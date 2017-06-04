Please select your home edition
MTS Medway Dinghy Regatta 2017

by Roy Winnett today at 9:19 am

The Medway Dinghy Regatta was hosted and organised by Wilsonian Sailing club on behalf of The Medway & Swale Boating Association over the weekend 8th & 9th July. Locally based MTS Cleaning Services was the lead sponsor, supplying t-shirts to all the competitors and helpers, with co-sponsors Pirates Cave Chandlery providing bow numbers while Hyde Sails and Allen Brothers provided some goodies, distributed by a tally number draw. There were starts for fast, medium and slow handicap, juniors, and 2000 class.

Four races were scheduled with three to count. The forecast of light airs and high temperatures did not bode well and entries were down to 55 for the first race on Saturday but surprisingly had increased to 71 by Sunday morning; 29 visitors and 42 from the host club.

A fickle wind for the first race made setting courses difficult. The course for slow handicap and junior fleets proved just right with all getting a finish on the club line. The course for the medium & 2000 fleet was shortened at a finish line between a mark and RIB down river, which caused problems for some, meanwhile none of the fast fleet was able to get a finish within the one & half hour time limit.

Despite shorter courses in the afternoon, fleets were forced to finish at a mark down river as progress against the ebb tide was too difficult.

Competitors were cheered up in the evening though with a barbeque supper and music from 'Hot and Cooley'. It was clear skies, high temperatures and a complete calm Sunday morning; so competitors had to wait patiently for two hours before a southerly breeze picked up which was just sufficient to complete two races without any problems.

The fast fleet was decimated after the failure to get a finish in the first race and although 6 ventured out for the second race only three managed to get a finish. Kift/Wicken (Alto) led to the finish mark to secure their first win and Lett (Musto Skiff) lost out to Carter (Vortex) on handicap. Race 3 was a repeat performance with similar results and Just Kift/Wicken entered the final race to ensure they lifted the Invicta Shield.

The Wayfarers and Blazes dominated the 26 strong medium handicap fleet, although Baker (Laser), who did not compete on Saturday, won both races on Sunday but only secured 12th place overall. There was the usual tussle between the Wayfarers of Stone/Gore/Mason and Lamb/Pygall. Lamb/Pygall got first blood in race 1 with Stone/Mason second. In race 2 the Blazes of McIvor and Bailey stole the show taking 1st & 2nd places respectively while Gore/Mason kept up with the leaders for 3rd but Lamb/Pygall failed to get a finish.

It was all to play for on Sunday and Stone/Gore did well to beat McIvor and Goudie/Hewat (Wayfarer) with Lamb/Pygall getting a disappointing 5th. In the last race another 2nd for Stone/Gore made victory certain, McIvor with a bullet and two thirds to count, was sure of runners up spot; so did not enter. Lamb/Pygall, was piped at the line by Gibbs/Benwell (Wayfarer) but a 4th place was sufficient to lift them for third prize. Prizes were also awarded to Bailey 4th, Gibbs/Benwell 5th and Gareth Davies (Blaze) 6th.

Old Medway Regatta stalwarts David and Sandra Wilson (Graduate) had Streakers to contend with in their bid for success in the Slow handicap fleet. In the first race the Wilsons were held to 3rd place as the Streakers of Doug Horner and Martin Jessop finished ahead for 1st and 2nd spots respectively. Horner stayed ashore for race 2, allowing Jessop a win after a close tussle, finishing just 28 seconds ahead of the Wilsons, while Peter Heyes (Streaker) finished some 12 minutes later to pick up a 3rd.

In race 3 there was a close contest between the three Streakers, at the line Doug Horner eased ahead of Jessop by 13 seconds and Heyes finished just 23 seconds later for 3rd. In the final race, Horner returned home early and Jessop assured of victory stayed in the clubhouse. Richard/Josh Eperon (Mirror) kept ahead of the fleet for a comfortable win, a second for Heyes ensured runners up spot and a 3rd for Jane Drummond (Lightning 368) promoted her to 4th overall and although the Wilsons were 4th this was sufficient for third prize.

Medway Dinghy Regatta 2017 - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk
Medway Dinghy Regatta 2017 - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

Visitors Richard/Jan Hudson, Iain/Sarah Yardley and Bruce Nicholson/Bart Baarbe claimed the top places in the 2000 fleet with home based David Vettergreen/Janice Smith attempting to keep them at bay. The Yardleys won the first race with the Hudsons second and Vettergreen/Smith third. In the second race because of problems with the finishing line there was controversy over who won had won; therefore the points were shared between the Hudsons and Nicholson/Baarbe.

All the top prizes were still up for grabs on Sunday, with the Hudsons, Yardleys, Vettergreen/Smith and Nicholson/Baarbe in contention. However, the Hudsons won race 3 to ensure the 2000 crown, Vettergreen/Smith 3rd and Yardleys 4th. In the final race the Hudsons won again, Yardleys 2nd and Vettergreen/Smith 3rd to maintain these final positions, with Nicholson/Baarbe holding for 4th prize.

Andy/Lucy Hockey from the home club were outside the prizes by just 1 point and visitor Don Hume/John Hughes could have been in the prizes if they had sailed the last race.

The light airs were probably responsible for just three juniors entering the races on Saturday. Jem Causer (Laser) seemed to be on course for a win in the first race but came to a halt at the final mark allowing Matthew White (Laser Radial) to take the honours on corrected time. 8 year old Charlotte White (RS Tera Sport) showed great determination to complete the race for 3rd. In race 2 Causer kept his nerve against the ebb tide to finish, while Matthew White had decided to go home and Charlotte was unable to get a finish.

Four more juniors joined the fleet on Sunday. In race 3 it was another win for Causer and a second for Charlotte with Bobby Deards (RS Feva XL) third. Causer, although already assured of victory was relegated to third in the last race on corrected time, with Charlotte winning and Sophie Wanting (RS Tera Sport) second.

Kelly Towhurst, the local MP for Rochester and Strood presented the prizes. The Bill Stewart Memorial Cup was awarded to Charlotte White.

Fast Handicap (Invicta Shield):

PosClassSail NoHelmCrewClubPYR1R2R3R4Pts
1stALTO110Timothy KiftJo WickenWilsonian SC917(DNF)1113
2ndVORTEX2014Jonathan Carter Richmonsworth SC921DNF22(DNC)14
3rdMUSTO SKIFF209Nick Lett  847DNF33(DNC)16
4thOSPREY1171Steve CarmichaelWalter SanterBroxbourne SC935DNFDNF4(DNC)21
5thALTO117Chris AshbyIan ParrisWilsonian SC917DNFDNF(DNC)DNC28
5thMUSTO SKIFF216Martin Jones Wilsonian SC847DNFDNF(DNC)DNC28
7thMUSTO SKIFF539Neil Ashby  847DNF(DNC)DNCDNC32
7thMUSTO SKIFF419Richard Smith Wilsonian SC847DNF(DNC)DNCDNC32
7thMUSTO SKIFF127Steven Tinnams Wilsonian SC847DNF(DNC)DNCDNC32
10thMUSTO SKIFF568Andrew Peake Wilsonian SC847(DNC)DNCDNCDNC33

Medway Dinghy Regatta 2017 - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk
Medway Dinghy Regatta 2017 - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

Medium handicap (Quintet Trophy):

PosClassSail NoHelmCrewClubPYR1R2R3R4Pts
1stWAYFARER10974Richard StoneCatherine Gore/Sarah MasonMedway YC11022‑3226
2ndBLAZE826Andy McIvor Blackwater SC1023313(DNC)7
3rdWAYFARER11170Brian LambSam PygallWilsonian SC11021(DNF)5410
4thBLAZE648Stuart Bailey Wilsonian SC102342‑11612
5thWAYFARER1759Roger GibbsStan BenwellMedway YC11029(DNC)6318
6thBLAZE810Gareth Davies Blackwater SC1023667(DNC)19
7thBLAZE609Stewart Robertson Wilsonian SC102358‑12821
8thWAYFARER11118John GoudieJohn HewatWilsonian SC110213(DNF)4724
9thKESTREL1545Steven WorfLin WorfCalshot SC1035107‑14926
10thPHANTOM1174Scott Jaycock Stone SC9998910‑1827
11thLASER164566Darren Heslin Broxbourne SC1097115‑161228
12thLASER151648Charlie Baker Medway YC1097(DNC)DNC1129
13thBLAZE763Peter McFarlane Burghfield SC1023‑1710131134
14thRS AERO 72080Georgio Rafeletos Wilsonian SC1071154‑201736
15thV30003608Martin BrownBen BrownWilsonian SC9877DNF15(DNC)41
16thRS 200936Jayne ThorpePaul ThorpeWilsonian SC10471911‑231444
17thWAYFARER11012Tim TownsendGeorgina TownsendMedway YC1102(DNC)DNC91046
18thWAYFARERRed stripe genoaBrian WhiteJohn SpeersWilsonian SC110214DNF17(DNC)50
19thKESTREL1553Ian RintoulHarry RintoulBroxbourne SC103516OCS‑221651
20thBLAZE712Jeremy Drummond Wilsonian SC102318DNF‑211552
21stBLAZE679Colin Treadwell Wilsonian SC102312DNF(DNC)DNC58
22ndWAYFARER10947Stewart ColtartCatrina ColtartMedway YC1102(DNC)DNCDNC559
23rdLASER136541Artur Thomas Wilsonian SC1097(DNC)DNC191359
24thWAYFARER8595Simon WinnNikki HibbenMedway YC1102(DNC)DNC8DNC62
25thWAYFARER10618Tony AlexanderJon MoonMedway YC1102(DNC)DNC18DNC72
26thLASER7Jake Forrest Medway YC1097(DNC)DNCDNSDNC81

Medway Dinghy Regatta 2017 - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk
Medway Dinghy Regatta 2017 - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

Slow Handicap:

PosClassSail NoHelmCrewClubPYR1R2R3R4Pts
1stSTREAKER1965Martin Jessop Wilsonian SC1132212(DNC)5
2ndSTREAKER1808Peter Heyes Whitstable YC1132‑43328
3rdGRADUATE3010David WilsonSandra WilsonBroad Water SC112932‑649
4thLIGHTNING 368337Jane Drummond Wilsonian SC117086‑13317
5thSTREAKER1820Lesley O'Rourke Wilsonian SC1132‑775517
6thMIRROR70757Richard EperonJosh EperonBough Beech SC13839(DNF)8118
7thSTREAKER1940Doug Horner Swanage SC11321(DNC)1DNC19
8thSTREAKER1818 (1572)Amanda Randall Wilsonian SC11325‑87820
9thLASER RADIAL141409Henry Townsend Medway YC1139(DNC)DNC4627
10thSTREAKER1918Peter Horner Wilsonian SC113264(DNF)DNC27
11thMIRACLE3461Andrew ClarkeIsabelle HillWilsonian SC1210(DNC)514928
12thSTREAKER1038David Thornelow Wilsonian SC1132‑11991028
13thLASER RADIAL194124Alistair Botton Medway YC1139(DNC)DNC12736
14thMIRACLE3737Mike SuranyiMatthew SuranyiWilsonian SC121010(DNC)10DNC37
15thMIRACLE2110Andrew White Wilsonian SC1210(DNC)DNC11DNC45
16thGP1412740Tom de HavasJohn SouthallWilsonian SC1133(DNC)DNCDNFDNC51

Medway Dinghy Regatta 2017 - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk
Medway Dinghy Regatta 2017 - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

2000 (Old Wilsonian Trophy):

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st2376Richard HudsonJan HudsonBough Beech SC‑22114
2nd2204Iain YardleySarah YardleySWSC13‑426
3rd2643David VettergreenJanice SmithWilsonian SC3‑5339
4th2503Bruce NicholsonBart BaarbeBough Beech SC52‑6512
5th21914Andy HockeyLucy HockeyWilsonian SC(DNF)45413
6th2660Dom HumeJohn HughesWeir Wood SC4DNF2(DNC)18
7th22131Paul RodgersChris WallisWilsonian SC667‑819
8th21405Nina WallisBernard SmithWilsonian SC(DNF)78621
9th22321Rachel SheridanRachelle MackenderWilsonian SC(DNF)811726
10thNo NumberZoe RalphPeter ColemanWilsonian SCDNF99(DNC)30
11th2924Darren HortonKen JarradWilsonian SC7DNF(DNC)DNC32
12th22258Patrick GrayTim GrayWilsonian SC(DNC)DNC10DNC36

Medway Dinghy Regatta 2017 - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk
Medway Dinghy Regatta 2017 - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

Junior Fleet:

PosClassSail NoHelmPYR1R2R3R4Pts
1stLASER51518Jem Causer1097211‑34
2ndRS TERA SPORT2661Charlotte White1432‑3DNF216
3rdRS TERA SPORT64Sophie Wantting1432(DNC)DNCDNF216
4thLASER RADIAL174368Matthew White11391(DNC)DNCDNC17
5thRS FEVA XL2424Bobby Deards1240(DNC)DNC3DNC19
6thRS TERA SPORT2493Gavin Cope1432(DNC)DNC4DNC20
7thRS TERA SPORT2Josephine Gouyon1432(DNC)DNCDNCDNC24
