Foiling Week GARDA - Overall

by Domenico Boffi today at 5:51 pm

Class Racing

The local 'Peler' Garda breeze filled in early in the morning on the final day of Foiling Week to bring the class racing to a fitting finale. The northerly breeze lasted until mid day before fading, the southerly 'Ora' never able to materialise.

The Moths were the largest class racing with 42 boats from 13 nations, all getting valuable practice time before the Moth Worlds to be held on the same waters in two weeks time. Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) is no stranger to the Lake having won the regatta last year. Greenhalgh fired off an impressive 8 bullets in 9 races to comfortably win the regatta. Improving steadily in second was Scott Babbage from Australia who has had quite a lot of time out of the boat working with the SoftBank Japan America's Cup team. Babbage finished just two points ahead of Ben Paton (GBR).

The Flying Phantoms have become regulars at Foiling Week Garda. The overall regatta became a close contest between the two Realstone boats from Switzerland. Throughout the 12 races held, the two training partners enjoyed regular place changes but Bruno Barbarin & Cedric Schmitt (SUI) came out on top with a string of wins. Robin Maeder & Janik Roempp (SUI) were second overall and the German team of Sven Klingenberg & Stefan Rumnf GER who are still learning in the class, in third.

The S9 class has continued to develop the design and have become a popular foiler at Foiling Week. Seven boats sailed 9 races and the top three boats were all Italian. Vincenzo Sorrentino won the regatta with 7 wins. Second overall was Elia Mazzucchi and third Michele Petrucci both with consistent results.

The Kite boards who always provide a real spectacle at Foiling Week, raced just south of Malcesine on a separate race course. The top three kites on the podium were also Italian riders. Mirco Casale scored the most wins, followed by Enrico Tonon and Valeria Venturi.

Foiling Trials

The light conditions proved ideal for more women and youth sailors to get out on the lake and try foiling for the first time. The Waszp and the F101 were the popular choice.

Occasional sailor and entry level foiler Petrina Rizzotti and her 9 year old daughter Ottavia had a go in the Waszp. "I tried once but I couldn't foil but on the second time I managed to foil twice and it was great, it left the feeling that I want to try it again. I definitely want to learn and do it again."

Ottavia aged 9 went out on the F101 and became the youngest foiler of 2017 Foiling Week. She said, "It was great, it feel very good."

Griselda Khng from Singapore who usually sails a 49er FX skiff, had this to say about her Waszp flight. "I had a lot of fun, I have tried the Moth but I think I was in a lot more control in the Waszp because I am pretty light, I was really impressed that I was able to control the boat a lot better than the Moth. Also the Moth has side stays and last time I tried to gybe I crashed and that was the first and last time I tried to gybe, I was actually pretty scared before I went on the Waszp today."

"But when I was up on the foils I thought it was really fun, I didn't feel so much vibration on the foils like the Moth, and I thought if I crash, at least I wouldn't hit the stays and injure myself."

"It is a lot different to sailing a two person boat because on the FX you are on a trapeze so I was definitely working my legs a lot more hiking out. Yes I would love to buy one and sail more.'"

During the afternoon a group of youngsters got the thrill of their lives with rides on a v20 Electric foiling solar powered vessel as they paraded up and down the lake in front of Fraglia Vela Malcesine.

Foiling Week Garda 2017 enjoyed four days of frantic foiling fun at a superb location. There are more Foiling Week events scheduled later in the year and early in 2018. Events are planned in Miami, Punta del Este and Sydney. Details will be revealed shortly.

The main event website is www.foilingweek.com and the final results can be found at myregata.it/en/2017/22/The-Foiling-Week-2017