A month of madness at Ripon Sailing Club
by Jennie Clark today at 5:15 pm
Competitors enjoying champagne conditions for Ripon SC's annual Fleet Trophy © Jennie Clark
Ripon SC are busy recovering from one of the busiest periods in their sailing
year, having just celebrated their 60th year of operation and hosted the final
of the 'YHYSA/NEYTS' youth and junior series.
The club spent the mid-summer weekend racing for 3 special trophies – The
Commodore's Trophy, Commodore's Junior Trophy and Commodore's DF65 Trophy.
Joined by a huge number of past members, the racing fleet made the most of some
great courses set by RO Jamie Kerslake and his team. The evening saw the club
relive some traditions with a Hog Roast style supper and a barrel of beer
provided by the Commodore paying tribute to the club's history.
Past and
current members shared memories, the barrel was dry by 7.30pm and the disco
kept those with any energy left occupied. Sadly, the one item missing was the
Commodore, who was laid up with a bad dose of food poisoning. Fiona Spence,
the club's Youth and Junior Sailing Secretary, stood in to make the various
speeches, thanks and announcements which were required.
With the club's Family Weekend following on from Commodore's Weekend on 01/02
July the party tent remained up and the working week was just a little hiccup
in the proceedings. Nicky Kerslake and Liz Stockdale took charge of the
organisation of this event, aided by the many members of the Youth and Junior
team and fun was had by all with plenty of less serious racing taking place,
and on and off the water activities designed to keep everyone amused throughout
the weekend. Just to make things even busier the club ran one of it's RYA
dinghy sailing courses that weekend too, with 18 people achieving RYA
qualifications.
Time to draw breath over 8/9 July? Oh no, the party tent was required again –
this time for the final of the Trident sponsored Yorkshire and Humberside Youth
Sailing Association/North East Youth Travellers Series and Topper North East
Youth Travellers Series. Thirty-five boats competed in the Saturday event,
ranging from Optimists to Lasers. Race Officer James Ricketts and his team ran
3 races during the day. David Williamson, Chair of the RYA, presented the
event and series prizes. A BBQ rounded off a lovely day.
Instead of whistling for the wind whilst postponed on Sunday 9th July morning,
Club Trophy racers took the party tent down. Once it was back in its crate the
wind filled in and 3 races were run. Glorious sunshine and a gusty breeze
coupled with another great turnout made this yet another super day for all
those who took part or spectated.
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!