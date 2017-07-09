Squib class at the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta
by Vincent Delany today at 2:08 pm
6-9 July 2017
Denis Todd's Contender heading home from the final race of the Volvo dun Laoghaire Regatta. © Vincent Delany
This regatta was the highlight of the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the laying of the foundation stone for the great harbour of refuge in Kingstown in 1817. The regatta involved 475 boats in 35 classes including the Squibs.
The Squib races for The Irish East Coast Championship were held in two locations in Dublin Bay: at Seapoint and at South Bull. The winds were generally less than 10 knots for the entire four-day event.
Race one on Thursday afternoon was a runaway success for Sheila Power and Gillian Fletcher in Little Demon in what was their first outing of the year.
Race two was won by Noel Colclough and Vincent Delany in Periquin. After sailing the party began in the Royal St George Yacht Club.
On Friday, Periquin had her best day with three first places, including one race where she finished almost a leg ahead of the opposition. Anything Periquin could do could be equalled by Peter Wallace in Toy for the Boys on Saturday.
However, a post-race protest resulted in Toys being disqualified under RRS 14. Thus, after three days racing, it was clear which two Squibs were battling for supremacy.
On Sunday morning race nine was won by Slipstream, following a great four way battle between Denis Todd's Contender, Periquin, and Little Demon.
The final race and tenth race of the series was won in convincing style by Toys, but she had not done enough to dislodge Periquin at the top of the leaderboard.
Squib Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat
|Owner
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|Pts
|1
|48
|Periquin
|Colclough
|Dun Laoghaire Motor Yacht Club
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|2
|3
|13
|2
|818
|Toy for the Boys
|Wallace
|Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club
|9
|6
|2
|5
|3
|1
|1
|15
|6
|1
|25
|3
|70
|Contender
|Todd
|Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|2
|4
|2
|26
|4
|798
|Why Not
|Jago
|Royal St George Yacht Club
|2
|7
|3
|9
|2
|4
|2
|3
|7
|7
|30
|5
|102
|Slipstream
|Ferris
|Killyleagh Yacht Club
|6
|3
|6
|3
|5
|5
|7
|4
|1
|4
|31
|6
|864
|Chatterbox
|Kay
|Howth Yacht Club
|4
|2
|9
|10
|8
|6
|5
|5
|5
|5
|40
|7
|95
|Little Demon
|Power
|Royal St George Yacht Club
|1
|5
|7
|6
|6
|7
|9
|8
|3
|8
|43
|8
|869
|Tears in Heaven
|Halpenny
|Royal Irish Yacht Club / National Yacht Club
|3
|8
|10
|7
|7
|8
|8
|15
|11
|9
|60
|9
|130
|Kanaloa
|Roy
|National Yacht Club
|8
|9
|4
|8
|9
|9
|6
|7
|10
|10
|60
|10
|138
|Sidewinder
|Westrup
|Royal St George Yacht Club
|11
|10
|11
|2
|10
|10
|10
|6
|9
|6
|63
|11
|738
|Fox
|Moran
|Royal St George Yacht Club
|10
|11
|8
|11
|12
|11
|12
|10
|12
|12
|85
|12
|724
|Tais
|O'Connell
|Royal Irish Yacht Club
|15
|15
|12
|12
|11
|12
|11
|9
|8
|11
|86
|13
|382
|Astrix
|Bell
|Royal St George Yacht Club
|15
|15
|15
|13
|13
|15
|13
|11
|15
|15
|110
|14
|612
|Fuggles
|Condell
|Kinsale Yacht Club
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|120
