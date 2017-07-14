Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay YC - Day 1
by Will Loy today at 7:09 am
9-14 July 2017
Day 1's racing was sponsored by Rooster
Here is a video report from sunny Torquay, including on-the-water commentary, and interviews in the boat park afterwards.
Thanks to Noble Marine, our title sponsor and class insurer, Harken, P&B, Allen Brothers, Lennon Racewear, Milanes Foils, Rooster Sailing and HISC for their race day sponsorship.
