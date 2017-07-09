Squib class at the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta

by Vincent Delany today at 2:08 pm

This regatta was the highlight of the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the laying of the foundation stone for the great harbour of refuge in Kingstown in 1817. The regatta involved 475 boats in 35 classes including the Squibs.

The Squib races for The Irish East Coast Championship were held in two locations in Dublin Bay: at Seapoint and at South Bull. The winds were generally less than 10 knots for the entire four-day event.

Race one on Thursday afternoon was a runaway success for Sheila Power and Gillian Fletcher in Little Demon in what was their first outing of the year.

Race two was won by Noel Colclough and Vincent Delany in Periquin. After sailing the party began in the Royal St George Yacht Club.

On Friday, Periquin had her best day with three first places, including one race where she finished almost a leg ahead of the opposition. Anything Periquin could do could be equalled by Peter Wallace in Toy for the Boys on Saturday.

However, a post-race protest resulted in Toys being disqualified under RRS 14. Thus, after three days racing, it was clear which two Squibs were battling for supremacy.

On Sunday morning race nine was won by Slipstream, following a great four way battle between Denis Todd's Contender, Periquin, and Little Demon.

The final race and tenth race of the series was won in convincing style by Toys, but she had not done enough to dislodge Periquin at the top of the leaderboard.

Squib Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Owner Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Pts 1 48 Periquin Colclough Dun Laoghaire Motor Yacht Club 7 1 1 1 1 3 3 1 2 3 13 2 818 Toy for the Boys Wallace Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club 9 6 2 5 3 1 1 15 6 1 25 3 70 Contender Todd Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club 5 4 5 4 4 2 4 2 4 2 26 4 798 Why Not Jago Royal St George Yacht Club 2 7 3 9 2 4 2 3 7 7 30 5 102 Slipstream Ferris Killyleagh Yacht Club 6 3 6 3 5 5 7 4 1 4 31 6 864 Chatterbox Kay Howth Yacht Club 4 2 9 10 8 6 5 5 5 5 40 7 95 Little Demon Power Royal St George Yacht Club 1 5 7 6 6 7 9 8 3 8 43 8 869 Tears in Heaven Halpenny Royal Irish Yacht Club / National Yacht Club 3 8 10 7 7 8 8 15 11 9 60 9 130 Kanaloa Roy National Yacht Club 8 9 4 8 9 9 6 7 10 10 60 10 138 Sidewinder Westrup Royal St George Yacht Club 11 10 11 2 10 10 10 6 9 6 63 11 738 Fox Moran Royal St George Yacht Club 10 11 8 11 12 11 12 10 12 12 85 12 724 Tais O'Connell Royal Irish Yacht Club 15 15 12 12 11 12 11 9 8 11 86 13 382 Astrix Bell Royal St George Yacht Club 15 15 15 13 13 15 13 11 15 15 110 14 612 Fuggles Condell Kinsale Yacht Club 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 120