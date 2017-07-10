Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun 505 Cover
Rain and Sun 505 Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Land Rover Winter Series at Cruising Yacht Club of Australia Day 10

by CYCA Media today at 9:46 pm 10 July 2017

With just Race 3 of Ladies' Day remaining, the Land Rover Winter Series all but drew to a close on Sunday with varied breeze delivering tricky sailing conditions on Sydney's iconic harbour for Race 10.

Across the divisions the racing was tight and exciting with gusts up 19 knots reported across the course, although a more consistent 7 knots seemed to be the standard.

Taking the win in Division A1 was Tony Kirby's Ker 46, Patrice, who saw off the challenge of Sebastian Bohm's Rogers 46, Smuggler, formerly known as The Goat. The result sees Kirby take the overall win in the series ahead of Bohm, Paul Clitheroe's TP52, Balance, finishing third.

Sunday's result in Division A1 is subject to a protest which will be heard this Thursday.

In Division C, Race 10 was a must-win for Kevin Whelan on the Beneteau 45 F5, Reve. By taking the victory in Sunday's race, Whelan took the overall series in the group by just a point over Quetzalcoatl.

Speaking after the race Whelan commented: "It was painstaking slow to get to get that victory, not just in that race but in the whole series, but it has been fantastic. The crew have been especially great, very consistent and they had to be as we were chased down to the finish line in an incredibly close battle with Quetzalcoatl on Sunday. I think we exchanged the lead with them about four times. It was absolutely incredible."

"It's a great reward for everyone involved, we've been on the podium a fair few times which is a feat with the boat favouring strong wind conditions that have not been the norm this Winter. When we set out on Sunday we didn't think it would be our day due to the lighter conditions but we got there."

"The first Winter Series I won with this boat was back in 2001 and things have changed since then. Now the competition in the Land Rover Winter Series is better thanks to the quality of the competitors. It keeps improving. To the guys that organised the series, they've done a great job and we're already looking forward to next winter!"

It was a similar story in Division E where Beth Abbot's Rapid Transit finished sixth which was enough to give them a one point overall series victory over Karl Matiszik's Menage a Trois, the latter finishing fifth in Race 10 and second overall.

Meanwhile, in the one-make Sydney 38 Division, the racing was tighter than ever with Utopia taking out the top spot in both scratch and PHS handicap results. The win meant that John Messenger's boat, helmed by Peter Messenger, secured the overall series victory in the class, much to delight of skipper and crew as they squeezed past the challenge of Mitchell Gordon's The Goat.

Speaking after the race Pam Messenger from Utopia commented: "It was very tight racing and not the result we expected but we were absolutely delighted. We've been struggling all series to stay in front of The Goat but it was especially important on Sunday given what was at stake in Race 10. We knew if we could get them behind us we would win and it went right down to the wire."

"Before we went out on Sunday I was in touch with the crew making sure they all brought their A game and luckily they did as we were able to manage the wind changes and stay in front."

"It's been a great series and it's especially good that the one-make series was so tight, hopefully it encourages more people to participate."

"Needless to say there were some big celebrations after our win and it was made all the more meaningful given the quality of the competition. That really spurred us to work well as a team and keep the crew focused."

Race 10 Divisional winners:

Division A1 – Patrice (Tony Kirby)
Division A2 – More Witchcraft (John Cameron)
Division B – Wax Lyrical (Les Goodridge)
Division C – Reve (Kevin Whelan)
Division D – Sommerbreeze (Hans Sommer)
Division E – Krakatoa (Don Young)
Division F – Superfine (G Waldthausen)
Division G – Jagged Edge (Gary Mason)
Division J1 – Salona (Phil King)
Division J2 – Heaven (Franciscus Kerdijk)
Sydney 38 Division Scratch – Utopia (John Messenger)
Sydney 38 Division PHS – Utopia (John Messenger)

Land Rover Winter Series overall Divisional winners:

Division A1 – Patrice (Tony Kirby)
Division A2 – Occasional Coarse Language (Warwick Sherman)
Division B – Wax Lyrical (Les Goodridge)
Division C – Reve (Kevin Whelan)
Division D – Irukandji (P Stubbs & S Nash)
Division E – Rapid Transit (A Wyllie and B Abbot)
Division F – Superfine (G Waldthausen)
Division G – Fiction (Michael Blaxell)
Division J1 – Inkonkoni (Arthur Lane)
Division J2 – Lorelei (Matthew Farr)
Sydney 38 Division Scratch – Utopia (John Messenger)
Sydney 38 Division PHS – Utopia (John Messenger)

Full results can be found here: cyca.com.au/sysfile/downloads/2017_winter/index.htm

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Land Rover Winter Series day 9
All set up for a thrilling finale After a couple of weekends of solid breeze, the fleet in Race 9 of the Land Rover Winter Series had to contend with lighter airs on Sunday, but while the wind was dropping, tensions were rising in the penultimate race of the series. Posted on 3 Jul 73rd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Entries now open and Notice of Race available The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) today released the Notice of Race for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2017, inviting eligible yacht owners to enter what is widely regarded to be one of the world's toughest offshore racing challenges. Posted on 27 Jun Land Rover Winter Series day 8
Perfect Winter's Day in Sydney A decent breeze with consistent puffs made for an outstanding day on Sydney Harbour for Race 8 of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia's Land Rover Winter Series. Posted on 26 Jun Land Rover Winter Series day 7
Great conditions take the season to a high The exciting weather conditions were the big story of Race 7 of the Land Rover Winter Series on Sydney Harbour on Sunday. A strong breeze with some even bigger gusts mixing up the fleet and dishing out some unexpected results across the groups. Posted on 19 Jun Land Rover Winter Series day 6
Racing heats up at the halfway stage A consistent southerly breeze greeted the 100-boat fleet on a glorious sunny day for Race 6 of the Land Rover Winter Series on Sydney Harbour. After six races, there's proof that every point counts in the overall pointscore, and it's tight at the top. Posted on 6 Jun Land Rover Winter Series day 5
Welcome winds of change The final autumn race of the Land Rover Winter Series went off with a bang for the 102-boat fleet, in a solid 12-18 knot north westerly breeze on Sydney Harbour. Posted on 29 May Admiral's Cup 50th Anniversary Regatta
Event to be held in Sydney this December Fifty years ago a team of three Australian yachts arrived in Cowes to take on the world. Two years earlier, in 1965, our first challengers for the Admiral's Cup, Caprice of Huon, Freya and Camille, had been snobbishly mocked. Posted on 28 May Land Rover Winter Series day 4
Light winds continue to rule Race 4 of the CYCA Land Rover Winter Series was a mixed bag for competitors in the light autumn southerly wind, with the aim of avoiding the holes of no wind across the course. Posted on 23 May Land Rover Winter Series day 3
Patrice makes perfect After another tricky day on Sydney Harbour for Race 3 of CYCA's Land Rover Winter Series, Tony Kirby showed just how fast his Ker 46 Patrice is, taking the win for the second week in a row. Posted on 15 May Land Rover Winter Series day 2
Difficult day tests patience The strong morning westerly winds made for a crazy day on Sydney Harbour for the Race 2 of the Land Rover Winter Series. The 96 yacht fleet started in a 13-18 knot west south-westerly wind, but the volatile conditions rapidly changed. Posted on 8 May

Upcoming Events

Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Lymington Town SC RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Harlow (Blackwater) SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 15 Jul West Hoe SC Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen Southern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Clacton-on-Sea SC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Clacton-on-Sea SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen 70th Anniversary Race for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 17 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy