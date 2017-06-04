MTS Medway Dinghy Regatta 2017

by Roy Winnett today at 9:19 am

The Medway Dinghy Regatta was hosted and organised by Wilsonian Sailing club on behalf of The Medway & Swale Boating Association over the weekend 8th & 9th July. Locally based MTS Cleaning Services was the lead sponsor, supplying t-shirts to all the competitors and helpers, with co-sponsors Pirates Cave Chandlery providing bow numbers while Hyde Sails and Allen Brothers provided some goodies, distributed by a tally number draw. There were starts for fast, medium and slow handicap, juniors, and 2000 class.

Four races were scheduled with three to count. The forecast of light airs and high temperatures did not bode well and entries were down to 55 for the first race on Saturday but surprisingly had increased to 71 by Sunday morning; 29 visitors and 42 from the host club.

A fickle wind for the first race made setting courses difficult. The course for slow handicap and junior fleets proved just right with all getting a finish on the club line. The course for the medium & 2000 fleet was shortened at a finish line between a mark and RIB down river, which caused problems for some, meanwhile none of the fast fleet was able to get a finish within the one & half hour time limit.

Despite shorter courses in the afternoon, fleets were forced to finish at a mark down river as progress against the ebb tide was too difficult.

Competitors were cheered up in the evening though with a barbeque supper and music from 'Hot and Cooley'. It was clear skies, high temperatures and a complete calm Sunday morning; so competitors had to wait patiently for two hours before a southerly breeze picked up which was just sufficient to complete two races without any problems.

The fast fleet was decimated after the failure to get a finish in the first race and although 6 ventured out for the second race only three managed to get a finish. Kift/Wicken (Alto) led to the finish mark to secure their first win and Lett (Musto Skiff) lost out to Carter (Vortex) on handicap. Race 3 was a repeat performance with similar results and Just Kift/Wicken entered the final race to ensure they lifted the Invicta Shield.

The Wayfarers and Blazes dominated the 26 strong medium handicap fleet, although Baker (Laser), who did not compete on Saturday, won both races on Sunday but only secured 12th place overall. There was the usual tussle between the Wayfarers of Stone/Gore/Mason and Lamb/Pygall. Lamb/Pygall got first blood in race 1 with Stone/Mason second. In race 2 the Blazes of McIvor and Bailey stole the show taking 1st & 2nd places respectively while Gore/Mason kept up with the leaders for 3rd but Lamb/Pygall failed to get a finish.

It was all to play for on Sunday and Stone/Gore did well to beat McIvor and Goudie/Hewat (Wayfarer) with Lamb/Pygall getting a disappointing 5th. In the last race another 2nd for Stone/Gore made victory certain, McIvor with a bullet and two thirds to count, was sure of runners up spot; so did not enter. Lamb/Pygall, was piped at the line by Gibbs/Benwell (Wayfarer) but a 4th place was sufficient to lift them for third prize. Prizes were also awarded to Bailey 4th, Gibbs/Benwell 5th and Gareth Davies (Blaze) 6th.

Old Medway Regatta stalwarts David and Sandra Wilson (Graduate) had Streakers to contend with in their bid for success in the Slow handicap fleet. In the first race the Wilsons were held to 3rd place as the Streakers of Doug Horner and Martin Jessop finished ahead for 1st and 2nd spots respectively. Horner stayed ashore for race 2, allowing Jessop a win after a close tussle, finishing just 28 seconds ahead of the Wilsons, while Peter Heyes (Streaker) finished some 12 minutes later to pick up a 3rd.

In race 3 there was a close contest between the three Streakers, at the line Doug Horner eased ahead of Jessop by 13 seconds and Heyes finished just 23 seconds later for 3rd. In the final race, Horner returned home early and Jessop assured of victory stayed in the clubhouse. Richard/Josh Eperon (Mirror) kept ahead of the fleet for a comfortable win, a second for Heyes ensured runners up spot and a 3rd for Jane Drummond (Lightning 368) promoted her to 4th overall and although the Wilsons were 4th this was sufficient for third prize.

Visitors Richard/Jan Hudson, Iain/Sarah Yardley and Bruce Nicholson/Bart Baarbe claimed the top places in the 2000 fleet with home based David Vettergreen/Janice Smith attempting to keep them at bay. The Yardleys won the first race with the Hudsons second and Vettergreen/Smith third. In the second race because of problems with the finishing line there was controversy over who won had won; therefore the points were shared between the Hudsons and Nicholson/Baarbe.

All the top prizes were still up for grabs on Sunday, with the Hudsons, Yardleys, Vettergreen/Smith and Nicholson/Baarbe in contention. However, the Hudsons won race 3 to ensure the 2000 crown, Vettergreen/Smith 3rd and Yardleys 4th. In the final race the Hudsons won again, Yardleys 2nd and Vettergreen/Smith 3rd to maintain these final positions, with Nicholson/Baarbe holding for 4th prize.

Andy/Lucy Hockey from the home club were outside the prizes by just 1 point and visitor Don Hume/John Hughes could have been in the prizes if they had sailed the last race.

The light airs were probably responsible for just three juniors entering the races on Saturday. Jem Causer (Laser) seemed to be on course for a win in the first race but came to a halt at the final mark allowing Matthew White (Laser Radial) to take the honours on corrected time. 8 year old Charlotte White (RS Tera Sport) showed great determination to complete the race for 3rd. In race 2 Causer kept his nerve against the ebb tide to finish, while Matthew White had decided to go home and Charlotte was unable to get a finish.

Four more juniors joined the fleet on Sunday. In race 3 it was another win for Causer and a second for Charlotte with Bobby Deards (RS Feva XL) third. Causer, although already assured of victory was relegated to third in the last race on corrected time, with Charlotte winning and Sophie Wanting (RS Tera Sport) second.

Kelly Towhurst, the local MP for Rochester and Strood presented the prizes. The Bill Stewart Memorial Cup was awarded to Charlotte White.

Fast Handicap (Invicta Shield):

Pos Class Sail No Helm Crew Club PY R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st ALTO 110 Timothy Kift Jo Wicken Wilsonian SC 917 (DNF) 1 1 1 3 2nd VORTEX 2014 Jonathan Carter Richmonsworth SC 921 DNF 2 2 (DNC) 14 3rd MUSTO SKIFF 209 Nick Lett 847 DNF 3 3 (DNC) 16 4th OSPREY 1171 Steve Carmichael Walter Santer Broxbourne SC 935 DNF DNF 4 (DNC) 21 5th ALTO 117 Chris Ashby Ian Parris Wilsonian SC 917 DNF DNF (DNC) DNC 28 5th MUSTO SKIFF 216 Martin Jones Wilsonian SC 847 DNF DNF (DNC) DNC 28 7th MUSTO SKIFF 539 Neil Ashby 847 DNF (DNC) DNC DNC 32 7th MUSTO SKIFF 419 Richard Smith Wilsonian SC 847 DNF (DNC) DNC DNC 32 7th MUSTO SKIFF 127 Steven Tinnams Wilsonian SC 847 DNF (DNC) DNC DNC 32 10th MUSTO SKIFF 568 Andrew Peake Wilsonian SC 847 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 33

Medium handicap (Quintet Trophy):

Pos Class Sail No Helm Crew Club PY R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st WAYFARER 10974 Richard Stone Catherine Gore/Sarah Mason Medway YC 1102 2 ‑3 2 2 6 2nd BLAZE 826 Andy McIvor Blackwater SC 1023 3 1 3 (DNC) 7 3rd WAYFARER 11170 Brian Lamb Sam Pygall Wilsonian SC 1102 1 (DNF) 5 4 10 4th BLAZE 648 Stuart Bailey Wilsonian SC 1023 4 2 ‑11 6 12 5th WAYFARER 1759 Roger Gibbs Stan Benwell Medway YC 1102 9 (DNC) 6 3 18 6th BLAZE 810 Gareth Davies Blackwater SC 1023 6 6 7 (DNC) 19 7th BLAZE 609 Stewart Robertson Wilsonian SC 1023 5 8 ‑12 8 21 8th WAYFARER 11118 John Goudie John Hewat Wilsonian SC 1102 13 (DNF) 4 7 24 9th KESTREL 1545 Steven Worf Lin Worf Calshot SC 1035 10 7 ‑14 9 26 10th PHANTOM 1174 Scott Jaycock Stone SC 999 8 9 10 ‑18 27 11th LASER 164566 Darren Heslin Broxbourne SC 1097 11 5 ‑16 12 28 12th LASER 151648 Charlie Baker Medway YC 1097 (DNC) DNC 1 1 29 13th BLAZE 763 Peter McFarlane Burghfield SC 1023 ‑17 10 13 11 34 14th RS AERO 7 2080 Georgio Rafeletos Wilsonian SC 1071 15 4 ‑20 17 36 15th V3000 3608 Martin Brown Ben Brown Wilsonian SC 987 7 DNF 15 (DNC) 41 16th RS 200 936 Jayne Thorpe Paul Thorpe Wilsonian SC 1047 19 11 ‑23 14 44 17th WAYFARER 11012 Tim Townsend Georgina Townsend Medway YC 1102 (DNC) DNC 9 10 46 18th WAYFARER Red stripe genoa Brian White John Speers Wilsonian SC 1102 14 DNF 17 (DNC) 50 19th KESTREL 1553 Ian Rintoul Harry Rintoul Broxbourne SC 1035 16 OCS ‑22 16 51 20th BLAZE 712 Jeremy Drummond Wilsonian SC 1023 18 DNF ‑21 15 52 21st BLAZE 679 Colin Treadwell Wilsonian SC 1023 12 DNF (DNC) DNC 58 22nd WAYFARER 10947 Stewart Coltart Catrina Coltart Medway YC 1102 (DNC) DNC DNC 5 59 23rd LASER 136541 Artur Thomas Wilsonian SC 1097 (DNC) DNC 19 13 59 24th WAYFARER 8595 Simon Winn Nikki Hibben Medway YC 1102 (DNC) DNC 8 DNC 62 25th WAYFARER 10618 Tony Alexander Jon Moon Medway YC 1102 (DNC) DNC 18 DNC 72 26th LASER 7 Jake Forrest Medway YC 1097 (DNC) DNC DNS DNC 81

Slow Handicap:

Pos Class Sail No Helm Crew Club PY R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st STREAKER 1965 Martin Jessop Wilsonian SC 1132 2 1 2 (DNC) 5 2nd STREAKER 1808 Peter Heyes Whitstable YC 1132 ‑4 3 3 2 8 3rd GRADUATE 3010 David Wilson Sandra Wilson Broad Water SC 1129 3 2 ‑6 4 9 4th LIGHTNING 368 337 Jane Drummond Wilsonian SC 1170 8 6 ‑13 3 17 5th STREAKER 1820 Lesley O'Rourke Wilsonian SC 1132 ‑7 7 5 5 17 6th MIRROR 70757 Richard Eperon Josh Eperon Bough Beech SC 1383 9 (DNF) 8 1 18 7th STREAKER 1940 Doug Horner Swanage SC 1132 1 (DNC) 1 DNC 19 8th STREAKER 1818 (1572) Amanda Randall Wilsonian SC 1132 5 ‑8 7 8 20 9th LASER RADIAL 141409 Henry Townsend Medway YC 1139 (DNC) DNC 4 6 27 10th STREAKER 1918 Peter Horner Wilsonian SC 1132 6 4 (DNF) DNC 27 11th MIRACLE 3461 Andrew Clarke Isabelle Hill Wilsonian SC 1210 (DNC) 5 14 9 28 12th STREAKER 1038 David Thornelow Wilsonian SC 1132 ‑11 9 9 10 28 13th LASER RADIAL 194124 Alistair Botton Medway YC 1139 (DNC) DNC 12 7 36 14th MIRACLE 3737 Mike Suranyi Matthew Suranyi Wilsonian SC 1210 10 (DNC) 10 DNC 37 15th MIRACLE 2110 Andrew White Wilsonian SC 1210 (DNC) DNC 11 DNC 45 16th GP14 12740 Tom de Havas John Southall Wilsonian SC 1133 (DNC) DNC DNF DNC 51

2000 (Old Wilsonian Trophy):

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 2376 Richard Hudson Jan Hudson Bough Beech SC ‑2 2 1 1 4 2nd 2204 Iain Yardley Sarah Yardley SWSC 1 3 ‑4 2 6 3rd 2643 David Vettergreen Janice Smith Wilsonian SC 3 ‑5 3 3 9 4th 2503 Bruce Nicholson Bart Baarbe Bough Beech SC 5 2 ‑6 5 12 5th 21914 Andy Hockey Lucy Hockey Wilsonian SC (DNF) 4 5 4 13 6th 2660 Dom Hume John Hughes Weir Wood SC 4 DNF 2 (DNC) 18 7th 22131 Paul Rodgers Chris Wallis Wilsonian SC 6 6 7 ‑8 19 8th 21405 Nina Wallis Bernard Smith Wilsonian SC (DNF) 7 8 6 21 9th 22321 Rachel Sheridan Rachelle Mackender Wilsonian SC (DNF) 8 11 7 26 10th No Number Zoe Ralph Peter Coleman Wilsonian SC DNF 9 9 (DNC) 30 11th 2924 Darren Horton Ken Jarrad Wilsonian SC 7 DNF (DNC) DNC 32 12th 22258 Patrick Gray Tim Gray Wilsonian SC (DNC) DNC 10 DNC 36

Junior Fleet:

Pos Class Sail No Helm PY R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st LASER 51518 Jem Causer 1097 2 1 1 ‑3 4 2nd RS TERA SPORT 2661 Charlotte White 1432 ‑3 DNF 2 1 6 3rd RS TERA SPORT 64 Sophie Wantting 1432 (DNC) DNC DNF 2 16 4th LASER RADIAL 174368 Matthew White 1139 1 (DNC) DNC DNC 17 5th RS FEVA XL 2424 Bobby Deards 1240 (DNC) DNC 3 DNC 19 6th RS TERA SPORT 2493 Gavin Cope 1432 (DNC) DNC 4 DNC 20 7th RS TERA SPORT 2 Josephine Gouyon 1432 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 24