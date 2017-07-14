Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay YC - Day 2
by Will Loy today at 6:41 pm
9-14 July 2017
Day 2's racing was sponsored by Lennon Racewear
Here is a video report from sunny Torquay, including on-the-water commentary, and interviews in the boat park afterwards.
Results after day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1
|5705
|Charlie Cumbley
|WSC/TCYC
|1
|8
|2
|1
|4
|2
|5597
|Andy Davis
|Bartley SC
|2
|5
|9
|2
|9
|3
|5398
|Martin Honnor
|Ogston
|5
|4
|5
|9
|14
|4
|5722
|Michael Sims
|Carsington
|10
|2
|22
|5
|17
|5
|5737
|Oliver Davenport
|Northampton
|4
|27
|10
|3
|17
|6
|5743
|Tim Law
|Salcombe
|9
|3
|21
|6
|18
|7
|5703
|John Ball
|Brightlingsea
|7
|11
|60
|13
|31
|8
|5134
|Robert Laurie
|RYA
|91
|7
|7
|18
|32
|9
|5719
|Richard Lovering
|HISC & WYC
|6
|22
|20
|7
|33
|10
|5670
|Nigel Thomas
|Hill Head SC
|16
|6
|19
|13.7
|35.7
|11
|5712
|Chris Brown
|Draycote
|24
|1
|11
|51
|36
|12
|5297
|Michael Hicks
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|12
|10
|17
|28
|39
|13
|5369
|Andy Ritchie
|Hykeham Sailing Club
|37
|34
|3
|4
|41
|14
|617
|Peerke Kortekaas
|wsvr
|8
|19
|16
|33
|43
|15
|5764
|Oliver Wells
|Northampton Sailing Club.
|18
|13
|53
|12
|43
|16
|5608
|Steve Ede
|Ardleigh
|19
|9
|23
|17
|45
|17
|600
|Marleen Gaillard
|WV Braassemermeer
|11
|23
|12
|55
|46
|18
|5596
|Ray Collins
|Locks SC
|40
|51
|6
|11
|57
|19
|5730
|Vincent Horey
|KGSC
|91
|14
|33
|14
|61
|20
|5657
|Tim Polglase
|Hayling Island SC
|91
|37
|18
|8
|63
|21
|5130
|Mark Lee
|Weymouth
|91
|16
|32
|15
|63
|22
|5655
|John Webster
|Carsington
|32
|17
|15
|65
|64
|23
|5281
|Jack Hopkins
|Delph Sailing Club
|91
|44
|1
|23
|68
|24
|5406
|Jarvis Simpson
|Brightlingsea Sailing Club
|35
|56
|8
|27
|70
|25
|5651
|Lawrence Creaser
|Hayling Island SC
|3
|21
|47
|67
|71
|26
|5507
|Nigel Pybus
|Draycote Water
|48
|91
|14
|10
|72
|27
|5744
|Iain McGregor
|Salcombe
|26
|52
|13
|36
|75
|28
|4982
|Nick Bonner
|Hayling Island sailing club
|23
|29
|31
|25
|77
|29
|5524
|Kev Hall
|Northampton SC
|91
|28
|27
|26
|81
|30
|5683
|Andrew Hyland
|SPinnaker SC
|41
|26
|34
|22
|82
|31
|5393
|Simon Derham
|Littleton SC
|25
|31
|26
|48
|82
|32
|5383
|Patrick Hamilton
|Burwain
|27
|91
|37
|21
|85
|33
|5666
|Andrew Boyce
|Papercourt S C
|13
|30
|43
|70
|86
|34
|5601
|Simon Yates
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|34
|69
|24
|30
|88
|35
|5080
|Fraser Hayden
|Papercourt SC
|14
|64
|48
|29
|91
|36
|5462
|Simon Jones
|Teign Corinthian
|31
|18
|45
|44
|93
|37
|5306
|Andrew Osborne
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|91
|42
|28
|24
|94
|38
|5755
|Graham CranfordSmith
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|91
|15
|29
|54
|98
|39
|5658
|Steve Denison
|Hollingworth Sailing Club
|91
|54
|30
|16
|100
|40
|5723
|Alan Bishop
|RYA
|91
|12
|39
|50
|101
|41
|5517
|Jason Hughes
|Draycote water
|69
|39
|4
|61
|104
|42
|5689
|Rob Cook
|Northampton Sailing Club
|52
|20
|68
|32
|104
|43
|5455
|Mark Maskell
|Blackwater SC
|17
|59
|36
|53
|106
|44
|5676
|Simon Dobson
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|22
|58
|49
|35
|106
|45
|5721
|Isaik Marsh
|Northampton
|33
|46
|42
|38
|113
|46
|4975
|Andy Bayliss
|Hykeham SC
|20
|70
|35
|60
|115
|47
|594
|Norbert Zonneveld
|WSV Giesbeek
|21
|65
|52
|42
|115
|48
|5104
|Bob Taylor
|Tata Steel S.C.
|43
|24
|51
|69
|118
|49
|5494
|John Steels
|Starcross YC
|91
|25
|59
|34
|118
|50
|5535
|Tim Jackson
|Papercourt
|46
|73
|54
|20
|120
|51
|622
|Jan Arends
|WSV Giesbeek
|28
|47
|46
|58
|121
|52
|4999
|Alexander Butler
|Hayling Island SC
|30
|63
|56
|37
|123
|53
|5513
|Brenda Hoult
|Hayling Island SC
|91
|67
|38
|19
|124
|54
|5300
|Doug Latta
|Portchester S C
|15
|91
|55
|56
|126
|55
|5617
|David Greening
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|91
|43
|40
|45
|128
|56
|5408
|Tony King
|Bassenthwaite
|91
|32
|69
|31
|132
|57
|4679
|Mark Fuller
|Papercourt
|91
|49
|25
|59
|133
|58
|610
|Roel den Herder
|Wsv Giesbeek
|53
|53
|44
|39
|136
|59
|4803
|Will Loy
|Gurnard
|55
|40
|71
|43
|138
|60
|5183
|Malcolm Mackley
|Salcombe YC
|38
|35
|66
|74
|139
|61
|582
|Mark Wildenberg
|Braassemermeer
|61
|33
|50
|77
|144
|62
|5570
|Malcolm Buchanan
|Lymington Town SC
|56
|38
|65
|57
|151
|63
|5549
|Peter Hearne
|Teign Corinthian Yacht Club
|44
|36
|74
|73
|153
|64
|5282
|Vernon Perkins
|South Cerney Sailing Club
|66
|41
|75
|46
|153
|65
|5627
|David Parkin
|Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC
|42
|48
|72
|64
|154
|66
|5747
|Roger Lumby
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|58
|57
|61
|41
|156
|67
|580
|Arnold Jippes
|KWS
|57
|60
|57
|47
|161
|68
|5373
|Phil Sturmer
|Royal Burnham Yacht Club
|29
|68
|79
|71
|168
|69
|5649
|Steven Bishop
|Girton Sailing Club
|39
|50
|82
|81
|170
|70
|4772
|Nick Fisher
|Salcombe YC
|59
|84
|62
|49
|170
|71
|5237
|Derek Jackman
|Chichester Yacht Club
|45
|71
|77
|66
|182
|72
|5713
|Morgan Peach
|Royal Torbay Yacht Club
|91
|91
|41
|52
|184
|73
|6000
|Patrick Burns
|RYA
|36
|74
|76
|91
|186
|74
|5505
|Mark Pearce
|Burwain
|47
|66
|85
|75
|188
|75
|5650
|Philip Kilburn
|Notts County Sailing Club
|50
|72
|80
|68
|190
|76
|5575
|Shaun Welsh
|Weston
|60
|76
|67
|63
|190
|77
|4964
|Andy Colyer
|TCYC
|62
|45
|91
|91
|198
|78
|4936
|Gordon Barclay
|Dell Quay Sailing Club
|54
|83
|63
|91
|200
|79
|5581
|Tim Wade
|Spinnaker Club
|49
|61
|91
|91
|201
|80
|5422
|David Northcott
|TCYC
|91
|55
|78
|72
|205
|81
|5560
|Charles Stimpson
|Spinnaker
|72
|77
|58
|78
|207
|82
|609
|Anja Koldewijn
|WSV Giesbeek
|68
|79
|83
|62
|209
|83
|5003
|Paul Bottomley
|South Staffs sc
|67
|81
|64
|91
|212
|84
|570
|Marc Fluttert
|WV de Braassemermeer
|64
|82
|70
|79
|213
|85
|5745
|Andrew Fox
|Leigh and Lowton Sailing Club
|65
|62
|91
|91
|218
|86
|5734
|Adrian Griffin
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|70
|75
|73
|76
|218
|87
|4551
|Bill Hutchings
|Tonbridge
|63
|80
|86
|82
|225
|88
|5527
|Michael Wilde
|Spinnaker S.C.
|51
|85
|91
|91
|227
|89
|4198
|Richard White
|Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club
|71
|78
|81
|91
|230
|90
|5064
|Mike Davenport
|Redesmere SC
|73
|86
|84
|80
|237
Thanks to Noble Marine, our title sponsor and class insurer, Harken, P&B, Allen Brothers, Lennon Racewear, Milanes Foils, Rooster Sailing and HISC for their race day sponsorship.
