Squib class at the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta

by Vincent Delany today at 2:08 pm 6-9 July 2017
Denis Todd's Contender heading home from the final race of the Volvo dun Laoghaire Regatta. © Vincent Delany

This regatta was the highlight of the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the laying of the foundation stone for the great harbour of refuge in Kingstown in 1817. The regatta involved 475 boats in 35 classes including the Squibs.

The Squib races for The Irish East Coast Championship were held in two locations in Dublin Bay: at Seapoint and at South Bull. The winds were generally less than 10 knots for the entire four-day event.

Race one on Thursday afternoon was a runaway success for Sheila Power and Gillian Fletcher in Little Demon in what was their first outing of the year.

Race two was won by Noel Colclough and Vincent Delany in Periquin. After sailing the party began in the Royal St George Yacht Club.

On Friday, Periquin had her best day with three first places, including one race where she finished almost a leg ahead of the opposition. Anything Periquin could do could be equalled by Peter Wallace in Toy for the Boys on Saturday.

However, a post-race protest resulted in Toys being disqualified under RRS 14. Thus, after three days racing, it was clear which two Squibs were battling for supremacy.

On Sunday morning race nine was won by Slipstream, following a great four way battle between Denis Todd's Contender, Periquin, and Little Demon.

The final race and tenth race of the series was won in convincing style by Toys, but she had not done enough to dislodge Periquin at the top of the leaderboard.

Squib Results:

PosSail NoBoatOwnerClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
148PeriquinColcloughDun Laoghaire Motor Yacht Club711113312313
2818Toy for the BoysWallaceRoyal North of Ireland Yacht Club9625311156125
370ContenderToddRoyal North of Ireland Yacht Club545442424226
4798Why NotJagoRoyal St George Yacht Club273924237730
5102SlipstreamFerrisKillyleagh Yacht Club636355741431
6864ChatterboxKayHowth Yacht Club4291086555540
795Little DemonPowerRoyal St George Yacht Club157667983843
8869Tears in HeavenHalpennyRoyal Irish Yacht Club / National Yacht Club381077881511960
9130KanaloaRoyNational Yacht Club89489967101060
10138SidewinderWestrupRoyal St George Yacht Club111011210101069663
11738FoxMoranRoyal St George Yacht Club101181112111210121285
12724TaisO'ConnellRoyal Irish Yacht Club15151212111211981186
13382AstrixBellRoyal St George Yacht Club15151513131513111515110
14612FugglesCondellKinsale Yacht Club15151515151515151515120
