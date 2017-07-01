Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Serious Kit 3 728
Product Feature
Harken Reflex Gloves
Harken Reflex Gloves

RS Aero open meeting at Bradford On Avon Sailing Club

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 4:47 pm 1 July 2017

Eight intrepid RS Aero sailors ventured inland to revel in the challenges of sailing on a narrow river at Bradford on Avon for Round 6 of the Magic Marine UK Southern Circuit. The river is just 30m wide and narrower at places, banked by open fields. Perhaps rural Wiltshire's best kept sailing secret!

The day proved a fantastic opportunity to hone boat handling and versatility skills with the Class' first World Championship looming later in the month. The morning was light, about following gusts and good roll tacks. The afternoon was blessed with fine sunshine and plenty of hiking excitement.

A split start provided space on the line and the key decision was to identifying the fastest reaching angle off the line. Gareth led from the windward berths in the afternoon and Peter popped out from to leeward in the morning races. Mark L had a cracking start in race 3 when he fired it off the line like a bullet!

Mark roundings were inevitably 180 degree turns, without much room to be had on the outside! A warm breeze fluctuated its way down the valley. Steering for a gust, best acceleration angle and catching the shifts all played a part on the pretty river. Bounded by reed beds most sailors found themselves stuck at some stage, having ventured too far.

Cathy became caught up first, Peter got stuck ducking Cathy when a gap never materialized. Then Cathy got stuck again whilst describing how she had got stuck! Avoiding floating vegetation became more of an issue after we had mashed it all up a bit! Mark L had a little swim in a gust on the run. Mark F had his windex snatched off him by a tree – fortunately there was one for him in the prize pot!

Even with a modest turnout, the confined river provided an immense novelty value with so much more going on in short spaces of time.

Cathy took the RS Aero 7 title and first Lady whilst Peter edged out Gareth and Greg in the RS Aero 9s. Many thanks to Bradford on Avon for being wonderful hosts and facilitating a great day out.

RS Aero river racing in Wiltshire - photo © Bradford On Avon SC
RS Aero river racing in Wiltshire - photo © Bradford On Avon SC

Next up in the UK is the Lymington Dinghy Regatta this weekend. 19 RS Aeros are already signed up making a great last minute training opportunity for the Class' first World Championships at Carnac, France, at the end of the month.

Charter RS Aeros are still available for the UK Nationals at Hayling at the end of the August if you fancy getting involved!

Overall Results:

PlaceSailNameClubClassPYR1R2R3R4Pts
12093Peter BartonLymington TownRS Aero 9102411113
22148Gareth GriffithsIsland BarnRS Aero 9102432226
31637Greg BartlettStarcrossRS Aero 9102423338
41654Mark LambdinBradford on AvonRS Aero 91024456413
51171Cathy BartranChew ValleyRS Aero 71071545814
61746Dave PowleyThornburyRS Aero 71071664515
72223Mark FoxStokes BayRS Aero 91024877620
81012Marion LoweBradford on AvonRS Aero 71071788923

RS Aero river racing in Wiltshire - photo © Bradford On Avon SC
RS Aero river racing in Wiltshire - photo © Bradford On Avon SC
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Rooster RS Aero Worlds at Carnac preview
Rooster Sailing announced as title sponsor for the event The RS Aero International Class Association is delighted to partner with Rooster Sailing as title sponsor for their first RS Aero World Championship. Posted on 26 Jun RS Aero Southern Championships
A very warm and pleasant weekend for at Hayling Island On a very warm and pleasant weekend 31 RS Aeros made it down to the south coast to Hayling Island Sailing Club for the RS Aero Southerns at the RS Classes Summer Championships. Posted on 24 Jun Two big winners in April & May!
In Henri Lloyd Report of the Month With the summer sailing season in full swing, the America's Cup enthralling us in Bermuda and the weather being at times perfect for sailing, you've been nominating for the Henri Lloyd Report of the Month in huge numbers in the last couple of months! Posted on 22 Jun Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit
Results update after 5 Rounds Summer is here and we are already half way through the 2017 Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit with five down and five to go. 57 competitors are already on the results sheet with more set to join as the circuit tours the south. Posted on 21 Jun RS Aero Summer Cup at Krefeld, Germany
Hosted by Segel-Club-Crefeld The German RS Aero fleet met for the fourth in their series of regattas through 2017 at Krefeld on the Elfrather See, hosted by Segel-Club-Crefeld. Eleven sailors were entered and nine competed in the regatta, all in RS Aero 7s. Posted on 19 Jun RS Aeros at Sutton Bingham
18 helms race on a breezy day Fifteen RS Aeros arrived at Sutton Bingham, on a cloudy but breezy day. Early persuasive talk from Greg Bartlett about getting as many people as possible racing the 9's partly worked. Posted on 12 Jun Massapoag YC Small Boat Regatta
RS Aeros find the sweet spot in Boston I have always had a special fondness for the Small Boat Regatta at Massapaog YC in Sharon MA, ever since I sailed in the first annual SBR in 2008. It's a one day event that always seems to find the sweet spot. Posted on 8 Jun RS Aeros at the Go for the Gold Regatta
Racing on Scotts Flat Lake Scotts Flat Lake is a beautiful inland venue where Gold Country YC hold their annual regatta. This year the RS Aeros joined for the first time with eight RS Aeros competing in their own class. Posted on 7 Jun Race to Scotland Challenge complete!
Ken Fowler makes it to John O'Groats Having left the calmer waters of England and Wales behind him, Ken Fowler (51) sailed on to the Scottish coastline. Posted on 6 Jun RS Aero Baltic Cup in Estonia
Racing from the Pirita Olympic Harbour in Tallinn The RS Aero Baltic Cup Estonia was held in collaboration with the Kalevi Yacht Club Championships with the Lasers from the Pirita Olympic Harbour in Tallinn. Posted on 6 Jun

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Burghfield SC RS Aero UK Youth Nationals for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 12 Aug to 13 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy