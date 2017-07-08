Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Rooster Classic Hiking Shorts
Rooster Classic Hiking Shorts
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Trident N.E. Youth Travellers at Ripon Sailing Club

by Ian Smith today at 12:28 pm
Trident NE Youth Travellers at Ripon © Ian S Smith

This year's NE Youth Traveller Series came to a sparkling conclusion with the final round of both series being held at Ripon Sailing Club where the days racing was followed by the event prize giving and a BBQ.

With the series split into two separate series due to the size of the region, hosted by clubs from as far apart as Keilder Water Sailing Club in the North to Ulley Sailing Club in the South.

The Northern part series was sailed over 6 events. (A seventh event was called off due to severe weather). The Southern series managed to compete all 7 of its events.

We were delighted to welcome Dave Williamson the current chairman of the RYA to present the prizes.

The Northern section was dominated by the revived interest in the Optimist class, the first 5 places being taken by them, 1st Patrick Beukenholdt (DRSC) 2nd Oscar Schilling (DRSC) 3rd Chris Hampshire (RSC) 4th Daniel Curtis (KWSC) 5th Abi Cowley (KWSC)

The Southern Section saw a wider selection of classes with Innes Bamford (HSC) taking first place in his Laser Radial, Liam Boyce (DRSC) 2nd Optimist, Archie Burton (BSC) 3rd Topper, and Henry Redmond (CSC) 4th Laser 4.7 4th and Ben Wilkinson (HSC) Laser 5th.

Prizes for the series were generously provided by TridentUK, Mike Saul Dinghy Services and the YHYSA.

Full series results can be found at www.yhysa.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Eastern Area Topper Travellers at Horning
Strong tide complicates matters Horning Sailing Club hosted a Topper Eastern Area Traveller event on Saturday 8 July 2017. The Club welcomed thirteen sailors to take part in the single-handed racing, including five visitors. Posted today at 12:16 pm Toppers at Chichester
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 5 On the morning of race day the mercury was already reading 20 degrees Celsius at 9am, so the all important race briefing included hats, sun cream and water! Posted on 9 Jul Craftinsure Laser Connaught Championship
Two days of great sailing in Wexford Harbour Two days of great sailing took place in Wexford Harbour on 1st and 2nd July with full rig, Radial and 4.7 fleets competing in the Craftinsure Laser Connaughts. Posted on 8 Jul Draycote Water Optimist open and training preview
Get some last-minute practise in ahead of the Nationals Draycote Water Sailing Club is inviting Optimist sailors to make the most of one of the last chances to get in some racing and training ahead of the nationals. Posted on 8 Jul Lloyd Hayes Junior Open at West Lancs
Sunshine for the 52 competitors On the 1st of July West Lancashire Yacht Club played host to the 6th round of the RYA North West Junior Travellers' Trophy, which also included the Topper and RS Feva Opens. Posted on 7 Jul 'Big Monday' at Parkstone
48 Lasers answer the call It has become a tradition amongst Laser sailors at Parkstone that one of the regular Monday night sailing sessions be deemed, 'Big Monday'. The idea behind the title is to encourage as many people as possible onto the water. Posted on 7 Jul The World Sailing Show - July 2017
How the America's Cup was won and more This month's World Sailing Show comes from the heart of the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda where this beautiful mid Atlantic island put on a show like no other. Flying Cup boats, Superyachts, the J-Class and the Youth America's Cup pulled the crowds. Posted on 6 Jul Toppers at Stokes Bay
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 4 The great turnout of Topper sailors competing in the Southern Area continued with 43 boats attending the Stokes Bay SC on 1st July for the 4th event of the 2017 Rooster Southern Area Topper traveller series. Posted on 5 Jul RS Tera Inlands at Rutland
A record turnout of 84 boats A steady breeze and glorious sunshine greeted a record turnout for the RS Tera inland Championships at Rutland Sailing Club this weekend. With 84 boats on the water it was set to be an amazing event. Posted on 5 Jul Toppers at Chichester preview
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 5 Hello all South, South-East, South-West and East zone sailors! The fifth of the 2017 Rooster Sailing Southern Topper Traveller series events is now less than a week away, to be held at Chichester YC in West Sussex on Sunday 9th July. Posted on 4 Jul

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Lymington Town SC RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Harlow (Blackwater) SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 15 Jul West Hoe SC Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen Southern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Clacton-on-Sea SC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Clacton-on-Sea SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy