Allen Brothers sponsors NSSA Regatta 2017

Allen Brothers, the UK performance sailing hardware manufacturer, will be sponsoring the National School Sailing Association Regatta taking place at Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire on the 24th to 28th of July. It is open to any competitor aged 18 years or under on the 31st of August 2017 and has an expectation of around 400 entrants.

Ali Butler-Baines, PR Officer of the National School Sailing Association Regatta, said "The NSSA Regatta is fun, and a great way for young sailors to make new friends from all over the country. Some of the adults in the Cambridgeshire Team started off their sailing careers at this event."

Liz Adams, Managing Director of Allen Brothers, added "Allen Brothers doesn't just sponsor top level athletes. We also like to give support to the whole spectrum of the sailing community, including grass roots and club level. These are the people who will enjoy sailing for the rest of their lives."

This year the event is being held at Grafham Water, a great place to hold the NSSA Regatta as it is central for most teams, but each year the regatta changes location, giving the competitors a chance to experience different sailing conditions. The NSSA Regatta will get split into several fleets; Rookie Fleet which is for the young sailors who are attending their first NSSA event and then each class gets its own respective fleet as well as there being a slow and fast handicap.

The membership funded organisation is targeted at primary and secondary educational aged children. The NSSA describes its motives for events like this as "To ensure the core skills of developing fitness and healthy living, personal and social development, selecting and applying skills, improving performance and developing a risk management approach to watersports in safe and controlled environment" they achieve these objectives by providing the members with a weekly sailing scheme that is tailored specifically towards the members' age range.

Allen Brothers manufactures a range of sailing equipment including blocks, cleats, sail-makers hardware, and rigging gear from its Essex factory and exports worldwide.

See www.allenbrothers.co.uk and www.nssa.org.uk for more information.

