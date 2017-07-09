Please select your home edition
Fireballs at the Weymouth Regatta at Castle Cove Sailing Club

by Dave Hall today at 3:52 pm 8-9 July 2017

The Fireballs joined the Weymouth Regatta in the hope of some serious practice for the upcoming Europeans at Lyme Regis. However, Portland harbour provided two days of light winds and flat water.

It did provide some very tight racing and as the points show it was all very close. Dave Hall and Paul Constable started the first day off with a win in the first race, the second race was taken by Barry and Nick Smith and the third by the Willcocks brothers.

It was Derian and Andy Scott with a string of seconds who ended up the overnight leaders.

Sunday dawned with even less wind and some very interesting calm patches. Once again it was Dave and Paul that took the first race but in the next two races the brothers Antony and James stepped up a gear to convincingly win both. The steady team of Derian and Andy once again putting in those seconds.

In the end, it was down to a difference of one point and count backs for the top three. A good fun well organised event in spite of the wind. The Fireballs will be back next year.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewRRRRRRPts
114928Anthony WILLCOCKSJames WILLCOCKS3‑613119
215122David HALLPaul CONSTABLE1‑3312310
314941Derian SCOTTAndy SCOTT2222‑3210
414889Barry SMITHNick SMITH5145‑8419
515132Keith MCDONALDAndy BRITTAIN4468(DNC)729
615045Christine SLATERGraham SLATER67745‑829
714612Richard BUTLERSimon ROBERTS‑109867535
814101Barry GRANTAlex GREEN95(DNC)119640
915031Steven CROSSLEYWendy SMYTHE789‑1061040
1013944Charlie SANSOMEmily WATSON‑11111074941
1114950Chris THORNETbc TBC81059(DNC)DNC46
