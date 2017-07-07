Please select your home edition
Edition
SailingClothingBargains.com 728x90
Product Feature
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

100th Varsity Match at Itchenor Sailing Club

by Anthony Butler today at 10:27 am 6-7 July 2017

Not unexpectedly, Cambridge (2nd, 3rd, and 4th at BUSA to Oxford's 9th), were victorious 4-0 in the 100th Varsity Match sailed in Swallows at Itchenor 6/7 July 2017. Cambridge Ladies (2nd to Oxford's 1st at Ladies BUSA), sailed strongly to take their match 4-1 after some testing battles with Oxford.

So the Light Blues made a very effective riposte to the Dark Blue's 4-1 sweep of both matches in the 2012 centenary event, which was also at Itchenor in Swallows. (The first Varsity Match took place in 1912 on the Ouse at Ely.)

Conditions were ideal for the match, though PRO Roger Yeoman had to chase the wind no less than three times during Thursday. Cambridge Men were 3-0 and Cambridge Ladies 2-1 at the end of the day's racing.

The following day (Friday) Cambridge Ladies won two races in succession to run out victors 4-1 and Cambridge Men won a fourth race to finish worthy winners 4-0 overall. The score for the main match now stands at 56 victories for Cambridge, 40 for Oxford, with 4 ties.

A big thank-you to Itchenor SC for mounting such an excellent event, with a first class race team and many helpers, to the umpires - who had unexpectedly little business - and to the lending boat owners.

100th Varsity Match at Itchenor - photo © Rebecca Oldfield
100th Varsity Match at Itchenor - photo © Rebecca Oldfield
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Thames Valley Challenge Team Racing
Upper Thames Sailing Club's turn to host the event When it's your turn to host this amazing competition there is a "rabbit in the headlights" moment when you realise how much there is to do! Posted on 27 Jun Musto launches Pimp my Ride competition
For young sailors at Lendy Cowes Week One of the longest running events in the UK, Lendy Cowes Week has earned international acclaim as the world's best-known sailing regatta. Musto are proud to be sponsoring the 'Under 25 Trophy' at Lendy Cowes Week, once again. Posted on 20 Jun Itchenor Points Week
A tradition that goes back many decades Itchenor Sailing Club's annual Points Week is a tradition that goes back many decades but rarely has there been a more perfect week weather-wise. Posted on 19 Jun Birmingham's Old Joe 2017
End-of-year team racing at South Staffs The 'Old Joe' was hosted by the University of Birmingham Sailing Club over the weekend of the 10th/11th June at South Staffs Sailing Club. Now in its third year, the Old Joe has become a firm fixture in the team racing calendar. Posted on 15 Jun Lendy Cowes Week
New title sponsor announced Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year's regatta which starts on 29th July 2017. Posted on 7 Jun Norman Moore Trophy at Itchenor
Swallow class racing for the trophy since 1953 The Swallow class at Itchenor Sailing Club has been racing for the Norman Moore Trophy every year since 1953. In this time, the annual open meeting has developed in to the premier home event for the National Swallow Class. Posted on 31 May XXXI Trofeo Marco Rizzotti in Venice
Lauderdale Yacht Club crowned chamions After a short stay in the Adriatic Sea, the Marco Rizzotti Trophy returns to Florida. Lauderdale Yacht Club was the undefeated winner of the XXXI edition of the International Optimist team racing event. Posted on 25 May 68th Wilson Trophy at West Kirby
30 teams race in the famous event The Blueoak Estates Wilson Trophy, held at West Kirby Sailing Club, is widely regarded as the premier dinghy team racing event in the world, as well as being recognised as the British Open Team Racing Championship. Posted on 23 May Don't miss early bird entry
For Cowes Week 2017 If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. Posted on 20 May Youth Team Racing at Norfolk Broads
Growing interest and enjoyment at the event Team racing has always been in the shadow of its bigger sister, Fleet racing, and while a number of schools and universities run team racing events, many clubs still have not picked up on it yet. Posted on 24 Apr

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Lymington Town SC RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Harlow (Blackwater) SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 15 Jul West Hoe SC Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen Southern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Clacton-on-Sea SC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Clacton-on-Sea SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy