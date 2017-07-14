Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay YC - Day 2

by Will Loy today at 6:41 pm 9-14 July 2017

Day 2's racing was sponsored by Lennon Racewear

Here is a video report from sunny Torquay, including on-the-water commentary, and interviews in the boat park afterwards.

Results after day 2:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Pts
15705Charlie CumbleyWSC/TCYC18214
25597Andy DavisBartley SC25929
35398Martin HonnorOgston545914
45722Michael SimsCarsington10222517
55737Oliver DavenportNorthampton42710317
65743Tim LawSalcombe9321618
75703John BallBrightlingsea711601331
85134Robert LaurieRYA91771832
95719Richard LoveringHISC & WYC62220733
105670Nigel ThomasHill Head SC1661913.735.7
115712Chris BrownDraycote241115136
125297Michael HicksSalcombe Yacht Club1210172839
135369Andy RitchieHykeham Sailing Club37343441
14617Peerke Kortekaaswsvr819163343
155764Oliver WellsNorthampton Sailing Club.1813531243
165608Steve EdeArdleigh199231745
17600Marleen GaillardWV Braassemermeer1123125546
185596Ray CollinsLocks SC405161157
195730Vincent HoreyKGSC9114331461
205657Tim PolglaseHayling Island SC913718863
215130Mark LeeWeymouth9116321563
225655John WebsterCarsington3217156564
235281Jack HopkinsDelph Sailing Club914412368
245406Jarvis SimpsonBrightlingsea Sailing Club355682770
255651Lawrence CreaserHayling Island SC321476771
265507Nigel PybusDraycote Water4891141072
275744Iain McGregorSalcombe2652133675
284982Nick BonnerHayling Island sailing club2329312577
295524Kev HallNorthampton SC9128272681
305683Andrew HylandSPinnaker SC4126342282
315393Simon DerhamLittleton SC2531264882
325383Patrick HamiltonBurwain2791372185
335666Andrew BoycePapercourt S C1330437086
345601Simon YatesSalcombe Yacht Club3469243088
355080Fraser HaydenPapercourt SC1464482991
365462Simon JonesTeign Corinthian3118454493
375306Andrew OsborneSalcombe Yacht Club9142282494
385755Graham CranfordSmithSalcombe Yacht Club9115295498
395658Steve DenisonHollingworth Sailing Club91543016100
405723Alan BishopRYA91123950101
415517Jason HughesDraycote water6939461104
425689Rob CookNorthampton Sailing Club52206832104
435455Mark MaskellBlackwater SC17593653106
445676Simon DobsonSalcombe Yacht Club22584935106
455721Isaik MarshNorthampton33464238113
464975Andy BaylissHykeham SC20703560115
47594Norbert ZonneveldWSV Giesbeek21655242115
485104Bob TaylorTata Steel S.C.43245169118
495494John SteelsStarcross YC91255934118
505535Tim JacksonPapercourt46735420120
51622Jan ArendsWSV Giesbeek28474658121
524999Alexander ButlerHayling Island SC30635637123
535513Brenda HoultHayling Island SC91673819124
545300Doug LattaPortchester S C15915556126
555617David GreeningSalcombe Yacht Club91434045128
565408Tony KingBassenthwaite91326931132
574679Mark FullerPapercourt91492559133
58610Roel den HerderWsv Giesbeek53534439136
594803Will LoyGurnard55407143138
605183Malcolm MackleySalcombe YC38356674139
61582Mark WildenbergBraassemermeer61335077144
625570Malcolm BuchananLymington Town SC56386557151
635549Peter HearneTeign Corinthian Yacht Club44367473153
645282Vernon PerkinsSouth Cerney Sailing Club66417546153
655627David ParkinAberdeen & Stonehaven YC42487264154
665747Roger LumbySalcombe Yacht Club58576141156
67580Arnold JippesKWS57605747161
685373Phil SturmerRoyal Burnham Yacht Club29687971168
695649Steven BishopGirton Sailing Club39508281170
704772Nick FisherSalcombe YC59846249170
715237Derek JackmanChichester Yacht Club45717766182
725713Morgan PeachRoyal Torbay Yacht Club91914152184
736000Patrick BurnsRYA36747691186
745505Mark PearceBurwain47668575188
755650Philip KilburnNotts County Sailing Club50728068190
765575Shaun WelshWeston60766763190
774964Andy ColyerTCYC62459191198
784936Gordon BarclayDell Quay Sailing Club54836391200
795581Tim WadeSpinnaker Club49619191201
805422David NorthcottTCYC91557872205
815560Charles StimpsonSpinnaker72775878207
82609Anja KoldewijnWSV Giesbeek68798362209
835003Paul BottomleySouth Staffs sc67816491212
84570Marc FluttertWV de Braassemermeer64827079213
855745Andrew FoxLeigh and Lowton Sailing Club65629191218
865734Adrian GriffinSalcombe Yacht Club70757376218
874551Bill HutchingsTonbridge63808682225
885527Michael WildeSpinnaker S.C.51859191227
894198Richard WhiteBristol Corinthian Yacht Club71788191230
905064Mike DavenportRedesmere SC73868480237

Thanks to Noble Marine, our title sponsor and class insurer, Harken, P&B, Allen Brothers, Lennon Racewear, Milanes Foils, Rooster Sailing and HISC for their race day sponsorship.

Day 2 of the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay - photo © Vicky Bayliss
Day 2 of the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay - photo © Vicky Bayliss
Related Articles

Noble Marine Solo Nationals day 1
Video report from sunny Torquay Day 1's racing was sponsored by Rooster. Here is a video report from sunny Torquay thanks to class chairman Will Loy. There's on-the-water commentary, and interviews in the boat park afterwards. Posted today at 7:09 am Noble Marine Solo Nationals preview
89 helms set for the English Riviera Royal Torbay Yacht Club, fair breezes forecast and 89 pre entries for the 2017 Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship, what else is there to say? I gave some of the competitors a chance to share their championship preparation and views on the venue. Posted on 6 Jul Dinghy Rope Solo Midland Series
2017 Mid-Season Report We are now in the Summer break after holding seven of the eleven events in this year's Dinghy Rope Solo Midland Series. I'm pleased to say the series is going well with well-run events and good turnouts, averaging 26 boats per event. Posted on 5 Jul Solo Eastern Area Championship
Just add water! It was a bright sunny Saturday morning when the first of 28 Solos arrived at Leigh on Sea SC for the 'Mighty Oak' Eastern Area Championships, a moderate breeze from the south west was blowing; all that was missing was water! Posted on 29 Jun Solos at Chelmarsh
Much better conditions that forecast After weather forecasts ranging from thunder storms to no wind and back again, the weather was reasonably kind, not to give us the forecast rain and to give us plenty of wind with a nice F2 in the morning and a f2-f4 wind in the afternoon! Posted on 28 Jun Solos at Chew Valley Lake
Spoilt for choice on where to site the course Chew Valley Lake provided the perfect venue for Saturday's Solo Open Meeting. With the length of the Lake running from North to South the Race Team were spoilt for choice in terms of where to site the course. Posted on 25 Jun Solos at Dittisham
Mr Blue Sky's account of the day The Solo open meeting held at Dittisham this weekend was a great success with just enough wind to make the high temperatures bearable and the sailing enjoyable. Posted on 20 Jun Salcombe YC Summer Series Race 2
Salcombe is a lovely place to sail Salcombe put on a show last Saturday, for sure. With air temperatures soaring into the late twenties and wall to wall sunshine it is hard to think of a more agreeable spot to go sailing, even if the wind was a bit light. Posted on 19 Jun Solos at Ardleigh
Sea breeze fills in for the final race Despite a forecast of light a variable winds, fifteen visitors made the trip to Ardleigh Sailing Club on 17th June. They were joined by a disappointing turnout of three local boats. Posted on 18 Jun Solos at Portchester
Racing for the renowned 'Portchester Horn' Located adjacent to the historic Portchester Castle, the Sailing Club occupies a site which both offers shelter to the friendly visitor, but also strikes fear into those seeking to come with the intent of launching a hostile attack. Posted on 15 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Jul Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep
