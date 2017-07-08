Please select your home edition
Royal Lymington Yacht Club Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series Race 8

by Julian Sowry today at 2:32 pm 8 July 2017

A sparkling afternoon with a steady 11 knot breeze from the South West and a Spring ebb tide saw just six Nordic Folkboats coming to the line.

The race team set a beat to Hurst, then a run back to Pylewell followed by a couple of shorter beats to Colten and back to Pylewell with plenty of opportunities to finish us as boats passed through the gate.

Starting on the long line set for the much larger X fleet meant that all boats got away cleanly and headed for the strongest ebb tide in the main channel. Crackerjack led the way followed by Tak, Samphire, Lady Linda, Jibe O and a short handed Millie.

Crackerjack slightly overstood Hurst but was first round and quickly set their spinnaker and was away. Tak seriously over stood it which allowed the following pack (who had wisely tacked early for the mark) to catch up; resulting in Tak, Lady Linda and Samphire running in company along the mainland shore, to avoid the counter tide on the way back to Pylewell with a couple of fleets of racing dinghies to negotiate a passage through.

Lady Linda and Samphire got past Tak and remained ahead for the rest of the race. Crackerjack was almost out of sight amidst the X boat fleet finishing first followed by Samphire and Lady Linda in that order. Tak was fourth, Jibe O fifth and Millie retired.

Results can be found on the RLymYC website Folkboat section.

