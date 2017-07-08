Eastern Area Topper Travellers at Horning Sailing Club

by Holly Hancock today at 12:16 pm

Horning Sailing Club hosted a Topper Eastern Area Traveller event on Saturday 8 July 2017. The Club welcomed thirteen sailors to take part in the single-handed racing, including five visitors.

With a wide range of abilities, the sailors were split into two fleets - the 'Gold' fleet, who took part in the main series, and the 'Silver' fleet who enjoyed a shorter course, many of them taking part in their first racing event.

The morning was warm, but the light and shifty winds frustrated sailors, with a strong tide complicating matters. In the six-strong Gold fleet Samuel Shackle (Broxbourne SC) took an early lead in the first race, ahead of home sailor Toby Pearce (HSC) and Charles Alston (NBYC).

Toby was leading the second race until he took the wrong course, allowing Samuel to overtake, with Tom Thwaites second, and Charles third.

For the afternoon series, the Gold Fleet took the unanimous decision to move racing to the Broad, where the sea breeze kicked in to provide consistent winds. Two further firsts were enough to secure Samuel first overall, ahead of Toby (second) and Charles (third).

Meanwhile the seven sailors in the Silver Fleet raced on the river all day, with close racing. Three firsts saw James Pettit win the series, ahead of Charlie Broadbent with a first, second and third, and Ashley Williams and James Street joint third (all HSC).

Gold Fleet (top 3 of 6):

1st Samuel Shackle (Broxbourne SC)

2nd Toby Pearce (HSC)

3rd Charles Alston (NBYC)

Silver Fleet (top 3 of 7):

1st James Pettit (HSC)

2nd Charlie Broadbent (HSC)

=3rd Ashley Williams/James Street (both HSC)