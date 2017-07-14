Please select your home edition
Edition
J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - Day 1

by Louay Habib today at 9:38 pm 8-14 July 2017

The 16th edition of the J/80 World Championship got off to a flying start with two spectacular championship races for the 48 boat fleet. A southwesterly wind of 12 knots built during the afternoon, piping up to over 20 knots in the gusts. With wind over tide shortly after the start, the combat zone boiled up with the J/80s powering upwind, then surfing downwind, in a full on foam up. Rayco Tavares (ESP) leads the championship, Kevin Sproul (GBR) is second and Luke Patience (GBR) third.

PRO Stuart Childerley held a practice race In the morning, and after a big wind shift, moved the course to the east. "It can be a devil of a race area but we got two good races in today, helped by the competitors who settled into the tidal conditions very well at the start, but I expect that from this fleet, which is full of talented sailors," commented Stuart Childerley.

The battle of the day was won by reigning J/80 World Champion, Rayco Tavares, who is top of the leaderboard after the first day, but the Spaniard did not have it all his own way. Reigning UK National Champion, Kevin Sproul won Race One but Rayco scored a 2-1 to Kevin's 1-4. The battle is due to continue all week.

Coming from Lanzarote, we are used to sailing in strong winds but the tide and short chop is something different for us," commented Rayco. "There are strong local teams, which have better knowledge of the Solent, and there are other high quality teams from overseas as well."

Olympic 470 Silver Medallist, Luke Patience is in third. "It is great to score two keepers on the first day, as we have only just put this team together," commented Luke. "The plan is to try and improve our performance as the regatta develops, so we are happy to have got off to a good start in a very good fleet."

Day 1 of the J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Day 1 of the J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Spain's Javier Chacártegui scored a 8-2 to finish the day in fifth. 2012 J/80 World Champion, Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg, scored a third in Race One but was over eager in Race Two, and having returned to re-start correctly, finished the day with a poor result.

Commodore of the Royal Southern Yacht Club, Karen Henderson-Williams, officiated at the daily prize giving, which was sponsored today by Ocean Safety.

Tech Talk - The Perfect Start by North Sails Ruairidh Scott (2005 J/80 World Champion)

The trick is you have to practice how to sail really slowly and not get stalled or go head to wind. You need to find the slowest that you can sail, and remain in control, which on a J/80 is 3 knots or less. If you can be just approaching the line at that speed, sailing very high, possibly inside the jib and inside the main a little bit. Then you bear away a little bit, fill the sails up and go.

If you get your time on distance right, it is a very low stress and an easy way to start the boat well. You want to start at target speed with height, and then it is difficult for anyone to attack you. Control and consistency means that you are the master of your own destiny.

Day 1 of the J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Day 1 of the J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

For live updates from the 2017 J/80 World Championship, including video and pictures from the race course visit www.facebook.com/J80Worlds2017 For more information visit www.royal-southern.co.uk

Results after day 1:

PosSail NoBoat nameOwner/SkipperR1R2Pts
1  ESP 783Hotel Princesa Yaiza (Corinthian)Rayco Tabares213
2  GBR 1360J.A.T.Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor145
3  GBR 948Ryoko MekaLuke Patience538
4  ESP 1116HM Hotels (Corinthian)Javier Chacártegui Cirerol8210
5  FRA 1302ArMen HabitatMoriceau Simon11617
6  FRA 1420Courrier JuniorBrezellec Eric10717
7  FRA 956APCC Equipe Jeune (Corinthian)Bertheau Simon15520
8  GBR 1530MockingJayChris Body12921
9  FRA 639Ecole Navale (Corinthian)Patrick Bot61723
10  GBR 725Purple HazeShane Armitage / Oliver Dunford91524
11  GBR 1363BettyJonathan Powell42125
12  ESP 1158Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team (Corinthian)Pepequin Orbaneja71825
13  FRA 691Gan'Ja (Corinthian)Luc Nadal17825
14  GBR 1414Slightly SteamyNick Haigh131225
15  FRA 1497Vitel Sailing Team ‑ CDV 22 (Corinthian)Capucine VITEL181028
16  IRL 1551MojoPatrick O Neill141630
17  FRA 1455J‑TrafficLaunay Thomas201333
18  GBR 1410MegStarJames Harrison231437
19  GBR 1305Jester (Corinthian)Mike Lewis191938
20  FRA 1289Dunkerque Voile ‑ White Sails (Corinthian)Rémy Hurdiel162541
21  ESP 1513VSA ComunicacionJose Maria Van Der Ploeg34346
22  FRA 793E.Leclerc Tourlaville (Corinthian)Pierrick Letouzé262046
23  FRA 651StartijennClaire Montécot282351
24  FRA 420J'aime voile baie de Morlaix (Corinthian)Bonafous Elodie302252
25  GBR 553Seafire (Corinthian)Anabelle Body292453
26  GBR 1411No Regrets (Corinthian)Chris & Hannah Neve431154
27  NED 841BabyJ (Corinthian)Paul Kersten272754
28  GBR 511Emoji (Corinthian)David Hollingsworth253055
29  GBR 1262Boysterous (Corinthian)Angus Gray‑Stephens322658
30  NED 838Led 2 Lease (Corinthian)Peter Paul de Vries223759
31  GBR 1532Checkmate (Corinthian)Ray Mitchell213960
32  GBR 901Wildcat IIIAndy Ash‑Vie312960
33  GBR 743SwallowGordon Craigen332861
34  GBR 165Aqua JTerence O'Neill353469
35  GBR 1339Joyeuse (Corinthian)Chris Eccles383371
36  FRA 693NUMERO JLudovic GILET24OCS73
37  AUS 1927Will o' the Wisp VI (Corinthian)Keith Cockburn423173
38  GBR 1055UKSA 3 (Corinthian)Felix Trattner413273
39  GBR 694NOW4 (Corinthian)Rory Cheetham364177
40  GBR 433The J TeamRichard White374077
41  GBR 891Harley Quinn (Corinthian)Nigel Skudder393877
42  GBR 751J‑Wife (Corinthian)Simon Watson443579
43  GBR 479Joie de Vivre (Corinthian)Adam James453681
44  GBR 605Jambiya (Corinthian)Vincent Lattimore404282
45  FRA 1082Yacht Concept ‑ CNP (Corinthian)Rétho Rémi34OCS83
46  NED 112Acutronic / J‑StringEdwin SpaansDNSDNC98
47  GBR 565Ninja (Corinthian)Nicholas AllenDNCDNC98
48  GBR 1529EmojiJim WhiteDNFDNC98

Day 1 of the J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Day 1 of the J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
