MTS Medway Dinghy Regatta 2017
by Roy Winnett today at 9:19 am
The Medway Dinghy Regatta was hosted and organised by Wilsonian Sailing club on behalf of The Medway & Swale Boating Association over the weekend 8th & 9th July. Locally based MTS Cleaning Services was the lead sponsor, supplying t-shirts to all the competitors and helpers, with co-sponsors Pirates Cave Chandlery providing bow numbers while Hyde Sails and Allen Brothers provided some goodies, distributed by a tally number draw. There were starts for fast, medium and slow handicap, juniors, and 2000 class.
Four races were scheduled with three to count. The forecast of light airs and high temperatures did not bode well and entries were down to 55 for the first race on Saturday but surprisingly had increased to 71 by Sunday morning; 29 visitors and 42 from the host club.
A fickle wind for the first race made setting courses difficult. The course for slow handicap and junior fleets proved just right with all getting a finish on the club line. The course for the medium & 2000 fleet was shortened at a finish line between a mark and RIB down river, which caused problems for some, meanwhile none of the fast fleet was able to get a finish within the one & half hour time limit.
Despite shorter courses in the afternoon, fleets were forced to finish at a mark down river as progress against the ebb tide was too difficult.
Competitors were cheered up in the evening though with a barbeque supper and music from 'Hot and Cooley'. It was clear skies, high temperatures and a complete calm Sunday morning; so competitors had to wait patiently for two hours before a southerly breeze picked up which was just sufficient to complete two races without any problems.
The fast fleet was decimated after the failure to get a finish in the first race and although 6 ventured out for the second race only three managed to get a finish. Kift/Wicken (Alto) led to the finish mark to secure their first win and Lett (Musto Skiff) lost out to Carter (Vortex) on handicap. Race 3 was a repeat performance with similar results and Just Kift/Wicken entered the final race to ensure they lifted the Invicta Shield.
The Wayfarers and Blazes dominated the 26 strong medium handicap fleet, although Baker (Laser), who did not compete on Saturday, won both races on Sunday but only secured 12th place overall. There was the usual tussle between the Wayfarers of Stone/Gore/Mason and Lamb/Pygall. Lamb/Pygall got first blood in race 1 with Stone/Mason second. In race 2 the Blazes of McIvor and Bailey stole the show taking 1st & 2nd places respectively while Gore/Mason kept up with the leaders for 3rd but Lamb/Pygall failed to get a finish.
It was all to play for on Sunday and Stone/Gore did well to beat McIvor and Goudie/Hewat (Wayfarer) with Lamb/Pygall getting a disappointing 5th. In the last race another 2nd for Stone/Gore made victory certain, McIvor with a bullet and two thirds to count, was sure of runners up spot; so did not enter. Lamb/Pygall, was piped at the line by Gibbs/Benwell (Wayfarer) but a 4th place was sufficient to lift them for third prize. Prizes were also awarded to Bailey 4th, Gibbs/Benwell 5th and Gareth Davies (Blaze) 6th.
Old Medway Regatta stalwarts David and Sandra Wilson (Graduate) had Streakers to contend with in their bid for success in the Slow handicap fleet. In the first race the Wilsons were held to 3rd place as the Streakers of Doug Horner and Martin Jessop finished ahead for 1st and 2nd spots respectively. Horner stayed ashore for race 2, allowing Jessop a win after a close tussle, finishing just 28 seconds ahead of the Wilsons, while Peter Heyes (Streaker) finished some 12 minutes later to pick up a 3rd.
In race 3 there was a close contest between the three Streakers, at the line Doug Horner eased ahead of Jessop by 13 seconds and Heyes finished just 23 seconds later for 3rd. In the final race, Horner returned home early and Jessop assured of victory stayed in the clubhouse. Richard/Josh Eperon (Mirror) kept ahead of the fleet for a comfortable win, a second for Heyes ensured runners up spot and a 3rd for Jane Drummond (Lightning 368) promoted her to 4th overall and although the Wilsons were 4th this was sufficient for third prize.
Visitors Richard/Jan Hudson, Iain/Sarah Yardley and Bruce Nicholson/Bart Baarbe claimed the top places in the 2000 fleet with home based David Vettergreen/Janice Smith attempting to keep them at bay. The Yardleys won the first race with the Hudsons second and Vettergreen/Smith third. In the second race because of problems with the finishing line there was controversy over who won had won; therefore the points were shared between the Hudsons and Nicholson/Baarbe.
All the top prizes were still up for grabs on Sunday, with the Hudsons, Yardleys, Vettergreen/Smith and Nicholson/Baarbe in contention. However, the Hudsons won race 3 to ensure the 2000 crown, Vettergreen/Smith 3rd and Yardleys 4th. In the final race the Hudsons won again, Yardleys 2nd and Vettergreen/Smith 3rd to maintain these final positions, with Nicholson/Baarbe holding for 4th prize.
Andy/Lucy Hockey from the home club were outside the prizes by just 1 point and visitor Don Hume/John Hughes could have been in the prizes if they had sailed the last race.
The light airs were probably responsible for just three juniors entering the races on Saturday.
Jem Causer (Laser) seemed to be on course for a win in the first race but came to a halt at the final mark allowing Matthew White (Laser Radial) to take the honours on corrected time. 8 year old Charlotte White (RS Tera Sport) showed great determination to complete the race for 3rd. In race 2 Causer kept his nerve against the ebb tide to finish, while Matthew White had decided to go home and Charlotte was unable to get a finish.
Four more juniors joined the fleet on Sunday. In race 3 it was another win for Causer and a second for Charlotte with Bobby Deards (RS Feva XL) third. Causer, although already assured of victory was relegated to third in the last race on corrected time, with Charlotte winning and Sophie Wanting (RS Tera Sport) second.
Kelly Towhurst, the local MP for Rochester and Strood presented the prizes. The Bill Stewart Memorial Cup was awarded to Charlotte White.
Fast Handicap (Invicta Shield):
|Pos
|Class
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|PY
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|ALTO
|110
|Timothy Kift
|Jo Wicken
|Wilsonian SC
|917
|(DNF)
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2nd
|VORTEX
|2014
|Jonathan Carter
|
|Richmonsworth SC
|921
|DNF
|2
|2
|(DNC)
|14
|3rd
|MUSTO SKIFF
|209
|Nick Lett
|
|
|847
|DNF
|3
|3
|(DNC)
|16
|4th
|OSPREY
|1171
|Steve Carmichael
|Walter Santer
|Broxbourne SC
|935
|DNF
|DNF
|4
|(DNC)
|21
|5th
|ALTO
|117
|Chris Ashby
|Ian Parris
|Wilsonian SC
|917
|DNF
|DNF
|(DNC)
|DNC
|28
|5th
|MUSTO SKIFF
|216
|Martin Jones
|
|Wilsonian SC
|847
|DNF
|DNF
|(DNC)
|DNC
|28
|7th
|MUSTO SKIFF
|539
|Neil Ashby
|
|
|847
|DNF
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|32
|7th
|MUSTO SKIFF
|419
|Richard Smith
|
|Wilsonian SC
|847
|DNF
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|32
|7th
|MUSTO SKIFF
|127
|Steven Tinnams
|
|Wilsonian SC
|847
|DNF
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|32
|10th
|MUSTO SKIFF
|568
|Andrew Peake
|
|Wilsonian SC
|847
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|33
Medium handicap (Quintet Trophy):
|Pos
|Class
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|PY
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|WAYFARER
|10974
|Richard Stone
|Catherine Gore/Sarah Mason
|Medway YC
|1102
|2
|‑3
|2
|2
|6
|2nd
|BLAZE
|826
|Andy McIvor
|
|Blackwater SC
|1023
|3
|1
|3
|(DNC)
|7
|3rd
|WAYFARER
|11170
|Brian Lamb
|Sam Pygall
|Wilsonian SC
|1102
|1
|(DNF)
|5
|4
|10
|4th
|BLAZE
|648
|Stuart Bailey
|
|Wilsonian SC
|1023
|4
|2
|‑11
|6
|12
|5th
|WAYFARER
|1759
|Roger Gibbs
|Stan Benwell
|Medway YC
|1102
|9
|(DNC)
|6
|3
|18
|6th
|BLAZE
|810
|Gareth Davies
|
|Blackwater SC
|1023
|6
|6
|7
|(DNC)
|19
|7th
|BLAZE
|609
|Stewart Robertson
|
|Wilsonian SC
|1023
|5
|8
|‑12
|8
|21
|8th
|WAYFARER
|11118
|John Goudie
|John Hewat
|Wilsonian SC
|1102
|13
|(DNF)
|4
|7
|24
|9th
|KESTREL
|1545
|Steven Worf
|Lin Worf
|Calshot SC
|1035
|10
|7
|‑14
|9
|26
|10th
|PHANTOM
|1174
|Scott Jaycock
|
|Stone SC
|999
|8
|9
|10
|‑18
|27
|11th
|LASER
|164566
|Darren Heslin
|
|Broxbourne SC
|1097
|11
|5
|‑16
|12
|28
|12th
|LASER
|151648
|Charlie Baker
|
|Medway YC
|1097
|(DNC)
|DNC
|1
|1
|29
|13th
|BLAZE
|763
|Peter McFarlane
|
|Burghfield SC
|1023
|‑17
|10
|13
|11
|34
|14th
|RS AERO 7
|2080
|Georgio Rafeletos
|
|Wilsonian SC
|1071
|15
|4
|‑20
|17
|36
|15th
|V3000
|3608
|Martin Brown
|Ben Brown
|Wilsonian SC
|987
|7
|DNF
|15
|(DNC)
|41
|16th
|RS 200
|936
|Jayne Thorpe
|Paul Thorpe
|Wilsonian SC
|1047
|19
|11
|‑23
|14
|44
|17th
|WAYFARER
|11012
|Tim Townsend
|Georgina Townsend
|Medway YC
|1102
|(DNC)
|DNC
|9
|10
|46
|18th
|WAYFARER
|Red stripe genoa
|Brian White
|John Speers
|Wilsonian SC
|1102
|14
|DNF
|17
|(DNC)
|50
|19th
|KESTREL
|1553
|Ian Rintoul
|Harry Rintoul
|Broxbourne SC
|1035
|16
|OCS
|‑22
|16
|51
|20th
|BLAZE
|712
|Jeremy Drummond
|
|Wilsonian SC
|1023
|18
|DNF
|‑21
|15
|52
|21st
|BLAZE
|679
|Colin Treadwell
|
|Wilsonian SC
|1023
|12
|DNF
|(DNC)
|DNC
|58
|22nd
|WAYFARER
|10947
|Stewart Coltart
|Catrina Coltart
|Medway YC
|1102
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|5
|59
|23rd
|LASER
|136541
|Artur Thomas
|
|Wilsonian SC
|1097
|(DNC)
|DNC
|19
|13
|59
|24th
|WAYFARER
|8595
|Simon Winn
|Nikki Hibben
|Medway YC
|1102
|(DNC)
|DNC
|8
|DNC
|62
|25th
|WAYFARER
|10618
|Tony Alexander
|Jon Moon
|Medway YC
|1102
|(DNC)
|DNC
|18
|DNC
|72
|26th
|LASER
|7
|Jake Forrest
|
|Medway YC
|1097
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNS
|DNC
|81
Slow Handicap:
|Pos
|Class
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|PY
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|STREAKER
|1965
|Martin Jessop
|
|Wilsonian SC
|1132
|2
|1
|2
|(DNC)
|5
|2nd
|STREAKER
|1808
|Peter Heyes
|
|Whitstable YC
|1132
|‑4
|3
|3
|2
|8
|3rd
|GRADUATE
|3010
|David Wilson
|Sandra Wilson
|Broad Water SC
|1129
|3
|2
|‑6
|4
|9
|4th
|LIGHTNING 368
|337
|Jane Drummond
|
|Wilsonian SC
|1170
|8
|6
|‑13
|3
|17
|5th
|STREAKER
|1820
|Lesley O'Rourke
|
|Wilsonian SC
|1132
|‑7
|7
|5
|5
|17
|6th
|MIRROR
|70757
|Richard Eperon
|Josh Eperon
|Bough Beech SC
|1383
|9
|(DNF)
|8
|1
|18
|7th
|STREAKER
|1940
|Doug Horner
|
|Swanage SC
|1132
|1
|(DNC)
|1
|DNC
|19
|8th
|STREAKER
|1818 (1572)
|Amanda Randall
|
|Wilsonian SC
|1132
|5
|‑8
|7
|8
|20
|9th
|LASER RADIAL
|141409
|Henry Townsend
|
|Medway YC
|1139
|(DNC)
|DNC
|4
|6
|27
|10th
|STREAKER
|1918
|Peter Horner
|
|Wilsonian SC
|1132
|6
|4
|(DNF)
|DNC
|27
|11th
|MIRACLE
|3461
|Andrew Clarke
|Isabelle Hill
|Wilsonian SC
|1210
|(DNC)
|5
|14
|9
|28
|12th
|STREAKER
|1038
|David Thornelow
|
|Wilsonian SC
|1132
|‑11
|9
|9
|10
|28
|13th
|LASER RADIAL
|194124
|Alistair Botton
|
|Medway YC
|1139
|(DNC)
|DNC
|12
|7
|36
|14th
|MIRACLE
|3737
|Mike Suranyi
|Matthew Suranyi
|Wilsonian SC
|1210
|10
|(DNC)
|10
|DNC
|37
|15th
|MIRACLE
|2110
|Andrew White
|
|Wilsonian SC
|1210
|(DNC)
|DNC
|11
|DNC
|45
|16th
|GP14
|12740
|Tom de Havas
|John Southall
|Wilsonian SC
|1133
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNF
|DNC
|51
2000 (Old Wilsonian Trophy):
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|2376
|Richard Hudson
|Jan Hudson
|Bough Beech SC
|‑2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2nd
|2204
|Iain Yardley
|Sarah Yardley
|SWSC
|1
|3
|‑4
|2
|6
|3rd
|2643
|David Vettergreen
|Janice Smith
|Wilsonian SC
|3
|‑5
|3
|3
|9
|4th
|2503
|Bruce Nicholson
|Bart Baarbe
|Bough Beech SC
|5
|2
|‑6
|5
|12
|5th
|21914
|Andy Hockey
|Lucy Hockey
|Wilsonian SC
|(DNF)
|4
|5
|4
|13
|6th
|2660
|Dom Hume
|John Hughes
|Weir Wood SC
|4
|DNF
|2
|(DNC)
|18
|7th
|22131
|Paul Rodgers
|Chris Wallis
|Wilsonian SC
|6
|6
|7
|‑8
|19
|8th
|21405
|Nina Wallis
|Bernard Smith
|Wilsonian SC
|(DNF)
|7
|8
|6
|21
|9th
|22321
|Rachel Sheridan
|Rachelle Mackender
|Wilsonian SC
|(DNF)
|8
|11
|7
|26
|10th
|No Number
|Zoe Ralph
|Peter Coleman
|Wilsonian SC
|DNF
|9
|9
|(DNC)
|30
|11th
|2924
|Darren Horton
|Ken Jarrad
|Wilsonian SC
|7
|DNF
|(DNC)
|DNC
|32
|12th
|22258
|Patrick Gray
|Tim Gray
|Wilsonian SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|10
|DNC
|36
Junior Fleet:
|Pos
|Class
|Sail No
|Helm
|PY
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|LASER
|51518
|Jem Causer
|1097
|2
|1
|1
|‑3
|4
|2nd
|RS TERA SPORT
|2661
|Charlotte White
|1432
|‑3
|DNF
|2
|1
|6
|3rd
|RS TERA SPORT
|64
|Sophie Wantting
|1432
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNF
|2
|16
|4th
|LASER RADIAL
|174368
|Matthew White
|1139
|1
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|17
|5th
|RS FEVA XL
|2424
|Bobby Deards
|1240
|(DNC)
|DNC
|3
|DNC
|19
|6th
|RS TERA SPORT
|2493
|Gavin Cope
|1432
|(DNC)
|DNC
|4
|DNC
|20
|7th
|RS TERA SPORT
|2
|Josephine Gouyon
|1432
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|24
