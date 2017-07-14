J/80 World Championship at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - Day 1

by Louay Habib today at 9:38 pm

The 16th edition of the J/80 World Championship got off to a flying start with two spectacular championship races for the 48 boat fleet. A southwesterly wind of 12 knots built during the afternoon, piping up to over 20 knots in the gusts. With wind over tide shortly after the start, the combat zone boiled up with the J/80s powering upwind, then surfing downwind, in a full on foam up. Rayco Tavares (ESP) leads the championship, Kevin Sproul (GBR) is second and Luke Patience (GBR) third.

PRO Stuart Childerley held a practice race In the morning, and after a big wind shift, moved the course to the east. "It can be a devil of a race area but we got two good races in today, helped by the competitors who settled into the tidal conditions very well at the start, but I expect that from this fleet, which is full of talented sailors," commented Stuart Childerley.

The battle of the day was won by reigning J/80 World Champion, Rayco Tavares, who is top of the leaderboard after the first day, but the Spaniard did not have it all his own way. Reigning UK National Champion, Kevin Sproul won Race One but Rayco scored a 2-1 to Kevin's 1-4. The battle is due to continue all week.

Coming from Lanzarote, we are used to sailing in strong winds but the tide and short chop is something different for us," commented Rayco. "There are strong local teams, which have better knowledge of the Solent, and there are other high quality teams from overseas as well."

Olympic 470 Silver Medallist, Luke Patience is in third. "It is great to score two keepers on the first day, as we have only just put this team together," commented Luke. "The plan is to try and improve our performance as the regatta develops, so we are happy to have got off to a good start in a very good fleet."

Spain's Javier Chacártegui scored a 8-2 to finish the day in fifth. 2012 J/80 World Champion, Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg, scored a third in Race One but was over eager in Race Two, and having returned to re-start correctly, finished the day with a poor result.

Commodore of the Royal Southern Yacht Club, Karen Henderson-Williams, officiated at the daily prize giving, which was sponsored today by Ocean Safety.

Tech Talk - The Perfect Start by North Sails Ruairidh Scott (2005 J/80 World Champion)

The trick is you have to practice how to sail really slowly and not get stalled or go head to wind. You need to find the slowest that you can sail, and remain in control, which on a J/80 is 3 knots or less. If you can be just approaching the line at that speed, sailing very high, possibly inside the jib and inside the main a little bit. Then you bear away a little bit, fill the sails up and go.

If you get your time on distance right, it is a very low stress and an easy way to start the boat well. You want to start at target speed with height, and then it is difficult for anyone to attack you. Control and consistency means that you are the master of your own destiny.

Results after day 1:

Pos Sail No Boat name Owner/Skipper R1 R2 Pts 1 ESP 783 Hotel Princesa Yaiza (Corinthian) Rayco Tabares 2 1 3 2 GBR 1360 J.A.T. Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor 1 4 5 3 GBR 948 Ryoko Meka Luke Patience 5 3 8 4 ESP 1116 HM Hotels (Corinthian) Javier Chacártegui Cirerol 8 2 10 5 FRA 1302 ArMen Habitat Moriceau Simon 11 6 17 6 FRA 1420 Courrier Junior Brezellec Eric 10 7 17 7 FRA 956 APCC Equipe Jeune (Corinthian) Bertheau Simon 15 5 20 8 GBR 1530 MockingJay Chris Body 12 9 21 9 FRA 639 Ecole Navale (Corinthian) Patrick Bot 6 17 23 10 GBR 725 Purple Haze Shane Armitage / Oliver Dunford 9 15 24 11 GBR 1363 Betty Jonathan Powell 4 21 25 12 ESP 1158 Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team (Corinthian) Pepequin Orbaneja 7 18 25 13 FRA 691 Gan'Ja (Corinthian) Luc Nadal 17 8 25 14 GBR 1414 Slightly Steamy Nick Haigh 13 12 25 15 FRA 1497 Vitel Sailing Team ‑ CDV 22 (Corinthian) Capucine VITEL 18 10 28 16 IRL 1551 Mojo Patrick O Neill 14 16 30 17 FRA 1455 J‑Traffic Launay Thomas 20 13 33 18 GBR 1410 MegStar James Harrison 23 14 37 19 GBR 1305 Jester (Corinthian) Mike Lewis 19 19 38 20 FRA 1289 Dunkerque Voile ‑ White Sails (Corinthian) Rémy Hurdiel 16 25 41 21 ESP 1513 VSA Comunicacion Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg 3 43 46 22 FRA 793 E.Leclerc Tourlaville (Corinthian) Pierrick Letouzé 26 20 46 23 FRA 651 Startijenn Claire Montécot 28 23 51 24 FRA 420 J'aime voile baie de Morlaix (Corinthian) Bonafous Elodie 30 22 52 25 GBR 553 Seafire (Corinthian) Anabelle Body 29 24 53 26 GBR 1411 No Regrets (Corinthian) Chris & Hannah Neve 43 11 54 27 NED 841 BabyJ (Corinthian) Paul Kersten 27 27 54 28 GBR 511 Emoji (Corinthian) David Hollingsworth 25 30 55 29 GBR 1262 Boysterous (Corinthian) Angus Gray‑Stephens 32 26 58 30 NED 838 Led 2 Lease (Corinthian) Peter Paul de Vries 22 37 59 31 GBR 1532 Checkmate (Corinthian) Ray Mitchell 21 39 60 32 GBR 901 Wildcat III Andy Ash‑Vie 31 29 60 33 GBR 743 Swallow Gordon Craigen 33 28 61 34 GBR 165 Aqua J Terence O'Neill 35 34 69 35 GBR 1339 Joyeuse (Corinthian) Chris Eccles 38 33 71 36 FRA 693 NUMERO J Ludovic GILET 24 OCS 73 37 AUS 1927 Will o' the Wisp VI (Corinthian) Keith Cockburn 42 31 73 38 GBR 1055 UKSA 3 (Corinthian) Felix Trattner 41 32 73 39 GBR 694 NOW4 (Corinthian) Rory Cheetham 36 41 77 40 GBR 433 The J Team Richard White 37 40 77 41 GBR 891 Harley Quinn (Corinthian) Nigel Skudder 39 38 77 42 GBR 751 J‑Wife (Corinthian) Simon Watson 44 35 79 43 GBR 479 Joie de Vivre (Corinthian) Adam James 45 36 81 44 GBR 605 Jambiya (Corinthian) Vincent Lattimore 40 42 82 45 FRA 1082 Yacht Concept ‑ CNP (Corinthian) Rétho Rémi 34 OCS 83 46 NED 112 Acutronic / J‑String Edwin Spaans DNS DNC 98 47 GBR 565 Ninja (Corinthian) Nicholas Allen DNC DNC 98 48 GBR 1529 Emoji Jim White DNF DNC 98