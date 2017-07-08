Please select your home edition
Firefly Open Meeting at West Kirby Sailing Club

by Chris Kameen today at 8:50 pm 8 July 2017
Firefly Open Meeting at West Kirby © Alan Jenkins

As the tide moved up the river, the Firefly fleet basked in the sun ashore at Costa del West Kirby, waiting for the sea breeze to fill in. Race Officer Paul Jenkins kept the young fleet (more than half the sailors were under 16) ashore, and timed our release down the river to the start line to perfection.

Starting just before high tide, we got two great races in with place changes throughout. Chris Kameen and Olivia Nixon winning both races pipping Marian Armstrong and David Bromilow in the first and Any McKee and Oliver McKee in the second. Place changes were regular as the tide created great bunching on the downwind legs.

The fleet came ashore for a leisurely lunch and liquid refreshments before heading out on to the marine Lake for two more back to back races.

With a competitive fleet of 12 boats the short start line off the lake wall made for a tricky first beat in both races, but there were enough little shifts to allow Chris and Olivia to edge their way to the front by the first mark in each race which they held on to seal the overall victory.

The fight for all the other places was very tight with the McKees, Marian, Jon Hayley and James Bromilow and James Colquitt and Hollie Marston changing places regularly. Thrown into the mix was the emergence of Mike Hartley in a Firefly - an outing he thoroughly enjoyed despite being a bit bigger than the last time he sailed one!

Firefly Open Meeting at West Kirby - photo © Alan Jenkins
Firefly Open Meeting at West Kirby - photo © Alan Jenkins

It was also great to see friends from Budworth and Platinum Pam which was won in the NFA raffle last year by Nick Whelan. It was Nick's first sail on the sea in a Firefly for a good few years - I think he said mid 80s! It is the Budworth open meeting next weekend so let's hope they have as good weather and entries.

The event was capped off with a barbeque to finish... a great weekend was had by all.

Overall Results:

PosBoatSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1stSmutty2937Chris KameenOlivia NixonWest Kirby Sailing Club‑11113
2ndThe Winter of Discontent1979Andy McKeeOliver McKeeRutland Water Sailing Club32‑427
3rdShocker3609Marion P.ArmstrongJames BromilowWest Kirby Sailing Club232‑47
4thMa Hon3741Jonathan HayleyDavid BromilowWest Kirby Sailing Club‑543310
5th and 1st U21Racing Dee Man3751James ColquittHollie MarstonWest Kirby Sailing Club4‑55514
6thJust Laundered2619Mark HintonAnna LedinghamWest Kirby Sailing Club7‑86821
7thIce Cream2471Ella MarstonTom HayleyWest Kirby Sailing Club8‑97621
8thPlatinum Pam4270Nick WhelanEmily WhelanBudworth Sailing Club‑969722
9thBear Boat3742Lee MatthewsBarnaby MatthewsWest Kirby Sailing Club10710(DNS)27
10th 9 *Steve HaywardDeborah LoveBudworth Sailing Club(OCS)108927
11thGemini3809Mike HartleyPatrick BromilowWest Kirby Sailing Club611(DNC)DNC30
12thCompo4116Amber RiggsHebe HemmingWest Kirby Sailing Club(DNF)DNFDNFDNF39
