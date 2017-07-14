Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay YC - Day 1

by Will Loy today at 7:09 am 9-14 July 2017

Day 1's racing was sponsored by Rooster

Here is a video report from sunny Torquay, including on-the-water commentary, and interviews in the boat park afterwards.

Thanks to Noble Marine, our title sponsor and class insurer, Harken, P&B, Allen Brothers, Lennon Racewear, Milanes Foils, Rooster Sailing and HISC for their race day sponsorship.

Day 1 of the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay - photo © Royal Torbay Yacht Club
Day 1 of the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay - photo © Royal Torbay Yacht Club
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd
Related Articles

Noble Marine Solo Nationals preview
89 helms set for the English Riviera Royal Torbay Yacht Club, fair breezes forecast and 89 pre entries for the 2017 Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship, what else is there to say? I gave some of the competitors a chance to share their championship preparation and views on the venue. Posted on 6 Jul Dinghy Rope Solo Midland Series
2017 Mid-Season Report We are now in the Summer break after holding seven of the eleven events in this year's Dinghy Rope Solo Midland Series. I'm pleased to say the series is going well with well-run events and good turnouts, averaging 26 boats per event. Posted on 5 Jul Solo Eastern Area Championship
Just add water! It was a bright sunny Saturday morning when the first of 28 Solos arrived at Leigh on Sea SC for the 'Mighty Oak' Eastern Area Championships, a moderate breeze from the south west was blowing; all that was missing was water! Posted on 29 Jun Solos at Chelmarsh
Much better conditions that forecast After weather forecasts ranging from thunder storms to no wind and back again, the weather was reasonably kind, not to give us the forecast rain and to give us plenty of wind with a nice F2 in the morning and a f2-f4 wind in the afternoon! Posted on 28 Jun Solos at Chew Valley Lake
Spoilt for choice on where to site the course Chew Valley Lake provided the perfect venue for Saturday's Solo Open Meeting. With the length of the Lake running from North to South the Race Team were spoilt for choice in terms of where to site the course. Posted on 25 Jun Solos at Dittisham
Mr Blue Sky's account of the day The Solo open meeting held at Dittisham this weekend was a great success with just enough wind to make the high temperatures bearable and the sailing enjoyable. Posted on 20 Jun Salcombe YC Summer Series Race 2
Salcombe is a lovely place to sail Salcombe put on a show last Saturday, for sure. With air temperatures soaring into the late twenties and wall to wall sunshine it is hard to think of a more agreeable spot to go sailing, even if the wind was a bit light. Posted on 19 Jun Solos at Ardleigh
Sea breeze fills in for the final race Despite a forecast of light a variable winds, fifteen visitors made the trip to Ardleigh Sailing Club on 17th June. They were joined by a disappointing turnout of three local boats. Posted on 18 Jun Solos at Portchester
Racing for the renowned 'Portchester Horn' Located adjacent to the historic Portchester Castle, the Sailing Club occupies a site which both offers shelter to the friendly visitor, but also strikes fear into those seeking to come with the intent of launching a hostile attack. Posted on 15 Jun Solo Nigel Pusinelli Trophy
A whooping 63 helms at Hayling Island Hayling Island Sailing Club welcomed a whooping 63 National Solos to contest the prestigious Nigel Pusinelli Trophy over the weekend of 3-4 June. Posted on 14 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Jul Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep
