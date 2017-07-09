Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
Product Feature
Phoenix Jacket
Phoenix Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Melges 20s at the Sail Newport Regatta - Overall

by International Melges 20 Class Association today at 2:53 pm 7-9 July 2017
Liam Kilroy's Wildman races downwind at the Sail Newport Regatta © Onne Van Der Wal / Sail Newport

The final day of the 2017 Melges 20 Sail Newport Regatta started under blue skies and a light northwest breeze. Melges 20 teams anticipated a tricky day of sailing and with a tight leaderboard prevailing, the stage was set for an epic day.

Moments after the start of Race Six, the trickiness was evident as big changes in velocity were present on the course and the fleet was immediately spread out after the start. Once to the weather mark, a big left shift descended on the course and the middle of the fleet began setting spinnakers to get to the mark. PRO Lynn Lynch wisely abandoned the race and waited for the newly forming sea breeze to fill.

After a 30 minute delay, Newport's iconic sea breeze filled in from the Southwest at a pleasant 12-16 knots. Showing he came ready to play, Drew Freides' PACIFIC YANKEE rounded the top in second with regatta leader Daniel Thielman on KUAI in third. Showing stellar speed and smarts around the track, Freides moved into first after a nice battle with John Kilroy's SAMBA PA TI to take the bullet. Kilroy grabbed second followed by Wes Whitmyer's SLINGSHOT in third. Thielman stubbed his toe on the final downwind and finished eighth, ultimately setting up a 'who beat who' with Freides in the final race.

Without delay, the final race of the event got underway with near perfect Melges 20 conditions. Both Freides and Thielman got off the line clean and worked the middle to left side of the course. Freides would find himself in good position at the top of the course rounding in the top three, meanwhile Thielman was hanging on by his fingernails rounding in fifth.

Again showing solid speed, Freides put his Melges 20 into sixth gear and charged into the finish line for another bullet. Liam Kilroy's WILDMAN grabbed second place with Whitmyer claiming third. After sailing an extremely consistent regatta the first two days, Thielman took a seventh on the final race, securing the win for Freides.

The first event in Newport leading up to the Melges 20 Worlds got off to a wet start, but the final two days showed everyone why Newport is a legendary sailing venue; fun upwind sailing, downwind surfing and overall great racing.

Full results at yachtscoring.com/event_results_cumulative.cfm?eID=4098

With 2017 half complete, the racing schedule for the International Melges 20 Class Association (IM20CA) officially shifts into overdrive with several upcoming marquee events, ultimately steering the Class to crown its first ever Melges World League Champion. Racing continues next weekend at the 2017 European Championship taking place in gorgeous Sibenik, Croatia (Jul. 12-15). The following weekend, all eyes turn to Asia for the Melges Summer Regatta in Akiya, Japan on July 22-23. The heat gets hotter when the fleet returns to Newport mid-August for the U.S. Nationals (Aug. 17-19), and then back to Riva Del Garda for the Russian Championship on September 1-3. The pinnacle event of year - the World Championship hosted by the New York Yacht Club (NYYC) comes to fruition October 2-7.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Melges 20s at the Sail Newport Regatta day 2
Thielman takes control Class stalwart Thielman jumps to a commanding scoreline with all top finishes, priming his 'Kuai' team for a long overdue regatta win headed into the final day. Posted on 9 Jul Melges 20s at the Sail Newport Regatta day 1
A day for perfect foul weather gear 2017 Sail Newport Regatta kicks off two races under rainy and wet conditions, Michas' Midnight Blue leads the fleet, tied on points with Thielman. Posted on 8 Jul Melges 20 World League Zadar overall
All Russian Podium The third event of the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division came to a close today with a full and complete, top-to-bottom Russian podium. The last day of racing commenced under very shifty conditions. Posted on 12 Jun Melges 20 World League Zadar day 2
Russian fleet keeps control The second day of racing at the third 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division event is done, bringing the total number of completed races to six, putting one discard into play for each competing team. Posted on 10 Jun Melges 20 World League Zadar day 1
Russia's Ezhkov turns up the speed The International Melges 20 Class Association (IM20CA) has officially made its racing debut in Zadar, Croatia at the third European Melges 20 World League event, hosted at D-Marin Dalmacija. Posted on 9 Jun New York YC One-Design Regatta
New boat, same old result for Benjamin Everybody loves a new race boat. But until it proves itself on the racecourse, there's always a tiny kernel of worry it won't live up to expectations, or even equal the performance of the boat being replaced. Posted on 5 Jun Inaugural One-Design Regatta preview
Kick starting Summer of Big Dreams A typical world championship regatta takes the better part of a week to complete. But for those aiming at the top step on the podium, the full journey can take months, if not years. Posted on 28 May Melges 20 World League in Scarlino overall
First win of the 2017 season for Achille Onorato Congratulations to Achille Onorato and crew members Cameron Appleton on tactics and Stefano Ciampalini aboard Mascalzone Latino, Jr. - they are 2017 Melges 20 Scarlino Champions! Posted on 14 May Melges 20 World League in Scarlino day 2
Three races put Onorato in charge The fifth event of the 2017 Melges 20 World League hosted by Marina di Scarlino/Club Nautico Scarlino officially kicked off racing today completing three races and producing three different winners. Posted on 13 May Melges 20 World League in Scarlino day 1
No wind on the opening day Sadly, there was just not enough wind to get any races underway at the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division event hosted by Marina di Scarlino/Club Nautico Scarlino. Posted on 12 May

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Lymington Town SC RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Harlow (Blackwater) SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 15 Jul West Hoe SC Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen Southern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Clacton-on-Sea SC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Clacton-on-Sea SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy