Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay YC - Day 2

Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

Here is a video report from sunny Torquay, including on-the-water commentary, and interviews in the boat park afterwards.

Related Articles

Noble Marine Solo Nationals day 1

Video report from sunny Torquay Day 1's racing was sponsored by Rooster. Here is a video report from sunny Torquay thanks to class chairman Will Loy. There's on-the-water commentary, and interviews in the boat park afterwards.

Noble Marine Solo Nationals preview

89 helms set for the English Riviera Royal Torbay Yacht Club, fair breezes forecast and 89 pre entries for the 2017 Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship, what else is there to say? I gave some of the competitors a chance to share their championship preparation and views on the venue.

Dinghy Rope Solo Midland Series

2017 Mid-Season Report We are now in the Summer break after holding seven of the eleven events in this year's Dinghy Rope Solo Midland Series. I'm pleased to say the series is going well with well-run events and good turnouts, averaging 26 boats per event.

Solo Eastern Area Championship

Just add water! It was a bright sunny Saturday morning when the first of 28 Solos arrived at Leigh on Sea SC for the 'Mighty Oak' Eastern Area Championships, a moderate breeze from the south west was blowing; all that was missing was water!

Solos at Chelmarsh

Much better conditions that forecast After weather forecasts ranging from thunder storms to no wind and back again, the weather was reasonably kind, not to give us the forecast rain and to give us plenty of wind with a nice F2 in the morning and a f2-f4 wind in the afternoon!

Solos at Chew Valley Lake

Spoilt for choice on where to site the course Chew Valley Lake provided the perfect venue for Saturday's Solo Open Meeting. With the length of the Lake running from North to South the Race Team were spoilt for choice in terms of where to site the course.

Solos at Dittisham

Mr Blue Sky's account of the day The Solo open meeting held at Dittisham this weekend was a great success with just enough wind to make the high temperatures bearable and the sailing enjoyable.

Salcombe YC Summer Series Race 2

Salcombe is a lovely place to sail Salcombe put on a show last Saturday, for sure. With air temperatures soaring into the late twenties and wall to wall sunshine it is hard to think of a more agreeable spot to go sailing, even if the wind was a bit light.

Solos at Ardleigh

Sea breeze fills in for the final race Despite a forecast of light a variable winds, fifteen visitors made the trip to Ardleigh Sailing Club on 17th June. They were joined by a disappointing turnout of three local boats.