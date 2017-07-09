Fireballs at the Weymouth Regatta at Castle Cove Sailing Club
8-9 July 2017
The Fireballs joined the Weymouth Regatta in the hope of some serious practice for the upcoming Europeans at Lyme Regis. However, Portland harbour provided two days of light winds and flat water.
It did provide some very tight racing and as the points show it was all very close. Dave Hall and Paul Constable started the first day off with a win in the first race, the second race was taken by Barry and Nick Smith and the third by the Willcocks brothers.
It was Derian and Andy Scott with a string of seconds who ended up the overnight leaders.
Sunday dawned with even less wind and some very interesting calm patches. Once again it was Dave and Paul that took the first race but in the next two races the brothers Antony and James stepped up a gear to convincingly win both. The steady team of Derian and Andy once again putting in those seconds.
In the end, it was down to a difference of one point and count backs for the top three. A good fun well organised event in spite of the wind. The Fireballs will be back next year.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|R
|R
|R
|R
|R
|R
|Pts
|1
|14928
|Anthony WILLCOCKS
|James WILLCOCKS
|3
|‑6
|1
|3
|1
|1
|9
|2
|15122
|David HALL
|Paul CONSTABLE
|1
|‑3
|3
|1
|2
|3
|10
|3
|14941
|Derian SCOTT
|Andy SCOTT
|2
|2
|2
|2
|‑3
|2
|10
|4
|14889
|Barry SMITH
|Nick SMITH
|5
|1
|4
|5
|‑8
|4
|19
|5
|15132
|Keith MCDONALD
|Andy BRITTAIN
|4
|4
|6
|8
|(DNC)
|7
|29
|6
|15045
|Christine SLATER
|Graham SLATER
|6
|7
|7
|4
|5
|‑8
|29
|7
|14612
|Richard BUTLER
|Simon ROBERTS
|‑10
|9
|8
|6
|7
|5
|35
|8
|14101
|Barry GRANT
|Alex GREEN
|9
|5
|(DNC)
|11
|9
|6
|40
|9
|15031
|Steven CROSSLEY
|Wendy SMYTHE
|7
|8
|9
|‑10
|6
|10
|40
|10
|13944
|Charlie SANSOM
|Emily WATSON
|‑11
|11
|10
|7
|4
|9
|41
|11
|14950
|Chris THORNE
|Tbc TBC
|8
|10
|5
|9
|(DNC)
|DNC
|46
