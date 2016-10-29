Please select your home edition
A month of madness at Ripon Sailing Club

by Jennie Clark today at 5:15 pm
Competitors enjoying champagne conditions for Ripon SC's annual Fleet Trophy © Jennie Clark

Ripon SC are busy recovering from one of the busiest periods in their sailing year, having just celebrated their 60th year of operation and hosted the final of the 'YHYSA/NEYTS' youth and junior series.

The club spent the mid-summer weekend racing for 3 special trophies – The Commodore's Trophy, Commodore's Junior Trophy and Commodore's DF65 Trophy. Joined by a huge number of past members, the racing fleet made the most of some great courses set by RO Jamie Kerslake and his team. The evening saw the club relive some traditions with a Hog Roast style supper and a barrel of beer provided by the Commodore paying tribute to the club's history.

Past and current members shared memories, the barrel was dry by 7.30pm and the disco kept those with any energy left occupied. Sadly, the one item missing was the Commodore, who was laid up with a bad dose of food poisoning. Fiona Spence, the club's Youth and Junior Sailing Secretary, stood in to make the various speeches, thanks and announcements which were required.

With the club's Family Weekend following on from Commodore's Weekend on 01/02 July the party tent remained up and the working week was just a little hiccup in the proceedings. Nicky Kerslake and Liz Stockdale took charge of the organisation of this event, aided by the many members of the Youth and Junior team and fun was had by all with plenty of less serious racing taking place, and on and off the water activities designed to keep everyone amused throughout the weekend. Just to make things even busier the club ran one of it's RYA dinghy sailing courses that weekend too, with 18 people achieving RYA qualifications.

Time to draw breath over 8/9 July? Oh no, the party tent was required again – this time for the final of the Trident sponsored Yorkshire and Humberside Youth Sailing Association/North East Youth Travellers Series and Topper North East Youth Travellers Series. Thirty-five boats competed in the Saturday event, ranging from Optimists to Lasers. Race Officer James Ricketts and his team ran 3 races during the day. David Williamson, Chair of the RYA, presented the event and series prizes. A BBQ rounded off a lovely day.

Instead of whistling for the wind whilst postponed on Sunday 9th July morning, Club Trophy racers took the party tent down. Once it was back in its crate the wind filled in and 3 races were run. Glorious sunshine and a gusty breeze coupled with another great turnout made this yet another super day for all those who took part or spectated.

Competitors enjoying champagne conditions for Ripon SC's annual Fleet Trophy - photo © Jennie Clark
Competitors enjoying champagne conditions for Ripon SC's annual Fleet Trophy - photo © Jennie Clark
