Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
TridentUK Dinghy Stacker For Towing - Laser or Topper
TridentUK Dinghy Stacker For Towing - Laser or Topper
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Topper Sailing Dinghy in Purple (Sail No, 41969)
located in Bristol

Eastern Area Topper Travellers at Horning Sailing Club

by Holly Hancock today at 12:16 pm 8 July 2017

Horning Sailing Club hosted a Topper Eastern Area Traveller event on Saturday 8 July 2017. The Club welcomed thirteen sailors to take part in the single-handed racing, including five visitors.

With a wide range of abilities, the sailors were split into two fleets - the 'Gold' fleet, who took part in the main series, and the 'Silver' fleet who enjoyed a shorter course, many of them taking part in their first racing event.

The morning was warm, but the light and shifty winds frustrated sailors, with a strong tide complicating matters. In the six-strong Gold fleet Samuel Shackle (Broxbourne SC) took an early lead in the first race, ahead of home sailor Toby Pearce (HSC) and Charles Alston (NBYC).

Toby was leading the second race until he took the wrong course, allowing Samuel to overtake, with Tom Thwaites second, and Charles third.

For the afternoon series, the Gold Fleet took the unanimous decision to move racing to the Broad, where the sea breeze kicked in to provide consistent winds. Two further firsts were enough to secure Samuel first overall, ahead of Toby (second) and Charles (third).

Meanwhile the seven sailors in the Silver Fleet raced on the river all day, with close racing. Three firsts saw James Pettit win the series, ahead of Charlie Broadbent with a first, second and third, and Ashley Williams and James Street joint third (all HSC).

Eastern Area Topper Travellers at Horning - Gold fleet - photo © H Hancock
Eastern Area Topper Travellers at Horning - Gold fleet - photo © H Hancock

Gold Fleet (top 3 of 6):

1st Samuel Shackle (Broxbourne SC)
2nd Toby Pearce (HSC)
3rd Charles Alston (NBYC)

Silver Fleet (top 3 of 7):

1st James Pettit (HSC)
2nd Charlie Broadbent (HSC)
=3rd Ashley Williams/James Street (both HSC)

Eastern Area Topper Travellers at Horning - Silver fleet - photo © H Hancock
Eastern Area Topper Travellers at Horning - Silver fleet - photo © H Hancock
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Trident NE Youth Travellers at Ripon
Sparkling conclusion to the series This year's NE Youth Traveller Series came to a sparkling conclusion with the final round of both series being held at Ripon Sailing Club where the days racing was followed by the event prize giving and a BBQ. Posted today at 12:28 pm Toppers at Chichester
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 5 On the morning of race day the mercury was already reading 20 degrees Celsius at 9am, so the all important race briefing included hats, sun cream and water! Posted on 9 Jul Lloyd Hayes Junior Open at West Lancs
Sunshine for the 52 competitors On the 1st of July West Lancashire Yacht Club played host to the 6th round of the RYA North West Junior Travellers' Trophy, which also included the Topper and RS Feva Opens. Posted on 7 Jul Toppers at Stokes Bay
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 4 The great turnout of Topper sailors competing in the Southern Area continued with 43 boats attending the Stokes Bay SC on 1st July for the 4th event of the 2017 Rooster Southern Area Topper traveller series. Posted on 5 Jul Toppers at Chichester preview
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 5 Hello all South, South-East, South-West and East zone sailors! The fifth of the 2017 Rooster Sailing Southern Topper Traveller series events is now less than a week away, to be held at Chichester YC in West Sussex on Sunday 9th July. Posted on 4 Jul Topper Irish Nationals preview
Competitors set for Larne Lough in a few days With only days to go, the countdown towards the 'Topper Irish National Championships' - now in its 30th year - has started in earnest. Posted on 30 Jun Topper Midland Championship
35 sailors race at Notts County SC Warm, sunny, breezy conditions greeted the 35 Topper sailors competing at the ITCA Midlands Topper Championship, held at Notts County Sailing Club on 24th and 25th June, sponsored by Morton Boats, Pinnell & Bax, and Dinghy Rope. Posted on 27 Jun Toppers at Rutland
180 sailors for Volvo GJW Direct National Series 5 180 Toppers descended upon Rutland SC last weekend for round 5 of the 2016-17 Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series. After a succession of windy national events, the advance forecast this time was predicting generally light winds. Posted on 23 Jun Toppers at Poole
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 3 A superb turnout of Topper sailors descended on Poole YC in Dorset over the weekend of 10th and 11th June for one day of pre-event race coaching followed by the third event of the 2017 Rooster Southern Area Topper traveller on day 2. Posted on 21 Jun Toppers at Stokes Bay preview
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 4 The fourth of the 2017 Rooster Southern Topper Traveller series events is now under two weeks away to be held at Stokes Bay Sailing Club in Hampshire on Saturday 1st July. Posted on 21 Jun

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Topper Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Notts County SC Topper Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Hayling Island SC Topper Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug Waldringfield SC Topper Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy