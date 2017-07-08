Trident N.E. Youth Travellers at Ripon Sailing Club

Trident NE Youth Travellers at Ripon © Ian S Smith Trident NE Youth Travellers at Ripon © Ian S Smith

by Ian Smith today at 12:28 pm

This year's NE Youth Traveller Series came to a sparkling conclusion with the final round of both series being held at Ripon Sailing Club where the days racing was followed by the event prize giving and a BBQ.

With the series split into two separate series due to the size of the region, hosted by clubs from as far apart as Keilder Water Sailing Club in the North to Ulley Sailing Club in the South.

The Northern part series was sailed over 6 events. (A seventh event was called off due to severe weather). The Southern series managed to compete all 7 of its events.

We were delighted to welcome Dave Williamson the current chairman of the RYA to present the prizes.

The Northern section was dominated by the revived interest in the Optimist class, the first 5 places being taken by them, 1st Patrick Beukenholdt (DRSC) 2nd Oscar Schilling (DRSC) 3rd Chris Hampshire (RSC) 4th Daniel Curtis (KWSC) 5th Abi Cowley (KWSC)

The Southern Section saw a wider selection of classes with Innes Bamford (HSC) taking first place in his Laser Radial, Liam Boyce (DRSC) 2nd Optimist, Archie Burton (BSC) 3rd Topper, and Henry Redmond (CSC) 4th Laser 4.7 4th and Ben Wilkinson (HSC) Laser 5th.

Prizes for the series were generously provided by TridentUK, Mike Saul Dinghy Services and the YHYSA.

Full series results can be found at www.yhysa.org