199
485617David GreeningSalcombe Yacht Club914340453938205
495494John SteelsStarcross YC912559344148207
505517Jason HughesDraycote water69394615153208
514975Andy BaylissHykeham SC207035602991214
52610Roel den HerderWsv Giesbeek535344394534215
53622Jan ArendsWSV Giesbeek284746585991238
545535Tim JacksonPapercourt467354207547240
55582Mark WildenbergBraassemermeer613350774850242
564679Mark FullerPapercourt914925596844245
575747Roger LumbySalcombe Yacht Club585761415340249
58580Arnold JippesKWS576057473851250
595183Malcolm MackleySalcombe YC383566745664259
605570Malcolm BuchananLymington Town SC563865576356270
615549Peter HearneTeign Corinthian Yacht Club443674735563271
625306Andrew OsborneSalcombe Yacht Club914228249191276
635104Bob TaylorTata Steel S.C.432451699191278
645723Alan BishopRYA911239509191283
655282Vernon PerkinsSouth Cerney Sailing Club664175467757285
665627David ParkinAberdeen & Stonehaven YC424872646766287
674772Nick FisherSalcombe YC598462497252294
684803Will LoyGurnard554071439191300
695713Morgan PeachRoyal Torbay Yacht Club919141522791302
705649Steven BishopGirton Sailing Club395082816568303
715237Derek JackmanChichester Yacht Club457177666262306
725373Phil SturmerRoyal Burnham Yacht Club296879716970307
735575Shaun WelshWeston607667636459313
745650Philip KilburnNotts County Sailing Club507280686661317
755505Mark PearceBurwain476685757065323
766000Patrick BurnsRYA367476915291329
775734Adrian GriffinSalcombe Yacht Club707573766058336
78570Marc FluttertWV de Braassemermeer648270797855346
795560Charles StimpsonSpinnaker727758787471352
805422David NorthcottTCYC915578727969353
81609Anja KoldewijnWSV Giesbeek687983627391365
824936Gordon BarclayDell Quay Sailing Club548363917691367
834198Richard WhiteBristol Corinthian Yacht Club717881917167368
844551Bill HutchingsTonbridge638086828173379
854964Andy ColyerTCYC624591919191380
865581Tim WadeSpinnaker Club496191919191383
875064Mike DavenportRedesmere SC738684808272391
885003Paul BottomleySouth Staffs sc678164919191394
895527Michael WildeSpinnaker S.C.518591918091398
905745Andrew FoxLeigh and Lowton Sailing Club656291919191400

Day 3 of the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay - photo © Will Loy
Day 3 of the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay - photo © Will Loy
